Federal Energy Regulatory Commission Use of the Social Cost of Carbon

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
By Roger Caiazza

Here is another example of the weaponization of the Social Cost of Carbon (SCC). Recall that the SCC is defined as the present-day value of projected future net damages from emitting a ton of CO2 today. This contrived parameter hurts the poor and ignores benefits from fossil fuels, includes flawed reasoning, and includes other inherent problems described by Willis Eschenbach herehere and here. The problem now is that it is being used to delay fossil fuel infrastructure.

The District of Columbia Circuit Court issued a decision in Vecinos para el Bienestar de la Comunidad Costera v. FERC on August 3, 2021 which faulted the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) for failing to consider whether the social cost of carbon (SCC) is a “generally accepted” analytical tool for assessing the significance of greenhouse gas impacts under National Environmental Protection Act (NEPA). According to John Mizerak at Lexology: “The decision is likely to result in additional agency engagement of the necessity of the SCC in project reviews, although the decision does not mandate the tool’s use going forward”.

In this case litigants argued that the FERC environmental impact statement for liquefied natural gas export terminals and pipelines in Texas should have considered the SCC.  Although FERC quantified the greenhouse gas emissions from the construction and operation of the facilities, their environmental statements did not consider the “significance of the projects’ contributions to climate change”.  The litigants argued that the SCC is a tool for estimating the cost of climate change caused by greenhouse gas emissions and should have been used in the FERC impact analyses.

I am not a lawyer and will leave the interpretation of the legal impacts of the decision to others.  Mizerak states “Accordingly, on remand and in the future, FERC and other agencies will have to more directly evaluate the tool and the rigor of the science behind it. Proponents will argue that the social cost of carbon is the kind of ‘generally accepted’ theoretical approach § 1502.21 requires be incorporated into NEPA”.

On the other hand, I am an air pollution meteorologist who has spent a lot of time evaluating the environmental impacts of fossil fuel infrastructure.  Predicting air quality impacts from polluting sources is a highly regulated process.  Applicants submit their modeling protocols for review by regulatory agencies and eventually submit the results and input data to the agencies so that they can be reproduced as a final check on the submittals.  Ultimately those analyses work their way into the environmental impact statements used to permit the application.  Importantly if the modeling results show that the facility impacts result in ambient air quality less than the National Ambient Air Quality Standards and the change in the air quality is less than specific limits for acceptable changes, then the debate is over.  The facility can get its air permits.

The use of the SCC in environmental permitting opens implementation issues for applicants.  At the top of the list is how the SCC calculation will be used.  If the permit application allows say 10,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year, then the SCC “significance” is the current value of the SCC times 10,000 tons.  What do you compare that calculated value to?  In this particular case, the exported LNG could be used to displace coal in which case it would be appropriate for the applicant to claim credit for those reductions relative to the LNG terminal operations.  Because there are no quantitative regulatory limits the environmental impact significance decision necessarily becomes a qualitative one ripe for litigation by the usual suspects.

In conclusion, I cannot speak to the legal implications of this court decision.  However, it will complicate and delay any permit applications because there is no recognized process for applying the SCC results in permit applications.  As a result, because not only are the contrived SCC values are based on numerous value judgements, the interpretation of the results will suffer from the same flaw.  This is a prescription for needless delay and arbitrary decisions.

—————————————————————————————————————————————

Roger Caiazza blogs on New York energy and environmental issues at Pragmatic Environmentalist of New York.  This represents his opinion and not the opinion of any of his previous employers or any other company with which he has been associated.

markl
August 19, 2021 2:14 pm

“This is a prescription for needless delay and arbitrary decisions.” Like the lawfare being waged against the fossil fuel industry it fits the Globalist agenda.

MarkW
Reply to  markl
August 19, 2021 2:39 pm

The greater the delay, the greater the opportunity for bribery.

J Mac
August 19, 2021 2:16 pm

“…needless delay and arbitrary decisions.”

This is the purpose of ‘Social Cost of Carbon’ (SCC). How is it embedded in the permitting process? And who ultimately receives part or all of the tax?

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  J Mac
August 19, 2021 2:28 pm

It is not a tax. It is simply part of the contrived, arbitrary calculations one must perform in the Environmental Impact Assessment submission in order to get the permits to proceed. SCC drives up the environmental impact to create imaginary impacts that allow regulatory agencies to ***legally*** deny permits.

SCC is simply an artifice of the Leftists to allow regulatory agencies (controlled by a Democrat administration that has been bought and paid for by the EnviroNGOs) to deny permits, that otherwise they would have to okay. This cuts off success of legal court challenges that would happen if the permitting agency simply denies permits because it doesn’t like them.

That is why the SCC specifically excludes the huge benefits of fossil fuels. It is meant to put up a legal roadblock to extraction permits, power plants permits, etc.

J Mac
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
August 19, 2021 2:43 pm

“…imaginary impacts…” are the key words. AGW is based on and supported by imaginary science and statistics. Dr. McKitrick’s recent paper gutted the imaginary attribution statistics supporting the entire UN IPCC AGW global fairy tale.

Tom Halla
August 19, 2021 2:21 pm

Considering that changing plausible assumptions in the calculation result in figures ranging from a benefit to a cost varying a vast amount, SCC is effectively useless except as a political talking point.

Joel O'Bryan
August 19, 2021 2:24 pm

This is a prescription for needless delay and arbitrary decisions.”

Using litgation to bring endless delays and making projects too costly for private industry via regulation has long been the watermelon’s main strategy. The watermelon’s are funded by folks investing wind and solar scams. Using environmental lawfare, combined with forum shopping for sympathetic judges, is simply seen as a cost of business in order to drive up costs for wind and solar energy’s competitors. In the case of minerals extraction activities (mining) like copper and rare earths (things the the renewable scams need), it simply drives these activities to countries wih lax standards and no sympathetic courts to litigate, i.e. like China.

Having affordable nuclear energy and affordable fossil fuel derived electricty makes even those subsidy harvesting schemes nonviable absent endless lawfare. Look what it did to the commercial nuclear power industry in the US. It has been natural gas that has displaced coal in the US power generation sector, and now the Biden Maladmin is coming after natural gas with methane leakage regulations. The regulations have one goal in mind, to steadily drive up the costs of natural gas and to eventually make the regulatory burden so large that new projects are never started. The methane leaks are small and inconsequential for CC, even if you accept the bogus GHG climate models, all they have to do is claim it does.

Jim G.
August 19, 2021 2:25 pm

Perhaps more importantly, by establishing a figure for the future SCC, litigants can then sue or the Federal Gov’t can fine at a later date if those emissions are greater than the calculated SCC. Perhaps even shutting down the facility.

Rule #8: …Keep trying new things to keep the opposition off balance.

Saul Alinsky, Rules for Radicals

Steve Z
August 19, 2021 2:27 pm

One of the major considerations when applying for a Title V air permit for an industrial facility which will emit any regulated pollutant is “offsets”, meaning that credit is given if the proposed new facility will directly result in a reduction in emissions from some existing facility.

This is particularly interesting if a facility using natural gas is used to displace a facility burning coal or oil, which emit more SO2, particulates, and CO2 than natural gas, for the same energy production. In many cases, such a project actually decreases total pollutant emissions, and the EPA tends to approve such projects easily, if its arms aren’t twisted by lawsuits from ignorant “greenies”.

An LNG terminal does result in CO2 emissions, and relatively small emissions of other pollutants, and the total emissions attributed to an LNG terminal should include the emissions required to generate the power to run the large compressors for the refrigeration system. However, if the exported LNG would result in less coal or oil being burned wherever the LNG is to be used, credit should be given for the “offsets”, including for CO2 if it is regulated. If the LNG results in less total emissions than the fuels “offset”, the LNG facility should receive a CREDIT based on a “social cost of carbon”, and not be penalized.

Roger Caiazza
Reply to  Steve Z
August 19, 2021 3:34 pm

I agree and I would be making those arguments if I were on a permitting team.

Mark Kaiser
August 19, 2021 2:33 pm

“Social Cost of Carbon” meet “Minority Report”

Guilty by what might happen.

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
August 19, 2021 2:44 pm

Progressives love the idea of prosecuting Pre-crimes. Such a pre-crime scheme from Minority Report of course is what Orwell called ThoughtCrimes in his dystopina novel 1984.

But we are already there here in the US and the UK, In the UK, the arrest of Tommy Robinson in 2018, puts the UK well on the path to thought crime prosecution.
Here in the US we see thought control via CRT in our schools and institutions and labeling anyone who resists them as racist.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
August 19, 2021 3:36 pm

“Social Cost of Carbon” meet “Minority Report”

Guilty by what might happen.

The entire CAGW ‘threat’ is actually the minority report. The majority reports are just being memory-holed.

MarkW
August 19, 2021 2:38 pm

Arbitrary is what the socialists love.
When there is no law, then whoever has the most power rules. Period.
Leftists believe that they will always run government, so they want to free government from the confines of the law so that they can implement whatever policies they want.

As another example from today, a judge has ruled against a law involving illegal re-entry because it primarily impacts hispanics. The so called disparate impact.

https://www.foxnews.com/politics/judge-illegal-re-entry-case-disparate-impact-latinx

Joel O'Bryan
Reply to  MarkW
August 19, 2021 3:24 pm

Disparate Impact Theory is a form of Critical Race Theory, where simply the evidence of unequal outcomes in one MUST mean there is unequal treatment by another group on that group. Pure Marxist thought at work.

Ron Long
August 19, 2021 3:42 pm

What is the cost of 10,000 tons of CO2? I am in favor of the CO2 producing extra greening of the earth, to include foods, so wheat, at $0.13 per pound ($8.00 per bushel, and 60 pounds in a bushel) and an amount of 10,000 additional tons, has a value of $2.6 million, which should be paid to the oil producing companies. There, fixed it.

H. D. Hoese
August 19, 2021 3:47 pm

“I am not a lawyer and will leave the interpretation of the legal impacts of the decision to others.” While I full well understand this, based on small, but long dealings with the legal profession on environmental matters, I offer this small piece of counsel. First, the people operating, regulating and otherwise considering such actions rarely have adequate legal experience and more importantly understanding, and may not appreciate the obvious law that exists. Second, leaving legal matters to the profession is to allow another “appeal to authority.” While legal professionals are valuable, they must be held to the same standards we require from scientists. I have read a few supreme court decisions, very interesting how some stray from or ignore legal references. Ad hominem is not restricted to science.

shrnfr
August 19, 2021 4:09 pm

Do it for the penguins in Alaska.

