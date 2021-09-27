Second US Academic Arrested, Accused of Starting California Wild Fires

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; The second US academic in two months, Alexandra Souverneva, has been arrested and accused of serial arson in California. Last month California Professor Gary Maynard was arrested in a separate incident, and accused of being a serial arsonist. Neither of the accused to my knowledge has been convicted of arson crimes.

Palo Alto Woman Alexandra Souverneva Charged With Starting Fawn Fire; She’s Being Investigated For Starting Other CA Wildfires By CBS13 Staff

September 24, 2021 at 1:03 pm SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – Palo Alto woman Alexandra Souverneva is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, Cal Fire announced on Thursday. Employees working near the JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally. Later in the day, authorities believe that the same woman, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva, emerged from the brush near the fire line and approached fire crews for help. Cal Fire said she had a lighter in her pocket at the time. … On Friday, she was charged Friday with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement due to the declared state of emergency California is under, said Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett. Souverneva is also being investigated for starting other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said. … According to her LinkedIn profile, Souverneva was enrolled as a Ph.D. student in the environmental chemistry program at State University of New York College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry. Also on her page, she lists her current occupation as “shaman.” … Read more: https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/09/24/fawn-fire-palo-alto-alexandra-sourverneva/

According to her Linked In profile, Alexandra’s most recent job was a part time chemistry and biology tutoring job in Palo Alto, which ended in 2020, presumably when she decided to become a full time shaman.

Alexandra is the second academic in two months to be charged with arson. Last month a former Californian sociology professor was also accused of starting wildfires.

A Former College Professor Accused Of Serial Arson Is Denied Bail In California Updated August 11, 20215:39 PM ET

BILL CHAPPELL Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire have also been facing a second enemy: a serial arsonist who went on a spree of setting fires in July and August — and who sought to trap fire crews with his fires, according to agents from the U.S. Forest Service. They allege former college professor Gary Maynard is the culprit, citing their tracking of his movements and other evidence. “Where Maynard went, fires started. Not just once, but over and over again,” the government said in a court memorandum arguing for Maynard to be denied bail. A judge agreed to that request during a brief hearing Wednesday, saying there are no “conditions or combination of conditions that would provide the necessary level of safety to this community should the defendant be released.” He added: “Based on that finding, the defendant will be detained as a risk of non-appearance and a danger to the community.” … Maynard, 47, is a former professor who has taught at colleges in New York and California, according to online records. Last fall, he taught in the criminology and criminal justice department at Sonoma State University, which says in its official bio for Maynard that he has a doctorate in sociology and three master’s degrees. … Read more: https://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026700103/former-college-professor-arson-charges-california-dixie-fire

Let me emphasise, as far as I know neither of the accused have been convicted of committing the arson crimes for which they were arrested. There is no indication to my knowledge that the two accused know each other.

5 6 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...