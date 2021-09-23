Scene from "The Wicker Man" (1973), a cult horror classic about nature worshippers in an isolated British island community.
Climate Politics

“Lying Flat”: Back to Nature Undermining the Chinese Economy

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
13 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Has Atlas shrugged? Concerned Chinese authorities are struggling to contain their version of a rising 60s style hippie movement, with increasing numbers of young professionals dropping out, ditching their high pressure city jobs, and embracing simpler alternative lifestyles.

‘Lying flat’: The millennials quitting China’s ‘996’ work culture to live ‘free of anxiety’

Foreign Correspondent / 

By Lydia Feng

Two years ago, Li Chuang traded the bustling metropolis of Beijing for the tranquillity of an ancient monastery in central China. 

Among snow-capped peaks shrouded in clouds, Li lived with local monks, embracing the Taoist philosophy of living in harmony with nature. 

After six months, he returned to the city.

Li didn’t go back to an office job.

Li Chuang is among a growing number of young professionals in China rejecting the traditional narrative of success in favour of a minimalist lifestyle.

Instead of working hard, buying a house, getting married and having children, some young Chinese are opting out of the rat race and taking up low-paying jobs — or not working at all.

Lying flat

This simple act of resistance is commonly known as tangping, or “lying flat”.

These days, Li often practices tai chi in the mornings and, when business is quiet in the evenings, he plays his guitar or guqin. 

A national threat

For Chinese officials, it is the exact opposite of what the nation has asked of its people. 

The government wants a young generation of patriotic and productive workers. 

The Communist Party has labelled tangping “a threat to stability”.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/2021-09-23/tang-ping-lying-flat-generation-rejecting-chinas-work-culture/100477716

The USA and the West eventually accepted the hippie movement, and the movement itself lost a lot of momentum. Some hippies are still around, but more as part of the landscape than as agents of radical change.

China’s adjustment may not be so straightforward. Demographically, China is an unbalanced disaster, thanks to decades of the CCP enforcing a one child family policy. They absolutely need every able bodied youth to work their butts off, or the whole pack of cards could collapse.

How do you convince members of a growing back to nature hippie movement to go back to work? Sure, China could round them up and force them at gunpoint to join the Uyghur slaves mining coal or picking cotton in Xinjiang, but these are skilled, professional people – it is their minds, their creativity, their mental product which China desperately needs, not low value physical labour extracted by force in some squalid work camp.

In the book Atlas Shrugged, participants in the strike of the mind did not necessarily withhold their physical labour, many of them still took menial jobs, to provide for their basic needs. But participants in the plot absolutely refused to give the looters their minds, to allow the looters to profit from their professional skills. In the story the mass withdrawal of professional skills eventually led to the downfall of the looter’s society.

Time will tell what this growing strike of the mind will do to China.

MarkW
September 23, 2021 2:05 pm

Where did the belief that “back to nature” has to be done sans clothing, come from?

Tom Halla
Reply to  MarkW
September 23, 2021 2:11 pm

I think it comes from Wicca, a religion created in the UK in the late 1920’s to 1930’s. Gardner, one of the creators, was an enthusiastic nudist—“sky clad” as being one with nature.
Alternatively, he was just an old lech.

Spetzer86
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 23, 2021 2:28 pm

You don’t just dance widdershins by going counterclockwise…

Rory Forbes
Reply to  MarkW
September 23, 2021 2:41 pm

It’s just a fetish and at their roots, most fetishes are sexual in nature.

Ron Long
Reply to  MarkW
September 23, 2021 3:14 pm

Judging from the “white butt syndrome” they only remove clothes for rituals and/or pictures.

Brad
September 23, 2021 2:17 pm

Haha… I was “lying flat” with my dogs when this posted…

Rud Istvan
September 23, 2021 2:29 pm

I suspect tangping will have as much impact on China as hippies did on the US economy after the 1960’s. NONE.
As for the one child policy resulting age demographic elderly imbalance, China already created a solution—COVID-19 from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. Clever, they even used Fauci’s US funding for its development. Cuomo already deployed it to great effect in New York state.

JimG1
Reply to  Rud Istvan
September 23, 2021 2:47 pm

Not so sure. Many of those hippies are now part of the deep state and the “progressive” movement.

Mark D
Reply to  JimG1
September 23, 2021 3:12 pm

I seldom am inclined to disagree with Rud but Jim you are correct. Look who is running the USA …

ResourceGuy
September 23, 2021 2:29 pm

I thought the new CCP policy push was for more equality. This would do it in areas they did not plan on. See Greg Ip article on China productivity decline in the WSJ.

Sara
September 23, 2021 2:51 pm

Well, that should end the communist revolution thing for good. Far too liberal for the Chinese government to not punish these latter day hippies of their own. What’s next? Reviving opium dens?

To bed B
September 23, 2021 2:53 pm

We have a strike of the mind happening in the West. More of a case of dumbing down and being superficial to keep that professional job. Doing it like a labourer would to keep the privilege. Pumping out results of climate models rather than doing science is just one example.

Doonman
September 23, 2021 2:58 pm

All hippies were at least 18 in 1967 when hippie was declared dead by the diggers and the funeral was held. Anyone left alive since then and still claiming to be a hippie did not get the memo. All others younger than that and claiming to be hippies are posers.

