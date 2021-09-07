Saul Griffith, Climate Genius. Source SMH, Fair Use, Low resolution image to identify the subject.
Climate Economics

Claim: Australia can Live the Renewable Energy Dream – All We Need is a Trillion Dollars of Government Loans

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
11 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Australia’s latest climate guru Saul Griffith thinks if we put solar panels on most of the roofs and EVs in all the driveways, we can meet our climate targets.

Climate change solution could come from ‘electrifying everything’, Australian inventor Saul Griffith says 

ABC Science / By technology reporter James Purtill

Key points:

“Electrify everything” is the cheapest, fastest route to emissions cuts, experts say

Households would replace petrol cars, gas heaters and other items with electric alternatives

These changes would be minimally disruptive, but provide large emission reductions

Speaking from San Francisco, Sydney-born inventor Saul Griffith explains how Australia can rapidly get most of the way to net zero emissions using existing technology.

Also an entrepreneur and adviser to US presidential campaigns, Dr Griffith is one of the most prominent global advocates for an approach best summed up as “electrify everything”.

“If I had to choose the country for whom electrifying everything is the best economic win in the shortest amount of time … it is Australia,” he said.

What would this cost households?

Dr Griffith estimates the acquisitions would cost about $100,000 per household.

Multiplying that by Australia’s 10 million households equals $ 1 trillion.

But a lot of this is money that households would have spent anyway to replace cars, heaters and so on, Dr Griffith points out.

The only difference is they’re buying an electrical version.

The government could offer a system of cheap loans to help households to electrify, he proposed.

Read more: https://www.abc.net.au/news/science/2021-09-07/climate-change-solution-electrify-everything-saul-griffiths/100428158

I doubt Saul’s estimate covers the cost of electrifying industry, and likely does not even fully cover the cost of electrifying households. But less run with his numbers for a moment.

The biggest issue which jumps out at me, the expenditure Saul proposes is not a one off. If everyone continues to replace their appliances every 10 years, we’re talking about an additional $1 trillion or $100,000 per household which will have to be part financed by additional government soft loans every 10 years.

Since none of this government loan backed electric stuff has a positive impact on productivity, the result of everyone spending more for life’s essentials would be that everyone would end up poorer. The net impact is ordinary people would have to divert significantly more income towards servicing the ongoing government debt burden Saul has “slam dunked” into their lives.

Less money for retirement, or enjoying the fruits of hard work. More dependency on the government, if you hit a rough patch and struggle to repay your “cheap loan”.

Mark ingraha
September 7, 2021 10:04 am

Doddoodo. I’m loving it

1
Reply
n.n
September 7, 2021 10:10 am

Dreams of the proverbial “pot of gold” at the end of the rainbow. So, who will take a knee? Will they be a class of white, black, or brown diversity?

1
Reply
Ronald Stein
September 7, 2021 10:11 am

The renewable energy dream is only electricity from breezes and sunshine.
 

Has Australia found the clones or generics to the manufactured oil derivatives that are the

basis of more than 6,000 products that we did not have before 1900 that the wealthier and healthier countries now use daily?  

Electricity by itself cannot support the military, airlines, cruise ships, supertankers, container shipping, trucking infrastructures, and space program. Nor can electricity alone, and especially that generated solely from intermittent renewable sources such as breezes and sunshine, provide the thousands of products from petroleum that were virtually non-existent before 1900 that are essential to our medical industry, electronics, communications, transportation infrastructure, our electricity generation, our cooling, heating, manufacturing, and agriculture—indeed, virtually every aspect of our daily lives and lifestyles.

6
Reply
J Mac
Reply to  Ronald Stein
September 7, 2021 10:25 am

Well said! Add to your list farming, construction, mining, logging, heavy manufacturing and a host more of everyday products and services!

3
Reply
Mark ingraha
Reply to  Ronald Stein
September 7, 2021 11:04 am

Living standards were far higher in 1900.

767F25FC-9017-4744-83D3-194F449B4A5F.png
0
Reply
markl
September 7, 2021 10:13 am

And this is how the unintended consequences start.

3
Reply
Sweet Old Bob
Reply to  markl
September 7, 2021 10:26 am

“unintended ” ??
More likely a “feature”

2
Reply
Erny72
September 7, 2021 10:44 am

In addition to frequentfleet renewal, I suspect there are some details that were overlooked in this estimate.
Does Dr Griffith’s estimate also cover the cost to install 3x the currently installed reliable (coal and gas) generation in order to generate the country’s electricity from ‘green’ generators while allowing for a ~35% capacity factor?
Does his estimate cover additional generation to meet the demand of 20.1 million registered vehicles (of which only 1.8% are ‘other’ fueled; LPG, EVs in January 2021).
Does the estimate then also cover the CAPEX for substantial railway electrification and new generation to meet the additional demand (plus new wood burning steam traction for lines where electrification is unjustifiable)?
Does the estimate cover CAPEX for ‘green hydrogen’ plants to service aviation and shipping?
Does the estimate cover aenough mega batteries to stabilise transmission voltage fluctuations?
Does the estimate cover production and recycling costs for the material throughput required to maintain electrrified everything?
what colour is the sky on this individual’s home planet?

2
Reply
Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 7, 2021 10:44 am

This idea of having everything electric has been around since the ’50s. I may have been just a little kiddo but even then I knew that an all-electric house was a bad idea. Wet snow storms bring down power lines, hurricane winds bring down power lines, no power lines and no heat if your furnace is electric. And now they want to do away with all the ways to generate a lot of electricity cheaply and quickly and make all this electric stuff totally dependent on the wind and sun. This is a very bad idea and it will not end well.

2
Reply
Mr.
September 7, 2021 10:55 am

“If I had to choose the country for whom electrifying NUCLEARISING everything is the best economic win in the shortest amount of time … it is Australia,” he said.

Is what he meant to say.

1
Reply
Ron Long
September 7, 2021 11:00 am

Remember when it used to be “a billion here and a billion there and pretty soon you’re talking about real money”? Now it’s a trillion. Pissed into the wind/sunshine. Oh my.

0
Reply
