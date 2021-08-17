Climate Communications extreme weather

Does Climate Change Cause Extreme Weather Now? Here’s a Scorcher of a Reality Check

31 mins ago
Charles Rotter
13 Comments

Reposted from RealClear Investigations

By Eric Felten, RealClearInvestigations
August 17, 2021

The Pacific Northwest was hit with a record-shattering heat wave in June, with temperatures over 35 degrees higher than normal in some places. On June 28, Portland, Ore., reached 116 degrees. Late last week the region suffered another blast of hot weather, with a high in Portland of 103 degrees. The New York Times didn’t hesitate to pronounce the region’s bouts of extreme weather proof that the climate wasn’t just changing, but catastrophically so.

To make that claim, the Times relied on a “consortium of climate experts” that calls itself World Weather Attribution, a group organized not just to attribute extreme weather events to climate change, but to do so quickly. Within days of the June heat wave, the researchers released an analysis, declaring that the torrid spell “was virtually impossible without human-caused climate change.”

Wikimedia

Cliff Mass, Pacific Northwest atmospheric scientist: An inconvenient dissenter from blaming climate change for extreme weather. Wikimedia

World Weather Attribution and its alarming report were trumpeted by Time magazine, touted by the NOAA website  Climate.gov , and featured by CBS NewsCNBCScientific American, CNN, the Washington PostUSAToday, and the New York Times, among others.

The group’s claim that global warming was to blame was perhaps less significant than the speed with which that conclusion was provided to the media. Previous efforts to tie extreme weather events to climate change hadn’t had the impact scientists had hoped for, according to Time, because it “wasn’t producing results fast enough to get attention from people outside the climate science world.”

“Being able to confidently say that a given weather disaster was caused by climate change while said event still has the world’s attention,” Time explained, approvingly, “can be an enormously useful tool to convince leaders, lawmakers and others that climate change is a threat that must be addressed.” In other words, the value of rapid attribution is primarily political, not scientific.

Inconveniently for World Weather Attribution, an atmospheric scientist with extensive knowledge of the Pacific Northwest climate was actively running weather models that accurately predicted the heatwave. Cliff Mass rejected the notion that global warming was to blame for the scorching temperatures. He calculated that global warming might have been responsible for two degrees of the near 40-degree anomaly. With or without climate change, Mass wrote, the region “still would have experienced the most severe heat wave of the past century.”

Mass has no shortage of credentials relevant to the issue: A professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Washington, he is author of the book “The Weather of the Pacific Northwest.”

Mass took on the World Weather Attribution group directly: “Unfortunately, there are serious flaws in their approach.” According to Mass, the heatwave was the result of “natural variability.” The models being used by the international group lacked the “resolution to correctly simulate critical intense, local precipitation features,” and “they generally use unrealistic greenhouse gas emissions.”

World Weather Attribution
World Weather Attribution was organized to quickly attribute extreme weather events to climate change. World Weather Attribution

World Weather Attribution was organized to quickly attribute extreme weather events to climate change. World Weather Attribution

WWA issued a “rebuttal” calling Mass’ criticisms “misleading and incorrect.” But the gauntlet thrown down by Mass did seem to affect WWA’s confidence in its claims. The group, which had originally declared the heatwave would have been “virtually impossible without human-caused climate change,” altered its tone. In subsequent public statements, it emphasized that it had merely been making “best estimates” and had presented them “with the appropriate caveats and uncertainties.” Scientists with the attribution group did not respond to questions about Mass’s criticisms posed by RealClearInvestigations.

But what of the group’s basic mission, the attribution of individual weather events to climate change? Hasn’t it been a fundamental rule of discussing extreme temperatures in a given place not to conflate weather with climate? Weather, it is regularly pointed out, refers to conditions during a short time in a limited area; climate is said to describe longer-term atmospheric patterns over large areas.

Donald Trump once joked, on a cold day in 2017, that he could go for some global warming

 … and his comment was denounced as “scientifically ridiculous” by Anthony Leiserowitz of Yale University, above.  But today it’s hardly unusual for climate advocates to conflate weather with climate.Yale School of the Environment

When Donald Trump joked, on a cold day, that he could go for some global warming, he was chastised for confusing weather with climate. The director of Yale University’s project on climate change communication, Anthony Leiserowitz, denounced Trump’s comment as “scientifically ridiculous and demonstrably false.”

“There is a fundamental difference in scale between what weather is and what climate is,” Leiserowitz added. “What’s going on in one small corner of the world at a given moment does not reflect what’s going on with the planet.”

Until recently, at least, climate scientists long warned against using individual weather events to ponder the existence or otherwise of global warming. Typically, that argument is used to respond to those who might argue a spate of extreme cold is reason to doubt the planet is warming. Using individual weather events to say anything about the climate is “dangerous nonsense,” the New Scientist warned a decade ago.

Perhaps, but it happens all the time now that climate advocates have found it to be an effective tool. In 2019, The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research and the Energy Policy Institute at the University of Chicago found that three-fourths of those polled said their views about climate change had been shaped by extreme weather events. Leah Sprain, in the book “Ethics and Practice in Science Communication,” says that even though it may be legitimate to make the broad claim that climate change “may result in future extreme weather,” when one tries “arguing weather patterns were caused by climate change, things get dicey.” Which creates a tension: “For some communicators, the ultimate goal – mobilizing political action – warrants rhetorical use of extreme weather events.” But that makes scientists nervous, Sprain writes, because “misrepresenting science will undermine the credibility of arguments for climate change.”

Which is exactly what happened with the World Weather Attribution group, according to Mass: “Many of the climate attribution studies are resulting in headlines that are deceptive and result in people coming to incorrect conclusions about the relative roles of global warming and natural variability in current extreme weather,” he wrote at his blog. “Scary headlines and apocalyptic attribution studies needlessly provoke fear.”

Sweltering in Portland.(AP Photo/Nathan Howard)

Covering the back-and-forth between the World Weather Attribution and Mass, the Seattle Times labeled the local atmosphere academic “a controversial figure.” The newspaper noted that “Mass has sometimes gotten into very public disputes with other scientists.” He has also been critical of the news media — “including the Seattle Times,” wrote the Seattle Times — for what he says is alarmist coverage of the climate. The Seattle Times did not respond to questions from RCI.

The newspaper was not wrong that Mass has disagreed with his fellow climate scientists. He didn’t hesitate to take on any and all comers at the Real Climate blog. But he doesn’t think that should make him controversial. “Science is all about conflict,” Mass has said. “Somebody has an idea; and then someone else criticizes it.”

Mass also counts as “controversial” because he spoke out last summer against the rioting and looting taking place nightly in Seattle. A recurring segment he had on Tacoma public radio was canceled after Mass – on his own blog, not on the radio —  likened the shattering of glass in Seattle to the shattered glass of Kristallnacht, the Nazi anti-Semitic pogrom.

The blogging professor laments that atmospheric sciences have been “poisoned” by politics. “It’s damaged climate science,” he told RCI.

And not just politics – Mass also says that the accepted tenets of global warming have become a sort of religion. Consider the language used, he says, such as the question of whether one “believes” in anthropogenic climate change. “You don’t believe in gravity,” he says. The religious metaphor also explains why colleagues get so bent out of shape with him, Mass says: “There’s nothing worse than an apostate priest.”

That goes even for those who are merely mild apostates. Mass doesn’t dispute warming, he merely questions how big a problem it is. “We need to worry about climate change,” he has said. “But hype and exaggeration of its impacts only undermine the potential for effective action.”

3.7 3 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
13 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
griff
August 17, 2021 2:08 pm

But it isn’t just the Pacific NW, is it?

This year it is record heat in Lapland, Siberia, W coast of Greenland, Greece, Sicily and Spain. Plus heatwaves in E Europe/Russia, Turkey, Iran…

Plus epic rain in Germany and China, exceptional Monsoon rain, heavy Japanese rainy season…

-6
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  griff
August 17, 2021 2:10 pm

So the Texas freeze and the coffee killing freeze in Brazil are just weather, as they do not fit The Sky is Falling CAGW narrative?

2
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  griff
August 17, 2021 2:23 pm

There is epic rain in China all the time. This one occurred in 1931 and made the recent one there look like an afternoon shower. https://disasterhistory.org/central-china-flood-1931

Monsoons ebb and flow mostly due to the ENSO state. Next year when Japan goes through a normal season you going to come back here and tell us global warming has ebbed?

0
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  griff
August 17, 2021 2:23 pm

Antarctic sea ice above 1979 levels griff. Aren’t you embarrassed to still be posting here? It’s OK, I know the answer.

…. and that’s before we even get to talking about Arctic Sea Ice levels and your credentials in incompetence on polar bears.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  griff
August 17, 2021 2:27 pm

Yup. That is why this time of year is called summer. And some summers are hotter than others in some places. Happens every year. It’s called natural variability.

0
Reply
Ebor
Reply to  griff
August 17, 2021 2:27 pm

But Griff, why are you conflating weather with climate? And, BTW, I’m still waiting for you to explain why we should sacrifice our lifestyle w/ drastic infrastructure changes when the Chinese are building coal-fired power plants as fast as they can. You do realize that we all share the same atmosphere don’t you? Sigh, I’m beginning to suspect that you suffer from the weirdly prevalent self-loathing syndrome that liberals carry like a torch…

0
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  griff
August 17, 2021 2:28 pm

State your case in front of Chairman Xi and President Putin. They may have a work camp lined up for you and other espionage defendants.

0
Reply
rbabcock
August 17, 2021 2:10 pm

Great essay. Don’t know why the unusual freezes and snows in Brazil, South Africa, Argentina, Australia and New Zealand this winter haven’t made the headlines with this same group?

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
Reply to  rbabcock
August 17, 2021 2:28 pm

It was supposed to be global warming, not global cooling.

0
Reply
HotScot
August 17, 2021 2:14 pm

I really despise the concept of appealing to authority to do something about people spreading propaganda, but it really is long past time that scientists are held to account for their predictions when they fail to manifest themselves.

We might concede the future is in some ways predictable, but to terrorise the public with predictions into the future that even financial institutions won’t consider is just criminally irresponsible.

Neil Ferguson has proven to be spectacularly wrong from a public perception but is still allowed to spread his predictions, doubtless under cover of “If we hadn’t taken the actions I recommended we would all be dead”.

This lunacy continues.

The upshot is that, this is the end of science if it all continues.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by HotScot
1
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  HotScot
August 17, 2021 2:30 pm

I’m in the private sector (thank God), but I did have an Adjunct teaching position in the University of California system for 25 years and what I predicted would happen 20 years ago is starting to happen. Many people just think that all scientists are worthless nutjobs right now. and some will be out of work because they didn’t expose the climate liars. I tried. I failed.

0
Reply
Rud Istvan
August 17, 2021 2:23 pm

Having lost the climate predictions battle (polar ice, children knowing snow), losing the renewables work (NOT) at moderate penetration battle, the warmunists now move on to the rapid response weather is climate (NOT) propaganda battle. Where folks like Cliff Mass can blow them up on attribution. Cliff explained the recent heat cause was a fuehn wind, like people in northern Italy and Bavaria experience regularly.

0
Reply
H. D. Hoese
August 17, 2021 2:25 pm

Decades ago I was told from good authority that the legal profession would become corrupt when they allowed advertising. World Weather Attribution, among others, looks like advertising. Let the buyer beware!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather

Hot Air Coming From IPCC At Tropical Storm Levels: Typhoons Trending Down Since 1951

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

Morano and Bastardi Host Zoom Event

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
extreme weather

July 2021 A Month Of Extremes? The Archives Say Otherwise

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Communications

Debate: Is Global Warming an Emergency

2 weeks ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate Communications extreme weather

Does Climate Change Cause Extreme Weather Now? Here’s a Scorcher of a Reality Check

31 mins ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism

Climate Hype Hurts the Environment and Undermines Our Society

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Coal

The coal price has skyrocketed in 2021 – what does it mean for net zero?

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Wildfires

Understanding Wildfires and Climate and How we Must Adapt

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: