Curious things

Facebook Outage Appears to be a DNS Hack

15 mins ago
Charles Rotter
4 Comments

I’m not an IT expert, but I decided to check. Our users can probably provide more detail.

According to Internet security researcher Brian Krebs (@briankrebs),

Confirmed: The DNS records that tell systems how to find Facebook.com or Instagram.com got withdrawn this morning from the global routing tables. Can you imagine working at FB right now, when your email no longer works & all your internal FB-based tools fail?

To be more precise (and Geek Factor 5) the BGP routes serving Facebook’s authoritative DNS were withdrawn, rendering all Facebook domains inaccessible. That’s per @DougMadory , who knows a few things about BGP/DNS.

Addendum: Within two minutes our Twitter feed announcing this post was throttled.

Here are my texts to Anthony.

Post up for a minute. 4 retweets so far.

Less than a minute later

We’ve been throttled. 5 retweets down to 4 and now static.

and a minute later

Now 2 retweets

4 Comments
Steve Rice
October 4, 2021 10:53 am

Sure looks like it.

0
PaulH
October 4, 2021 10:53 am

0
Krishna Gans
Reply to  PaulH
October 4, 2021 10:59 am

I read, Instagram and Whatsapp are down too.

0
Mr.
October 4, 2021 11:00 am

Let’s hope it’s permanent.

1
