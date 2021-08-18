Los Angeles, CA, USA - April 14, 2018: Poster in Hollywood style for poor homeless people in the city in California
Climate Economics Ridiculae

Claim: the job-creating potential of clean energy is “where we get stuck a bit”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
9 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to proponents, union awareness of workers being fired by text message halfway through projects is undermining the green energy promise of secure jobs. But some government green energy jobs are secure.

Clean energy can create good, secure jobs, but can industry convince workers of that?

BY POPPY JOHNSTON

The clean energy industry needs to do more to communicate its vision for gold class, secure jobs with attractive salaries to cultivate worker confidence in the industry, according to union leader Michele O’Neill.

Speaking at a Clean Energy Council event along with Dr Andrew “Twiggy” ForrestDr Rebecca Huntley and other experts, the president of the Australian Council of Trade Unions called on the renewable energy industry to do more to bring workers along for the ride.

“What’s your vision to make renewables the best place to work in the country, to attract workers with high paying conditions, to build confidence that workers can rely on these jobs into the future?” O’Neill pressed the panel. 

“The renewable energy industry needs workers in its corner to achieve the scale it needs to solve the climate crisis.”

She said job security remains a concern for the industry, with the unions aware of large scale solar projects ending construction midway through and notifying employees of their dismissal via text message. This is not to say that there aren’t well paying, secure jobs in the industry, she said, including inside the publicly owned energy utilities in Queensland, Tasmania and Western Australia.  

“Without government developed and funded transition plans we’re asking workers to take a huge leap of faith and that’s an unreasonable ask.”

Read more: https://thefifthestate.com.au/energy-lead/energy/clean-energy-can-create-good-secure-jobs-but-can-industry-convince-workers-of-that/

If only workers would ignore the reality of high profile large scale project failures and job instability, and get onboard with living inside the glorious clean energy transition vision, they would understand that their jobs are actually really secure. Oh, and the government has to throw in more money for training schemes.

Spetzer86
August 18, 2021 2:14 pm

First, they’d have to get past the concept that they’re making the system more inefficient, meaning it’s gonna be more expensive for everyone concerned. So the system now has increased costs, which means something’s going to have to give or these good paying Green energy jobs are just going to suck the life out of all other positions. Which is exactly what’s happened around the world.

Rud Istvan
August 18, 2021 2:15 pm

The basic reason green jobs are insecure is that renewables make no sense without subsidies. And subsidies are subject to political whim (hence mid project Aus renewable project cancellations, or Solyndra in the US). Pretending otherwise does not change the basic reality. Green lamentations are so fun to enjoy because so pathetic.

Gunga Din
Reply to  Rud Istvan
August 18, 2021 2:39 pm

And the CEOs of such projects/companies such as Solyndra don’t go bankrupt when the projects/companies do.
They have the “jobs” that rake in the “Green”.
The workers?
“Let them eat grass.” – The Green New Deal

philincalifornia
August 18, 2021 2:19 pm

Shouldn’t we all be doing our moral duty and breaking more windows? One a week each – that will create more jobs.

Major Meteor
Reply to  philincalifornia
August 18, 2021 2:42 pm

Reminds me of a Ryan Long (comedian) who was an Antifa member at night and in the day time replaced windows. Pretty funny Youtube video.

Bill Toland
August 18, 2021 2:29 pm

3.7 jobs were lost in the UK for every green job created.

http://www.windwatchni.com/uploads/1/6/4/9/16490250/verso_economics_2011_study.pdf

2.2 jobs were lost in Spain for every green job created

https://www.malcolmrobertsqld.com.au/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/200819-Dr-Alan-Moran-Report_.pdf

Last edited 35 minutes ago by Bill Toland
Ron Long
August 18, 2021 2:30 pm

The comments about political whims reeling back and forth are visible in many aspects of commerce and government these days. Judging from the first 7 months of the Biden administration in 3 years and 5 months there will be a cataclysmic change. We are forced to wait for it. Counting the days.

J Mac
August 18, 2021 2:46 pm

Given all of the negatives associated with ‘clean energy’, searching for positives becomes an exercise analogous to looking for the best side of a turd.

Mr.
August 18, 2021 2:50 pm

I still want to know what a “green” job is.

Some guys pouring concrete foundations for a wind tower is the same job as the same guys pouring concrete foundations for a fracked gas well or an oil rig.

The concrete doesn’t care what the application is – it took exactly the same emissions to make it for the wind tower as it did for the oil rig.

And eventual clean up is going to be just the same too.

