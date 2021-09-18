coral reefs

Claim: Coral reef cover, biodiversity, fish catches have declined by half since the 1950s

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
7 Comments

Peer-Reviewed Publication

CELL PRESS

IMAGE: THIS IMAGE SHOWS FISH AND CORAL. view more 
CREDIT: TYLER EDDY

Coral reefs around the world are under threat because of climate change, overfishing, pollution, and more. Now, researchers reporting in the journal One Earth on September 17 offer the first comprehensive global look at what these impacts on coral reefs mean for ecosystem services, the ability of the reef to provide essential benefits and services to humans. Overall, the findings show that the significant loss in coral reef coverage has led to an equally significant loss in the ability of the reef to provide basic services, including food and livelihoods.

“Coral reefs are known to be important habitats for biodiversity and are particularly sensitive to climate change, as marine heat waves can cause bleaching events,” said Tyler Eddy (@tyzissou), a research scientist at the Fisheries & Marine Institute, Memorial University of Newfoundland who was a postdoctoral fellow at the University of British Columbia’s Institute for the Oceans & Fisheries when he started this research. “Coral reefs provide important ecosystem services to humans, through fisheries, economic opportunities, and protection from storms.”

In the new study, Eddy and colleagues conducted a global analysis of trends in coral reefs and associated ecosystem services including the following:

  • Living coral cover
  • Associated fisheries catches and effort
  • Differences fishing across the food-web
  • Coral reef associated biodiversity
  • Seafood consumption by coastal Indigenous peoples.

To explore these various aspects of the reef ecosystem, they combined datasets from coral reef surveys, estimated coral-reef-associated biodiversity, fishery catches and effort, fishery impacts on food web structure, and Indigenous consumption of coral-reef-associated fish to analyze global and country level trends in ecosystem services.

After putting it all together, the data show that the global coverage of living corals has declined by about half since the 1950s. So, too, has the capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services. They find that the catches of fishes on the coral reef reached its peak nearly two decades ago and has been in decline ever since despite an increase in fishing effort. The catch per unit effort (CPUE), often used as an indication of changes in biomass, is now 60% lower than it was in 1950.

“Our analysis indicates that the capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services has declined by about half globally,” said William Cheung, Professor at the UBC Institute for the Oceans and Fisheries and senior author of this study. “This study speaks to the importance of how we manage coral reefs not only at regional scales, but also at the global scale, and the livelihoods of communities that rely on them.”

The researchers also found that diversity of species on the reef has declined by more than 60%.

The findings lead the researchers to conclude that continued degradation of the reef in years to come now threaten the well-being and sustainable development of human communities on the coast that depend on the coral reef. “The effects of degraded and declining coral reefs are already evident through impacts on subsistence and commercial fisheries and tourism in Indonesia, the Caribbean, and South Pacific, even when marine protected areas are present, as they do not provide protection from climate change and may suffer from lack of enforcement and marine protected area staff capacity,” the researchers write.

“Fish and fisheries provide essential micronutrients in coastal developing regions with few alternative sources of nutrition” they write. “Coral reef biodiversity and fisheries take on added importance for Indigenous communities, small island developing states, and coastal populations where they may be essential to traditions and cultural practices. The reduced capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services undermines the well-being of millions of people with historical and continuing relationships with coral reef ecosystems.”

###

This work was supported by the Nippon Foundation to the Nereus Program and the Ocean Nexus Center.

One Earth, Eddy et al.: “Global decline in capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services” https://www.cell.com/one-earth/fulltext/S2590-3322(21)00474-7 

One Earth (@OneEarth_CP), published by Cell Press, is a monthly journal that features papers from the fields of natural, social, and applied sciences. One Earth is the home for high-quality research that seeks to understand and address today’s environmental grand challenges, publishing across the spectrum of environmental change and sustainability science. A sister journal to Cell, Chem, and Joule, One Earth aspires to break down barriers between disciplines and stimulate the cross-pollination of ideas with a platform that unites communities, fosters dialogue, and encourages transformative research. Visit http://www.cell.com/one-earth. To receive Cell Press media alerts, contact press@cell.com.

JOURNAL

One Earth

DOI

10.1016/j.oneear.2021.08.016 

ARTICLE TITLE

Global decline in capacity of coral reefs to provide ecosystem services

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

17-Sep-2021

From EurekAlert!

1 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
lee
September 18, 2021 10:17 pm

From the paper –

“There were only a few observations in the early part of the time series, which originated from the western Indian Ocean, indicating high uncertainty around what the average coral cover was during the mid-20th century. The effects of climate change worldwide started prior to this period, suggesting that the historical baseline could have been higher (Figures S1 and S2).”

It is wore than we thought. Although strangely Australia does not rate a mention.
Although species richness is excellent.
GBR rates a mention because bleaching events are apparently new.

Last edited 1 hour ago by lee
1
Reply
GregK
September 18, 2021 10:32 pm

“The effects of degraded and declining coral reefs are already evident through impacts on subsistence and commercial fisheries and tourism in Indonesia, the Caribbean, and South Pacific, even when marine protected areas are present, as they do not provide protection from climate change and may suffer from lack of enforcement and marine protected area staff capacity,”

Err, yes almost all the above is true except the digression into climate change.

Near shore coral reefs suffer the tragedy of the commons.
If I leave that cockle or mussel on the reef my neighbour will collect it and he or she and their family will get that extra bit of food rather than me and my family.

If we all cooperate and safeguard the reef my neighbour and I and our families can all make a better living by showing it off to rich city tourists but to do that we need organization and discipline.

0
Reply
Rory Forbes
September 18, 2021 10:40 pm

Everything they “discovered” can easily be explained by poor management and over fishing. There is no evidence that “climate change” had the slightest thing to do with it. What tiny amount some climates have changed started a century and a half ago. Many climates haven’t undergone any noticeable change for centuries or even millennia.

3
Reply
Redge
September 18, 2021 10:42 pm

One Earth publishes significant original research that seeks to understand and address today’s environmental grand challenges. The journal publishes across the full spectrum of global environmental change and sustainability science, providing a single platform to unite research from the natural, social, and applied sciences that seeks to identify and understand:

The drivers, mechanisms, rates, potential thresholds, and long-term context of global environmental change

Safe planetary operating spaces that support long-term human and environmental well-being

Barriers against and strategies that enable the sustainable development of Earth’s ecosystems and natural assets

Transformative social, political, economic, and technological pathways toward a sustainable and equitable future

In addition to publishing original research, One Earth facilitates cross-community dialogue through the publication of opinion pieces, review articles, educational resources, and discussions, surfacing different perspectives on topics of socio-environmental importance.

Enough said

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
September 18, 2021 11:25 pm

It’s overfishing. Climate change, my elbow!

0
Reply
Barry James
September 18, 2021 11:26 pm

It just beggars belief how often these ignorant doomsayers get surprised when coral reefs, particularly the Great Barrier Reef, don’t die off from “global warming” or “acidification” as they claim they should because that’s what they, in their incompetence, believe should happen. It never seems to occur to them that their incompetence is showing. They even fail to see that their precious “causes” are simply not happening and would not harm corals if they did.

Coral polyps were among the first animals to inhabit the Earth. They have thrived and diversified through every extreme climate that Nature has thrown at them for hundreds of millions of years, yet these dingbats claim they are so well educated that they can justify spending billions of taxpayers dollars to “protect” them from their favourite hobgoblins.

2
Reply
MARTIN BRUMBY
September 19, 2021 12:13 am

Yet more evidence that Academia has totally lost the plot.

Yes, there are a few (usually old) holdouts who care about science, evidence and basic truth.

They dwindle daily and our Beloved Leaders can’t wait for the last of them to peg it.

It won’t end well.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

coral reefs

The Madness of John Pandolfi and Michelle Gunn

1 week ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

Record Coral Cover Of Great Barrier Reef Shames Climate Alarmists, Media

2 months ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

Great Barrier Reef Not In Danger

3 months ago
Guest Blogger
coral reefs

What Corals Can Tell Us About Climate Change

3 months ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

coral reefs

Claim: Coral reef cover, biodiversity, fish catches have declined by half since the 1950s

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Politics

Canada Election: Climate Skeptics Could Win The Balance Of Power

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Curious things

Question the Dogma

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Hypocrisy

Climate Activist Fury at BBC Suggestion they Target China

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: