Canada Election: Climate Skeptics Could Win The Balance Of Power

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
20 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

This Monday’s election in Canada will be unusually exciting. With both major parties neck and neck, the People’s Party of Canada, a pro-freedom right wing splinter group with a hard climate skeptic platform, has a real chance of winning seats in a very close election.

Trudeau warns against vote split in dead heat Canada election

By Anna Mehler Paperny and Steve Scherer

DUNDAS, Ontario, Sept 18 (Reuters) – With the Canadian election in a dead heat two days before the Sept. 20 vote, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his Conservative rival implored supporters to stay the course and avoid vote splitting that could hand their opponent victory.

Both men campaigned in the same seat-rich Toronto region on Saturday as they tried to fend off voter defections to the left-leaning New Democratic Party (NDP) and the populist People’s Party of Canada (PPC), both of which are rising in polls.

The latest Sondage Leger poll conducted for the Journal de Montreal and the National Post newspapers put the Conservatives one percentage point ahead of Trudeau’s Liberals, with 33% over 32%. The NDP was at 19% while the PPC was at 6%.

Trudeau, 49, called an early election, seeking to convert approval for his government’s handling of the pandemic into a parliamentary majority. But he is now scrambling to save his job, with Canadians questioning the need for an early election amid a fourth pandemic wave.

Read more: https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-election-dead-heat-liberals-drop-candidate-2021-09-18/

The People’s Party of Canada does not pull any punches when it comes to climate change.

OUR PLAN

Given the uncertainties over the scientific basis of global warming, and the certainties about the huge costs of measures designed to fight it, there is no compelling reason to jeopardize our prosperity with more government interventions.

A People’s Party government will:

  • Withdraw from the Paris Accord and abandon unrealistic greenhouse gas emission reduction targets.
  • Stop sending billions of dollars to developing countries to help them reduce their emissions.
  • Abolish the Liberal government’s carbon tax and leave it to provincial governments to adopt programs to reduce emissions if they want to.
  • Abolish subsidies for green technology and let private players develop profitable and efficient alternatives.
  • Invest in adaptation strategies if problems arise as a result of any natural climate change.
  • Prioritize implementing practical solutions to make Canada’s air, water and soil cleaner, including bringing clean drinking water to remote First Nations communities.

(Updated for the 2021 Campaign)

Read more: https://www.peoplespartyofcanada.ca/global-warming-environment

The odds are not in PPC’s favour, with 6% of the vote on latest polls they are being accused of drawing votes away from the Conservatives, potentially handing victory to Trudeau.

But it is not just the Conservatives who have to worry. Trudeau has his own problems with vote splitting, with the left wing New Democratic Party snapping at his heels, making it difficult for him to field a platform broad enough to appeal to soft conservatives.

But with mainstream Canadian Conservatives firmly on the low carbon bandwagon, a vote for PPC might be a real option, if conservatives worried about power bills, fossil fuel jobs or the economy want to send a message to mainstream politicians that they are fed up with being taken for granted.

If voters have had enough of one of the coldest countries on Earth championing the battle against warmer weather, we could see a major upset, in which winning Conservatives have to compromise with a party which does not want to spend even a penny more on useless climate boondoggles.

20 Comments
Dennis
September 18, 2021 6:07 pm

Go Trudeau!

ASAP

Rory Forbes
September 18, 2021 6:22 pm

As a Canadian, I’ve never worked out why the parties insist on making such a fuss about “climate change”. Whenever we’ve had an independent survey of Canada’s 20 most important issues, global warming always came out dead last … so they stopped asking us. Now we’re told what our most important issues are by a bought and paid for media (except for Rebel Media).

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 18, 2021 7:02 pm

Further on that theme … Andrew Weaver, past BC Green Party leader and plaintiff against Tim Ball is now supporting Canada’s own Mr. Dressup – Justin Trudeau, while the federal Green Party is showing a two decade slump in general support.

What does that tell you (apart from the fact that Weaver is still an idiot)?

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 18, 2021 7:52 pm

Weaver was always an ass
Ask Crockford

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Pat from kerbob
September 18, 2021 8:22 pm

I don’t need to ask her. I’ve met the man, although I daresay Dr. Crockford would be far more articulate than I could manage. He can’t be all that bright if he’s an avid AGW true believer.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Rory Forbes
September 18, 2021 8:50 pm

I haven’t met him but I have had dinner with Patrick Moore, I’ll take him over weaver anyday.
And he’s a salmon fisherman, to be expected from a guy from Winter Harbor

Tom Halla
September 18, 2021 6:30 pm

From what I have read in the US, the Conservative Party leader has drunk the climate change KoolAid, and deserves to be spanked for his idiocy.
A strong third (fourth party for Canada) challenge might persuade the Conservatives that their climate change policy was a mistake.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  Tom Halla
September 18, 2021 7:09 pm

Conservative Party leader has drunk the climate change KoolAid

Misreading what their voter base want has been the mainstay of Canadian Conservatives for as long as I can remember. O’Toole didn’t do his homework and it will cost him. Canadians don’t give a crap about “climate change” but we’re too polite to tell the true believers to shut up and go away.

Bob Hunter
September 18, 2021 6:56 pm

Unlikely the PPC will win a seat.
The bigger problem is taking votes from the conservatives (my hope campaign in the center but govern from the right)

However, As a prairie boy it is extremely frustrating, the voter rich areas in Ontario, Quebec & BC’s lower mainland have no fossil fuels. Therefore they accept all the climate change malarkey, fuelled by the MSM.

PNG from the CDN prairies has subsidized health/social programs across the country for decades Also federal govt projects, grants etc.
The Liberals are blocking new fossil fuel development even though Trudeau said at the 2017 World Petroleum Conference in Houston – “No country in the world would find 173 billion barrels of oil and leave them in the ground”

ie same as all left wing liberals no matter the country.

Peter
Reply to  Bob Hunter
September 18, 2021 7:12 pm

BCs largest export is coal (largest coal export terminal in NA). In a sane world they would be worried about it being shut down. For some reason they dont worry, and nobody seens concerned.

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Peter
September 18, 2021 7:55 pm

That’s ndp coal which produces socialist co2 just like Venezuelan oil and so is A-ok
Socialist CO2 does not affect the climate as the molecules spin to the left instead of the right therefor directing all extra heat to space

Amazing how it all works

Send money

Bob Hunter
Reply to  Peter
September 18, 2021 8:46 pm

BC’s exports are metallurgical coal. Vast majority of Canada’s thermal coal is located in Alberta. Prime Minister Trudeau has also stopped any new thermal coal mining. However, the 11 million Wyoming/Montana thermal tones leaving Vancouver BC for Asia each yr are not a problem. (& carbon tax free).

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Bob Hunter
September 18, 2021 8:48 pm

Not all of their exports are metallurgical coal
And a lot of metallurgical coal comes from Alberta

Don’t encourage the hypocrites

PJB
September 18, 2021 7:02 pm

PPC may not even get their leader (Maxim Bernier) elected (yet again!) But their anti vax pass and anti maskmandate message will show how much resistance exists. Not likely to be too much.

JohnnyB
Reply to  PJB
September 18, 2021 7:44 pm

It is useful to remember that Bernier was in a race to be the leader of the Conservatives a few years ago. He was defeated by a large group of Quebec farmers joining the party at the last minute to vote against him because of his opposition to the price supports to farmers. Since then, the Conservatives have had two weak tea leaders. O’Toole may win a minority government, but he will be a wishy-washy useless leader. I voted PPC. I hope, but do not expect, that they may win a few seats. It would be good for the country. But with 2/3 of the country typically voting either Liberal, NDP, or Green, we are probably screwed.

Rory Forbes
Reply to  JohnnyB
September 18, 2021 8:49 pm

I have yet to see anything remotely conservative about O’Toole unless having somewhat more fiscal awareness than soy-boi Justin qualifies him.

I’m beginning to believe that we made a grave error convincing Quebec not to secede from Canada. We’d have our country back and the Trudeau name would just be a bad, distant memory.

Pat from kerbob
September 18, 2021 7:51 pm

The conservatives are not really on the low carbon bandwagon
And there are more than enough dumb voters in canada to hand Trudeau another majority.
Never say never but ……dumb

Jeff Labute
September 18, 2021 8:04 pm

The CCP are hoping Justin to remain in power so I am sure he is not the right guy to vote for. Hard to believe he has as much support as he does. It truly is a mystery considering his morally toxic incompetent failings.

Erin o’toole has a novel climate plan limiting levies, and placing levy monies into a personal climate account that one would use for purchases to help … the climate, like an efficient furnace. It’s a shame having to see the right pander to the left over climate nonsense.

just watching a TV commercial right now for the Liberals: serious issues require a serious leader… hahahaha, how can they say that without laughing!

Pat from kerbob
Reply to  Jeff Labute
September 18, 2021 8:15 pm

They are laughing you just can’t hear them.

I supported Max to be leader, voted for him, but he should have stuck around for the next round

Setting up that ppc just guarantees us more Trudeau

Nothing is more important than eliminating Trudeau so if you are listening Max, stand up tomorrow and tell your supporters to stand for the greater good and vote for the conservatives on Monday

Once Trudeau is gone, then let’s talk

Pat from kerbob
September 18, 2021 8:11 pm

Speaking of Trudeau
“True humility is not thinking less of yourself; it is thinking of yourself less.”
C.S Lewis

