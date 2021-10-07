Ridiculae

China Invents Carbon-Neutral Oil!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
10 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

OCTOBER 6, 2021

By Paul Homewood

You could not make it up (but the Chinese can!)

SINGAPORE: China‘s refining giant Sinopec Corp said on Wednesday it has jointly certified the country’s first carbon-neutral crude oil cargo with shipping giant Cosco Shipping and China Eastern Airlines .
The 30,000-tonne cargo was produced by Sinopec in Angola and shipped by Cosco Shipping to an east China-based Sinopec refinery for processing, Sinopec said.
To offset the carbon dioxide produced during the process from crude production to shipping to consumption by vehicles and airplanes, the three state firms bought Chinese Certified Emissions Reductions credits.

These credits that will go to investing in carbon-reducing projects such as tree planting, solar, wind and biomass power generation in China.

https://energy.economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/oil-and-gas/sinopec-cosco-shipping-china-eastern-certify-chinas-first-carbon-neutral-oil-cargo/86449651

Quite apart from the fact that carbon credits such as these are worthless, what about the double counting involved?

All of the solar, wind and biomass power talked about will be treated as carbon free anyway, so how can China claim that this oil is too?

You will recall that President Xi promised a few months ago that China would be “carbon neutral” by 2060, carefully avoiding any promise of zero emissions.

Now we know that it will all be smoke and mirrors, with real world emissions being masked by dodgy accounting practices.

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
10 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
LdB
October 7, 2021 2:12 am

Well that didn’t take long when the claim of the first net zero steel was made I suggested this would happen. Australian billionaire Twiggy Forrest was the first to play this game as he tries to court a whole pile of ethical investment groups with a rather ambitious plan.The original plan was a massive emission cut by march 2021 which came and went and when that happens what do you do … you double down
https://www.pv-magazine-australia.com/2021/08/18/twiggy-forrests-green-hydrogen-ambitions-will-require-renewables-at-3x-australias-total-energy-consumption/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-10-05/fortescue-metals-to-eradicate-customer-emissions-by-2040/100514894

So there you have it now we have “green iron ore” what could possibly go wrong 🙂

Last edited 1 hour ago by LdB
2
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
October 7, 2021 2:15 am

Stand by. Coming next week, Chinese ‘Carbon-Neutral’ Coal.

4
Reply
LdB
Reply to  nicholas tesdorf
October 7, 2021 2:25 am

ROFL now that would be classic can you imagine the greentards struggle with that one.

2
Reply
Forrest Gardener
October 7, 2021 2:17 am

ROFL

1
Reply
zee raja
October 7, 2021 2:26 am

Latest Jobs in Pakistan where one can find new upcoming career opportunities 2022 from all top companies in Pakistan including multinational, private, government, NGO’s, overseas and others. Jobs pk is Pakistan’s top job search website where job seekers can get access to latest job opportunities of October 2021, September 2021 and August 2021 from top employers in Pakistan, newspapers, classifieds, job boards & company career pages.

-3
Reply
SxyxS
October 7, 2021 2:29 am

So what.
Carbon neutral oil is like genozide free communism- it exists in theory and ain’t more bizarre than Biden pretending to be president(as long as the apprentice doesn’t mute his mic and the smell of his diapers doesn’t result in a strategic retreat).
It’s simply woke oil.And it releases non binary cis gender co2,not the patriarchal man made one.
The harmles gender neutral(and therefore carbon neutral) climate irrelevant co2 that fails to warm Mars with a 95% co2 atmosphere
and that failed to cause a runaway effect on earth in hundreds of millions of years when co2 levels were magnitudes higher.

2
Reply
M Courtney
October 7, 2021 2:35 am

This is very sensible.
Of all the things to criticise China for, playing silly games with Carbon Credits is very low on the list.
It matters not a jot.

2
Reply
fretslider
October 7, 2021 2:37 am

From petrol head to Carbon neutral head?

Doesn’t sound right at all

0
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  fretslider
October 7, 2021 3:16 am

Well, one of the biggest climate scam pushers (Maurice Strong) has been CEO of several Fossil fuel companies – and he spent the rest of his life hiding in? China.
So It’s integral part of AGW.

Dictators and Nazi scientists usually end up hiding in the USA (marcos,somoza,gullen,Wernher &Magnus von Braun,Axster, Holzer,Baars)
Oligarchs who are kicked out of a country hide in the city of London.
And compulsive American philant… billionaires ? Hide in a communist country.

-1
Reply
Ron Long
October 7, 2021 3:06 am

I wonder when narcos will start moving their money with “carbon credits”? This is no different than the fake money used for International money transfers, and the CAGW crowd would applaud their “conversion”.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Oil and Gas Ridiculae

Business Insider: Abolish Fossil Fuel To Stop Global Warming

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Propaganda Ridiculae

Harvard Gazette Goes Full Big Oil Conspiracy on Climate Change

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

“Insulate Now” Climate Radicals Block Imports of Insulation

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Claim: Climate Change is Causing Catastrophic Power Line Fires

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall

You Missed

Ridiculae

China Invents Carbon-Neutral Oil!

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Al Gore Alarmism

Aussie Mining Billionaire Gina Rinehart Warns Students About Climate Propaganda

5 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Antarctic Ice Mass Climate News

Antarctic Ice Mass — Alternate Sources

9 hours ago
Kip Hansen
Energy

EIA: Renewables no longer expected to be #1 by 2050

13 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: