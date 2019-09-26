An0maly on Twitter

A thread from a few days ago.

I was a huge believer in Climate Change as a youth. I wanted to save the environment. Then I caught one lie. Then two. Then three. Then I read the current data. Then I realized they’ve been exaggerating & fear-mongering headlines for decades.



They are brainwashing the kids. — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

THREAD: Here is them admitting that not only is it not melting as fast as they said, but they can’t actually measure most of the continent. They only measure the coastlines. The map is provided here. https://t.co/3waTl66VgT — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

Here is the “fastest melting glacier” in Greenland. Actually growing for a third straight year. https://t.co/ssDUntCid1 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

Most of the ocean is unexplored. Most of Earth is ocean. Which means if you do the math, most of OUR PLANET is unexplored. The science is settled? How? Why does Neil Tyson say he & his buddies think they know the whole universe? Ego much? https://t.co/TiZ4Kr9qUE — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

Here they found an ACTIVE VOLCANO under a melting glacier. Yet, they scramble to act like this doesn’t make a difference. Ask Hawaii about volcanos. They do make a difference. They dictate things that humans can’t control. Including ice melt. https://t.co/CHGrSHMZLT — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

Here is the Founder of the Weather Channel saying the whole thing is a political lie & the term “denier” is a way to quash questions & healthy scientific skepticism https://t.co/mMFJhozzlx — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

Did you know we have something called trees? You could plant them. Doesn’t involve taxing the entire world, taxing Americans, taking money & screaming alarmism about the world ending. https://t.co/VZO3SckHeM — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

So what’s a “science denier” or a “climate denier”? It’s a made up propaganda term. Their own science says most of Earth is unexplored & unknown. Glacier cycles, volcanos, oceans. All beyond human comprehension right now. But you know what’s interesting? Keep reading… — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

The weather that humans CAN manipulate… the climate alarmists NEVER TALK ABOUT. Isn’t that very odd? https://t.co/1QqT6uE2Ek — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

Projects to manipulate the weather have been around for decades… https://t.co/V3ZTXQwqo8



Heck, even Bill Gates is trying to get in on the fun. Why don’t climate alarmists even talk about it? https://t.co/n5zPoUIgmK — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

The “science denier” framing in the present mainstream is a scam perpetuated by con artists like Neil Tyson & Bill Nye to pump the kids with chilling fear of the end of the world while promoting vaccines, GMOs & big government — smearing anyone who counters them as “anti-science” — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 20, 2019

My FULL NEW video is here! Explaining my thoughts on this stuff… https://t.co/WQCR3CmX4J — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 21, 2019

To add to this thread even more, here is the “Ozone layer” scare then vs. now.



Remember that?



You can even find old videos from decades ago of Bernie Sanders scaring kids in school about the Ozone Layer. pic.twitter.com/nUUxCfl8co — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 22, 2019

They actually told our parents that it was an Ice Age! That’s right. From Ice Age, to Global Warming, right back to the middle “Climate Change”.



Have they ever made doom & gloom predictions before? Let’s keep going… pic.twitter.com/zPYC7bMRKZ — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 22, 2019

This is from June 29, 1989. Prediction of disaster. Didn’t happen.



The fear-mongering & exploiting kids never stops for some… pic.twitter.com/3y9vOlhYFf — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 22, 2019

While the brainwashed kids were out marching over their confused mindset of fear, disaster & apocalyptic nonsense, this it what my peers were doing. Cleaning FIFTY TONS of trash in Los Angeles!



pic.twitter.com/ikxOd58JWO — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 22, 2019

On that note, have you ever noticed where “environmentalist” liberals usually come from? San Francisco & Los Angeles. The two most dirty & disgusting cities. California is #1 in the US in poverty.



That’s mind control & brainwashing. Marching & protesting in circles. pic.twitter.com/HEDd1jbt16 — An0maly (@LegendaryEnergy) September 22, 2019

HT/Willie Soon

