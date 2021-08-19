Antarctic Peninsula by Charles Rotter 1993
Antarctic Volcanoes

Thwaites glacier: Significant geothermal heat beneath the ice stream

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
35 Comments

Researchers map the geothermal heat flow in West Antarctica; a new potential weak spot in the ice sheet’s stability is identified

Peer-Reviewed Publication

ALFRED WEGENER INSTITUTE, HELMHOLTZ CENTRE FOR POLAR AND MARINE RESEARCH

Helicopter with magnetometer
IMAGE: GEOPHYSICAL MEASUREMENTS WITH A MAGNETOMETER BEING TOWED WITH RV POLARSTERN’S BOARD HELICOPTER. view more CREDIT: ALFRED-WEGENER-INSTITUT / THOMAS RONGE

Ice losses from Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica are currently responsible for roughly four percent of the global sea-level rise. This figure could increase, since virtually no another ice stream in the Antarctic is changing as dramatically as the massive Thwaites Glacier. Until recently, experts attributed these changes to climate change and the fact that the glacier rests on the seafloor in many places, and as such comes into contact with warm water masses. But there is also a third, and until nowone of the most difficult to constrain, influencing factors. In a new study, German and British researchers have shown that there is a conspicuously large amount of heat from Earth’s interior beneath the ice, which has likely affected the sliding behaviour of the ice masses for millions of years. This substantial geothermal heat flow, in turn, are due to the fact that the glacier lies in a tectonic trench, where the Earth’s crust is significantly thinner than it is e.g. in neighbouring East Antarctica. The new study was published today in the Nature online journal Communications Earth & Environment.

Unlike East Antarctica, West Antarctica is a geologically young region. In addition, it doesn’t consist of a large contiguous land mass, where the Earth’s crust is up to 40 kilometres thick, but instead is made up of several small and for the most part relatively thin crustal blocks that are separated from each other by a so-called trench system or rift system. In many of the trenches in this system, the Earth’s crust is only 17 to 25 kilometres thick, and as a result a large portion of the ground lies one to two kilometres below sea level. On the other hand, the existence of the trenches has long led researchers to assume that comparatively large amounts of heat from Earth’s interior rose to the surface in this region. With their new map of this geothermal heat flow in the hinterland of the West Antarctic Amundsen Sea, experts from the Alfred Wegener Institute, Helmholtz Centre for Polar and Marine Research (AWI) and the British Antarctic Survey (BAS) have now provided confirmation.

“Our measurements show that where the Earth’s crust is only 17 to 25 kilometres thick, geothermal heat flow of up to 150 milliwatts per square metre can occur beneath Thwaites Glacier. This corresponds to values recorded in areas of the Rhine Graben and the East African Rift Valley,” says AWI geophysicist and first author of the study, Dr Ricarda Dziadek. 

Based on their data, the geophysicists are unable to put a figure on the extent to which the rising geothermal heat warms the bottom of the glacier: “The temperature on the underside of the glacier is dependent on a number of factors – for example whether the ground consists of compact, solid rock, or of metres of water-saturated sediment. Water conducts the rising heat very efficiently. But it can also transport heat energy away before it can reach the bottom of the glacier,” explains co-author and AWI geophysicist Dr Karsten Gohl.

Nevertheless, the heat flow could be a crucial factor that needs to be considered when it comes to the future of Thwaites Glacier. According to Gohl: “Large amounts of geothermal heat can, for example, lead to the bottom of the glacier bed no longer freezing completely or to a constant film of water forming on its surface. Both of which would result in the ice masses sliding more easily over the ground. If, in addition, the braking effect of the ice shelf is lost, as can currently be observed in West Antarctica, the glaciers’ flow could accelerate considerably due to the increased geothermal heat.”

The new geothermal heat flow maps are based on various geomagnetic. field datasets from West Antarctica, which the researchers have collated and analysed using a complex procedure. “Inferring geothermal heat flow from magnetic field data is a tried and tested method, mainly used in regions where little is known about the characteristics of the geological underground,” explains Fausto Ferraccioli from the British Antarctic Survey and the Istituto Nazionale di Oceanografia e di Geofisica Sperimentale (OGS), one of the study’s co-authors.

The experts will soon find out how accurate their new assessment of the heat flow below Thwaites Glacier is. An international team led by British and American polar experts, which the AWI is also taking part in, is currently engaged in a major research project. In this context, collecting core samples down as far as the glacier bed and taking corresponding heat flow measurements are planned. The findings will provide the first opportunity to comprehensively verify the new heat flow maps from West Antarctica.

DOI

10.1038/s43247-021-00242-3 

METHOD OF RESEARCH

Observational study

SUBJECT OF RESEARCH

Not applicable

ARTICLE TITLE

High geothermal heat flow beneath Thwaites Glacier in West Antarctica inferred from aeromagnetic data

ARTICLE PUBLICATION DATE

17-Aug-2021

From EurekAlert!

35 Comments
Zig Zag Wanderer
August 19, 2021 6:06 pm

Wouldn’t it be terrible if we discovered that Antarctic ice loss (which isn’t happening) wasn’t caused by runaway Global Warming (which isn’t happening)?

Tom Halla
August 19, 2021 6:18 pm

No, no, no! Any sea level rise or glacial decay must be anthropogenic! Nature does not exist as a cause! Repent your ecological sins, and pay into the Indulgences fund we control, and all will be forgiven! So satin the IPCC.

Tom Halla
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 19, 2021 6:19 pm

Damnable autocorrect. Saith, not satin.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 19, 2021 6:22 pm

*sayeth?

Mr.
Reply to  Zig Zag Wanderer
August 19, 2021 7:41 pm

You blokes need to work on correcting your lisps.

Sara
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 19, 2021 6:57 pm

I challenge you to take my ice cube trays from my cold, wet hands!

davidmhoffer
August 19, 2021 6:19 pm

geothermal heat flow of up to 150 milliwatts per square metre 

So 0.150 watts? Per square meter? That much? This is significant?

Zoe Phin
Reply to  davidmhoffer
August 19, 2021 6:27 pm

A heat flux of ZERO from inner core to surface would mean Temperatures are equal!

http://phzoe.com/2020/04/29/the-irrelevance-of-geothermal-heat-flux/

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Zoe Phin
August 19, 2021 6:56 pm

Zoe, from your link…..
Geothermal provides a tremendous amount of energy, even more than the sun”…
﻿
Shame on you for publishing such nonsense.

Zoe Phin
Reply to  DMacKenzie
August 19, 2021 7:15 pm

I take feel no shame in understanding why humans find it hard to drill deeper than 13km. Even though the heat flux is tiny 13kms below, the temperature is not.

You have no explanation for that because you misapply SB law.

0
MarkW
Reply to  Zoe Phin
August 19, 2021 7:30 pm

Once again, you fail in understanding the difference between heat flow and heat.

Zoe Phin
Reply to  MarkW
August 19, 2021 7:42 pm

Heat is defined as the spontaneous flow of energy from hot to cold.

“Heat flow” is a redundant way to say Heat, not unlike people who say “ATM Machine”.

Heat is therefore something that happens between two locations at different temperatures.

Radiation is a product of a single location with a given temperature.

Equating a difference to an absolute makes no sense.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  davidmhoffer
August 19, 2021 6:41 pm

The extra 150 mw heat radiated to, say your bare 40 C skin (not a good idea in Antarctica), amounts to 0.022 degrees C….so insignificant as to be an entirely foolish consideration.

Last edited 1 hour ago by DMacKenzie
Zoe Phin
Reply to  DMacKenzie
August 19, 2021 7:02 pm

DMac,
I suggest you take a cold bath in boiling water. If the water is of uniform temperature (heat flux = 0), you will freeze to death because converting the heat flux to temperature using SB Law would make it zero kelvin.

Emission is based on temperature, not the conductive flux. Boltzmanm and Planck proved this a while ago.

DMacKenzie
Reply to  Zoe Phin
August 19, 2021 7:14 pm

I suggest a cold shower for you…..

MarkW
Reply to  Zoe Phin
August 19, 2021 7:32 pm

Radiation depends on temperature. Heat flow depends on temperature difference and thermal resistance.

Zoe Phin
Reply to  MarkW
August 19, 2021 7:49 pm

Exactly, Mark!

Radiation != Geothermal Heat Flow

(Temperature != Temperature Difference and Thermal Resistence)

(T != delta T and R)

It’s basic logic.

THEREFORE you can’t convert the 150mW/m^2 to a temperature using SB Law.

You finally got it, and yet …

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  DMacKenzie
August 19, 2021 7:14 pm

your bare 40 C skin (not a good idea in Antarctica)

40C skin isn’t a god idea anywhere. Do you have covid?

Loydo
Reply to  DMacKenzie
August 19, 2021 7:27 pm

“The extra 150 mw…”
There is no “extra”; there is no evidence it’s changed much in a million years.

Smart Rock
Reply to  davidmhoffer
August 19, 2021 6:51 pm

It’s significant because the normal continental heat flux is 0.06 W/m². I.e. it’s 2.5 times normal.

And there are probably hot spots where magma gets closer to the subsurface.

Smart Rock
Reply to  Smart Rock
August 19, 2021 7:08 pm

Whether 0.15 W/m² is enough to cause catastrophic melting is a question above my pay grade. But since it’s been going on for millions of years, the answer is probably no.

Voltron
August 19, 2021 6:22 pm

They’ll find some inconvenient numbers at the bottom of those core samples and simply toss them overboard.

tygrus
August 19, 2021 6:25 pm

Please recheck spelling & grammar.
“This figure could increase, since virtually no another ice stream in the Antarctic is changing as dramatically as the massive Thwaites Glacier.”

“But there is also a third, and until nowone [now one] of the most difficult to constrain, influencing factors.”

Not all heat comes from the sun & GHG is not news to proper scientists. The 150mW/m^2 is small compared to claimed potential global warming but they’re waiting on empirical data from Antarctica to verify.

Last edited 1 hour ago by tygrus
Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  tygrus
August 19, 2021 7:23 pm

I suggest you mention this to the actual author, rather than whoever vopied and pasted it here.

lee
Reply to  tygrus
August 19, 2021 7:31 pm

Thank Eurekaalert for that. It is in their post

Allen Stoner
August 19, 2021 6:41 pm

Showing that it is certainly global warming melting it.

Rud Istvan
August 19, 2021 6:43 pm

The fun volcanic thing about Thwaites, noted in ebook Blowing Smoke, is that this is NOT new news. Volcanic ash layers have been observed in the Amundsen Abayment glacier front for decades.

Smart Rock
August 19, 2021 6:46 pm

“a conspicuously large amount of heat from Earth’s interior beneath the ice, which has likely affected the sliding behaviour of the ice masses for millions of years

So why is it a matter for concern now?

Loydo
Reply to  Smart Rock
August 19, 2021 7:20 pm

It’s obviously not, but it successfully muddies the water and fosters doubt about CO2 – the aim.

MarkW
Reply to  Loydo
August 19, 2021 7:34 pm

It’s the lack of science in climate science that fosters doubt about CO2.

lee
Reply to  Loydo
August 19, 2021 7:42 pm

You mean CO2 the “control knob” that has not increased Antarctic temperatures for 70 years? That CO2? LOL.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Smart Rock
August 19, 2021 7:27 pm

Based on their data, the geophysicists are unable to put a figure on the extent to which the rising geothermal heat warms the bottom of the glacier

They have no idea how much effect it has. They do, however, go on to make a number of silly alarmist claims about what ‘might’ happen ‘if’ something something. All pulled out from their ‘prison wallet’ of course.

As you say, after millions of years, why worry, and what could we ever do about it anyway?

Sara
August 19, 2021 7:02 pm

Could this discovery explain why my freezer is not working properly, even though I just had the fridge guy in on Monday? Can’t possibly be gorebull warming, can it? Has to be something else… or maybe my fridge is just after another visit from the appliance guy…? And he’s swamped with work. I may have to ‘splain to my fridge just how the Thwaite Glacier’s melt activity corresponds to the freeze/thaw cycle in the freezer compartment.

Machines….. (shakes head). Things were so simple when it was just an icebox in the kitchen…..

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Sara
August 19, 2021 7:30 pm

Things were so simple when it was just an icebox in the kitchen…..

Not for the people who had to make the ice, and then ship it to you. Now they just have to burn some gas, make electricity, and you can use it to make things cold. Much simpler (if it works, of course).

But then again, I guess someone in some Asian country had to make that fridge for you, and ship it to you, and do that again three years and a day later when the warranty runs out and it breaks, so maybe not…

Last edited 25 minutes ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Zoe Phin
August 19, 2021 7:35 pm

For those who think geothermal heat flux is insignificant and therefore irrelevant … you need to read this:

https://phzoe.com/2020/02/20/two-theories-one-ideological-other-verified/

And see two experiments at the end.

Equal temperatures = Zero Flux != 0 Kelvin.

