Facebook Outage Appears to be a DNS Hack

I’m not an IT expert, but I decided to check. Our users can probably provide more detail.
According to Internet security researcher Brian Krebs (@briankrebs),
Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook.com or Instagram.com got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail?
To be more precise (and Geek Factor 5) the BGP routes serving Facebook’s authoritative DNS were withdrawn, rendering all Facebook domains inaccessible. That’s per @DougMadory , who knows a few things about BGP/DNS.
Addendum: Within two minutes our Twitter feed announcing this post was throttled.
Here are my texts to Anthony.
Post up for a minute. 4 retweets so far.
Less than a minute later
We’ve been throttled. 5 retweets down to 4 and now static.
and a minute later
Now 2 retweets