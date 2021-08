Reposted from NOT A LOT OF PEOPLE KNOW THAT

AUGUST 25, 2021

By Paul Homewood

If anybody thinks the British climate is changing, they should mail their brains to Brains4Us and ask for a refund!

https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/hadobs/hadcet/graphs/HadCET_act_graphEX.gif

There is no runaway warming, no extreme temperatures and we aren’t about to turn into the South of France. There is just the same old weather we have always had in the past.

