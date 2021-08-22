Energy

How “the experts” can be totally wrong about energy

A podcast from Alex Epstein:

An understandable reaction to my view that the world should be using more fossil fuels in the coming decades, not less, is “This is the exact opposite of what ‘the experts’ say. Almost every institution I trust says the expert consensus is that we need to rapidly eliminate fossil fuel use. How can you be right and they be wrong?”

On this week’s Power Hour, drawing on some brand-new material from my forthcoming book Fossil Future, I tackle this question head-on, explaining three ways in which experts are often wrong.

When we hear claims that “the experts” are wrong, we usually associate it with the claim that most experts in a field are factually mistaken. While this certainly does happen, there are two far more common ways in which “the experts” can be wrong–both of which are at work on the issue of energy.

The factual conclusions of experts can be misrepresented by those who claim to speak for all experts.

And the factual conclusions of experts can be misevaluated by those who claim to speak for all experts.

In this episode I will show definitively that our knowledge system is wildly irrational in its method of moral evaluation when it comes to not only fossil fuels but also other cost-effective forms of energy.

gringojay
August 22, 2021 2:12 pm

Consent of the governed is lost by following the science to a brave new world.

Leif Svalgaard
August 22, 2021 2:27 pm

Podcast didn’t load for me 🙁

Stephen Wilde
August 22, 2021 2:29 pm

Back in the 1950s the ‘settled science’ was that nuclear power could make electrical energy cheap for all.
The environmentalists wouldn’t have it and started to dismantle all such hopes by equating civil nuclear power with nuclear weapons and vastly exaggerating the dangers.
The same fear techniques were successfully employed as those currently being used in the climate change debate.
Authoritarian politicians cannot bear the prospect of a wealthy, free, comfortable and informed populace so left wing and often Soviet Union sympathisers piled onto the anti nuclear bandwagon.
In the UK, Labour and the Unions were also anti nuclear because it threatened to make redundant their beloved coal industry that supported the left with political influence having powered the UK right through the industrial revolution.
Scargill in the Miner’s Union and the Labour Party even tried to overturn the Conservative governments of the 1970s via political power on the streets rather than via the ballot box.
In the end it was all for nothing because North Sea gas destroyed the economics of coal production instead and fracking threatened to extend that indefinitely so they turned against fracking too.
The coal industry had appalling health effects on the particpants and the local communities yet we still hear sentimental nonsense of the harm allegedly done when that industry collapsed and Labour closed more pits than Thatcher ever did but she still gets all the opprobium.
There is nothing happening to the global climate that is in any way outside the ranges observed from the Mediaeval Warm Period through the Little Ice Age to date. It has all happened naturally multiple times before and there are now signs of a downturn in global temperatures which have flatlined since 2000 if one relies on satellites and weather balloons instead of adjusted surface measurements affected by the urban heat island effect.
The climate models have failed and are tracking way higher than observations.
Imagine the sophistication of the nuclear industry we could have had if it had not been stalled during the 1960s cold war period of fear of all things nuclear.
Environmentalists have been the worst thing for the environment that could ever have been created. They are literally killing the planet and potentially vast numbers of people too.

