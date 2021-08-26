Taliban vow to tackle CLIMATE CHANGE

No I did not make this one up-cr

From The Daily Mail

Terror group sets out its eco credentials (presumably by taking Afghanistan back to the Middle Ages)

Taliban spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi says they want to play a global role

The terror group wants to help tackle climate change and security, he claims

The Taliban is trying to project a more modern and ‘inclusive’ image

But executions and rights crackdowns have already been reported in regime

The Taliban has vowed to tackle climate change and global security as part of the terror group’s attempt to rebrand itself and modernise despite reports of civilian executions and the erosion of women’s rights under the new Afghan regime.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, says the Islamists want to play a role on the global stage.

He told Newsweek: ‘We hope not only to be recognised by regional countries but the entire world at large as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan who have gained their right of self-determination from a foreign occupation with the backing and support of an entire nation after a prolonged struggle and immense sacrifices despite all odds being stacked against our people.

‘We believe the world has a unique opportunity of rapprochement and coming together to tackle the challenges not only facing us but the entire humanity.

‘These challenges ranging from world security and climate change need the collective efforts of all, and cannot be achieved if we exclude or ignore an entire people who have been devastated by imposed wars for the past four decades.’