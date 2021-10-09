Aussie School Denies Censorship, After Cutting Climate Skeptic Speech

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to the school at the center of the Gina Rinehart controversy, St Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls, suggestions they censored mining magnate Gina Rinehart by only playing part of her speech are a misinterpretation of their actions.

Gina Rinehart takes issue with climate change ‘propaganda’ in speech to private girls’ school

Mining magnate complains students were made to watch Al Gore documentary in video that was edited by her former school

Michael McGowan @mmcgowan

Thu 7 Oct 2021 18.30 AEDT

The mining billionaire Gina Rinehart has taken aim at what she called climate “propaganda” during a speech to high school students, which was later partially edited out by the principal because a historic assembly was “not the context or the time” for it.

Rinehart was asked to give a video address to students for the 125th anniversary of St Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls in Perth, her former school.

The school said the speech was only supposed to go for five minutes, but it ran for 16.

…

But the speech was not run in full by the school, prompting claims of censorship by spokespeople for the mining billionaire.

In a statement to the West Australian newspaper, her spokesperson said it was “very unusual for Mrs Rinehart to be asked to give the keynote speech, then the morning of the speech be told it would in effect be censored”.

“It’s very, very sad to see after the school’s fine history of education over more than a century [that it is now] subject to the political views of its new headmistress,” the spokesperson reportedly said.

But the school said the video sent by Rinehart had been “much longer than the allotted five minutes” and the school was “only able to play the first five minutes which shared her recollections of her time at the school”.

“I can confirm that the messaging in the video was not shared in its entirety with the students at this assembly,” a school spokesperson said in a statement.

“The School encourages our students to think critically and analyse all facts presented to them, particularly in this age of the internet. The School does not endorse the personal views shared in the full video.

…