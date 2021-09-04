Drax To Face Court Over Wood Dust Pollution

From NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

SEPTEMBER 3, 2021

By Paul Homewood

h/t Ian Magness

A very interesting story in the Telegraph today:

Note that no action is being taken against the coal power units, and I suspect it is an awful long time since one was, if ever. This may suggest that Drax have been negligent when they converted the bio units, or maybe wood dust cannot be contained as easily as coal dust.

Either way, I have long argued that burning biomass is intrinsically more polluting than coal, for the simple reason that you have to burn more of the stuff than coal to get the same amount of power.

It is of course deeply ironic that the green lobby has consistently attacked coal power because of pollution, and not just carbon dioxide emissions.

