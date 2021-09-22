Green tech

Claim: Green Steel “Decades Off”, Requires “Affordable Renewables”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

BlueScope Steel has poured cold water on fantasies that “green steel”, steel produced by hydrogen reduction rather than a fossil fuel powered blast furnace, will be commercially viable anytime soon.

BlueScope’s climate change boss warns green steel still decades off

ABC Illawarra / By Ainslie Drewitt-Smith
Posted Mon 20 Sep 2021 at 4:40pm

The chief executive of climate change at BlueScope has addressed investors for the first time in her new role, indicating breakthrough technologies that will allow the company to transition to green steel production are not likely to be available until the 2040s.

Key points:

  • BlueScope’s chief executive of climate change says green steel transition is decades away
  • Gretta Stephens addressed the company’s investor briefing for the first time in the new role on Monday 
  • CEO Mark Vasella also revealed the steel maker was considering plans to diversify its offering in the US  

Gretta Stephens was named to lead the steelmaker’s climate change team in February as the business formalised its commitment to net zero greenhouse gas emissions across its operations by 2050.

During her presentation at the company’s investor briefing on Monday, Ms Stephens said while the decarbonisation process was technically feasible, it was still a long way from being commercially viable.

She said it would be dependent upon access to affordable renewable energy, the availability of competitively priced hydrogen as well as government policy settings that supported the company’s investment.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-20/bluescope-investors-briefing-told-green-steel-decades-off-/100476858

I think the translation of that corporate gobbledygook is “give us loads of money, and we’ll pretend it is happening”.

Sweden’s SAAB, a rival steel maker, recently claimed a green steel breakthrough.

How do we reconcile BlueScope’s pessimism, with SAAB’s optimism? I’ve got my own views, but I’d love to read everyone elses ideas of what is happening.

5 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
markl
September 22, 2021 2:08 pm

So another “we’ve proven we can stop AGW” despite the pesky details.

1
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 22, 2021 2:08 pm

Ok, all they need is affordable renewables? How about Reliable renewables! Steel is one of those tricky things that you have to keep on once you start. No shutting down production if the grid goes down then starting up again.

4
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 22, 2021 2:29 pm

No shutting down production if the grid goes down then starting up again.

It’s ok, they are halfway there already. They can shut down production.

Starting it up again, not so much…

1
Reply
SxyxS
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 22, 2021 3:23 pm

They are not affordable – not even close..
The only reason they can pretend that they are affordable
is bcause of conventional energy production.
Without “anti green energy ” they would not even be able to produce all the fancy stuff.
There’s a reason why china is building coal plants like crazy(so they can built cheap solar panels) just as there is a reason why china is building artificial islands (no sea level rise)

Green ( new deal)energy is only affordable and reliable as long as someone else/another system pays the prize/does the work(= caviar communism)
but as soon green energy reaches a critical mass/percentage that can no longer be compensated by conventional energy when it fails energy will become much more expensive and so will everything else.
100% Green Energy would be barely able to produce enough energy to maintain its own infrastructure and the most basic supply.

1
Reply
Mr.
September 22, 2021 2:39 pm

If cost was no barrier, we wouldn’t be using steel.

Titanium would have cornered the market.

1
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  Mr.
September 22, 2021 2:53 pm

My understanding is that titanium is quite difficult to work with. Ben Rich, one of the designers of the SR 71 used several pages to outline the problems Lockheed has working with titanium.

0
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 22, 2021 3:17 pm

Yeah Tom but I don’t think much industrial steel is used in aircraft.

Maybe in the Aeroflot fleet though.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Aeroflot_accidents_and_incidents

0
Reply
HotScot
September 22, 2021 2:42 pm

What she’s just said is, ‘don’t hold your breath folks, if green energy can’t do it now, it never will’.

Knowing full well that renewables are unlikely to even last for the next 20 years.

Remarkably honest woman. Were I an investor, I’d be impressed.

1
Reply
Klem
Reply to  HotScot
September 22, 2021 3:34 pm

Investers don’t seem to care about that anymore, they only seem to care about whether management is properly woke or not.

0
Reply
Tom Halla
September 22, 2021 2:49 pm

Yeah. Affordable priced renewables and competitively priced hydrogen. Why not a genetive engineering project to produce flying pigs?

0
Reply
Leo Smith
September 22, 2021 2:49 pm

ideology collides with reality
Net zero is omnishambolic virtue signalling

0
Reply
Retired_Engineer_Jim
September 22, 2021 3:00 pm

Clearly they hired the wrong Greta.

0
Reply
John Bell
September 22, 2021 3:05 pm

Speaking of hydrogen, my former coworker is at a place near Detroit called HYZON and they seem to be making trucks with hydrogen fuel cells, pretty interesting, I bet the place is partly financed with govt grants, but I do not know. How they make the hydrogen I do not know.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Green tech

Germany Weighs Electricity Rationing Scheme To Stabilize Its Now Shaky Green Power Grid

8 months ago
Charles Rotter
Green tech

How a government-linked foundation could speed the spread of new clean-energy technologies

11 months ago
Charles Rotter
Green tech

Surprising science – There’s no such thing as clean energy

12 months ago
Anthony Watts
Energy Fail Green tech

California’s Looming ‘Green New Car Wreck’

12 months ago
Anthony Watts

You Missed

Green tech

Claim: Green Steel “Decades Off”, Requires “Affordable Renewables”

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Claim: Climate Change is Causing Catastrophic Power Line Fires

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Drought

Are US Northwest Summers Getting Drier? The Truth May Surprise You.

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Solar

Solar Update September, 2021

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: