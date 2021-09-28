Coal Energy

“Fossil-Free” Energy: India’s Aluminum Industry In Peril

By Vijay Jayaraj — September 28, 2021

“Aluminum smelting requires uninterrupted power supply for production, which can be met only through in-house captive power supplies. The reduction in coal supplies, without any advance notice, has brought the industry to a standstill as it has been left with no time to devise any mitigation plan to continue sustainable operations.” (Aluminum Association of India, below)

Sometimes it’s not easy to follow up your words with actions. This is particularly true when a large economy based on fossil fuels is threatened by an anti-energy mentality trying to substitute dilute, intermittent energies for dense, reliable ones.

This incongruency has hit India, the world’s third largest emitter that is predicted to register the highest energy demand growth in the next 20 years.

A Fossil-less Utopia?

Nations around the world are under pressure to promise unprecedented cuts in fossil fuel consumption at the upcoming climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland (COP26).

Echoes of this were heard this week at the UN General Assembly in New York, when British Prime Minister Boris Johnson asked countries to “grow up” and tackle climate change.

But what the political leaders do not realize is that sustaining modern civilization requires continued use of fossil fuels to meet some, if not almost all, of our most basic needs.

Coal Crunch Hits a Post-COVID Economy

India calls itself a leader in renewable energy. It leads the international solar alliance. But little did it know that wasting precious resources on wind and solar would come back to haunt it so quickly.

After India’s second wave of COVID-19, its economy reopened, and power demand surged. Operational coal plants—usually fully stocked—began running out of inventory (66% lower than previous year).

This meant other industries dependent on coal, like the aluminum industry, were allotted less coal. Bloomberg reported that “about 83% of Coal India’s daily shipments are currently being sent to power plants, compared with about 75% usually.”

Aluminum Industry’s Warning Bell

India’s aluminum industry is a key part of its economy. Various sectors like power, automobiles, construction, packaging, aerospace, defense, high-speed rail, and consumer durables are dependent on aluminum. Construction, in particular, is highly dependent on this “recyclable, corrosion-resistant, and durable metal.”

Though India imports a considerable proportion of its aluminum from China, its domestic production is key to providing the rest. But coal is the key energy source for smelting aluminum. Estimates suggest “one tonne of the refined metal requires about 14,500 units of electricity generated from burning 11.7 tonnes of coal.”

As per the Aluminum Association of India,

Aluminum smelting requires uninterrupted power supply for production, which can be met only through in-house captive power supplies. The reduction in coal supplies, without any advance notice, has brought the industry to a standstill as it has been left with no time to devise any mitigation plan to continue sustainable operations.

The AAI added:

Also, resorting to imports at such a short notice is not feasible. Any power outage/or failure (two hours or more) results in freezing of molten aluminum in the pots which leads to shutting down of the aluminum plant for at least six months rendering heavy losses and restart expenses, and once restarted it takes almost a year to get the desired metal purity.”

This month, the aluminum industry sent an SOS to the government, asking it to restore the supply of coal. Despite having an agreement for assured supply of coal, their needs were not met.

The aluminum industry could find a coal-crunch episode like this a regular event if the Indian government continues to increase the capacity share of renewable installations in the country.

The more money and time that are invested in renewables, the less will be invested in coal. Though the country has planned to increase coal production, its flirtation with wind and solar has and will divert precious resources that could otherwise have been used to improve coal infrastructure. Coal is critical to meeting energy demand in the future, both for the power sector and the aluminum industry.

The situation in India is a stark reminder to the rest of the industrialized world. The slip from abundance to deficiency is subtle and can easily happen when the share of unreliable renewables increases in the energy mix. It is also a reminder that coal is still king, the go-to source to meet high demand for 24/7/365, on-demand, reliable power—an indispensable resource for aluminum smelting.

Vijay Jayaraj (M.Sc., Environmental Science, University of East Anglia, England), is a Research Contributor for theCornwall Alliance for the Stewardship of Creation and resides in Bengaluru, India. His previous posts at MasterResource can be found here.

Leo Smith
September 28, 2021 10:12 pm

Actually you smelt aluminium with electricity, It doesn’t have to come from coal. hydro and nuclear are just as good.

Karl Baumgarten
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 28, 2021 10:47 pm

It takes heat, not electricity, to smelt aluminum. The electric stoves do run on electricity but the aluminum isn’t smelted by it, it’s smelted by the heat produced from the electricity. And if you use hydro or nuclear, they become unavailable for other uses. Coal works best, why mess with what works?

Serge Wright
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 28, 2021 11:41 pm

I live about 100km from a smelter in NSW AU and they are always on edge in summer when we have a heatwave and concurrent wind drought, especially late in the day when the sun starts to set. Reason being is that the pots can’t be without power for more than a few hours, else the aluminium sets hard and destroys the pots, costing the plant mega bucks. These plants will be forced to close in any net zero RE countries and move to somewhere without RE to avoid the catastrophic risk of having the power fail. China will most likely pick up most of this business unless we rapidly move to nuclear. These smelters are also huge energy users. The one down here pulls 10% of power from the state’s grid, which supports 8.2 M residents. Bottom line is that these smelters need a very high availability and low cost supply, rather than a high cost one that strobes on and off with the wind and sun each day.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Serge Wright
September 29, 2021 12:37 am

Check out the Kitimat – Kemano … Alcan project in BC Canada. I believe it’s now called Rio Tinto (an Australian Company I think). I grew up in the ’50s hearing about this massive project.

Philip Mulholland
September 28, 2021 10:13 pm

First destroy your competitor.

Vuk
September 28, 2021 11:11 pm

What to do about
BBC: China-Big spender or Loan Shark?
“China hands out at least twice as much development money as the US and other major powers, new evidence shows, with most of it coming in the form of risky high-interest loans from Chinese state banks.
The sheer amount of Chinese lending is startling. Not too long ago China received foreign aid, but now the tables have turned.
Over an 18-year period, China has granted or loaned money to 13,427 infrastructure projects worth $843bn across 165 countries.”
https://www.bbc.com/news/world-asia-china-58679039

Vuk
Reply to  Vuk
September 28, 2021 11:25 pm

The Chinese billion-dollar motorway leading Montenegro (country I originally came from) to nowhere
Due to a huge loan scandal, it’s now become the country’s highway to hell. 40 bridges and 90 tunnels are expected to be built and financed by the Chinese. However, the project has been hit by corruption allegations, construction delays and environmental tragedies. Today, out of the planned 170 kilometres, just 40 have been completed.
The motorway is one of the most expensive in the world. It’s financed by a loan from China. Paying back this money is creating problems. Is Montenegro now stuck in Chinese debt?
https://www.euronews.com/2021/05/07/the-billion-dollar-motorway-leading-montenegro-to-nowhere

James H
Reply to  Vuk
September 28, 2021 11:46 pm

Yes, this is the belt and road initiative. China loans tons of money, more than countries could ever repay, for “infrastructure” (which I believe usually means corruption). Then, the money isn’t repaid and China basically can seize control of the countries’ resources.

pigs_in_space
Reply to  James H
September 29, 2021 12:19 am

That was the plan from the outset.
A PRC howto :-

new colonialism without firing a single shot and with perfect agreement for a new slave trade from the moment anyone accepts the “funny money”.

