COP conferences United Nations

UN Secretary General: “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
24 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

In 2019 WUWT celebrated the 30th anniversary of the 1989 10 years to save the world UN climate emergency declaration. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres is showing real determination to keep this proud tradition alive, by escalating the emergency to a “code red”.

Landmark United Nations report finds the world is running out of time to slow down climate change, humans ‘unequivocally’ to blame

Nina Chestney and Andrea Januta

Published: 09/08/2021

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has described the latest report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change as a ‘code red for humanity’.

The report released on Monday warns the world is dangerously close to runaway warming – and that humans are “unequivocally” to blame.

Already, greenhouse gas levels in the atmosphere are high enough to guarantee climate disruption for decades if not centuries, the scientists conclude.

The UN chief urged an immediate end to coal energy and other high-polluting fossil fuels.

“The alarm bells are deafening,” Guterres said in a statement. “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet.”

Read more: https://7news.com.au/weather/climate-change/code-red-for-humanityguterres-c-3637453

The 1989 climate emergency promised entire nations would be engulfed by rising seas by the year 2000.

U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
PETER JAMES SPIELMANN June 30, 1989

UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000. 

Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP. 

He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control

As the warming melts polar icecaps, ocean levels will rise by up to three feet, enough to cover the Maldives and other flat island nations, Brown told The Associated Press in an interview on Wednesday. 

Coastal regions will be inundated; one-sixth of Bangladesh could be flooded, displacing a fourth of its 90 million people. A fifth of Egypt’s arable land in the Nile Delta would be flooded, cutting off its food supply, according to a joint UNEP and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency study. 

″Ecological refugees will become a major concern, and what’s worse is you may find that people can move to drier ground, but the soils and the natural resources may not support life. Africa doesn’t have to worry about land, but would you want to live in the Sahara?″ he said. 

Read more: https://www.apnews.com/bd45c372caf118ec99964ea547880cd0 (PDF backup)

Interestingly it looks like the AP digital copy of the 1989 warning has been damaged, the title is missing when I view it. Possibly someone tried to delete it, and hit the wrong button.

I have to say Gutteres has been a little selfish with his use of language, and left a real head scratcher for the organisers of the next COP conference. I mean, how do you top a “code red”?

5 6 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
24 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom Halla
August 9, 2021 10:03 am

Yeah, and all those countries like The Maldives located on coral atolls are growing, not sinking.

5
Reply
Greg
August 9, 2021 10:06 am

1989: A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.

The cooling only stopped in 1975. They were making outrageous claims like that on the basis of just 15 “trends”?

Just proves it was lies from the very start.

So far we haven’t lost the first atol.

Last edited 52 minutes ago by Greg
2
Reply
Thomas Gasloli
August 9, 2021 10:06 am

The UN: the same people who stood silently by while China spread a deadly virus around the world. They are all scoundrels.

8
Reply
Sunny
August 9, 2021 10:07 am

I have come to the conclusion that the IPCC, UN are pure cancer… I was watching Australian sky news, they give a “climate” report, today they stated with proof, that brazil had snow, new zealand has seen massive snow fall, Europe as well. After reading that “the world will end in 11 years” John jerry owning 2 homes, 12 cars and 2 Diesel powered yachts & Obama “the seas are rising” owing two mansions at sea level, I have realized the massive lies and con of the climate tax con artists.. Not forgetting greta being their lead scientist 😐

5
Reply
Bill Powers
Reply to  Sunny
August 9, 2021 10:12 am

How DARE you!

0
Reply
John Shewchuk
Reply to  Sunny
August 9, 2021 10:16 am

Ditto. Unfortunately, much of the population believes the opposite — thanks to propaganda — and Greta. While they (the Left) tell us that we must suffer in order to save the planet, they instead wine and dine … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WtBT3M-RIZ0

2
Reply
Jon Steward
August 9, 2021 10:13 am

Code reds ok. Code red + is worse. Ask Boris about traffic light systems!

0
Reply
Bob Tisdale
Editor
August 9, 2021 10:14 am

This has been an entertaining thread to read so far. Probably be better when it fills up. I’ll be back.

Regards,
Bob

1
Reply
John
August 9, 2021 10:18 am

Are they going to bomb coal and natural gas plants around the world to save the planet if countries i.e. China and India don’t shut down theirs?

3
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  John
August 9, 2021 10:35 am

Tactical nukes, helps with the atomic winter too.

0
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  John
August 9, 2021 10:35 am

China owns these UN fools. There won’t be any China consequences, and the Biden Crime Family will insure it. What a mess.

0
Reply
Sunsettommy
Editor
August 9, 2021 10:18 am

The U.N.

United Nonsense

2
Reply
AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Sunsettommy
August 9, 2021 10:23 am

Usurper of Nations

0
Reply
garboard
August 9, 2021 10:20 am

ok since there is no doubt world wide carbon dioxide emissions will continue to rise , lets jump on this , get another 10 year or whatever prediction and blow it up ; so at least in five or even ten years we can point to the fact we haven’t gone over any climate cliffs and then deflate all the apocalyptic predictions . unfortunately I realize that all it takes is one storm for the alarmists to declare the apocalypse , but nevertheless it would be nice to see them at least once have to eat their words

1
Reply
Mark ingraham
August 9, 2021 10:25 am

Fossil fuels die on their own. It is liberals who are rejecting peak oil.

The Gulf of Mexico BOEM bid amount was $150m in 2012 vs $100m now, in real terms. This implies about 100x in lease rent. With leases declining 5% a year there will be none in 2040.

This implies a mere a few hundred kpbd in incremental capacity per year, either the oil industry will collapse in GOM or these leases are being undervalued. The implied production from future leases is a fraction of what is now.

-1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mark ingraham
August 9, 2021 10:41 am

Obsessions can be healed. Give it a try 😀

0
Reply
Mark ingraham
Reply to  Krishna Gans
August 9, 2021 10:44 am

This is ignoring non oil uses of the lease. The implied production in this leases of just oil is maybe like 100kbpd per day against current production 20x that.

0
Reply
JohnC
August 9, 2021 10:29 am

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-58138714

0
Reply
AGW is Not Science
August 9, 2021 10:29 am

I’d like to assign the UN Secretary General his own personal “Climate Nazi” who will ensure he “walks the walk” by stripping him of any and all things fossil fuel derived. Strip him naked, evict him from any and all residences that have central heating, electricity, or are built with materials otherwise harvested, transported or assembled with the use of fossil fuels, take his cell phones, tablets, laptops or other computers, remove access to all motor vehicles, boats, trains, planes or other transport not made of wood harvested and cut with stone tools, just for starters.

Live like it’s the stone age or don’t preach it to the rest of it, you piece of excrement!

1
Reply
Pauleta
August 9, 2021 10:33 am

I am all for stopping oil and coal extractions for a couple of months, turn off all natural gas plants at the same time and rely just on what we can get from solar and wind.

Make this worldwide, two months during NH winter and two months during SH winter and let’s see how it is.

At the same time, let’s make the UN’s fleet and flights all electric (if there are no electric planes, just wait until they are available).

0
Reply
markl
August 9, 2021 10:39 am

The UN is nothing more than the League of Nations redone in stealth mode after it was banned. A quango built on lies and deception. Look at what it has grown to and how it varies from its’ original charter. Just how many wars is it responsible for preventing? It has a larger budget than some nations. It maintains its’ power through intimidation, deception, propaganda, playing countries off one another, and fear. Fear of not belonging to the world accepted so called definitive court. It’s a long play by the Marxists.

0
Reply
Shoki Kaneda
August 9, 2021 10:40 am

I blame UN and their ilk for anything bad that occurs.

0
Reply
CD in Wisconsin
August 9, 2021 11:00 am

The only death knell that should be sounded is for the IPCC itself….and maybe for the WMO as well. And a death knell to the corruption of science.

Whatever happened to that U.S. federal law that requires the United States to withdraw from any U.N. organization that admits the Palestinians as members? The WMO admitted the Palestinians as member some years ago, didn’t they?

I may be incorrect, but I seem to recall that the law dates back to the Clinton-Gore administration.

0
Reply
Duane
August 9, 2021 11:00 am

Code Red Cubed!

And we really, really, really mean it this time!!!!

With lots and lots and more lots of exclamation points!!!!!!!!!!!!!

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

COP conferences Michael E. Mann Ridiculae

Michael Mann Issues Traditional COP26 Last Chance Climate Warning

21 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Alarmism COP conferences Fracking natural gas Opinion

Guardian and IPCC Pushing Climate Emergency Methane Hysteria

2 days ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

UK Government Climate Czar Busting Covid Quarantines, Flights to 6 Countries on the Red List

3 days ago
Eric Worrall
COP conferences

The knife through the heart of COP26

4 days ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

COP conferences United Nations

UN Secretary General: “This report must sound a death knell for coal and fossil fuels, before they destroy our planet”

1 hour ago
Eric Worrall
IPCC AR6

Discussion thread: New IPCC AR6 report

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
Global cooling

Cooling In The Pipeline? Low Solar Activity, Wild Fire Smoke, La Niña All Setting Up A Cooled 2022?

5 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #465

9 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: