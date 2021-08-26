Ridiculae

Taliban vow to tackle CLIMATE CHANGE

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
27 Comments

No I did not make this one up-cr

From The Daily Mail

Terror group sets out its eco credentials (presumably by taking Afghanistan back to the Middle Ages)

Taliban spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi says they want to play a global role

The terror group wants to help tackle climate change and security, he claims

The Taliban is trying to project a more modern and ‘inclusive’ image 

But executions and rights crackdowns have already been reported in regime

By JACK NEWMAN FOR MAILONLINE

PUBLISHED: 05:53 EDT, 25 August 2021 | UPDATED: 13:10 EDT, 25 August 2021

The Taliban has vowed to tackle climate change and global security as part of the terror group’s attempt to rebrand itself and modernise despite reports of civilian executions and the erosion of women’s rights under the new Afghan regime.

Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a member of the Taliban’s Cultural Commission, says the Islamists want to play a role on the global stage.

He told Newsweek: ‘We hope not only to be recognised by regional countries but the entire world at large as the legitimate representative government of the people of Afghanistan who have gained their right of self-determination from a foreign occupation with the backing and support of an entire nation after a prolonged struggle and immense sacrifices despite all odds being stacked against our people. 

‘We believe the world has a unique opportunity of rapprochement and coming together to tackle the challenges not only facing us but the entire humanity.

‘These challenges ranging from world security and climate change need the collective efforts of all, and cannot be achieved if we exclude or ignore an entire people who have been devastated by imposed wars for the past four decades.’

Read the Full Story Here.

HT/Cam_S

5 1 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
27 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Jjk500
August 26, 2021 6:05 am

Laughable.
They’ll be trying to survive domestic challenges/resistance and selling out to China.

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
August 26, 2021 6:11 am

How fitting. I recently referred to the “Climate Taliban”, meaning those who are trying to destroy economic well-being worldwide, lowering living standards, as well as threatening democratic principles in favor of a quasi world government, all in the name of “saving the planet”.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Bruce Cobb
10
Reply
Greg61
August 26, 2021 6:14 am

I know one way they can fight climate change. They can work with China (forgone conclusion) to set up Uighur style slave camps for Afghans that helped the coalition. These slaves could be used to mine all those rare earth metals needed for EV batteries and wind mills. Environmentalists would get their EV batteries while at the same time helping enslave people who wanted freedom. Win win for them.

7
Reply
Ed MacAulay
August 26, 2021 6:17 am

Is that the same as just send money? We too want to be part of the reparations scam.

6
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
August 26, 2021 6:22 am

The Biden Administration should immediately dispatch climate czar John Kerry to Kabul to enter into lengthy negotiations about reducing Afghanistan to net zero carbon. And if they
want to keep him, so be it.

“The cold is only Allah’s way of telling us to burn more infidels.” (stolen from Black Adder)

8
Reply
Dr. Bob
Reply to  Mumbles McGuirck
August 26, 2021 7:29 am

This is easy. Just kill your enemy with swords on horseback like in the old days. Stone those that are not of the same belief system you have. No GHG emissions at all.

2
Reply
mark from the midwest
August 26, 2021 6:28 am

Translation:

“We want to bring developed countries, like the United States, back to the same primitive standards of living that are experienced by the typical Afghan citizen.”

6
Reply
M Courtney
August 26, 2021 6:29 am

I see they have already started work on this.
They have stopped people taking flights, encouraged more clothing instead of heating (at least for women) and are actively pursuing policies that reduce the population.
In many ways they are very Green.

9
Reply
Mumbles McGuirck
Reply to  M Courtney
August 26, 2021 6:38 am

And for men they encourage beard growth to keep their faces warm.

3
Reply
Tom Halla
August 26, 2021 6:31 am

A seventh century lifestyle would of course imply energy conservation, and as the greens want peasants to shiver in mud huts, the agendas of the greens and the Taliban overlap.

3
Reply
PaulH
August 26, 2021 6:36 am

The taliban will cut climate change’s throat.

2
Reply
alastair gray
August 26, 2021 6:51 am

Smart lads the Talioban. In classic fashion they use our weaknesses to defeat us. First they subsidise their military operations by selling drugs -opium and heroin to their enemies and now they buy into the climate scam to conince us to weaken ourselves further and also pay money into their climate slush fund along with a pheap oof other brutal dictatorships. I wish that we had a smartt a leadership as the taliban

4
Reply
Anti_griff
August 26, 2021 7:03 am

The Tally will appeal to “allah”, of course. Of course, there is no “allah” so nothing happens

1
Reply
Bruce Cobb
August 26, 2021 7:03 am

The Taliban are playing the game, pretending to be part of modern society, and “one of us”. It is outrageously ballsy, but the Chinese have been pulling a similar stunt so, why not? They’ve got nothing to lose.

3
Reply
Coach Springer
August 26, 2021 7:03 am

Well, a promise of safety is the best way to establish total control. And it’s pretty likely that the majority of Afghans will quickly accept the Taliban much like Americans accepted George Washington and Benjamin Franklin – or else.

The new Islamic heroes..

0
Reply
fretslider
August 26, 2021 7:07 am

Come on, as the global elites are saying, give them a chance…

Taliban vow to tackle CLIMATE CHANGE
﻿
They too have crops to produce

The United States spent more than $8bn over 15 years on efforts to deprive the Taliban of their profits from Afghanistan’s opium and heroin trade, from poppy eradication to air attacks and raids on suspected labs.

That strategy failed.

https://www.aljazeera.com/economy/2021/8/16/opium-afghanistans-illicit-drug-trade-that-helped-fuel-taliban

Anyone who takes the wahhabists seriously probably believes in global heating, too.

Last edited 49 minutes ago by fretslider
2
Reply
2hotel9
August 26, 2021 7:17 am

They are already shutting down electricity, running water and sewage, so they are using less energy. Besides, raping children and women by fire light is their favorite pastime and burning infidels hardly creates any CO2 at all.

2
Reply
Bob Cherba
August 26, 2021 7:23 am

I suspect the Taliban is going to first address climate change by murdering Americans remaining behind and all Afghans who worked with the USA. This will implement the “fewer people” goal of climate activists.

2
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 26, 2021 7:33 am

How many climate consultants are flying in with carpet bags?

They already have climate communications consultants judging by the press release, but there is still room for climate psychologists and court jesters.

0
Reply
Cam_S
August 26, 2021 7:33 am

Maybe the Taliban should receive some of the ($100 Bn) Green Climate Fund money, for their efforts. (sarc)

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 26, 2021 7:34 am

Said the the religious zealots to the other religious zealots

0
Reply
dk_
August 26, 2021 7:34 am

But those were green executions and beatings… COP27 to be held in Kabul?

1
Reply
Ed Zuiderwijk
August 26, 2021 7:37 am

He told Newsweek. And Newsweek was daft enough to run the story.

1
Reply
B Clarke
August 26, 2021 7:37 am

That’ll be the green tip bullets come out to play.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 26, 2021 7:41 am

Net zero emissions from non-believers and other other enemies of the clerics.

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
August 26, 2021 7:42 am

There will be a sermon at noon from Mullah Griff.

0
Reply
Sam Capricci
August 26, 2021 7:51 am

They know what to say to pony up to the climate change gravy train.

Strand American citizens, quit target on Christians backs, leave behind those who helped American servicemen, but hey oh that’s OK as long as you’re willing to fight a nonexistent threat of climate change.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Ridiculae

Global Climate Strike: If you don’t pay Climate Reparations, All the Useless People Will Walk Out Until Their Demands are Met

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Claim: the job-creating potential of clean energy is “where we get stuck a bit”

1 week ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Meet the “Genius” Government Climate Advisor

2 weeks ago
Eric Worrall
Ridiculae

Critical Rock Theory

2 weeks ago
David Middleton

You Missed

Ridiculae

Taliban vow to tackle CLIMATE CHANGE

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Land use land cover change

Drying and Warming of Our Earth: Part 1

6 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Land Surface Air Temperature Data

Extreme Temperatures?

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Attribution Opinion

Claim: Climate Attribution Shows Weather is 1.2x – 9x More Severe Because of CO2

14 hours ago
Eric Worrall
%d bloggers like this: