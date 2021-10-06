Antarctic Ice Mass Climate News

Antarctic Ice Mass — Alternate Sources

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
20 Comments

Brief Note by Kip Hansen — 6 October 2021

I am engaged in a community education program that includes a great number of climate activists and climate zealots as well as persons who are just curious and interested in improving their community’s response to weather and climate. In the process, I happened to mention in an online training session that Antarctic Ice Mass has been increasing, not decreasing over the last few decades, correcting a point made by the instructor.

The course instructor, a climate activist and educator, took exception to this correction. I was, however, confident in my position, though I had not reviewed the issue for years — thus, was a little unsure of exactly what sources I was depending on. But, I am not the self-doubting sort, so did not back down. I was asked to provide sources for my comment.

As with all things climate — facts depend on one’s epistemological values.

This is what I was able to report to the instructors:

Have I mentioned that almost everything about Science topics is complicated and often complex as well?

Antarctic Ice Mass is an example.

When I said Antarctic Ice Mass has been increasing since the turn of the century, I was quoting a recent NASA reported on this NASA website page: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses

The study was published in 2015. Real science is always of the past, and studies like these can take years to do right, thus they seem “old” but are in fact often the latest studies available.

The study [ link to original Zwally study ], was reported byNASA here and quotes the study lead author, Jay Zwally, as saying:

“The good news is that Antarctica is not currently contributing to sea level rise, but is taking 0.23 millimeters per year away,” Zwally said. “But this is also bad news. If the 0.27 millimeters per year of sea level rise attributed to Antarctica in the IPCC report is not really coming from Antarctica, there must be some other contribution to sea level rise that is not accounted for.”

The NASA article about the study [repeating the link] says: “NASA Study: Mass Gains of Antarctic Ice Sheet Greater than Losses”

“According to the new analysis of satellite data, the Antarctic ice sheet showed a net gain of 112 billion tons of ice a year from 1992 to 2001. That net gain slowed   to [a gain of] 82 billion tons of ice per year between 2003 and 2008.”

Now, here’s the rub, as they say.  When one looks at NASA’s Vital Signs web page we are treated to this rather depressing graph of Antarctic Ice Mass losses:

The 2015 Zwally study — “the new analysis of satellite data, the Antarctic ice sheet” — shows precisely the opposite, GAINS  in the re-analysis by Zwally and his team instead of the DECLINES shown in the Vital Signs graphic above.

Sorting out these kinds of basic data conflicts takes literally weeks of journalistic research effort.  I have not  tackled this issue as of yet — but have been aware of the conflicting information — all from NASA — for several years.

It is not really  possible that both sets of information are true and correct.

I certainly don’t know.  But because NASA publishes contrary data, educators should not be making definitive statements about Antarctic Ice Mass, but rather should clearly say “Some NASA studies show Antarctica losing Ice Mass and some NASA studies show it gaining Ice Mass.”

I whipped up this alternate graph to show both sets of data on the same graph — GRACE from NASA Vital Signs and the gains found by Zwally et al. (2015):

The graph above uses GRACE’s 2002 zero as a common point — with Zwally’s 1992-2002 data to its left and 2002-2015 to the right.

I am aware that Zwally (2015) was sharply contested by the usual ice mass consensus team — but never required correction. Zwally is currently listed as being with the Cryospheric Sciences Laboratory, NASA Goddard Space Flight Center, Greenbelt, MD and the Earth System Science Interdisciplinary Center, University of Maryland, College Park, MD.

Zwally and his team have come back in 2021 with this peer-reviewed study:

Mass balance of the Antarctic ice sheet 1992–2016: reconciling results from GRACE
gravimetry with ICESat, ERS1/2 and Envisat altimetry H. Jay Zwally et al. 29 March 2021 Cambridge University Press

Their latest analysis looks like this:

One sees the seasonal variation clearly at this scale. Although this latest analysis shows a tiny -12 Gt annual loss, I doubt that it is significant given what must be a fairly large +/- 1 SD (had it been shown). Even if the -12 Gt per year was physical and lasted all 9 years from 2012, the cumulative total nine year loss would be only 108 GT, a far cry from the NASA Vital Signs GRACE image’s minus 151 Gt per year offered to the general public as a sign of disastrous climate change.

I would appreciate any and all Ice Mass aficionados weighing in on the source of the disconnect between these two NASA approved Ice Mass calculations.

UPDATE: Reader John MacDonald pointed out that “One data item missing is the total ice mass of Antarctic.” The best guess total ice mass in Gt from the Wiki is 26.5 million Gt.

# # # # #


5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
20 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John MacDonald
October 6, 2021 6:14 pm

Kip. Good job pointing out the function of discussion in science. And the importance of understanding sources, errors, relevance, and how to draw conclusions.

One data item missing is the total ice mass of Antarctica. That would add a lot of perspective to the anomaly data. People often forget that this sort of discussion occurs on a background of huge numbers that are orders of magnitude greater than the anomaly.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  John MacDonald
October 6, 2021 6:30 pm

John ==> I’m afraid that there is probably the same mess with total ice mass as gains and loses. I’ll try to find the estimates of total antarctic Ice Mass and post it as an addition to the post above.

1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Kip Hansen
October 6, 2021 6:36 pm

John ==> The best guess total ice mass in Gt from the Wiki is 26.5 million Gt.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
October 6, 2021 6:18 pm

Cute! One NASA author using satellite data on Antarctic ice reporting the opposite of what another NASA author was reporting, also using satellite data.

1
Reply
Clyde Spencer
Reply to  Tom Halla
October 6, 2021 6:27 pm

Somebody didn’t get the memo!

3
Reply
JEFF NORMAN
October 6, 2021 6:23 pm

IIRC the Envisat Altimetry uses radar to measure the surface altitude of the Antarctic ice cap. The depth of the ice is a function of the elevation of the rock underlying which is not measured. It is presumed that the crust under Antarctica is experiencing some of the largest isostatic rebound on the planet, though I do not understand why given the ice is still there. This large isostatic rebound is required to thin the ice. At least that is my understanding or lack there of.

2
Reply
R Taylor
Reply to  JEFF NORMAN
October 6, 2021 6:38 pm

As Jeff Norman points out, any value for Antarctic ice mass has huge uncertainty. I would suggest that ice area, measured from satellite images, is a much better indicator of any trend in the amount of Antarctic ice. I find Ole Humlum’s chart, linked from https://wattsupwiththat.com/reference-pages/sea-ice-page/, a handy reference.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  R Taylor
October 6, 2021 6:51 pm

R Taylor ==> I couldn’t find that graph — I did find one of Antarctic Sea Ice Extent.

0
Reply
billtoo
October 6, 2021 6:35 pm

didn’t we just learn that it was record cold in antarctica? i’m banking on ice loss.

1
Reply
DocSiders
Reply to  billtoo
October 6, 2021 7:01 pm

So cold in Antarctica it’s freezing it’s ice off.

0
Reply
Eric Worrall
Admin
October 6, 2021 6:45 pm

You could apply the IPCC method of averaging the competing sources, then calling the average “a scientific consensus” 😉

Last edited 19 minutes ago by Eric Worrall
1
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  Eric Worrall
October 6, 2021 6:52 pm

Eric ==> Ah, either that or just declare their preferred answer to be Settled Science.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Kip Hansen
October 6, 2021 7:01 pm

Or, God forbid, admit there is conflicting evidence, and we don’t really know what happening.

Last edited 2 minutes ago by Tom Halla
0
Reply
John
October 6, 2021 6:45 pm

“ANTARCTIC SEA ICE EXTENT LARGEST SINCE 2015, AND GROWING” Per June 2021 analysis.

It must be noted that all “recorded history” only dates back to 1979 when we we told a new ice age was at hand. Of course it’s warmed since then and with sea ice extents expanding in both the Arctic and Antarctic in recent years tied to our projected entry into a Grand Solar Minimum, it stands to reason we can continue to see expanded sea ice extents into the foreseeable future. Probably not a straight line but certainly a trend reversal back to 1979 levels or greater.

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  John
October 6, 2021 6:55 pm

John ==> That is Sea Ice Extent — this piece is about Antarctic Ice Mass.

0
Reply
John
Reply to  Kip Hansen
October 6, 2021 7:01 pm

My bad!

0
Reply
Kip Hansen
Author
Reply to  John
October 6, 2021 7:03 pm

John ==> No worries –the press forever mixes them up too.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
October 6, 2021 6:55 pm

Given that anything NASA says, on the subject of “climate”, must be taken with a very large ‘grain’ of salt (owing to their propensity to be “creative” with the truth), I’d guess anything they publish might be exaggerated by at least an order of magnitude … subject to change at any moment.

0
Reply
Scissor
October 6, 2021 6:57 pm

Do you think the Denver mint would miss a few quarters?

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
October 6, 2021 6:59 pm

“Antarctic Ice Mass – Gaining or losing?”

YES. It does both. If there is a pro-longed drought in antiarctica then it will lose ice for years. It certainly isn’t melting at the surface.

Also, measuring gravity is yet another proxy. They assume it is measuring ice, but it also is measuring any other mass – like magma near the surface. If a magma chamber loses pressure and drains it will show up as a mass loss and they assume it is Ice. Maybe it is, maybe it isn’t. That is the problem with proxies – their result are always complicated because natural systems are complicated.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: October 4, 2021

1 day ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Heat Wave Versus Cold Wave Deaths in The U.S. and the Pacific Northwest

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
censorship Climate Communications Climate News Gavin Schmidt

Facebook Fact Checkers Just Censored Peer Reviewed Science

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Climate News

Energy and Environmental Review: September 20, 2021

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Antarctic Ice Mass Climate News

Antarctic Ice Mass — Alternate Sources

1 hour ago
Kip Hansen
Energy

EIA: Renewables no longer expected to be #1 by 2050

5 hours ago
David Middleton
Coal Energy Fail Government idiocy natural gas

Chinese and Indian Climate Policy Power Crisis Worsens

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Climate sensitivity Opinion

“Insulate Britain” Compares Climate Protest Deaths to WW2 Collateral Damage

13 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: