Biden Declares War on Heat

Amazingly the Yahoo! News reporter might actually be dumber than Biteme Biden…

Biden announces plan to combat extreme heat caused by climate change

Ben Adler·Senior Climate Editor

Mon, September 20, 2021 […] Yahoo! News

What about the extreme heat that we already had before Al Gore invented Gorebal Warming? Is Biteme Biden OK with that extreme heat?

Back to Ben’s article…

The Biden administration on Monday morning announced an interagency plan to deal with the effects of frequent extreme heat waves caused by global warming. Yahoo! News

Really?

Does anyone see a trend? Note: -2σ would actually be a negative %. U.S. Climate Extremes Index (CEI) (NOAA)

What else ya got Ben?

Extreme heat is now the leading weather-related killer in the United States, and it is becoming more common and severe. Yahoo! News

Unless “cold” isn’t weather-related, it appears that “heat” generally trails cold in the body count column…

U.S. heat and cold related deaths. (EPA heat, EPA cold)

After getting everything wrong, Ben lays out the Biteme Biden Maladministration’s plan to fight heat…

Limiting workplace exposure. The Department of Labor will develop regulations and processes… […] Helping families cool off. The Department of Health and Human Services has issued guidance giving states, tribes and territories the flexibility to use funds already designated for assisting low-income households with heating bills and instead direct those funds for air conditioning. […] Advising local efforts to fight the “urban heat island effect.” The streets and buildings of cities tend to worsen extreme heat, which has a disproportionate impact on Black and Latino neighborhoods. […] Calling all experts. The National Integrated Heat Health Information System, an interagency group put together by the White House… […] Yahoo! News

So…

Regulate common sense. Turn on the air conditioner. What? I thought the UHI was a skeptic thingy. Hire more bureaucrats with PhD’s in useless subjects.

Regarding, air conditioning… Yeah, we already knew that one.

“The answer is blowing in the…” window

Abstract Heat is the primary weather-related cause of death in the United States. Increasing heat and humidity, at least partially related to anthropogenic climate change, suggest that a long-term increase in heat-related mortality could occur. We calculated the annual excess mortality on days when apparent temperatures–an index that combines air temperature and humidity–exceeded a threshold value for 28 major metropolitan areas in the United States from 1964 through 1998. Heat-related mortality rates declined significantly over time in 19 of the 28 cities. For the 28-city average, there were 41.0 +/- 4.8 (mean +/- SE) excess heat-related deaths per year (per standard million) in the 1960s and 1970s, 17.3 +/- 2.7 in the 1980s, and 10.5 +/- 2.0 in the 1990s. In the 1960s and 1970s, almost all study cities exhibited mortality significantly above normal on days with high apparent temperatures. During the 1980s, many cities, particularly those in the typically hot and humid southern United States, experienced no excess mortality. In the 1990s, this effect spread northward across interior cities. This systematic desensitization of the metropolitan populace to high heat and humidity over time can be attributed to a suite of technologic, infrastructural, and biophysical adaptations, including increased availability of air conditioning. Davis, Knappenberger, Michaels, and Novicoff, 2003

Reference

