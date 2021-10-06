Gina Rinehart, Climate Hero. Source Youtube
Al Gore Alarmism

Aussie Mining Billionaire Gina Rinehart Warns Students About Climate Propaganda

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
40 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Iconic self made billionaire Gina Rinehart has warned school students against allowing climate propaganda to erode their critical thinking skills, urged them to guard against propaganda intruding on real education, and explained to Anglican School students the world heated and cooled on its own, long before before humans appeared.

Gina Rinehart warns of ‘propaganda’ in climate denial video to students

By Peter Milne
October 7, 2021 — 7.34am

Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart has said humans do not cause global warming and warned against climate change “propaganda” in a speech to students at her old school.

The iron ore billionaire said the students at St Hilda’s in leafy upmarket Mosman Park in Perth were “overwhelmed by media and propaganda” regarding climate change and urged them to “research for the facts”.

Mrs Rinehart said the girls should consider influences such as the sun’s orbit, volcanoes and “other scientific facts that I had the benefit of learning when I was at school”.

She said as the globe had heated and cooled in the past, global warming was not caused by humans.

Climate-focused non-profit organisation Climate Analytics’ chief executive Bill Hare said Mrs Rinehart’s speech was “shockingly wrong on every single issue she mentions”.

Read more: https://www.smh.com.au/business/companies/gina-rinehart-warns-of-propaganda-in-climate-denial-video-to-students-20211006-p58xry.html

The following is the video of Gina speaking to students;

Gina cited Al Gore’s “An inconvenient Truth“, accusing Al Gore of making less than truthful statements about polar bears and other climate issues. Gina repeatedly criticised how students in West Australia had been forced to watch Al Gore’s film at school, in some cases four times.

Gina told students about Ian Plimer and Lord Monckton. Reminisced about a time Lord Monckton and Ian Plimer changed a 70% belief in the anthropogenic climate emergency into a 30% belief, after speaking at a school.

In my opinion West Australia’s Premier Mark McGowan is a climate hypocrite. He does not appear to want to kill the mining industry golden goose which funds his welfare programmes, but in my opinion he appeases his left wing supporters for allowing such climate sin on his watch, by giving them free rein to indoctrinate the school kids under his care, possibly including kids in Gina’s old school St Hilda’s.

Nevertheless Gina Rinehart has taken a substantial business risk by courageously speaking out against relentless indoctrination of kids – much of her fortune is invested in mining businesses in West Australia.

Gina challenged students to do their own research.

Gina accused governments of awarding one sided grants.

Gina makes plenty of other great points in the video, it is well worth watching.

Gina’s courage is a serious blow to climate propaganda efforts in Australia. A lot of people look up to Gina as an iconic female entrepreneur who turned her father’s bankrupt mining business into one of the largest personal fortunes in Australian history, in less than two decades.

Update (EW): h/t lee, Voltron – The school seems less than pleased with the speech by their most famous alumni. “St Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls principal slams Gina Rinehart’s global warming views in email to parents” ABC claims the school censored the video, only playing the first part. But given the video is available on the web, I’m guessing most of the students have seen the full speech.

5 8 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
40 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Roger Lewis
October 6, 2021 10:11 pm

Well-spoken, and let’s hope for many more following this lead.
Our only debt is to Nature and ‘What Is’. Environmental Pragmatism, Live and let live.
https://notthegrubstreetjournal.com/2016/11/10/our-only-debt-is-to-nature-and-what-is-environmental-pragmatism-live-and-let-live/

Mr. Gores 3 Strikes 
Of course, 3 strikes is almost a badge of honour in the Climate Beliefs Church and other narratives.
Neil Ferguson
Michael Mann
Erlich
etc.

5
Reply
Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 10:11 pm

Gina Rinehart is not a self-made billionaire. She inherited a mining royalty stream.

-16
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 10:25 pm

Seed capital.

She turned a company with severe financial difficulties into the largest private company in Australia and one of the largest mining houses in the world. When Rinehart took over Hancock Prospecting, its total wealth was estimated at A$75 million, which did not account for group liabilities and contingent liabilities. She oversaw an expansion of the company over the following decade, and due to the iron ore boom of the early 2000s became a nominal billionaire in 2006.
-wikipedia.org

13
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  n.n
October 6, 2021 11:11 pm

It was not seed capital. It was a royalty entitlement to proceeds of iron ore mining in the Pilbara. Hancock Prospecting does not mine anything. It holds leases and collects royalties.

-7
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 11:23 pm

Sorry Nick but I feel I am missing your point.

Gina started with an amount of money, and now has a much larger amount of money. If the topic is “Is Gina wealthy?” then the answer is “yes” regardless of the path traveled.

I feel your question is really “How did Gina make her money?” which, in context, is less important.

The summary remains the same – Gina Hancock successfully increased her and her shareholder’s wealth. Ergo, successful.

7
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  Craig from Oz
October 6, 2021 11:28 pm

Hancock/Rinehart – you know who I am talking about 🙂

0
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Craig from Oz
October 7, 2021 12:04 am

Gina’s company has no shareholders, except for herself and family. Her wealth comes from royalties from leases taken out by her father in the ’60’s. The increase is due to the rise in volume mined and price achieved. Hancock Prospecting does no mining.

-2
Reply
Martin C
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 10:26 pm

That figure you would make that point, Nick. The issues isn’t about her being a self made billionaire ( i don’t care if she is or she isn’t . ), but Nick just HAS TO FOCUS ON THAT. Nick, you are a D – – – . . uh sorry, that was uncalled for.

NICK, COMMENT ON WHAT SHE WAS CHALLENGING HER STUDENTS TO DO ! ! ! To research this on their own. Which to me includes criitcal thinking, hearing both sides of the argument, to come to their own conclusion.

13
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  Martin C
October 6, 2021 11:19 pm

Well if the only points she has are students “should consider influences such as the sun’s orbit, volcanoes…” then it is just nonsense.

Neither the sun’s orbit (whatever she might mean by that) or volcanos have changed significantly over the last century and are not the cause of any warming.

The rest of the sentence ““other scientific facts that I had the benefit of learning when I was at school” is so vague as to be meaningless.

-7
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 6, 2021 11:44 pm

So what. She’s suggesting students check things before accepting them blindly. As against you, who thinks they should conform without checking anything.

6
Reply
Vincent Causey
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 7, 2021 12:09 am

Mrs Rinehart said the girls should consider influences such as the sun’s orbit, volcanoes and “other scientific facts that I had the benefit of learning when I was at school”.
She said as the globe had heated and cooled in the past, global warming was not caused by humans.”

She is saying that in the past – ie before humans – the globe warmed and cooled. This is a simple argument. If the globe warmed and cooled on its own throughout its history without human input…. well you know the rest.

0
Reply
aussiecol
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 7, 2021 12:13 am

Just like Nick, you are deflecting. The whole point of this topic is to challenge kids to do their own research and not take for gospel the long list of failed predictions, dubious climate modelling and one sided tutoring from their teachers. Another words, to have an open mind and not be indoctrinated by alarmism.

1
Reply
LdB
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 10:34 pm

Nick redefining the truth again .. she inherited around $75Million even a quick read of Wikipedia would have told you that.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gina_Rinehart

The section marked “Business career” is well worth a read.

By any non Stokes definition she is a self made billionaire.

Last edited 2 hours ago by LdB
10
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  LdB
October 6, 2021 11:07 pm

She didn’t inherit $75 Million. She inherited the rights to royalties (originally 2.5%) on iron ore mined in large chunks of the Pilbara. The company still gets 1.25% of the proceeds of Hamersley; the other 1.25% seems to have morphed into 50% of the proceeds of the Hope Downs mine, all run by Rio Tinto.

-5
Reply
Alexy Scherbakoff
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 11:50 pm

Why do you care Nick? I don’t care how rich people are and how they got their riches. I’m only interested in their opinion of things. She’s rich and has common sense, you are poor and have none. You’re just a nitpicker. Something that simians are good at.

1
Reply
Vincent Causey
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 7, 2021 12:11 am

A straw man argument, no? What has that got to do with her arguments? Did she say in her talk anything about inheriting $75m?

1
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  LdB
October 6, 2021 11:22 pm

If you inherit a mining business just before a decades long mining boom becoming a billionaire is not exactly hard. And similarly is anyone surprised that somebody who has billions of dollars tied up in coal comes out against climate change.

-6
Reply
Hasbeen
Reply to  Izaak Walton
October 6, 2021 11:39 pm

Do try to get something right Izaak Walton. Her interest is in iron ore mines, not coal.

As such her income will be increased by the huge amount of steel required in the building & instillation of windmills. Much less is involved in electricity production in coal, gas or nuclear plants for that generation which she is advocating.

Could it be that she hates seeing kids lied to by dumb activist teachers?

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Hasbeen
October 7, 2021 12:11 am

She has now quite a lot invested in coal, particularly in the Galilee (Qld).

-1
Reply
Redge
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 11:03 pm

I assume you watched her video, Nick.

The lack of comments on her “rant” must mean you cannot find any faults.

Welcome to the darkside

3
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 11:06 pm

Nit pickers will pick nits. This one is patently spurious. At least most of your nits have a grain of truth when you try to deflect from the point.

2
Reply
Nick Stokes
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
October 6, 2021 11:57 pm

Sometimes Eric’s whoppers seem to be just inaccuracy for the sake of inaccuracy. No-one who remembers the endless soap opera of the legal battles between Hancock’s wife and daughter over the inheritance of his mining lease rights and royalty stream would describe Gina as a self made billionaire.

0
Reply
Herbert
Reply to  Nick Stokes
October 6, 2021 11:26 pm

Nick,
Deflecting the issues raised by this post to a discussion of the source of Ms.Rinehart’s wealth does you no credit.
You will be aware that the comments by Dr. Bill Hare are wide of the mark in his claim that Ms. Rinehart is “shockingly wrong on every single issue she mentions”.
Dr. Hare states in the SMH –
“She also cites approvingly Margaret Thatcher, which is particularly egregious as she would have no truck at all with Rinehart’s arguments.”
Dr. Hare said Mrs Thatcher was the first global leader to fully recognise the threat climate change posed and said unless curtailed it would cause “ irretrievable damage to the atmosphere, to the atmosphere, to the oceans, to the earth itself”.
Dr. Hare is the one “shockingly ignorant”.
He is unaware or unwilling to acknowledge that Thatcher recanted her position on Climate Change, and came to see the nonsense it represents.
From her autobiography “Statecraft” (2002) reversing her September 1989 position-
“ The doomsters’ favourite subject today is climate change.This has a number of attractions for them.
First, the subject is extremely obscure so they cannot easily be proved wrong.
Second, we all have ideas about the weather: traditionally the English on first acquaintance talk of little else.
Thirdly since clearly no plan to alter climate could be considered on anything but a global scale it provides a marvellous excuse for worldwide, supranational socialism…”
As to Gore’s movie, it was stated explicitly by Justice Burton in Dimmock v. Minister for Education to contain 9 errors (not “errors” as alarmists attempt to excuse) and was ruled by his Honour to be propaganda not science in breach of the UK Education Act unless distributed with corrective material termed “Guidance Notes.”

3
Reply
lee
October 6, 2021 10:16 pm

“St Hilda’s Anglican School for Girls principal slams Gina Rinehart’s global warming views in email to parents”
https://thewest.com.au/news/climate-change/gina-rinehart-slams-st-hildas-anglican-school-for-girls-for-censoring-her-views-on-global-warming-ng-b882030966z

Apparently they censored the video.

They only played 5 of 16 minutes about her time at the school. Of course the denier tag has been attached – “Gina Rinehart peddles climate denial to students in bizarre video rant”,

https://reneweconomy.com.au/gina-rinehart-peddles-climate-denial-to-students-in-bizarre-video-rant/

Last edited 2 hours ago by lee
1
Reply
n.n
Reply to  lee
October 6, 2021 10:29 pm

It’s unseemly that a woman hold an opinion that denies the consensus.

That said, the Pro-Choice religion denies women and men’s dignity and agency, and reduces human life to a negotiable asset… denial of life deemed unworthy or profitable.

Take a knee, beg, good girl.

2
Reply
Craig from Oz
Reply to  lee
October 6, 2021 11:26 pm

Here is a thing.

We know Gina Rinhart by name, but the school principal by ‘principal’.

Well done, ‘Principal’.

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  lee
October 7, 2021 12:08 am

I don’t think that word ‘rant’ means what they think it means

0
Reply
Mike Dubrasich
October 6, 2021 11:11 pm

Go figure. The only real man left in Australia is a woman!

5
Reply
n.n
Reply to  Mike Dubrasich
October 7, 2021 12:20 am

A feminine female woman, married, with children, at that.

0
Reply
Craig from Oz
October 6, 2021 11:18 pm

Gina repeatedly criticised how students in West Australia had been forced to watch Al Gore’s film at school, in some cases four times.

Second take away from that statement – Australian teachers are willing to let the dvd player do the heavy lifting for them.

2
Reply
Paul Jenkinson
October 6, 2021 11:23 pm

That’s a really ballsy thing to do at present in a “climate-mad” Australia,much more a girl’s school.
Well done Gina.

3
Reply
Craig from Oz
October 6, 2021 11:33 pm

Sydney Morning Herald.

So to them this is a damaging hit piece clearly describing how Gina is mentally irresponsible and – unwritten but clearly implied – that her fortune should be broken up and given to non-profit organisations for The Greater Good*.

The Left have hated Gina for years for just about everything. Not going to stop hating her now.

(*The Greater Good!)

2
Reply
cohenite
October 6, 2021 11:49 pm

Gina indeed does have cause to worry about the corrupt hypocrites running the mineral goldmine which is Western Australia. These communists took on another billionaire, Clive Palmer and actually brought in special legislation to influence the law case Palmer brought against them for breaking the Constitution.

Clive Palmer suffers blow in $30 billion damages claim against WA over Pilbara iron ore project – ABC News

However, Palmer is before the HC:

High Court adjourns to decide on ‘anti-Clive Palmer’ law (watoday.com.au)

Commies always punish their enemies.

1
Reply
Voltron
October 6, 2021 11:52 pm

It should be added here, importantly, that her recorded comments were censored to remove any mention of climate change rebuttal.

The school, students, and anyone that called the left-leaning ABC radio, were very happy about this censorship. Can’t have the echo chamber making funny noises.

https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-07/wa-gina-ruffles-feathers-with-climate-speech/100520836

0
Reply
gbaikie
October 6, 2021 11:57 pm

–Australia’s richest woman Gina Rinehart has said humans do not cause global warming and warned against climate change “propaganda” in a speech to students at her old school.”

Well, Humans are not doing enough to cause global warming.
Since we in Ice Age, it seems we should cause the average global temperature in increase
a few degrees.

0
Reply
Andrew Wilkins
October 6, 2021 11:59 pm

“Ms Rinehart could not attend so sent a pre-recorded video and only the first five minutes that “did not include specific messaging about climate change” was screened.”
The school chickened out and censored the video. The kids didn’t get to see someone tell them to think for themselves or do their own research.

Perhaps one of our resident thermageddonists can tell us if it was right for the school to censor her speech? What do you think Nick? (Once you’ve finished claiming that a billionaire didn’t actually make any money)

1
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
October 7, 2021 12:16 am

Come on, man! Don’t ask Nick to actually address the issues at hand. He doesn’t have time for that, he’s too busy picking nits!

0
Reply
Lank
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
October 7, 2021 12:31 am

How ironic – the school prides itself on giving students a balance of views and encourages them to do their own research – yet they clearly don’t.
If I was Gina I’d demand the principal apologise publicly and show the full video to all students – if they want Gina to contribute future donations.

0
Reply
eo
October 7, 2021 12:20 am

Does anybody have comments on this great information or some may call disinformation by the Nobel Prize for Physics this year. The official website of the Nobel prize committee (Nobel.org) has this to say “”for the physical modelling of Earth’s climate, quantifying variability and reliably predicting global warming” . It seems to the Nobel prize committee global warming was settled a long time ago.

Just waiting for the Nobel Prize in the future for providing substantial proof that global warming is real to the Climategate scientists.

0
Reply
Geoff Sherrington
October 7, 2021 12:21 am

Thank you, Gina Rinehart, you are an inspiration!

Take no notice of people who write “Mrs Rinehart has made most of her wealth through fossil fuels…” when nobody with knowledge considers iron ore to be a fossil fuel. The same reporter, Peter Milne, approves of Bill Hare, a German-inspired activist, claiming that Gina Rinehart was “shockingly wrong on every single issue she mentions” while providing no concrete examples, only his opinion.

Seems to me that Gina Rinehart has been more successful than her critics when dealing with logic, deduction, observation, gullibility and even financial expertise. Geoff S

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Alarmism

“Climate Emergency” – Nothing But Politics And Propaganda Unsupported By Scientific Data

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Alarmism extreme weather

Advocacy disguised as ‘science’: ‘Intergenerational inequities in climate extremes’

5 days ago
Anthony Watts
Alarmism

Guardian: Frost Damaged Brazilian Coffee is Evidence of Climate Chaos

6 days ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism Michael E. Mann

Bloomberg: Nowhere is Safe from the Climate Apocalypse

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Al Gore Alarmism

Aussie Mining Billionaire Gina Rinehart Warns Students About Climate Propaganda

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Antarctic Ice Mass Climate News

Antarctic Ice Mass — Alternate Sources

7 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Energy

EIA: Renewables no longer expected to be #1 by 2050

11 hours ago
David Middleton
Coal Energy Fail Government idiocy natural gas

Chinese and Indian Climate Policy Power Crisis Worsens

15 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: