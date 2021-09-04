Over 90% of Gulf of Mexico Oil & Gas Production Still Down Due to Ida

Guest “I hate hurricanes, particularly three letter ones that start with ‘I'” by David Middleton

NATURAL GAS | OIL | SHIPPING 02 Sep 2021 | 21:22 UTC

US Gulf of Mexico oil production inches up despite hampered offshore transportation Starr Spencer & Janet McGurty Four days after Hurricane Ida slammed the Louisiana coast, output in the US Gulf of Mexico is inching up even though damaged road and transport infrastructure has delayed producers’ ability to get out and inspect their platforms. On Sept. 2, 1.702 million b/d of crude remained shut-in, about 93.5% of the US Gulf’s roughly 1.8 million b/d of total pre-storm oil output, according to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.

That compares to 1.705 million b/d of crude oil shut-in as of Aug. 31, or 93.7%. In addition, 2.0 Bcf/d of natural gas was shut in Sept. 2, or 91.3% of the US Gulf’s roughly 2.2 Bcf/d of pre-storm output. That compares to 94.5% shut-in on Aug. 31. […] While a weaker storm may see producers begin to return oil and gas flows a day or two after it passes, the downtime after Hurricane Ida, which made landfall Aug. 29 packing winds of 150 mph, is likely to drag on because of the extensive damages to terminals and heliports used to access offshore facilities. […] S&P Global

The primary shore facility supporting offshore drilling & production is Port Fourchon…

Port Fourchon, other Gulf oil facilities likely offline for weeks after Ida

By DAVID WETHE on 8/31/2021 HOUSTON (Bloomberg) –Port Fourchon, America’s largest base supporting the U.S. Gulf of Mexico offshore oil industry, will take weeks to recover after Hurricane Ida tore through the Louisiana community, leaving a wake of destruction in its path. “How many weeks is a good question,” Chett Chiasson, executive director of the Greater Lafourche Port Commission, said in an interview with National Public Radio that aired on Tuesday. “We have a long road ahead of us and there’s a lot of damage for us to assess and try to recover from.” Damage to the port, which services about 90% of output from U.S. Gulf deepwater oil and natural gas wells, is extensive and widespread, he said. Louisiana Highway 1 will need to be cleared of debris for heavy equipment to travel south to the port, while navigable waters around the port will have to be surveyed for safe travel, he said. […] World Oil

Port Fourchon after Hurricane Ida.

https://www.offshore-mag.com/regional-reports/us-gulf-of-mexico/article/14209533/port-fourchon-suffers-severe-damage-from-hurricane

Things could have even been worse…

Noble Corporation drillship crew evacuated several days after Hurricane Ida

Spouse of crewmember believes husband’s life was put at risk when Ida made landfall on Sunday By Briana Conner

Thursday, September 2, 2021 GRAND ISLE, Louisiana (KTRK) — Some crew members who were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico during Hurricane Ida on an ultra-deepwater drillship are finally headed to Houston. […] The Category 4 storm battered the ship stationed off the coast of Louisiana, injuring some crew members and leaving their loved ones angry and afraid. “They just left people out there to fend for themselves, and it just makes me so angry,” the woman said, who wished to remain anonymous out of fear that Noble Corporation would retaliate against her husband. The crew on board the Noble Globetrotter II was not evacuated ahead of Hurricane Ida, though Noble Corporation said the rig did take “evasive actions” to avoid the storm’s path. […] ABC 13

