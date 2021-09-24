Paris Climate Accord

The Impossibility Of The 1.5C Target

Guest Blogger
From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 22, 2021tags: cop26

By Paul Homewood

As you will recall, the Paris Agreement set a target of 2C warming from pre-industrial levels, but parties agreed to pursue efforts to limit the temperature increase to 1.5 °C. These of course were only “wishes”, and the Agreement had contained nothing of substance to meet either of these objectives.

Nevertheless, the upcoming COP26 is increasingly being presented as an opportunity to get global warming down from 2C to 1.5C. Even if you accept the basic premise of GHGs, this is a nonsense. As already pointed out, the national pledges made at Paris implied that emissions would carry on rising rapidly up to 2030, meaning that even 2C was not achievable. Now a new paper in Nature reveals just how far and how quickly emissions would have to be cut to meet the 1.5C target:

image
Abandoning 60% of global oil might limit warming to 1.5 C

Emissions in 2019 were 34 GtCO2, giving the world another thirteen years with a budget of 460 Gt. If emissions continue to rise as they have since Paris, that figure will reduce to maybe just ten years.

Even the developed countries, which account for only a third of all carbon dioxide, are unlikely to cut by more than 10% in the next ten years, so to meet the 1.5C target then would effectively mean zero emissions after 2030, plainly an absurd proposition.

To meet that carbon budget would imply a halving of global emissions this decade, and then halving again in the 2030s. There is simply no way this is going to happen.

But that won’t stop the myth of the 1.5C target being kept alive.

I predict that COP26 will come up with a last minute, “save the planet” deal, just as Copenhagen and Paris did, which will of course be nothing of the sort. Instead it will be a smokescreen to disguise the utter failure of the whole farrago.

My guess is that China will offer up some minor concession, probably centred around carbon intensity, but absolutely no commitment at all to reducing emissions this decade. India will offer even less, probably only some extra pledges on renewable energy, tied to hundreds of billions more in climate aid. Everybody will pat themselves on the back. And in five years time the absurd Matt McGrath will be warning once again that we only have x weeks to save the planet again.

Be warned. We will be told that the world has finally committed to keeping temperature rise below 1.5C, and we must therefore play our full part by destroying our economy. Meanwhile China, India and the rest of the developing world will carry on regardless.

We were told the same lie in 2015. Don’t fool for it again.

Mickey Reno
September 24, 2021 6:03 am

“Don’t FOOL for it again.”

Well said. ha ha ha ha ha ha

Tom Halla
September 24, 2021 6:07 am

As if the Chinese and Indians will suddenly become True Believers in the Holy Cause of Climate Change?

griff
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 24, 2021 6:14 am

The Indians are installing huge amounts of solar power, at a rate which is making coal uneconomic. India grew its coal fleet by only net 0.7 GW in 2020, after adding an average 15.0 GW a year from 2010 to 2019. 

Much of India’s 33 gigawatts (GW) of coal-fired power capacity currently under construction and another 29GW in the preconstruction stage will end up stranded, according to a new briefing note by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA).
“Coal-fired power simply cannot compete with the ongoing cost reductions of renewables. Solar tariffs in India are now below even the fuel costs of running most existing coal-fired power plants,” says author Kashish Shah, Research Analyst at IEEFA.

Oh, the Indians currently have a coal shortage at their coal power plants…

HotScot
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 6:27 am

How do the Indians manage at night with all that solar?

As well as the UK and the rest of Europe is doing with no wind?

It’s a 24 hour economy like most other major nations across the globe.

David Guy-Johnson
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 6:31 am

Griff, you are a never ending source of hilarity

fretslider
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 6:38 am

Oh griff, you really expect the Indians to give up development? Why on Earth would you want them to? 

How developed do you think India is? From your bible

“Two teenage girls have been gang-raped and killed after doing what half a billion women and girls are forced to do every day – go outdoors to try to find somewhere discreet to go to the toilet.

A toilet, bathroom, powder room – whatever you want to call it – at home, at school, at work, in the shopping mall, is something many of us take for granted and cannot talk about without feeling embarrassed. But we must: because the lack of toilets is costing women their lives.”

Two girls died looking for a toilet. This should make us angry, not embarrassed | Barbara Frost, Winnie Byanyima, Corinne Woods and Nick Alipui | The Guardian

That’s why they’re giving you two fingers at this CoP.

philincalifornia
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 6:39 am

So what? Tell us what effect that, or the subject of any other of your nitwit pronouncements will have on the global climate. Show us the math from which you derived your answer too. Hee hee.

Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 6:40 am

Griff, you are confusing virtue signaling with a real power grid.

Andrew Wilkins
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 6:51 am

You’re quoting from a piece of propaganda put together by one of the renewables lobby. Of course they’re going to say renewables are the big thing. I quote:

The Istitute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) examines issues related to energy markets, trends and policies. The Institute’s mission is to accelerate the transition to a diverse, sustainable and profitable energy economy.

Michael in Dublin
Reply to  Andrew Wilkins
September 24, 2021 7:24 am

What else would one expect from Gullible Griff and his merry band of alarmists?

2hotel9
Reply to  griff
September 24, 2021 7:04 am

India is installing huge amounts of coal and gas fired power, lie spewing liar. China is, too, no matter what lies you spew, lie spewing liar.

Ronald Stein
September 24, 2021 6:10 am

To cease oil production, cease fracking, and stop importing crude oil, the supply chain to refineries will be terminated and that manufacturing industry will become history, i.e., no more fuels for transportation infrastructures, and no manufactured derivatives from crude oil to make the thousands of products demanded by worldwide economies and lifestyles.

philincalifornia
September 24, 2021 6:17 am

So how does one calculate the CO2 level target for the stupid-ass 1.5 degree target without knowing climate sensitivity tp CO2 ?

Answer: Pretend that simple arithmetic doesn’t exist.

HotScot
Reply to  philincalifornia
September 24, 2021 6:24 am

Don’t even need to know the sensitivity. Simple Arithmetic suffices anyway.

(See below).

philincalifornia
Reply to  HotScot
September 24, 2021 6:42 am

Or we can just estimate its effect in round numbers, which is particularly easy given the fact that it is a round number.

HotScot
September 24, 2021 6:21 am

Here we go again.

Judging by historic emissions and temperature rise, not only is the whole premise ridiculous, even the claims in this article are ridiculous. And history is all the evidence we have to go on as we don’t have a crystal ball.

Assuming for a moment that atmospheric CO2 is the culprit, this is the calculation, using internationally recognised data, nothing fancy, no hidden agenda, just something you can do by taking your socks and shoes off.

Atmospheric CO2 levels in 1850 (beginning of the Industrial Revolution): ~280ppm (parts per million atmospheric content) (Vostock Ice Core).
 
Atmospheric CO2 level in 2021: ~410ppm. (Manua Loa)
 
410ppm minus 280ppm = 130ppm ÷ 171 years (2021 minus 1850) = 0.76ppm of which man is responsible for ~3% = ~0.02ppm.
 
That’s every human on the planet and every industrial process adding ~0.02ppm CO2 to the atmosphere per year on average. At that rate mankind’s CO2 contribution would take more than 20,000 years to double which, the IPCC states, would cause around 2°C of temperature rise. That’s ~0.0001°C increase per year for 20,000 years.
 
One hundred (100) generations from now (assuming ~ 25 years per generation) would experience warming of ~0.25°C more than we have today. ‘The children’ are not threatened!
 
Furthermore, the Manua Loa CO2 observatory (and others) can identify and illustrate Natures small seasonal variations in atmospheric CO2 but cannot distinguish between natural and manmade atmospheric CO2.
 
Hardly surprising, mankind’s CO2 emissions are so inconsequential this ‘vital component’ of Global Warming can’t be presented on the regularly updated Manua Loa graph.
 
It’s independent of seasonal variation and would reveal itself as a straight line, so should be obvious.
 
Not even the global fall in manmade CO2 over the early Covid-19 pandemic, estimated at ~14% (14% of ~0.02ppm CO2 = 0.0028ppm), registers anywhere on the Manua Loa data.

Even accepting that CO2 emissions are higher now than in 1850, the time taken to reach 2ºC of warming is still thousands of years away.

Chris Quartermaine
Reply to  HotScot
September 24, 2021 6:43 am

As a non scientist, I found this very convincing. Could you just elaborate where the 3% comes from? The ‘consensus’ is that that we are contributing all of the increase.

DCE
Reply to  HotScot
September 24, 2021 7:22 am

410ppm minus 280ppm = 130ppm ÷ 171 years (2021 minus 1850) = 0.76ppm of which man is responsible for ~3% = ~0.02ppm.”

You are understandably assuming Mother Nature’s ‘contributions’ to CO2 are constant. That is an assumption no one can take for granted. (I’m not faulting you for it. I am merely pointing it out and not just to you, but to everyone.) ‘Natural’ sources of CO2 will vary their contribution for a variety of reasons, with some of those variations being small and others quite large. I understand it is easier to deal with an average, but to assume the only varying contribution to the CO2 in our atmosphere is due to human activity is an erroneous assumption and can lead to faulty conclusions.

Okay, that’s my 3.47 cents worth…

ResourceGuy
September 24, 2021 6:23 am

This linear thinking is brought to you by the UN and the Climate Crusades-Advocacy Division.

Carlo, Monte
September 24, 2021 6:26 am

This 1.5 or 2.0°C limit notion is a tacit admission that the UN climate models are nothing but over-blown linear functions of atmospheric CO2 concentration. They might as well be linear functions of fairy dust.

fretslider
September 24, 2021 6:33 am

“a budget of 460 Gt.”

Which has now been reduced a bit

“Scientists on Spain’s Canary Islands believe a major volcanic eruption could continue until December after the volcano on La Palma burst into life for the first time in half a century.”

La Palma volcano eruption could continue until December, scientists say | Jaun News (jaunenglish.com)

There’s always those pesky unknown unknowns. Settled science can’t deal with them.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  fretslider
September 24, 2021 6:40 am

I recall watching an interesting documentary about Canary Island seismic activity, that if a sizable chunk of one of the west-ward facing volcanic slopes were to slump into the Atlantic the resulting tsunami would slam into the US east coast…. Talk about draining the swamp. after the water recedes there won’t be much left of D.C. I know, my schadenfreude is showing.

ghalfrunt
September 24, 2021 6:40 am

Isn’t it strange how people say we cannot take action to limit climate change because we cannot achieve what is needed.
But if we do nothing it is possible that many life forms on this planet will not survive.
How much will it cost to keep rising seas from our cities?
The railway (destroyed a few years ago in a storm) past a small costal village in uk :
“The new wall will cost £80million and be delivered in two sections. The first section, which runs for approximately 400m from Colonnade underpass, west of Dawlish station, to Boat Cove has now been built, ensuring that this section of railway is more resilient for future generations.
When both sections are built, the new, larger structure will protect the town and the railway for the next 100 years”

How much for London/florida/etc.

But here the author suggests just sitting back and watching it happen. Or perhaps he suggests waiting until it is beyond any doubt (what is this limit of acceptability)? But then it will be even more difficult.

The actions need to provide electricity to the masses in developing nations that will not add to the climate change – for which they will need money. They should not be allowed to copy the west and burn fossil fuels – it will affect the whole world. Money from those whom have already polluted would enable this necessary leap.

Perhaps limiting to 1.5°C rise is not possible, but it is for future generations that we need to do all we can

fretslider
Reply to  ghalfrunt
September 24, 2021 7:02 am

“Isn’t it strange how people say we cannot take action to limit climate change because we cannot achieve what is needed”

No, it’s entirely sensible.

You have to get past the arrogance and hubris of the High Priests of the Church of AGW and Latter Day Lunatics.

How would you stop a volcanic eruption that affects the climate?

Put a sock in it?

Last edited 25 minutes ago by fretslider
philincalifornia
Reply to  ghalfrunt
September 24, 2021 7:04 am

But if we do nothing it is possible that many life forms on this planet will not survive.
How much will it cost to keep rising seas from our cities?

What’s really strange is that there are still people who believe this shiite.

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  ghalfrunt
September 24, 2021 7:09 am

“But if we do nothing it is possible that many life forms on this planet will not survive.
How much will it cost to keep rising seas from our cities?”

At the current rate of sea level rise, doing nothing is just smart! Please note that Obama, Gore, and countless other wealthy people have continued to buy and live in coastal mansions barely above King Tide level. A more pressing problem is subsidence which mimics SLR. This is common along the east coast of North America and in many places were low-lying land was filled to create more real estate. Over-pumping of ground water can also result in subsidence when it doesn’t also result in salt water intrusion into the water table.

Instead of spending trillions on wind turbines, solar panels, and exploding EVs, that money would do more good helping Africans move into the 21st Century with reliable sources of energy. Bring light to the Dark Continent!

Right-Handed Shark
Reply to  ghalfrunt
September 24, 2021 7:17 am

The section of railway you refer to has been damaged by Atlantic storms on several occasions, the first time was just a few months after it was opened in 1846. The decision to build it along the coast was purely for aesthetic reasons, not practical, and could have been built inland. But, they wanted a scenic railway and although the original engineers were well aware of the susceptibility of damage due to storms they built it there anyway. To claim the most recent damage is due to “climate change” is, as usual for you, pure ignorance.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/South_Devon_Railway_sea_wall

Mr.
Reply to  ghalfrunt
September 24, 2021 7:20 am

Well the best thing that could start to be done now would be to begin replacing installed wind & solar farms with nuclear plants as the “renewables” reach their 15 year productive lifespans.

Spend the $100 billion a year Green Climate Fund on that, and there would be no regrets.

Steve Case
September 24, 2021 6:46 am

Hans Christian Anderson’s
“The Emperor’s New Clothes”
first published in 1837 Wikipedia

The townsfolk uncomfortably go along with the pretense, not wanting to appear inept or stupid, until a child blurts out that the emperor is wearing nothing at all. And the emperor’s minions immediately stuffed a sock in the kid’s mouth.
 

Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 24, 2021 6:59 am

Humans have never been able to control the weather! Tossing virgins into the calderas of volcanoes didn’t do it and destroying Western civilization by banning fossil fuels is not going to do it either. We have managed to hang on through massive glaciations and rising and falling sea levels. There is no reason to think we can’t keep this up as long as we don’t start tossing atomic weapons around or unleash Captain Trip’s children.

Nick Schroeder
September 24, 2021 6:59 am

For us geezers who receive AARP magazine this observation was included in the article about Jamie Lee Curtis. Thought it apropos to CAGW.

“When ideas go unexamined and unchallenged for a long enough time, they become mythological and very, very powerful. They create conformity. They intimidate.”

E. L. Doctorow in conversation with Bill Moyers, 1989

2hotel9
September 24, 2021 7:07 am

Again, climate changes, it changes constantly, always has and always will, humans are not causing it and can not stop it. Thank God!

John
September 24, 2021 7:26 am

The world will stay under 1.5 due to natural variability (GSM) and they know it. They will still take these measures and claim victory however. It’s not about 1.5 but about resetting the world economy away from capitalism using a template of sustainability, social justice, and climate justice.

