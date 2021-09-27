Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #472



Brought to You by SEPP

Quote of the Week: “Each piece, or part, of the whole of nature is always merely an approximation to the complete truth, or the complete truth so far as we know it. In fact, everything we know is only some kind of approximation, because we know that we do not know all the laws as yet. Therefore, things must be leaned only to be unlearned again or, more likely, to be corrected.” – Richard Feynman, “Atoms in Motion” from Lectures on Physics. [Boldface in quote were italics in the original.]

Number of the Week: $11 BILLION a year by 2024

THIS WEEK:

By Ken Haapala, President, Science and Environmental Policy Project (SEPP)

Scope: September 14 marked the opening of the UN General Assembly with Abdulla Shahid of the Maldives as the General Assembly President. The leaders of the Maldives have long claimed that they will drown with rising sea levels caused by carbon dioxide-caused global warming. In fact, examination shows that the land area of the Maldives has been increasing. Further, over the past few years the government-controlled Maldives Airport Company has been expanding the Velana International Airport to bring in international tourists. According to Wikipedia, a new terminal is under construction, designed to serve 7.3 million passengers at a cost of about $800 million US. The elevation of the airport is 6 feet (2 meters) above mean sea level. The extent of the new construction contradicts the claims by national leaders that the nation will soon disappear. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Velana_International_Airport

On September 21, the General Debate began with leaders of various countries pledging to sacrifice the prosperity of their countries to “fight” global climate change, which has been occurring for hundreds of millions of years. The “science” advocated by the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is based upon assumptions made over 40 years ago in the so-called Charney Report. Since then, space age technology has gathered extensive evidence that these assumptions are wrong, and that carbon dioxide is not a major cause of global warming or climate change. The UN IPCC has systematically ignored the new evidence and the scientific method as partially described by Feynman, above. Since it continues with errors of the past, its claims that its findings are based on science are false. Compounding this falsehood, the IPCC claims great certainty in its findings. This TWTW will discuss the pledges made by selected country leaders.

First, this TWTW will discuss a recent paper by Richard Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences, MIT, titled “The Imaginary Climate Crisis – How can we Change the Message?” Then it will discuss certain leaders who are so willing to sacrifice the future prosperity of others to fight a threat that has no physical basis and assert that the UN, formed as a hope for humanity, has become a tool to oppress humanity. It will wrap up with how mass media companies are suppressing scientific inquiry and how fragile the electrical grid has become with additions of wind and solar.

**********************

Shortcomings Of Skeptics: Richard Lindzen begins his paper exploring how skeptics of dangerous global warming can possibly change their approach by writing: (format changed)

“For about 33 years, many of us have been battling against climate hysteria. We have correctly noted: 1) The exaggerated sensitivity, 2) The role of other processes and natural internal variability, 3) The inconsistency with the paleoclimate record, and 4) The absence of evidence for increased extremes, droughts, floods, wild-fires, and so on.’ [Format changed}

“We have also pointed out the very real benefits of CO2 and even of modest warming. And, as concerns government policies, we have been pretty ineffective. Indeed, our efforts have done little other than to show (incorrectly) that we take the threat scenario seriously. In this talk, I want to make a tentative analysis of our failure.

“In punching away at the clear shortcomings of the narrative of climate alarm, we have, perhaps, missed the most serious shortcoming: namely, that the whole narrative is pretty absurd. Of course, many people (though by no means all) have great difficulty entertaining this possibility. They can’t believe that something so absurd could gain such universal acceptance.”

He likens the UN reaction to a slight warming to a doctor who finds a patient has a slightly elevated temperature and orders the patient be placed on life support. He then explains how meaningless the average global temperature is in relation to natural variation. Then he explains that the government response is analogous to:

“After your physical, your physician tells you that you may have a fatal disease. He’s not really sure, but he proposes a treatment that will be expensive and painful while offering no prospect of preventing the disease. When you ask why you would ever agree to such a thing, he says he just feels obligated to ‘do something’. That is precisely what the Paris Accord amounts to. However, the ‘something’ also gives governments the power to control the energy sector, and this is something many governments cannot resist. Information is unlikely to change this despite the fact that even the UN’s IPCC acknowledges that their warming claims would only reduce the immensely expanded GDP by about 2-3% by the end of the century – something that is trivially manageable and hardly ‘existential.’”

He draws an analogy in a paper he wrote 25 years ago on the absurdity in the 1920s of the US trying to prevent an epidemic of feeblemindedness. This resulted in programs promoting eugenics to improve the human race in America:

“Prominent supporters of eugenics included Theodore Roosevelt, Margaret Sanger, the racist founder of Planned Parenthood, the Bishop of Ripon, George Bernard Shaw, Havelock Ellis, and many others. The supporters also included technically adept individuals who were not expert in genetics. Alexander Graham Bell for example. They also need a policy goal. In the early 1920’s, Americans became concerned with immigration, and it was argued that America was threatened with an epidemic of feeblemindedness due allegedly to immigrants from Eastern and Southern Europe.

“Details of this situation are in my paper which you can request by email. The major takeaway points are the following:

“1. Elites are always searching for ways to advertise their virtue and assert the authority they believe they are entitled to.

“2. They view science as a source of authority rather than a process, and they try to appropriate science, suitably and incorrectly simplified, as the basis for their movement.

“3. Movements need goals, and these goals are generally embedded in legislation.

“4. The effect of legislation long outlasts the alleged science. The Immigration Reduction Act of 1924 remained until 1964.

“5. As long as scientists are rewarded for doing so, they are unlikely to oppose the exploitation of science.

“In the case of eugenics, government funding was not at issue, but private funding did play a role, and for many scientists, there was the public recognition of their relevance.”

Lindzen further discusses eugenics and two cultures where the educated elite is most vulnerable to an absurd narrative as stated by the novelist and physical chemist C.P. Snow. Snow asserted that many literate people do not understand science, or the scientific method. Yet they are offended when their ignorance is demonstrated. Lindzen concludes:

“What C.P. Snow failed to note, I think, is that the group he describes is actually aware of their scientific ignorance, and this leaves them very insecure. This accounts for their need for simple narratives, however wrong. It allows them to believe that they actually do ‘understand’ the science, and, as we see, they become arrogantly proud of their alleged accomplishment. Of course, they forget that their ignorance extends to understanding what science actually is. They forget that the opposite of Science is ‘The Science’. The situation is compounded when one comes to climate where most scientists are also ignorant, but where their support for the narrative comforts the non-scientists. On top of all this, I suspect that in a long period of wellbeing, this elite feels the need to show that they too have met challenges – even if the challenges are purely imaginary. This seems particularly true for young people who are confronted with stories of the courage of the ‘greatest generation’.

“One should note again that most ordinary people don’t have these problems.

“Our task is to show the relevant people the overall stupidity of this issue rather than punching away at details. In focusing on the details, we are merely trying to showcase our own specialties. My use of the word ‘merely’ is probably unjustified; the details can, in fact, be scientifically important. However, we are not considering either our target audience or the intrinsic absurdity of the issue. It is likely that we have to capitalize on the insecurity of the educated elite and make them look silly instead of superior and virtuous. We must remember that they are impervious to real science unless it is reduced to their level. When it is reduced to their level, it is imperative that we, at least, retain veracity. Whether we are capable of effectively doing this is an open question. However, at the least, we must stop treating the proponents of climate as an existential threat, as worthy opponents. Do not ascribe reasonableness to the other side’s position. It is not true, and not even plausible.

“Of course, there remains the obvious fact that the proposed policies ignore the agreed conclusion of even the IPCC that nothing done by the US and the EU will have a significant impact on climate. In a rational world, this would lead to the conclusion that the best policy would be to increase the resilience of the Western World to climate change regardless of its cause. Instead, the proposed policies would leave us more vulnerable. This strongly suggests malicious intent. This essay provides a curious possibility for this malicious intent. As I have noted, most ordinary people (i.e., working middle-class people), are sensible enough to not accept the notion that climate is so severe a threat as to warrant policies that while monumentally disruptive, destructive and expensive, will have imperceptible impact on climate regardless of what one believes about climate. The self-anointed elite, in response, assume the gnostic position of proclaiming exactly the opposite. I use the word ‘proclaiming’ rather than ‘believing.’ Frankly, I don’t think they actually believe what they are proclaiming – especially when they buy mansions on the coast. Rather, they look forward to the pain their policies will cause to a group that they appear to despise. I still hope that this analysis is wrong, but, in today’s peculiar world, it seems all too possible.” See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy.

**********************

UN Speeches: At the opening of the UN General Assembly, the UN issued a report, “Our Common Agenda: Report of the Secretary-General.” Among other things it stated:

“For millions of people around the world, poverty, discrimination, violence and exclusion are denying them their rights to the basic necessities of life: health, safety, a vaccination against disease, clean water to drink, a plate of food or a seat in a classroom.”

The following week at the beginning of the General Debate, President Joe Biden addressed the General Assembly stating among other things:

“I quote the opening words of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, quote: “The equal and inalienable rights of all members of the human family is the foundation of freedom, justice, and peace in the world.”

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said:

“My friends the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end.

“We are approaching that critical turning point – in less than two months – when we must show that we are capable of learning, and maturing, and finally taking responsibility for the destruction we are inflicting, not just upon our planet but ourselves.

“It is time for humanity to grow up.

“It is time for us to listen to the warnings of the scientists – and look at Covid, if you want an example of gloomy scientists being proved right – and to understand who we are and what we are doing.

“The world – this precious blue sphere with its eggshell crust and wisp of an atmosphere – is not some indestructible toy, some bouncy plastic romper room against which we can hurl ourselves to our heart’s content.

“Daily, weekly, we are doing such irreversible damage that long before a million years are up, we will have made this beautiful planet effectively uninhabitable – not just for us but for many other species.

“And that is why the Glasgow COP26 summit is the turning point for humanity.”

All this sounds grand, but do they understand what they speak? To claim that the modest warming over the past century is a threat to humanity is absurd. As stated by the International Commission on Stratigraphy and shown by recent studies of the Greenland Ice Sheet, the planet was warmer about 8200 years ago and there is little physical evidence that human carbon dioxide emissions are causing dangerous warming. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Defending the Orthodoxy.

**********************

From Four Freedoms to Four Phantom Fears: In his UN speech, President Biden cited the Universal Declaration of Human Rights adopted in 1948 with the urging of Eleanor Roosevelt, the former first lady. These were developed from the Four Fundamental Freedoms articulated in the 1941 State of the Union address by President Franklin Roosevelt when the US was still in the Great Depression, even though it was preparing for World War II. (The first peacetime draft in US history, the Selective Training and Service Act of 1940, was enacted on September 16, 1940.)

Claimed as everyone’s birthright, the four freedoms are: 1) freedom of speech; 2) freedom of worship; 3) freedom from want; and 4) freedom from fear. Freedom from want can be interpreted as the right of a healthy lifetime, from, among other things, oppressive poverty.

As shown in previous TWTWs, over the past 30 years the world has witnessed a remarkable decline in extreme poverty from about 1.9 billion people in 1990 (36%) to about 650 million (8.6%) in 2018, even though world population grew from 5.3 billion to 7.6 billion. Most of this decline in extreme poverty has been in China and the Far East.

Over this period China’s per capita CO2 emissions grew from about 2 tons in 1990 to 7 tons in 2018. (In 2018, the world’s highest per capita emitters, Australia, US and Canada emitted about 16.6 to 16.7 tons per capita.) Yet, the UN and many international organizations and individual countries are punishing many extremely poor countries by denying them the right to build the coal-fired power plants that made possible this decline in poverty.

This fear of carbon dioxide is a result of the UN IPCC and many others who, without any substantial physical evidence, claim that CO2 emissions will cause 1) dire temperature increase; 2) sudden sea level rise from a collapse of the cryosphere; 3) massive deaths from extreme weather events; and 4) widespread famine. If indeed, the leaders of the countries that gave glorious speeches about humanity at the UN really cared about humanity, they would question the scientists who assert these phantom fears. See links under Defending the Orthodoxy, Questioning the Orthodoxy, https://ourworldindata.org/extreme-poverty, and https://ourworldindata.org/explorers/co2?facet=none&country=OWID_WRL~USA~GBR~CHN~IND~AUS~ZAF~BRA~CAN&Gas=CO%E2%82%82&Accounting=Production-based&Fuel=Total&Count=Per+capita

**********************

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry: Willie Soon and Ronan Connolly, who along with 21 other scientists, wrote a 71-page paper explaining different points of view on the extent to which the changing sun is influencing recent temperature changes. The paper does not accept or reject the position of the UN IPCC, but it refutes the IPCC’s claim of great certainty of the low influence of the sun. Unfortunately, certain “fact checkers” don’t check the facts, or don’t know how to, and only demand conformity to the UN.

Fortunately, The Epoch Times published an article by Soon and Connolly explaining the deficiencies of such “fact checkers.” See link under Suppressing Scientific Inquiry.

**********************

Nature’s Whimsy: As UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in New York to address the UN General Assembly claiming, “It is time for humanity to grow up” Nature delivered a bit of whimsy. She stopped the wind from blowing, creating havoc. Successive Prime Ministers have claimed wind power is the solution to decarbonization, and that it can deliver electrical power as reliably and as cheaply as fossil fuels. It cannot that as the UK public now realizes.

Perhaps its time for leaders such as Johnson to grow up and engage in mature decision making which requires analyzing the strengths and weaknesses of alternative courses of action. Britain is already losing a significant part of its industrial base which requires reliable electricity 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Wind power simply cannot deliver unless there are extensive and expensive power storage means alongside. In contrast, wind power is eroding the financial feasibility of reliable sources, making these sources of electricity far more expensive.

The UK sits on a wealth of shale gas which the government has denied permits to develop. Thus, it is clear that for the UK, what is most important is not the cost of electricity when wind delivers, but the cost of electricity when wind does not deliver. Matt Ridley has a particularly good discussion on this issue and what the future brings for the UK. See links under Challenging the Orthodoxy and Energy Issues – Non-US.

**********************

Pogo-Stick Power: With nameplate generation of 27,879 MW of which 79.5% is hydro and 10.5% (2930 MW) is wind (the balance is from other sources such as nuclear, gas, biomass, etc.), the Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) showed that wind power cannot be relied upon. On September 20 it went from 1500 MW to zero by midafternoon, bounced around zero until mid-day September 22, when it shot up to over 1500 MW, then back down to near zero mid-day on September 23, and finally bounced around between zero and 300 MW until mid-day September 26. This variation places great strain on the turbines that hydropower requires, which must vary their output to meet the load requirements of the BPA.

By comparison, the California Independent System Operator (CAISO) reports more consistent power generation for solar. On the day of the fall equinox, September 22, solar power was a bit erratic, probably due to clouds. However, on September 21, solar generated over 11,000 MW by 11 AM and stayed between 11,000 and 12,000 MW until about 4 PM. By 6:30 PM it was gone not to appear until 7 AM the next day. CASIO backs-up solar principally with natural gas, imports, and nuclear to meet its requirements of over 22,000 MW. Wind is unreliable. With decarbonization, how California will keep the lights on at night remains to be seen. See links under Energy Issues – US.

**********************

14th ICCC: The 14th International Conference on Climate Change presented by The Heartland Institute will be October 15 to 17, 2021, at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. See https://climateconference.heartland.org/

****************

Number of the Week: $11 Billion US by 2024. President Biden has pledged the US will contribute $11 Billion per year to the UN Green Climate Fund by 2024. Where he gets the money remains to be seen. The net effect will be to deny the extremely poor, particularly in Africa from following China's model to improve their lives. In effect, thus denying them their rights under the UN Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Commentary: Is the Sun Rising?

Solar Update September 2021

Guest post By David Archibald, WUWT, Sep 22, 2021

Censorship

Climate Communication Experts

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Sep 24, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/09/climate-communication-experts-2/

Dear Wiki: Time to Correct (IER description biased, erroneous)

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Sep 22, 2021

Suppressing Scientific Inquiry

‘Fact Checks’ by Non-Experts Are Shutting Down Genuine Scientific Inquiry

By Willie Soon and Ronan Connolly, The Epoch Times, Sep 22, 2021

https://www.theepochtimes.com/fact-checks-by-non-experts-are-shutting-down-genuine-scientific-inquiry_4008914.html

Challenging the Orthodoxy

The Imaginary Climate Crisis – How can we Change the Message?

Richard S. Lindzen, Professor Emeritus of Atmospheric Sciences, MIT, Accessed Sep 24, 2021 [H/t Real Clear Energy]

Power mad: Visions of an eco apocalypse have been used to justify a headlong charge to carbon zero for years… but this current crisis is a mere harbinger of the candle-lit future that awaits us if we do not change course

By Matt Ridley, Daily Mail, Sep 20, 2021

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10010693/amp/Power-mad-devastating-audit-lays-bare-costly-errors.html?__twitter_impression=true

The melting Greenland ice cap

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

Link to paper: In situ cosmogenic 10Be–14C–26Al measurements from recently deglaciated bedrock as a new tool to decipher changes in Greenland Ice Sheet size

By Nicolás E. Young, et al. Climate of the Past, Feb 17, 2021

https://cp.copernicus.org/articles/17/419/2021/

The abstract begins: “Sometime during the middle to late Holocene (8.2 ka to ∼ 1850–1900 CE), the Greenland Ice Sheet (GrIS) was smaller than its current configuration.”

[SEPP Comment: 8,200 years ago coincides with the shift from the Greenlandian to the colder Northgrippian Age as ratified by the International Commission on Stratigraphy in June 2018.]

IPCC AR6: Tropical Troposphere warm bias, unspun edition

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

From IPCC AR6, “Hence, we assess with medium confidence that CMIP5 and CMIP6 models continue to overestimate observed warming in the upper tropical troposphere over the 1979-2014 period by at least 0.1°C per decade, in part because of an overestimate of the tropical Sea Surface Temperature trend pattern over this period.” [Boldface added]

[SEPP Comment: If anything can be said with high confidence in the report, it is that the models overestimate observed warming of the entire tropical troposphere (below the tropopause, where water freezes out).]

The Greenhouse Effect, A Summary of Wijngaarden and Happer

By Andy May, WUWT, Sep 21, 2021

[SEPP Comment: In the graph “Outgoing Radiation from Earth at 288.7K,” May inserts altitudes of 84.8km and 33km. These appear to be reversed.]

Climate Change Ate My Homework: Politicians Blame Climate Change for Bureaucratic Failures

By Jonathan Lesser, Real Clear Energy, Sep 22, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/22/climate_change_ate_my_homework_politicians_blame_climate_change_for_bureaucratic_failures_795507.html

Follow the Science, Even When It Changes (Especially When It Changes)

By Jeff M. Lewis, American Thinker, Sep 18, 2021

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/09/follow_the_science_even_when_it_changes_especially_when_it_changes.html

Climate Targets Are Built on Magical Thinking, Not Reality

By H. Sterling Burnett, Heartland Climate Change Weekly, Sep 23, 2021

https://www.heartland.org/news-opinion/news/climate-targets-are-built-on-magical-thinking-not-reality

The Impossibility Of The 1.5C Target

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 24, 2021

The Great Climate Furphy (Rumor)

Ad by Climate Change The Facts, Sep 24, 2021

Defending the Orthodoxy

IPCC, AR6, 2021: Summary for Policymakers

In: Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis. Contribution of Working Group I to the Sixth Assessment Report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change

By Masson-Delmotte, V., P, et al. Cambridge University Press. In Press.

Link to Technical Support Document

UN Power Grab

By Wesley J. Smith, The Epoch Times, Sep 16, 2021

https://www.theepochtimes.com/un-power-grab_4000051.html

Link to Our Common Agenda: Report of the Secretary-General

By Staff, United Nations, 2021

Remarks by President Biden Before the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly

By Joe Biden, The White House, Sep 21, 2021

https://www.whitehouse.gov/briefing-room/speeches-remarks/2021/09/21/remarks-by-president-biden-before-the-76th-session-of-the-united-nations-general-assembly/

PM speech at the UN General Assembly: 22 September 2021

Prime Minister Boris Johnson‘s speech at the 76th Session of the UN General Assembly.

By Staff, Prime Minister’s Office, Sep 23, 2021

https://www.gov.uk/government/speeches/pm-speech-at-the-un-general-assembly-22-september-2021

Empire of the Setting Sun

By Madison Czerwinski & Emmet Penney, Real Clear Energy, Sep 21, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/21/empire_of_the_setting_sun_795478.html

Link to study: DOE Releases Solar Futures Study Providing the Blueprint for a Zero-Carbon Grid

By Staff, DOE, Sep 8, 2021

https://www.energy.gov/articles/doe-releases-solar-futures-study-providing-blueprint-zero-carbon-grid

[SEPP Comment: A report from fantasy land, imaginary health savings will pay for unreliable electricity made reliable by imaginary technology?]

BoJo Scolds World Leaders for Lacklustre COP26 Climate Finance Commitments

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 21, 2021

‘The future is raising its voice’: A dire mood at UN meeting

By Edith Lederere, AP, Sep 22, 2021

https://apnews.com/article/united-nations-general-assembly-health-china-climate-business-ce8a39b4001eb05e572093cd3b6459a1

Blinken says climate change worsening conflicts around world

By Joseph Choi, The Hill, Sep 23, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573638-blinken-says-climate-change-contributing-to-wars-in-syria-yemen

Secretary of State Antony Blinken: “’We have an awesome power to change things and to change things for the better, and an awesome power to save ourselves,’ he added. ‘My friends, the adolescence of humanity is coming to an end and must come to an end.’”

[SEPP Comment: Who is the adolescent, the one who seeks and examines all the evidence or the one who reacts to whatever is presented?]

Defending the Orthodoxy – Bandwagon Science

Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

By Ben Adler, Yahoo News, Sep 20, 2021

https://news.yahoo.com/biden-announces-plan-to-combat-extreme-heat-caused-by-climate-change-163537576.html

“Extreme heat is now the leading weather-related killer in the United States, and it is becoming more common and severe. This summer, at 2.6 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average, was the warmest on record in the continental United States.”

[SEPP Comment: Nonsense, the 1930s were hotter over most of the US.]

Questioning the Orthodoxy

Global warming saves 166,000 lives a year: UN says Stop That Now

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 24, 2021

Nottest summer ever

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

This month China has spray painted on its green tan, just in time for the Glasgow Climate Beauty Contest.

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 22, 2021

“China doesn’t want to win the Glasgow Climate Beauty Contest. It just wants the other contestants to keep fighting for the booby prize. They [the other contestants] win the trophy and lose the trade war.”

Climate change causes bears to act like bears

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

Change in US Administrations

4 Takeaways From Biden’s First UN Speech

By Fred Lucas, The Daily Signal, Sep 21, 2021

Biden says US ‘to double’ contribution to climate finance

By AFP Staff Writers. United Nations, United States (AFP), Sept 21, 2021

https://www.energy-daily.com/reports/Biden_says_US_to_double_contribution_to_climate_finance_999.html

“’Strongly welcome @POTUS further doubling climate finance commitment to over $11bn by 2024,’ said British lawmaker Alok Sharma, who will preside over COP26.”

How Biden’s America Last Policies Fuel Russian Energy While Boosting China’s Dominance Over Renewables

By Kevin Mooney, Real Clear Energy Sep 23, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/23/how_bidens_america_last_policies_fuel_russian_energy_while_boosting_chinas_dominance_over_renewables_795520.html

Problems in the Orthodoxy

In climate landmark, China promises to end coal funding overseas

By Shaun Tandon with Issam Ahmed in Washington, United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 21, 2021

https://www.energy-daily.com/reports/In_climate_landmark_China_promises_to_end_coal_funding_overseas_999.html

Is China’s pledge to cut overseas coal funding a game-changer?

By Poornima Weerasekara, Beijing (AFP) Sept 22, 2021

https://www.energy-daily.com/reports/Is_Chinas_pledge_to_cut_overseas_coal_funding_a_game-changer_999.html

“Yes and no. China is the biggest public funder of overseas coal plants and its shift is symbolic.”

“It is hoped the move will discourage China’s private players from investing.”

[SEPP Comment: Years of negotiating to stop the Korean War and the Vietnam War taught American politicians nothing!]

Don’t Upset China, Say Greens

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 22, 2021

Kerry: ‘We can’t get where we need to go’ in climate fight if China isn’t joining in

By Mychael Schnell, The Hill, Sep 22, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573410-kerry-us-cant-get-where-we-need-to-go-in-climate-fight-if-china

Science, Policy, and Evidence

Delingpole: Rubber bullets for Public Health – Australia Goes Full Fascist

By James Delingpole, Breitbart, Sep 22, 2021

https://www.breitbart.com/europe/2021/09/22/delingpole-rubber-bullets-for-public-health-australia-goes-full-fascist/

Covid 1984 – KFC Smugglers and Brutal Police Repression

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 21, 2021

Measurement Issues — Surface

1931 – Record Heat And Flu In West Australia

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Sep 24, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/09/1931-record-heat-and-flu-in-west-australia/

Shortening Northern Europe Summers…August Temperatures Have Been Cooling Since, JMA Data Suggest

By Kirye and Pierre, No Tricks Zone, Sep 21, 2021

Changing Weather

Are Northwest Summers Getting Drier? The Truth May Surprise You.

By Cliff Mass, Weather Blog, Sep 21, 2021

https://cliffmass.blogspot.com/2021/09/are-northwest-summers-getting-drier.html

Changing Climate

New Reconstructions Show It Is Colder Now Than At Any Time In The Last 10,000 Years

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Sep 23, 2021

Link to one study: Early deglacial CO2 release from the Sub-Antarctic Atlantic and Pacific oceans

By R.Shuttleworth, et al. Earth and Planetary Science Letters, Jan 15, 2021

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012821X20305938

Changing Climate – Cultures & Civilizations

Ancient footprints could be oldest traces of humans in the Americas

Children left tracks in New Mexico around 22,500 years ago — thousands of years before most scientists thought humans settled in North America.

By Ewen Callaway, Nature, Sep 23, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/d41586-021-02597-1

“…researchers suggest that human footprints from an ancient lakeshore in the park [White Sands National Park] date to between 21,000 and 23,000 years old. If the dating is accurate — which specialists say is likely — the prints represent the earliest unequivocal evidence of human occupation anywhere in the Americas.”

Changing Seas

Australian wildfires triggered giant algal blooms thousands of miles away

By Brooks Hays, Washington DC (UPI), Sep 15, 2021

https://www.terradaily.com/reports/Australian_wildfires_triggered_giant_algal_blooms_thousands_of_miles_away_999.html

Link to paper: Widespread phytoplankton blooms triggered by 2019–2020 Australian wildfires

By Weiyi Tang, et al. Nature, Sep 15, 2021

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03805-8

[SEPP Comment: The fires enhanced primary production in oceans thousands of miles away likely from adding iron,]

Great Barrier Reef : Same Amount Of Coral As 1985

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Sep 23, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/09/great-barrier-reef-same-amount-of-coral-as-1985/

Oceans Were More ‘Acidic’ In The 1730s…Today’s CO2 Levels Are Geologically Trifling

By Kenneth Richard, No Tricks Zone, Sep 20, 2021

Link to paper: Evolution of paleo-climate and seawater pH from the late Permian to postindustrial periods recorded by boron isotopes and B/Ca in biogenic carbonates

By Hai-Zhen We, et al. Earth-Science Reviews, April 2015

https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S0012825221000453

Changing Cryosphere – Land / Sea Ice

Arctic Sea Ice Recovers Strongly In 2021

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 24, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Didn’t the final collapse of Arctic Sea Ice occur 5 years ago causing a global disaster as Prof. Peter Wadhams predicted?]

Arctic Ice In Perspective 2021

By Ron Clutz, Science Matters, Sep 23, 2021

“Some complain it is too soon to say Arctic Ice is recovering, or that 2007 is a true change point. The same people were quick to jump on a declining period after 1996 as evidence of a ‘Death Spiral.’”

Wrangel Island research team counted a record number of Chukchi Sea polar bears in 2020

By Susan Crockford, Polar Bear Science, Sep 21, 2021

Body Of Evidence: All Of Antarctica Is Cooling… Peninsula Cooling Since Long Before Greta Was Born

By P Gosselin, No Tricks Zone, Sep 19, 2021

Agriculture Issues & Fear of Famine

The Great Reset of Beef Consumption

By Janet Levy, American Thinker, Sep 21, 2021

https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2021/09/the_great_reset_of_beef_consumption.html

[SEPP Comment: Should the term “organic” be limited only to those products that have not altered by human intervention, such as selection of seeds from plants the produce desirable characteristics, hybrid varieties, etc.? If so, how many vegetables do we have today that are truly “organic?”]

Lowering Standards

Congressional Directive to National Academies Shows Politics Drive Climate Research

By James Taylor, Climate Realisim, Sep 20, 2021

Link to NAs announcement: Climate Security Roundtable

By Staff, National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine, Accessed Sep 24, 2021

https://www.nationalacademies.org/our-work/climate-security-roundtable

Medical Journals Condemn the Poor

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Sep 9, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Medical Journals join the quest for authoritarian government power against an imaginary threat!]

Checking In With The “Smart” People At Harvard

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Sep 18, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-9-18-checking-in-with-the-smart-people-at-harvard

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Yellow (Green) Journalism?

Low-lying countries plead for action to avoid climate change ‘death sentence’

By Joseph Choi, The Hill, Sep 23, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573731-low-lying-countries-plead-for-action-to-avoid-climate-change-death

“Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih echoed Kabua’s appeal, telling the assembly, ‘The difference between 1.5 degrees and 2 degrees is a death sentence for the Maldives.’”

[SEPP Comment: The Maldives need the money to expand tourist traffic from Europe.]

Oh no, ozone recovery hides warming

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

Communicating Better to the Public – Exaggerate, or be Vague?

Scary Warming Everywhere Elsewhere

By Ron Clutz, Science Matters, Sep 24, 2021

Climate change is biggest global problem we’ve seen since World War II, says PwC chairman

By Catherine Clifford, CNBC, Sep 20, 2021

https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/20/climate-change-largest-global-problem-since-world-war-ii-pwc-chair.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_content=Main&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1632165408

Communicating Better to the Public – Make things up.

Claim: Climate Change is Causing Catastrophic Power Line Fires

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 22, 2021

Going Batty Over Climate Change

By Michael Kile, Quadrant, Sep 25, 2021

“Shifts in global bat diversity suggest a possible role of climate change in the emergence of SARS-CoV-1 and SARS-CoV-2”.

Preposterous Projection By German Green Party Chancellor Candidate: 7 Meters Sea Level Rise By 2100!

By P Gosselin, No Tricks zone, Sep 22, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Tidal wave coming!]

Communicating Better to the Public – Use Propaganda

No kids? Climate Change and Sustainability fears drive more young men than ever to get a vasectomy

By Jo Nova, Her Blog, Sep 22, 2021

Expanding the Orthodoxy

WHO toughens air quality guidelines

By Zack Budryk, The Hill, Sep 22, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573417-who-toughens-air-quality-guidelines

Link to report: WHO global air quality guidelines

By Staff, UN World Health Organization, 2021

https://apps.who.int/iris/bitstream/handle/10665/345329/9789240034228-eng.pdf?sequence=1&isAllowed=y

Questioning European Green

ALEX BRUMMER: Why are we facing an energy crisis when we’re sitting on a gold mine?

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 23, 2021

Questioning Green Elsewhere

European Energy Folly Could Become U.S. Energy Disaster with Democrats’ Reconciliation Bill

By Staff, Institute for Energy Research, Sep 23, 2021

“Over the past ten years, the European Union increased its wind generation by 183 percent and its solar generation by 532 percent, while decreasing its generation from coal by 49 percent and natural gas by 5 percent. It is now facing skyrocketing natural gas and electricity prices and the potential for blackouts as energy supply is insufficient to meet demand.”

Green Jobs

ABC: Why Australia Stopped Manufacturing Solar Panels

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 19, 2021

Funding Issues

Other people’s money

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

[SEPP Comment: The UK is losing money on social housing properties, but making it up on volume?]

The Political Games Continue

Energy crisis could erupt into ‘biggest political issue of the decade’, senior Tories warn

By Staff, Daily Telegraph, Via GWPF, Sep 21, 2021

When greenwashing goes bad

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

Litigation Issues

New Records Suit Against MN AG Ellison Raises Further Questions About Office’s Coordination With Outside Lobbyists

By Staff, Government Accountability & Oversight, Sep 20, 2021

[SEPP Comment: AGs using merchant lawyers paid by others?]

Cap-and-Trade and Carbon Taxes

The Proposed Methane Fee: An All-Downside Proposal

By Benjamin Zycher, Real Clear Energy, Sep 23, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/23/the_proposed_methane_fee_an_all-downside_proposal_795871.html

Representative Diana DeGette (D-CO: “’This is not a tax. It’s a fee on natural gas waste,’ adding oil and gas operators have the technologies to combat methane leaks at low cost.”

[SEPP Comment: Who do we tax for natural leaks?]

Methane Fee Affects American

By Donn Dears, Power For USA, Sep 24, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Another attack on American prosperity based on imaginary threats.]

EPA and other Regulators on the March

Cost of Air Conditioning to Heat up, Thanks to New EPA Climate Regulation

By Ben Lieberman, CEI, Sep 23, 2021

https://cei.org/blog/cost-of-air-conditioning-to-heat-up-thanks-to-new-epa-climate-regulation/

EPA to propose cuts to biofuel blending requirement: report

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Sep 22, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573428-epa-to-propose-cuts-to-biofuel-blending-requirement-report

[SEPP Comment: Conceived when it was believed that the US would run out of oil and gas, biofuels are unneeded and expensive.]

Energy Issues – Non-US

Electricity Prices Rocketing, Just As Successive Governments Planned

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 23, 2021

Fracking could have saved us from this energy crisis

The UK has vast gas reserves that we are refusing to exploit.

By Rob Lyons, Spiked, Sep 23, 2021

Household bills will soar by more than £1,500 a year with families on the cusp of the biggest spending squeeze in nearly a decade, experts warn

By Ben Wilkenson and Fiona Parker, Daily Mail, Sep 18, 2021

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10003047/Household-bills-soar-1-500-year.html

Energy crisis goes from bad to worse: Gas prices soar 16pc as Russia keeps taps closed

By Staff, Daily Telegraph, Via GWPF, Sep 20, 2021

Renewable Energy Crunch Comes To The UK

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Sep 20, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-9-20-renewable-energy-crunch-comes-to-the-uk

[SEPP Comment: Replacing reliable generation with unreliable generation. Is it similar to replacing a hardy breakfast with sugar smacks?]

Cambo Oil Field

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 24, 2021

“The simple reality, however, is that the UK will continue to need both oil and gas for many years to come.

“Even the tripling of offshore wind capacity in the next ten years will barely make a dent in the figures below:” [UK primary energy consumption.]

Green Britain faces food shortages ‘by end of week’ as energy crisis worsens

By Staff, GWPF & Daily Telegraph, Sep 20, 2021

UK power firms stop taking new customers as energy crisis escalates

By Staff, Bloomberg, Via GWPF, Sep 21, 2021

Households [in Ireland] face paying €400 more this winter as energy crisis intensifies

By Charlie Weston, Independent.ie, Sep 18, 2021

https://www.independent.ie/business/personal-finance/households-face-paying-400-more-this-winter-as-energy-crisis-intensifies-40862452.html

Energy Issues — US

America Leads the Way on Clean Energy

By Dan Newhouse [D-Wash.] & Heather Reams, Real Clear Energy, Sep 20, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/20/america_leads_the_way_on_clean_energy_795296.html

“Today marks the start of National Clean Energy Week, and when it comes to clean energy, America continues to lead the way.”

[SEPP Comment: Have they seen the cobalt miners in the Congo, or the lithium mining in China?]

Green gold rush looms for electric power

By David Wojick, CFACT, Sep 19, 2021

https://www.cfact.org/2021/09/19/green-gold-rush-looms-for-electric-power/

Boston lawmakers approve zero emissions for large buildings by 2050

By Adam Barnes, The Hill, Sep 23, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573672-boston-lawmakers-approve-zero-emissions-for-large-buildings-by-2050

“The Boston City Council on Wednesday approved an ordinance requiring buildings larger than 20,000 square feet to cut emissions completely by 2050.”

[SEPP Comment: Would huge wind turbines in every building do? True “see through” buildings.]

Governor Pritzker signs new clean energy bill, making Illinois national leader in climate change

A historic energy legislation signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker will make Illinois a national leader in combating climate change.

By Alfonso Cerna, WQAD8, Sep 15, 2021

https://www.wqad.com/article/news/local/governor-pritzker-illinois-energy-bill/526-b57f3bcd-dc0e-447d-ab7a-73993d45c734

“’In short, with economic growth and jobs woven into its fabric, this new law is the most significant step Illinois has taken in a generation toward a reliable, renewable, affordable, and clean energy future in a generation,’ Pritzker said.”

[SEPP Comment: Leading the race to the bottom?]

Bonneville Power Administration

By Staff, BPA.Gov/transmission

BPA Balancing Authority Total Wind Generation, Near-Real-Time

https://transmission.bpa.gov/Business/Operations/Wind/twndbspt.aspx

BPA Balancing Authority Load and Total Wind, Hydro, Fossil/Biomass, and Nuclear Generation, Near-Real-Time

https://transmission.bpa.gov/Business/Operations/Wind/baltwg.aspx

California ISO

By Staff, Current Supply, Sep 21, 2021

http://www.caiso.com/todaysoutlook/pages/supply.html#section-supply-trend

Washington’s Control of Energy

[Interior Secretary] Haaland calls for ‘balance’ in federal oil and gas program

By Rachel Frazin, The Hill, Sep 23, 2021

https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573724-haaland-calls-for-balance-in-federal-oil-and-gas-program

‘We need a balanced approach to this issue,’ she told reporters. ‘We knew that our public lands emit 25 percent of the carbon into the atmosphere. There’s an imbalance there.’

[SEPP Comment: Is the balance no oil or gas?]

Oil and Natural Gas – the Future or the Past?

Why Gulf of Mexico Oil and Natural Gas Is So Critical

By Lori Leblanc, Real Clear Energy, Sep 21, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/21/why_gulf_of_mexico_oil_and_natural_gas_is_so_critical_795497.html

[SEPP Comment: An argument that by suppressing the oil and gas industry Congress is indifferent to the welfare of Americans.]

Return of King Coal?

China plays its green card, promising to sell the world its wind and solar projects produced by cheap coal

By Staff, GWPF International, Sep 22, 2021

Nuclear Energy and Fears

Nuclear Power Shunned by Climate Alarmists: Why?

By Robert Bradley Jr. Master Resource, Sep 21, 2021

Nuclear Is the Bastion of Pennsylvania’s Newest Climate Action Plan

By Sonal Patel, Power Mag, Sep 23, 2021

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Solar and Wind

The Gathering Storm (But with Not Enough Wind): Europe’s Energy Mess Gets Worse — a Lesson the U.S. Looks Set to Ignore

By Andrew Stuttaford, National Review, Sep 18, 2021

https://www.nationalreview.com/2021/09/the-gathering-storm-but-with-not-enough-wind-europes-energy-mess-gets-worse-a-lesson-the-u-s-looks-set-to-ignore/

Closing of wind turbine plant in eastern Germany raises questions about coal region’s future

By Benjamin Wehrmann, Clean Energy Wire, Sep 21, 2021

https://www.cleanenergywire.org/news/closing-wind-turbine-plant-eastern-germany-raises-questions-about-coal-regions-future

“Wind power is Germany’s most important renewable power source and must grow up to four times faster than in recent years to allow Germany to phase-out nuclear and fossil power capacity. A key goal of the government in the coal exit is to support the economically weak eastern German coal regions in replacing lost jobs in coal new ones emerging in renewable power production.”

[SEPP Comment: Is the Danish wind turbine manufacturer Vestas really shifting to “more localized manufacturing facilities” or shifting to China where electricity will be affordable and reliable thanks to coal?]

Power struggle

As solar farms rise, park towns weigh clean energy, views

By Gwendolyn Craig, Adirondack Explorer, Sep 19, 2021 [H/t Real Clear Energy]

[SEPP Comment: Upstate New York, is a great place for industrial solar? According to NREL solar maps it compares with Maine with 3.5 to 4.0 kWh/m2/day. The best places in the US include the dessert in California with about 5.0 to 5.5 kWh/m2/day and they cannot sustain reliable electricity! https://www.nrel.gov/gis/assets/images/nsrdb-v3-ghi-2018-01.jpg]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Other

Claim: Green Steel “Decades Off”, Requires “Affordable Renewables”

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 22, 2021

[SEPP Comment: BlueScope may be far more realistic than SAAB which claimed “proof of concept” but did not state costs.]

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Energy — Storage

Centrica Demand Billions Of Taxpayer Money

By Paul Homewood, Not a Lot of People Know That, Sep 22, 2021

“A £1.6 billion plan to put Britain’s largest gas storage facility back to use in a new hydrogen-fuelled Net Zero era has been unveiled.”

“Let’s manufacture hydrogen, at a huge cost to energy consumers, and then get taxpayers to spend billions more to store the stuff till we need it”

Alternative, Green (“Clean”) Vehicles

Unsafe at any speed, or none

By John Robson, Climate Discussion Nexus, Sep 22, 2021

[SEPP Comment: Don’t park a lithium fire hazard within 50 feet of another lithium fire hazard?]

California Dreaming

Drought Disaster In California

By Tony Heller, His Blog, Sep 23, 2021

https://realclimatescience.com/2021/09/drought-disaster-in-california/

Health, Energy, and Climate

Climate as a Public-Health Issue Could Just as Easily Backfire

By Robert Hefner, Real Clear Energy, Sep 22, 2021

https://www.realclearenergy.org/articles/2021/09/22/climate_as_a_public-health_issue_could_just_as_easily_backfire_795508.html

[SEPP Comment: Does industrial wind create a public health issue?]

Other Scientific News

Bronze Age City Destroyed by Bolide

By David Middleton, WUWT, Sep 21, 2021

Other News that May Be of Interest

China Seems Determined To Destroy The Things That Have Made It Relatively Successful

By Francis Menton, Manhattan Contrarian, Sep 22, 2021

https://www.manhattancontrarian.com/blog/2021-9-22-china-seems-determined-to-destroy-the-things-that-have-made-it-relatively-successful

Bloomberg: Nowhere is Safe from the Climate Apocalypse

By Eric Worrall, WUWT, Sep 19, 2021

‘Fight Climate Change with Every Swipe’

New climate change debt card debuting: Monitors your ‘personal sustainability score’ – ‘Plant a tree every time you make a purchase’

By Marc Morano, Climate Depot, Sep 24, 2021

The surprising downsides to planting trillions of trees

Large tree-planting initiatives often fail — and some have even fueled deforestation. There’s a better way.

By Benji Jones, Vox, Sep 22, 2021

https://www.vox.com/down-to-earth/22679378/tree-planting-forest-restoration-climate-solutions

The Strange Thoughts of Catastropharians

By Tony Thomas, Quadrant, Sep 21, 2021

Link to: Digesting the IPCC Report: A message from Psychology for a Safe Climate

By Staff, Psychology for a Safe Climate, Aug 13, 2021

1. A Green Energy Texas Whitewash

The federal report on the winter power outage ignores some key facts.

By The Editorial Board, WSJ, Sept. 24, 2021

https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-green-energy-texas-whitewash-federal-energy-regulatory-commission-richard-glick-report-power-outage-11632522932?mod=hp_opin_pos_3#cxrecs_s

TWTW Summary: The editorial starts:

“The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Thursday issued its long-awaited report on Texas’s winter power outage. Why did it take so long? Chairman Richard Glick’s foregone conclusion was that renewables were not to blame no matter the evidence.

“‘Today’s report makes it clear the facts don’t support the rhetoric,’ Mr Glick said Thursday. That was a swipe at people, including us, who attributed Texas’s weeks-long power outage during February’s arctic freeze in part to the state’s heavy reliance on unreliable wind. Wind turbines froze across the state, forcing gas generators to run all out before many also failed.

“The report focuses on the failures at natural gas plants, which experienced mechanical problems and fuel shortages as temperatures plunged and equipment froze. Texas’s grid regulators compounded these problems by mistakenly shutting off power to gas processors and plants.

“According to the report, gas plants accounted for 55% of the power-plant capacity that failed during the freeze compared to 22% for wind, 18% for coal and 1% for solar. But actual power generation in Texas increased 400% for gas and 25% for coal in the week before the power outage. Solar and wind power fell 80% and 55%, respectively.

“The solar industry hilariously tooted that solar ‘performed as expected during the February 2021 Texas blackout’ and is a ‘predictable, reliable and affordable clean energy source.’ Solar performed the worst of any source and produced less than 1% of state power during the freeze. But hey, regulators expect solar to be predictably unreliable.”

After dismissing weatherization as too costly for fossil fuel plants, the editorial gets into the major problem:

“Here is the fundamental problem: Hefty subsidies allow renewable producers to pay to offload their power in competitive wholesale markets and still make a profit. This erodes the economics of baseload power generators and makes the grid less reliable. All of this is worth keeping in mind as Democrats pour more subsidies into green energy and attempt to regulate fossil fuels to death.

“Electricity and natural gas this winter are expected to be tight due to lower gas production and increased exports. Power shortages are roiling Europe as wind power has plunged and Russia has restricted gas deliveries. At the same time demand for liquefied natural gas has surged in Asia. Manufacturers in Europe are shutting down because of the energy shortages.

“President Biden should be begging U.S. gas companies to expand production to make sure Americans don’t lose power and heat this winter. But he won’t lest he upset the climate lobby, and if there are shortages or price spikes, Mr. Biden will 7blame fossil fuels.”

