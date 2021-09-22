In 2018 PG&E pleaded guilty to starting the Camp Fire, which claimed 84 lives
Ridiculae

Claim: Climate Change is Causing Catastrophic Power Line Fires

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
15 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; According to NPR’s Julia Simon, climate change is killing all the trees overhanging power lines which utility companies thought were safe to ignore.

Climate Change Is Killing Trees And Causing Power Outages

September 21, 20215:00 AM ET
JULIA SIMON

On a hill in Oakland, Calif., Igor Lacan looks out from under his Stetson hat at the neighborhood below and begins listing trees.

“Maples to birches to plums to liquid amber,” says Lacan, horticulture adviser for the University of California Cooperative Extension. “A cedar. I see some palms, and then you’ve got a monkey puzzle up here!”

In between the trees is a crisscrossing web of power lines, delivering electricity to the houses below. Lacan works as an adviser for California utilities such as Pacific Gas & Electric, and he says while most of the trees seem to be flourishing, that’s not true for some nearby acacias. He points upward to a spiral of dead bark hanging off an acacia branch.

According to researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, opportunistic fungi are killing these trees. California’s climate change-fueled drought, which has persisted for the better part of two decades, has stressed the trees and made them vulnerable to parasites.

According to more than a dozen of the country’s largest utilities, branches and trees falling on power lines are a leading source of power outages. Some utilities say that because of factors related to climate change, trees are dying faster than they can reach them on their normal trimming cycles.

Nina Bassuk, professor of urban horticulture at Cornell University, explains that climate change can kill tree cells through a confluence of stressors. “It’s not like an animal, which dies when you pierce the heart — trees die cell by cell,” she says.

As climate change leads to more tree mortality and more blackouts, horticulturalists such as Lacan say the solution isn’t to plant fewer trees. It’s to plant different trees that can better endure drought and a hotter climate. Plus, shorter trees, he adds. “There are a number of short tree species that work quite well under those distribution lines.”

Read more: https://www.npr.org/2021/09/21/1038078093/climate-change-is-killing-trees-and-causing-power-outages

In Australia where our tall Eucalyptus trees are all flammable fuel air bombs, more effort is made to keep power lines clear of trees, because our trees don’t have to be dead to start a major fire. The interesting part of ensuring there is no vegetation next to power lines is it works – even climate change can’t cause dead branches or trees to cut the power and start a fire, if there are no dead branches or trees close enough to fall on the lines.

15 Comments
Tom Halla
September 22, 2021 10:06 am

Only Australia? When I was last in the Oakland hills in the early 2010’s, eucalyptus trees were quite common.

Sara
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 22, 2021 10:17 am

Last edited 51 minutes ago by Sara
Vuk
Reply to  Sara
September 22, 2021 10:49 am

Go away spammer ! !

Vuk
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 22, 2021 10:55 am

In America according to BBC it is Global Heating,
Global heating: Study shows impact of ‘climate racism’ in US

https://www.bbc.com/news/science-environment-57235904

In Australia must be Global Roasting.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 22, 2021 11:00 am

Lots of firebombs out there

I save my 5’ Christmas tree and burn it out in fire pit on summer solstice, pagan thing

30’ firetorch, goes up in seconds

Hard to beat spruce for flammable material

leowaj
September 22, 2021 10:12 am

Where I live, we have the extra tall power line poles which carry the cables high enough to miss large branches that snap off during high winds. And of course the poles are in swath cut through the timber with wide margins between the pole arms and the forest edge. And the overhang is trimmed once or twice a year. Then, once every other year, the debris on the forest floor is cleared out. Is this too hard for California?

California seems like that child who whines about everything and does nothing about.

Retired_Engineer_Jim
Reply to  leowaj
September 22, 2021 10:44 am

California, my home state, is a single-party state run by and for the approved special-interest groups, including Club Green.

Pauleta
September 22, 2021 10:15 am

Climate change == God, all powerful, powerful to do everything.

B Clarke
September 22, 2021 10:18 am

What say two decades ago was the standard maintenance schedule around power lines ,was tree maintenance different two decades ago than it is today?

Chaswarnertoo
September 22, 2021 10:31 am

Seems to be poor management by leftards, again. Rather than the climate apocalypse excuse.

Krishna Gans
September 22, 2021 10:39 am

Forrestmanagement is contraproductive to the “Cause”

ResourceGuy
September 22, 2021 10:49 am

Skipping right of way maintenance is a way to beef up profits and rate of return for investor owned utilities with short tenure CEO thinking. Signaling that’s okay by regulators and politicos makes it worse. All they have to do is beef up insurance and let that pay off the disaster while the CEOs retire with great benefits and capital gains.

Pat from kerbob
September 22, 2021 10:56 am

Trees falling on lines is common and has always been common
That is why transmission and distribution lines always have reclosers that hit the fault a few times to burn off the tree before bothering to send out someone to look.

Decades long practice because trees

They have to prove they are dying quicker

More likely they are growing faster due to slight warmth and increasing CO2 plant food means the trees make more “tree” faster.
A good thing, greening.

But requires increased cycles for maintenance

ALLAN MACRAE
September 22, 2021 10:56 am

Sharing as requested:

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

With the kind help of our friends at the Heartland Institute, we have this important new
oped published in the Epoch Times,

https://www.theepochtimes.com/fact-checks-by-non-experts-are-shutting-down-genuine-scientific-inquiry_4008914.html

‘Fact Checks’ by Non-Experts Are Shutting Down Genuine Scientific Inquiry

Please tell and share with more people if you agree with the content of our op-ed

We want to let Facebook and other big-tech censorship cronies know that
their “fact-checking” machinery is failing and not working.

Thank you.

Cordially,

Willie Soon and 19 co-authors of the RAA paper
https://iopscience.iop.org/article/10.1088/1674-4527/21/6/131

markl
September 22, 2021 11:01 am

In 2016 CA Gov. Brown vetoed legislation for routing power lines underground where they belong. Droughts have history and trees die naturally and are subject to pests, wind, and disease but now it’s because of CC?

