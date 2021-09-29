Sea ice

Met Office’s Fake Arctic Ice Claims Mislead Public

44 mins ago
Guest Blogger
9 Comments

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 27, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Arctic sea ice decline continues, with 2021 the 12th lowest summer minimum extent on record

The Met Office’s website describes the work they do, rambling on about forecasting the weather and world leading science. Nowhere can I find any reference to publishing fake news or disseminating misleading propaganda.

According to the Cambridge Dictionary:

Decline = change to a lower amount

Continues = keeps happening

So the meaning of that headline is crystal clear:

Arctic sea ice keeps getting less.

One look at their graph shows this is patently not true, despite grossly misleading linear fit, intended to fool people.

It is very easy to show that Arctic sea ice has stabilised. As their graph itself shows, there have only been three years since 2007 with lower ice extent than that year, and eleven have had higher extents.

Also the average of the last ten years is higher than 2007’s extent.

In itself, this is too short a period to make any meaningful judgements. But that is no excuse for the Met Office to publish such a manifest falsehood.

I have left a comment on their blog, but as is usual it is blocked. Maybe Richard Betts would care to comment!

Are the Met Office so afraid of the truth?

9 Comments
Oldseadog
September 29, 2021 6:12 am

The Met Office won’t admit to the truth because they have been told not to by the Goverment, just as the BBC has.

Tom Halla
September 29, 2021 6:15 am

And if one uses earlier reports of sea ice extent, as did Tony Heller, 1980 was a high point in what could be a cyclic pattern.
While the earlier data is not as reliable as the post 1978 satellite data, it exists, and using a cut off graph is a common way to deceive with statistics.

John Tillman
September 29, 2021 6:19 am

Of the past 15 years, 2021 had the fourth highest summer minimum Arctic sea ice extent, after 2009, 2013 and 2014. Close to this year were 2017 and 2018.

The four lowest years in that interval were 2007, 2012 (the record), 2016 and 2020. All suffered at least one late summer cyclone.

The decade since 2012 shows an uptrend. The dedicated satellite record began in 1979, when Arctic sea ice was near its high for the past 100 years.

Antarctic sea ice grew while Arctic declined, reaching its peak in 2013 and 2014. So CO2 increase is clearly not the control knob on sea ice.

davetherealist
Reply to  John Tillman
September 29, 2021 6:26 am

nice synopsis. Is there a convenient place that may have the past 15 years graphed? This certainly looks like the minimum was indeed a tipping point, tipped it back to Growth that should continue for another 2 decades.

Scissor
Reply to  davetherealist
September 29, 2021 6:31 am

Be afraid of teeter totters. Be very afraid.

Alex
September 29, 2021 6:24 am

Well, the graph shows no stabilization yet. Sorry.

J N
Reply to  Alex
September 29, 2021 6:38 am

As CAGW do often, if you crop the graphic by the right spot, you will see stabilization. Erase, in your mind, every data before 2005. What do you see? Try to draw a linear line mentally. Not so hard and are already 16 years of data.

ResourceGuy
September 29, 2021 6:38 am

It looks like the Brits have erased cycles and data analysis from the educational system. Since linear fitting can work on segments of a curve, I may conclude they are working with short-term political agendas for new revenues and spending programs and elections and not longer-term planning or science as it was known in earlier times.

bdgwx
September 29, 2021 6:43 am

Here is the volume graph as well.
comment image

