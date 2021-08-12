CNN Demands School Kids Wear N95 Masks in School

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to CNN’s medical advisor Dr. Leana Wen, kids need weekly testing and continuous wearing of medical grade N95 biological masks to prevent the spread of Covid in schools.

CNN Medical Analyst Wen: Kids Need Weekly Testing, N95 Masks ‘Cloth Masks Are Not Enough’ PAM KEY 10 Aug 2021 CNN medical contributor Dr. Leana Wen said Tuesday on “The Situation Room” that when children return to school, they should wear N95 or at least a three-ply surgical masks and be tested weekly for coronavirus. Anchor Wolf Blitzer said, “Dr. Wen nearly 94,000 cases of coronavirus in children were reported in the past week alone here in the United States. What is it going to take to get kids back to school safely?” … Read more (includes video): https://www.breitbart.com/clips/2021/08/10/cnn-medical-analyst-wen-kids-need-weekly-testing-n95-masks-cloth-masks-are-not-enough/

I used a P95 mask, an industrial version of the N95 mask, during the outbreak last year in my local area. The idea of wearing such a mask for more than a few hours is utterly absurd, the longest I’ve worn one during a lockdown is half an hour, long enough for a quick dash into the supermarket.

There have been cases of people fainting at the wheel and causing a traffic accident, because they were wearing a N95 mask, presumably due to oxygen deprivation – its a real struggle to breath through a high spec mask, especially if you are doing anything physical. My concern is exactly the same thing could happen to kids, if they are forced to wear high spec masks all day at school.

And there is a real chance wearing a mask does not make any difference to your risk of contracting Covid, the virus is a lot smaller than the 0.3 micron particles the mask is designed to stop. I wore a mask because I hoped it might make a difference, not because I was convinced it would.

