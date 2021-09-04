MedievalWarmPeriod

IPCC 6th Climate Report: Who Deleted The Medieval Warm Period? Tracks Lead To University Of Bern

Guest Blogger
From the NoTricksZone

By P Gosselin on 2. September 2021

Science scandal: What follows is an excellent overview of how the Medieval Warm Period was once again disappeared from the latest IPCC climate report.

Who Erased The Medieval Warm Period?

Written by: a Die kalte Sonne scientist/IPCC 6th report reviewer
(Translation, edited and subheadings by P. Gosselin)

The latest UN report distorts climate history. The tracks lead to Bern, Switzerland.

In the Middle Ages, it was similarly warm in Switzerland and other parts of Central Europe as it is today. The so-called Medieval Warm Period (MWP) is scientifically well documented in the region: Between 800 and 1300 A.D., many Alpine glaciers shrank dramatically and some were even shorter than today. The tree line shifted upward. Permafrost thawed in high alpine regions that are still firmly in the grip of ice today. Warm temperatures are also clearly evidenced by tree rings, pollen, chironomid fossils, and other geological reconstruction methods.

Controversial temperature curve

It had long been assumed that the medieval warmth might be a regional, North Atlantic phenomenon. However, this has not been confirmed, because the warm phase also occurred in many other regions of the world, for example, on the Antarctic Peninsula, in the Andes, in North America, in the Arctic, in the Mediterranean, in East Africa, China and New Zealand.

Peer-reviewed: Medieval Warm Period global

Together with professional colleagues, we at Die kalte Sonne have evaluated many hundreds of case studies from around the world in recent years and published the syntheses continent by continent in peer-reviewed journals.

Three of the publications have been cited by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) in its recently published 6th Assessment of the Climate report. The medieval warmth was then followed globally by a precipitous drop in temperature. During the Little Ice Age, 1450-1850, the climate cooled to the coldest temperature level of the entire last ten thousand years.

Taping the hockey stick back together

In the new IPCC report, one will unfortunately look for this information in vain. In it one elevates one’s own view of the climate history of the last thousand years. In the summary intended for politicians, a controversial temperature curve is prominently displayed right at the beginning, giving the impression that there were only minimal pre-industrial climate changes in the last two millennia. With the onset of industrialization around 1850, the curve then rockets upward by more than one degree. This mode of representation is also known as the “hockey stick”: The climatically supposedly uneventful pre-industrial period forms the straight shaft of the stick, and at its end, with rapid modern warming, comes the upward blade of the hockey stick. It is therefore a déjà vu, an unnecessary one. The 3rd Assessment of the Climate Report of 2001 already contained a similar field hockey stick pattern, intended to fool politicians into thinking that today’s warming was unprecedented and therefore entirely man-made.

Recent paleoclimatological research confirms Medieval Warm Period

In the last two decades, however, paleoclimatology has made great progress, and data have been diligently collected. From this, more realistic temperature developments were created, with a pronounced Medieval Warm Period and a later Little Ice Age.

All the more bitter now is the relapse into old hockey stick times. How could this happen? What were possible motivations behind the renewed distortion of climate history?

Why back to the hockey stick? PAGES 2k

The questionable new hockey stick temperature curve comes from the international paleoclimatology group PAGES 2k, whose coordinating office is based at the University of Bern in Switzerland. Climate scientist Thomas Stocker, who has contributed to IPCC reports since 1998, also teaches and conducts research at that university. In 2015, Stocker even ran for the overall IPCC chairmanship, but lost to South Korean Hoesung Lee, who just presented the 6th Working Group 1 report. Stocker co-authored the Summary for Policymakers of the IPCC’s 3rd Assessment of the Climate report in which the hockey stick played a prominent role.

Dissent among the PAGES-2k group

A good twenty years later, the resurfaced field hockey stick now comes from Stocker’s university, where he heads the Department of Climate and Environmental Physics. Just a dumb coincidence? There are many indications that the new climate curve may have been a commissioned paper for the 6th IPCC report. Five of the nineteen authors of the papers on the new hockey stick curve are from Bern.

But a significant portion of the PAGES-2k researchers could not technically support the new hockey-stick version and walked out of the group in dispute.

Proof thanks to tree rings

Meanwhile, these dissenting scientists published a competing temperature curve with clear pre-industrial climate changes. Based on tree rings, the specialists were able to prove that summer temperatures had already reached today’s levels several times in the pre-industrial past. But the work of Ulf Büntgen of the ETH Research Institute WSL and colleagues was not included in the IPCC report, although it was published in time for the editorial deadline. Interestingly, the controversial PAGES-2k curve was already included in the first draft of the 6th climate report, although the associated publication had not even formally appeared yet.

How could this be? In the second draft of the Summary for Policymakers, the curve shrank to postage-stamp size, positioned on the edge of a composite larger figure. This was the last version available for comment by the IPCC reviewers, of which a Die kalte Sonne scientist was one of the reviewers. It was all the more surprising, then, when the field hockey stick image suddenly appeared in full size in the final version.

IPCC conceals PAGES-2k controversy

The IPCC concealed from the public the fact that many experts and reviewers consider the curve to be highly problematic. On the one hand, the new hockey stick contains a whole series of outlier data, the use of which is difficult to justify. For example, PAGES-2k integrates a tree-ring dataset from the French Maritime Alps, even though the creators of the original case study explicitly advise against using it for temperature reconstructions. On the other hand, data are omitted that demonstrate strong pre-industrial natural climate variability. Detailed criticisms of this made in the review process of the report and formally published in publications were ignored by the IPCC authors.

That’s how easy it is to rewrite climate history, and hardly anyone notices. Why is this important? Pre-industrial temperature trends are highly relevant to the attribution of modern climate change to man-made factors on the one hand and natural factors on the other.

Since climate models have assigned only negligible natural climate forcings, they can only generate hockey stick patterns. Any real observed pre-industrial warm or cold phase therefore causes problems for the models because they cannot reproduce it. They are designed not to do so from the outset.

Mortally faulty model calibration

This raises uncomfortable questions about their fitness and usability for projecting the future climate. Ultimately, they are uncalibrated simulations that should not be released for future modeling at all, as long as they are still failing on past climate  In other words, if a climate model provides answers to the question of what the past was like that are miles off reality, forecasting the future is likely to be similarly aberrant.

It is particularly peculiar that the climate models of the so-called CMIP6 type that were created specifically for the 6th Climate Report proved to be mostly unusable. Due to cloud modeling errors, they provided temperature histories that were far too hot. Therefore, the IPCC stated that in the current 6th report that it would place more emphasis on the historical temperature development.

Inconvenient issues

However, since this is also – as described – highly controversial, the IPCC is also now virtually flattening its spare tire. In its official press releases, the IPCC largely omits these inconvenient issues. And in most media reports, too, the public hears nothing about them.

Political tactics undermining science

Thus, scientific integrity falls by the wayside. It is only a matter of time before critical climate scientists systematically address the inconsistencies in the filtered IPCC 6th climate report. The incident reveals how political tactics are undermining the IPCC’s scientific integrity and further eroding the trust placed in the institution.

Climate researcher Thomas Stocker declined to comment when asked by WELTWOCHEThis article first appeared in WELTWOCHE Zurich: Die Weltwoche, No. 33 (2021)| 19. August 2021. (Subheadings added by NoTricksZone) 

Also see:
– Pages-2k rebuttal
– MWP Map
– 200 Non-Hockey Stick Charts

MARTIN BRUMBY
September 4, 2021 2:13 pm

Surprising what a wad of Renminbi will buy you.

Especially if you are an incompetent, venal, Climate “Scientist:.

Tom Halla
September 4, 2021 2:22 pm

I would have suspected Michael Mann.

markl
September 4, 2021 2:23 pm

Ignoring or rewriting history occurs in more than climate studies. It’s the only way to silence dissent and accuracy when referencing a past that doesn’t agree with your narrative. That’s one definition of propaganda. Tell the “story” often and loud enough and the people will accept it.

Bryan A
September 4, 2021 2:23 pm

Just curious…
The top chart depicting the Holocene temperature gradient over the last 15,000 years or so would be Low Resolution.
Has anyone created a temperature gradient chart depicting what the Holocene temperature would look like in High Resolution? What would be the highest and lowest temperatures that would still fit the low resolution curve?

MarkW
Reply to  Bryan A
September 4, 2021 2:34 pm

Most proxies that go back 15,000 years are low resolution.
It’s not honest to use low resolution in one part of a graph and high resolution in another. (Even though climate “scientists” routinely do this.)

Chris Hanley
Reply to  Bryan A
September 4, 2021 2:46 pm

Detailed Holocene reconstructions can be found here with further links.

Mr.
September 4, 2021 2:30 pm

Are any of the IPCC reviewers issued a stamp that says –
PROPAGANDA!?

MarkW
Reply to  Mr.
September 4, 2021 3:03 pm

That don’t need to. It’s assumed.

Joel O'Bryan
September 4, 2021 2:47 pm

Richard Muller, emeritus Professor of Physics UC Berkeley had the first comment on the Die Weltwoche article at provided URL. If you are unfamiliar with Dr Muller, his comments on the original hockey stick, and his work with BEST, there is at some factual reporting in his Wikipedia bio.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Richard_A._Muller

Here’s the Google translated version of Prof Muller’s comment from his posted German language comment:

“The IPCC has nothing to do with the climate. He is merely a vicarious agent and panic driver on behalf of the architects of a new world order. There is a climate all over the world and that is why it has been chosen as a major political factor. The IPCC has to manage this factor and publish horror reports. We shouldn’t get into the IPCC and details like the disappearance of the medieval warm period. That just distracts us from the real motives. We should focus much more on the lying climate politicians and drive them all to hell.”

The problem of course with the IPCC is it was only formed and chartered to investigate “human” causes of climate change/AGW. It was political from the outset, with a goal to produce a pre-determined conclusion, and then call the conclusions it made “science.” It is Pseudoscience to be used a epistemological club against skeptical scientists, a club that would lead to their defunding and eventual loss by attrition. Ask Judith Curry.

The pseudoscience got even more so with VP Al Gore using funding and hiring pressures to steer the climate science fraud train towards politcal end goals. First with corrupting pressure on Ben Santer to include attribution language to the 2nd AR, Chapter 8 (where he re-wrote in a human attribution statement without his colleagues consent,) then with the infamous Mann-fraud hockey stick in the 3rd AR, as corruptions of science to produce desired impressions and a climate narrative in the media and politicians unable or unwilling to see the deceptions at work.

The problem are the politicians that this global climate scam has enabled to gain and hold power. And now attempt to consolidate even more power against representative democracies on the road to destroying Western free-market capitalism. That is the hidden driver at work behind the climate scam, a three pronged destructive attack on the West and its power structures that gives most power to the middle class.

  • Destroying free market capitalism, s system that eschews top-down controls (socialism).
  • Destroying democracy that enables this unfettered capitalism.
  • Destroying a free, affluent middle class that demands democracy and freedom that consumes too many resources in the eyes of the global elitists billionaire class.
Pamela Matlack-Klein
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
September 4, 2021 3:16 pm

Muller does sound like his head is on straight. The Wikipedia article seems to be trying to present him as a CAGW advocate through sloppy syntax.

Anthony Banton
Reply to  Pamela Matlack-Klein
September 4, 2021 3:22 pm

There is no need to.
He is an advocate of AGW, of the “C” part, I don’t know – as that is a term invented here….

Call me a converted skeptic. Three years ago I identified problems in previous climate studies that, in my mind, threw doubt on the very existence of global warming. Last year, following an intensive research effort involving a dozen scientists, I concluded that global warming was real and that the prior estimates of the rate of warming were correct. I’m now going a step further: Humans are almost entirely the cause.”

https://www.wbur.org/hereandnow/2012/08/02/climate-change-skeptic

Chaswarnertoo
September 4, 2021 3:00 pm

Have they got rid of the Eemian and destroyed the Trafalgar Sq hippo in the Natural History Museum too?

CD in Wisconsin
September 4, 2021 3:14 pm

“Who controls the past controls the future: who controls the present controls the past.”
— George Orwell.

It is nothing short of disgusting watching the IPCC taking is cues from Orwell’s novel.

Peter D. Tillman
September 4, 2021 3:15 pm

SOS = Same old Sh*t
Although WSJ thinks the new report isn’t quite so bad as the last….
Editorially, they’ve been pretty shaky lately, on following actual, ‘real’ climate science. Perhaps this marks the start of an improvement in their policy?

Thomas Gasloli
September 4, 2021 3:19 pm

“The incident reveals how political tactics are undermining the IPCC’s scientific integrity….”

Did the IPCC ever have scientific integrity?🤔

