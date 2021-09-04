Biomass

Drax To Face Court Over Wood Dust Pollution

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

A very interesting story in the Telegraph today:

image

Note that no action is being taken against the coal power units, and I suspect it is an awful long time since one was, if ever. This may suggest that Drax have been negligent when they converted the bio units, or maybe wood dust cannot be contained as easily as coal dust.

Either way, I have long argued that burning biomass is intrinsically more polluting than coal, for the simple reason that you have to burn more of the stuff than coal to get the same amount of power.

It is of course deeply ironic that the green lobby has consistently attacked coal power because of pollution, and not just carbon dioxide emissions.

Al Miller
September 4, 2021 10:06 am

As the saying goes…we’re all dumber for even hearing about how burning could be better for the environment.
But where would the green movement be without dreadful (unintended?) consequences.
Then there is the stunning hypocrisy and the monstrous lies.

Bill Powers
Reply to  Al Miller
September 4, 2021 10:29 am

Good observation Al. The guaranteed outcome of secular religious movements is sociopolitical double standards that create more harm than good while placing the very few in authoritarian control to gaslight the masses and silence dissent

B Clarke
September 4, 2021 10:06 am

Wood dust, is that from conversion or combustion?

Edit.

Newspaper clip was not showing when I made a comment.

Last edited 1 hour ago by B Clarke
Leo Smith
Reply to  B Clarke
September 4, 2021 10:28 am

Best way to burn wood – and coal – is to create a fine dust and blow it with air into a furnace.
Drax creates sawdust essentially – its a lot easier to control combustions and move it around

B Clarke
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 4, 2021 10:31 am

And long may they continue to do so.

THOMAS ENGLERT
Reply to  Leo Smith
September 4, 2021 10:53 am

Does anyone know the wood species being burned?

Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  THOMAS ENGLERT
September 4, 2021 11:37 am

They get it from southern US forests, probably assorted softwoods of different species.

Scissor
Reply to  THOMAS ENGLERT
September 4, 2021 12:04 pm

Do you pine to know?

fretslider
September 4, 2021 10:55 am

Ah, so it’s the Health and Safety Executive. Oh dear.

This could be rather expensive.

Bruce Cobb
September 4, 2021 11:13 am

As I understand, what they use are wood pellets so, unless dust gets shipped along with the pellets, I don’t get where the dust comes from.

markl
September 4, 2021 11:18 am

Unintended consequences strike the Green movement again …. and again … and again. Just about everything they do ends up that way. If their way were better we’d already be doing it.

Laws of Nature
Reply to  markl
September 4, 2021 11:57 am

Actually, Moore´s movie “planet of humans” 2nd half is about that.. free on youtube, this is really scary stuff! The amount of nature they are destroying for money is mindblowing! (there is abig difference between burning green wood and coal.. one is part of our ecosystem!

Jeff L
September 4, 2021 12:00 pm

“Burning the pellets does produce carbon emissions at the smoke stack, but these are counted as carbon neutral in the UK under international carbon accounting rules”

Perhaps the dumbest thing quote from the Telegraph story. As is if sequestration in a tree (not burning it) is somehow different than sequestration by not burning coal. Somehow the “accounting rules” are supposed to now supersede the rules of nature? I do wonder if this accounting considers the energy density of fuel sources and full cycle emissions (ie importing trees from the US)

