UN Secretary General: “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet”

In 2019 WUWT celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1989 10 years to save the world UN climate emergency declaration. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is showing real determination to keep this proud tradition alive, by escalating the emergency to a “code red”.

Landmark United Nations report finds the world is running out of time to slow down climate change, humans ‘unequivocally’ to blame Nina Chestney and Andrea Januta Published: 09/08/2021 UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a ‘code red for humanity’. The report released on Monday warns the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are “unequivocally” to blame. Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the scientists conclude. The UN chief urged an immediate end to coal energy and other high-polluting fossil fuels. “The alarm bells are deafening,” Guterres said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.” … Read more: https://7news.com.au/weather/climate-change/code-red-for-humanityguterres-c-3637453

The 1989 climate emergency promised entire nations would be engulfed by rising seas by the year 2000.

U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked

PETER JAMES SPIELMANN June 30, 1989 UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.



Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP.



He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.



As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday.



Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people. A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study.



″Ecological refugees will become a major concern, and what’s worse is you may find that people can move to drier ground, but the soils and the natural resources may not support life. Africa doesn’t have to worry about land, but would you want to live in the Sahara?″ he said. … Read more: https://www.apnews.com/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0 (PDF backup)

Interestingly it looks like the AP digital copy of the 1989 warning has been damaged, the title is missing when I view it. Possibly someone tried to delete it, and hit the wrong button.

I have to say Gutteres has been a little selfish with his use of language, and left a real head scratcher for the organisers of the next COP conference. I mean, how do you top a “code red”?

