Australian Wheat Production. Source Australian Bureau of Statistics
Claim: 1987 Montreal Ozone Rules Held Back “Scorched Earth” Extreme Global Warming

2 hours ago
Eric Worrall
17 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a new study, the Montreal protocol is protecting the ability of plants to absorb CO2, preventing an 0.8C surge in global warming.

Scientists reveal how landmark CFC ban gave planet fighting chance against global warming

18 August 2021 16:01

Without the global CFC ban we would already be facing the reality of a ‘scorched earth’, according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol. 

Their new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs.

New modelling by the international team of scientists from the UK, USA and New Zealand, published today in Nature, paints a dramatic vision of a scorched planet Earth without the Montreal Protocol, what they call the “World Avoided”. This study draws a new stark link between two major environmental concerns – the hole in the ozone layer and global warming.

Their findings, outlined in the paper ‘The Montreal Protocol protects the terrestrial carbon sink’, show that banning CFCs has protected the climate in two ways – curbing their greenhouse effect and, by protecting the ozone layer, shielding plants from damaging increases in ultraviolet radiation (UV). Critically, this has protected plant’s ability to soak up and lock in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and so prevented a further acceleration of climate change.

Overall, by the end of this century without the Montreal Protocol CFC ban:

·      There would have been 580 billion tonnes less carbon stored in forests, other vegetation and soils.

·      There would be an additional 165-215 parts per million of CO2 in the atmosphere, depending on the future scenario of fossil fuel emissions. Compared to today’s 420 parts per million CO2, this is an additional 40-50%.

·      The huge amount of additional COwould have contributed to an additional 0.8°C of warming through its greenhouse effect.

Read more: https://www.lancaster.ac.uk/news/scientists-reveal-how-landmark-cfc-ban-gave-planet-fighting-chance-against-global-warming

The abstract of the study;

The Montreal Protocol protects the terrestrial carbon sink

Paul J. YoungAnna B. HarperChris HuntingfordNigel D. PaulOlaf MorgensternPaul A. NewmanLuke D. OmanSasha Madronich & Rolando R. Garcia 

The control of the production of ozone-depleting substances through the Montreal Protocol means that the stratospheric ozone layer is recovering1 and that consequent increases in harmful surface ultraviolet radiation are being avoided2,3. The Montreal Protocol has co-benefits for climate change mitigation, because ozone-depleting substances are potent greenhouse gases4,5,6,7. The avoided ultraviolet radiation and climate change also have co-benefits for plants and their capacity to store carbon through photosynthesis8, but this has not previously been investigated. Here, using a modelling framework that couples ozone depletion, climate change, damage to plants by ultraviolet radiation and the carbon cycle, we explore the benefits of avoided increases in ultraviolet radiation and changes in climate on the terrestrial biosphere and its capacity as a carbon sink. Considering a range of strengths for the effect of ultraviolet radiation on plant growth8,9,10,11,12, we estimate that there could have been 325–690 billion tonnes less carbon held in plants and soils by the end of this century (2080–2099) without the Montreal Protocol (as compared to climate projections with controls on ozone-depleting substances). This change could have resulted in an additional 115–235 parts per million of atmospheric carbon dioxide, which might have led to additional warming of global-mean surface temperature by 0.50–1.0 degrees. Our findings suggest that the Montreal Protocol may also be helping to mitigate climate change through avoided decreases in the land carbon sink.

Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41586-021-03737-3

Obviously there is not much wheat production in Antarctica, so the top of the page is a historic graph of Australian wheat production. I personally cannot see obvious evidence of significant UV damage to production during the period when the southern ozone hole was at its greatest extent in the 1990s.

17 Comments
Tom Halla
August 18, 2021 6:08 pm

It’s models, models I tell you, all the way down!

Derg
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 18, 2021 6:47 pm

I wonder if Biden had an exit strategy model for Afghanistan 🤔

Scissor
Reply to  Derg
August 18, 2021 7:17 pm

Sounds like he chose the “scorched earth” model.

John Tillman
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 18, 2021 7:42 pm

Bad science drives out good science.

Gresham’s Law.

It gets ever goonier.

Alexy Scherbakoff
August 18, 2021 6:16 pm

A quick internet search shows that UV is not harmful to plants.

Scissor
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 18, 2021 6:35 pm

Not a lot of plants around Antarctica either.

Zig Zag Wanderer
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 18, 2021 6:50 pm

Well, it’s definitely important for them. They’ll die without it!

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Alexy Scherbakoff
August 18, 2021 6:52 pm

Clearly the wheat crop seems to be doing well despite changes in UV…

Scissor
Reply to  Eric Worrall
August 18, 2021 7:20 pm

Avoiding that 0.8C rise made all the difference.

Zig Zag Wanderer
August 18, 2021 6:50 pm

This is just a manufactured excuse for CAGW not happening, now or in the future.

MarkW
August 18, 2021 6:51 pm

Of course there is no evidence that the Montreal Protocols had any impact whatsoever. But what the heck, we have a religion to protect.

Zig Zag Wanderer
August 18, 2021 6:53 pm

Critically, this has protected plant’s ability to soak up and lock in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and so prevented a further acceleration of climate change.

Unbelievable balderdash. Plants don’t ‘lock in’ carbon dioxide! They are part of the carbon CYCLE.

I detest Carbon Cycle deniers.

Last edited 1 hour ago by Zig Zag Wanderer
Thomas Gasloli
August 18, 2021 7:09 pm

Of course, it turned out “the ozone hole” had nothing to do with CFCs so can’t see how one can derive anything from the Montreal Protocol.

Shoki Kaneda
Reply to  Thomas Gasloli
August 18, 2021 7:34 pm

I derived a crappy car air conditioner. My ’64 Biscayne wagon in college spit ice cubes out of the dash on 95° days. Today’s air conditioners are good, but not like that.

nicholas tesdorf
August 18, 2021 7:13 pm

The variation in size of the ozone hole is largely determined by the strength of strong winds flowing round Antarctica. The 2020 ozone hole grew rapidly after mid-August, and was well above average covering most of Antarctica. The 2020 ozone hole was one of the deepest with record-low ozone values. The hole pretty well just ignores the Montreal Protocol and goes on its merry way.

Shoki Kaneda
August 18, 2021 7:30 pm

Ah, yes, the old “It would have been much worse if we hadn’t saved you from yourself” argument.

DMacKenzie
August 18, 2021 7:48 pm

Of course, that means this 0.8 C reduced warming needs to be put into the models…..but wouldn’t that tend to show the models’ present calcs are even more in error ?

Last edited 8 minutes ago by DMacKenzie
