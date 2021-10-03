South Pole Sees Record Cold Winter, Smashing 1976 Record …WaPo Admits “Chill Was Exceptional”

From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 3. October 2021

Record Antarctic winter this year (April to September) at the Amundsen–Scott South Pole Station with average of -61.1 ° C, the coldest on record.

Illustrative image: NASA.

Hat-tip: Régis Crépet

The previous record was -60.6°C in 1976.

Operated by United States Antarctic Program, the South Pole station this past summer was “the coldest on record, dating back to 1957,” noted the climate alarmist Washington Post, and had to concede the event was “impressive and unexpected”.

“Overheating planet” leading to more ice?

Struggling to reconcile the contradictory South Pole result with its claims of an overheating planet, the WaPo added: “both Antarctica and the planet continue to rapidly warm” — just before admitting: “The extreme cold over Antarctica helped push sea ice levels surrounding the continent to their fifth-highest level on record in August.”

“-100°F on numerous occasions”

The WaPo cited an interview with University of Wisconsin researcher Matthew Lazzara, who was “in awe” over the record cold. “In an interview, he said it was around minus-100 degrees on numerous occasions.”

It’s also reported that Russia’s Vostok Station dipped to minus-110.9 degrees (minus-79.4 Celsius) just days ago, which according to the WaPo was just one degree (0.6 Celsius) from the world’s lowest temperature on record during October.

WaPo’s claim of near record hot summer refuted

To maintain alarmism, the WaPo likes often cites outlier data that suggest the planet has just seen one of the hottest summers on record. But as the University of Huntsville satellite data by Dr. Roy Spencer show, this has clearly not been the case. June-2021 came in 0.01°C below the mean of the 1991-2020 reference period, and July and August came in at +0.20°C and +0.17°C, making the summer mean on average a modest 0.12°C warmer than the 1991-2020 period:

Image: University of Alabama.

The Washington Post’s suggestion that Antarctica “continues to warm rapidly” is also contradicted by recent studies showing the entire South Pole continent has in fact cooled since data recording began in the 1950s.

Read here, here and here.

There are a lot fake news and misleading press releases out there, and they are being consistently exposed by objective peer-reviewed science.

