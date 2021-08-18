Claim: 1987 Montreal Ozone Rules Held Back “Scorched Earth” Extreme Global Warming

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to a new study, the Montreal protocol is protecting the ability of plants to absorb CO2, preventing an 0.8C surge in global warming.

Scientists reveal how landmark CFC ban gave planet fighting chance against global warming

18 August 2021 16:01

Without the global CFC ban we would already be facing the reality of a ‘scorched earth’, according to researchers measuring the impact of the Montreal Protocol.

Their new evidence reveals the planet’s critical ability to absorb carbon from the atmosphere could have been massively degraded sending global temperatures soaring if we still used ozone-destroying chemicals such as CFCs.

New modelling by the international team of scientists from the UK, USA and New Zealand, published today in Nature, paints a dramatic vision of a scorched planet Earth without the Montreal Protocol, what they call the “World Avoided”. This study draws a new stark link between two major environmental concerns – the hole in the ozone layer and global warming.

…

Their findings, outlined in the paper ‘The Montreal Protocol protects the terrestrial carbon sink’, show that banning CFCs has protected the climate in two ways – curbing their greenhouse effect and, by protecting the ozone layer, shielding plants from damaging increases in ultraviolet radiation (UV). Critically, this has protected plant’s ability to soak up and lock in carbon dioxide from the atmosphere and so prevented a further acceleration of climate change.

…

Overall, by the end of this century without the Montreal Protocol CFC ban:

· There would have been 580 billion tonnes less carbon stored in forests, other vegetation and soils.

· There would be an additional 165-215 parts per million of CO 2 in the atmosphere, depending on the future scenario of fossil fuel emissions. Compared to today’s 420 parts per million CO 2 , this is an additional 40-50%.

· The huge amount of additional CO 2 would have contributed to an additional 0.8°C of warming through its greenhouse effect.

…