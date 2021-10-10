Bogus De-Oxygenation Crisis



Jim Steele

Claims that CO2 warming is causing oceans to loose oxygen is thoroughly examined and refuted. In truth, the increase in upwelling and marine productivity, supporting a robust marine ecosystem since the Little Ice Age , is responsible for changes in the volume of oxygen minimum zones. The loss of oxygen is due to the increased consumption of oxygen needed to digest and decay the increasing abundance of organic matter. The media’s headlines of a “de-oxygenation crisis” is simply profit seeking click-bait misinformation, while politicians and researchers seeking funding claim they have the solution to the non-existent crisis.

Jim Steele is Director emeritus of San Francisco State University’s Sierra Nevada Field Campus, authored Landscapes and Cycles: An Environmentalist’s Journey to Climate Skepticism, and proud member of the CO2 Coalition.

