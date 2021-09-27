Left: Alexandra Souverneva (source: LinkedIn). Right: Gary Maynard (source CBS News). Fair use, low resolution images to identify the subjects.
Climate Attribution

Second US Academic Arrested, Accused of Starting California Wild Fires

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
25 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

h/t Dr. Willie Soon; The second US academic in two months, Alexandra Souverneva, has been arrested and accused of serial arson in California. Last month California Professor Gary Maynard was arrested in a separate incident, and accused of being a serial arsonist. Neither of the accused to my knowledge has been convicted of arson crimes.

Palo Alto Woman Alexandra Souverneva Charged With Starting Fawn Fire; She’s Being Investigated For Starting Other CA Wildfires

By CBS13 Staff
September 24, 2021 at 1:03 pm

SHASTA COUNTY (CBS13/AP) – Palo Alto woman Alexandra Souverneva is suspected of lighting a fire near where the Fawn Fire started, Cal Fire announced on Thursday.

Employees working near the JF Shea and Mountain Gate Quarries reported seeing a woman trespassing at the property and acting irrationally. 

Later in the day, authorities believe that the same woman, 30-year-old Palo Alto resident Alexandra Souverneva, emerged from the brush near the fire line and approached fire crews for help. Cal Fire said she had a lighter in her pocket at the time. 

On Friday, she was charged Friday with felony arson to wildland with an enhancement due to the declared state of emergency California is under, said Shasta County District Attorney Stephanie Bridgett.

Souverneva is also being investigated for starting other fires in Shasta County and throughout the state, Bridgett said.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Souverneva was enrolled as a Ph.D. student in the environmental chemistry program at State University of New York College of Environmental Sciences and Forestry. Also on her page, she lists her current occupation as “shaman.”

Read more: https://sacramento.cbslocal.com/2021/09/24/fawn-fire-palo-alto-alexandra-sourverneva/

According to her Linked In profile, Alexandra’s most recent job was a part time chemistry and biology tutoring job in Palo Alto, which ended in 2020, presumably when she decided to become a full time shaman.

Alexandra is the second academic in two months to be charged with arson. Last month a former Californian sociology professor was also accused of starting wildfires.

A Former College Professor Accused Of Serial Arson Is Denied Bail In California

Updated August 11, 20215:39 PM ET 
BILL CHAPPELL

Firefighters battling the Dixie Fire have also been facing a second enemy: a serial arsonist who went on a spree of setting fires in July and August — and who sought to trap fire crews with his fires, according to agents from the U.S. Forest Service. They allege former college professor Gary Maynard is the culprit, citing their tracking of his movements and other evidence. 

“Where Maynard went, fires started. Not just once, but over and over again,” the government said in a court memorandum arguing for Maynard to be denied bail. 

A judge agreed to that request during a brief hearing Wednesday, saying there are no “conditions or combination of conditions that would provide the necessary level of safety to this community should the defendant be released.”

He added: “Based on that finding, the defendant will be detained as a risk of non-appearance and a danger to the community.”

Maynard, 47, is a former professor who has taught at colleges in New York and California, according to online records. Last fall, he taught in the criminology and criminal justice department at Sonoma State University, which says in its official bio for Maynard that he has a doctorate in sociology and three master’s degrees. 

Read more: https://www.npr.org/2021/08/11/1026700103/former-college-professor-arson-charges-california-dixie-fire

Let me emphasise, as far as I know neither of the accused have been convicted of committing the arson crimes for which they were arrested. There is no indication to my knowledge that the two accused know each other.

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
25 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
E. Schaffer
September 27, 2021 6:08 pm

These are not individual criminals, but terrorists on behalf of their ideology.

7
Reply
Tom Halla
September 27, 2021 6:09 pm

Individual nutcases are not the problem with wildlands fires, but the Sierra Club or Friends of the Earth lobbyists are, who interfere with real forest management policies, seeming to have the belief that leaving the wildlands alone is sufficient to maintain their pristine state.
So the Indians were not actual people, with clear intent and ability to manage the wildlands for their desired purpose, which was mostly as a deer park?

2
Reply
John Shewchuk
September 27, 2021 6:13 pm

It’s my fault for making a fire video … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IV2nwRszj8k

0
Reply
Giordano Milton
September 27, 2021 6:20 pm

I’m anxious to see what the truth is, is rue, why they started the fires, and then what kinds of charges may come if people died in the fires. First, due process.

0
Reply
Phil R
Reply to  Giordano Milton
September 27, 2021 6:26 pm

Due process only applies to governments and legal proceedings…hang ’em.

0
Reply
commieBob
September 27, 2021 6:20 pm

Having kicked God out of their lives, people embrace the pathological with fanatical religious fervour. I think it may be hyperbole to say that these people would have sent chills up Osama bin Laden’s back … but I’m not so sure of that.

Jordan Peterson has an interview with two religious scholars and they discuss how people who’ve dropped religion start to believe in all kinds of random crap. link 0:11:47

Given the actions of the two arsonists and many others, perhaps CAGW should be classified as a terrorist organisation.

3
Reply
Kemaris
Reply to  commieBob
September 27, 2021 6:26 pm

Clearly Peterson has read his Chesterton.

1
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
Reply to  commieBob
September 27, 2021 6:45 pm

commieBob wrote, “Given the actions of the two arsonists and many others, perhaps CAGW should be classified as a terrorist organisation.”

Sky News Australia’s Andrew Bolt says:
‘The global warming cult is getting very dangerous’: Bolt – YouTube

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
Phil R
September 27, 2021 6:22 pm

Academia…a tool for good or evil.

0
Reply
Stephen Wilde
September 27, 2021 6:24 pm

If they have found two, there were likely more.

1
Reply
Phil R
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
September 27, 2021 6:28 pm

The tip of the iceberg principle.

0
Reply
Lil-Mike
Reply to  Stephen Wilde
September 27, 2021 7:22 pm

Hmmm university, the same nursery as the eco-terrorist Unabomber.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
September 27, 2021 6:27 pm

Of course, “Innocent until proven guilty” is one of the foundational justifications that the states accepted to become united. Nevertheless, this might be worth investigating— Sigma Xi, National Scientific Research Honor Society, of which I am an emeritus member, is embarked on some sort of policy agenda, also is having as the annual student meeting–

“#SciCommMake — Where Art and Science Meet

#SciCommMake is a unique program, organized by Sigma Xi and Science Talk, to bring together interdisciplinary teams of scientists, artists, and science communicators. The teams compete for funding to create innovative artwork and films that effectively and broadly communicate scientific evidence to the public.” One example – “2021 #SciCommMake: Communicating Just Climate Solutions. The science is clear—climate change is happening. Not only are humans responsible for it, they are also uniquely capable of reversing it…….This #SciCommMake event will focus on climate equity and environmental justice.” Is the following of significance? Is it a religion of a sort?

“Mental Health “Happy” Hour
Cultivating Mental Health Resilience and Resourcefulness in the Sciences banner Register today to participate in the first mental health “Happy” Hour this Wednesday, September 29, 3–4 p.m. ET, facilitated by our wellness partner Happy. It is FREE to attend!
The new monthly series will bring together the Sigma Xi community for conversations about building resilience and finding solutions to challenges we may face as individuals and as a community”

The problem is that the Sigma Xi administration, apparently including the editor of American Scientist published by them, seems to much more interested in improving communication than science. It has been a long time since they covered anything on climate except for the usual occasional author statement, the equivalent of “you know.”

0
Reply
Willem Post
September 27, 2021 6:29 pm

These arsonist/teachers likely were polluting the minds of young people with GW garbage.

Why not start a big forest fire, to make it look like GW needs to be solved right now?

This is similar to the IPCC eliminating the unexplainable LIA, some years ago, because “it was just a European phenomenon”.

The perpetrators should drawn and quartered

1
Reply
Smart Rock
September 27, 2021 6:32 pm

These are people who really believe that the end justifies the means.

2
Reply
Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Smart Rock
September 27, 2021 7:47 pm

They believe they are combatting something far worse than a few people they take out with their fires.
Necessary casualties when fighting the greater evil.

Exactly how the bad man with the moustache energized all those regular Germans all those years ago.

Concept is identical
Many of the words and phrases are the same

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
September 27, 2021 6:33 pm

Well, shaman climate modelers are top agenda scientists already.

0
Reply
Christopher Hanley
September 27, 2021 6:43 pm

It’s a ‘climate emergency’ consciousness-raising activity.

0
Reply
Stanny 1
September 27, 2021 6:45 pm

Usually, Pyroterrorists are Muslim. We are the Great Satan and they have a Fatwa to burn us. Plans for making remote-controlled incendiary devices are on the internet in Arabic. The U.S. Forest Service had a conference on Pyroterrorism. But it’s not PC to talk about it and CAL-FIRE and the MSM won’t touch it. Be interesting to see if they are Muslim but I doubt they would tell you.

0
Reply
Ron Long
September 27, 2021 6:45 pm

Do you believe in coincidences? Both arsonists have New York and California connections.

0
Reply
Krudd Gillard of the Commondebt of Australia
September 27, 2021 6:55 pm

Don’t let Greta near your forests.

0
Reply
Alexander Mentes
September 27, 2021 7:03 pm

Apparently, this crazy lady has stated that the fire started when she was boiling bear urine that she planned to drink. I’d be curious as to how she collected the bear urine

1
Reply
SMC
September 27, 2021 7:04 pm

Leftism, among other things, is a mental illness.

1
Reply
2hotel9
September 27, 2021 7:39 pm

Leftism has become a contagious mental disorder, time to have a nationwide vaccination program against it.

0
Reply
OK S.
September 27, 2021 7:45 pm

From KRCR:

FAWN FIRE: District Attorney provides details about woman arrested for arson

During questioning, Souverneva emptied her pockets of CO2 cartridges matching the ones found at the quarry, a functioning lighter and a white item containing a green leafy substance she admitted to smoking earlier in the day. 

Alexander says she described the white item as an “incendiary device” that she made by removing the battery. She told Alexander she had been hiking in the area that day and was told by people that she couldn’t be on the property. 

Alexander says Souverneva told him she continued hiking because she was trying to get to Canada. She said she was thirsty and had found a puddle in a dry creek bed but that it contained bear urine. She said she tried to filter the water using a tea bag but that didn’t work so she tried to start a fire to boil the water. She said it was too wet to start a fire so she drank the water and continued walking uphill. 

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Climate Attribution Opinion

Claim: Climate Attribution Shows Weather is 1.2x – 9x More Severe Because of CO2

1 month ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Attribution

No, CBS News, Global Warming Did Not Create Taliban Victory

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Attribution

The IPCC’s attribution methodology is fundamentally flawed

1 month ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Attribution

Miscommunication in Recent Climate Attribution Studies

2 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

Climate Attribution

Second US Academic Arrested, Accused of Starting California Wild Fires

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
coral reefs

Bleached from a Distance

6 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News

Heat Wave Versus Cold Wave Deaths in The U.S. and the Pacific Northwest

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Energy Fail

Don’t Blame the ‘Energy Transition’ for the Damage Being Caused by the ‘Energy Transition’…

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: