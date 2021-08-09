IPCC AR6

Discussion thread: New IPCC AR6 report

31 mins ago
Anthony Watts
7 Comments

This is a discussion thread for ideas and points related to the just released IPCC AR6 WGI report:

https://www.ipcc.ch/report/ar6/wg1/

Your thoughtful and detailed comments will be helpful in forming future stories on WUWT about the report.

Also, on Twitter, Dr. Roger Pielke Jr has a series of tweets, that is well worth your time to read.

Of course, there’s lots of gloom and doom headlines in the media, which is pretty much how they treat everything these days. For example, the ever-predictable Seth Borenstein with AP never fails to disappoint:

5 2 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
7 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Krishna Gans
August 9, 2021 8:55 am

Laughable….

0
Reply
philincalifornia
August 9, 2021 8:58 am

Possibly doesn’t fit in the “thoughtful” category, sorry, but Seth Goebbelstein truly has become among the worst of the worst climate liars and propagandists. He really should read the last part of the Wiki entry about his hero Joseph (let’s not even get into the irony of this).

Two degrees above Little Ice Age temperatures and we should all sh** our pants and give tithes to our moron superiors to get us back there. How TF did we get here?

1
Reply
Fran
August 9, 2021 9:06 am

How can it be taken seriously after their own scientists came out in Science Magazine and other journals admitting the models are way too hot, just weeks ago? How can that confession had been a coincidence?

0
Reply
griff
Reply to  Fran
August 9, 2021 9:09 am

but it isn’t about the models, is it? It is about the physically observed, already occurred heating and the actual here and now serious climate impacts…

-3
Reply
philincalifornia
Reply to  griff
August 9, 2021 9:18 am

“serious climate impacts” Ha ha, you moron, do you have a cardboard sign with that drivel written on it? Makes you feel better because you can fake virtue-signal.

Every time “serious climate impacts” make the headlines, the fact that there is no change due to carbon dioxide is explained on here, and you read it. So stop lying and give us your Arctic sea ice, and Antarctic sea ice report and explain how the heating is causing that data.

….. and while we’re at it, why hasn’t the destruction of the UK countryside with your stupid-ass wind turbines had any effect on these so-called climate impacts? You’re too stupid to know just how stupid you are.

0
Reply
co2isnotevil
August 9, 2021 9:14 am

Here is my assessment of chapter 7 of the original draft.

http://www.palisad.com/co2/comment_fod.xlsx

After looking at the released version, it appears that they did not address any of the concerns I raised.

0
Reply
Jonas
August 9, 2021 9:14 am

This is IPCC’s standpoint on paleoclimate data and old weather data. From page 58/3949:

“However, paleoclimate archives, such as tropical glaciers and modern natural archives used for calibration (e.g., corals and trees), are rapidly disappearing owing to a host of pressures, including increasing temperatures (high confidence). Substantial quantities of past instrumental observations of weather and other climate variables, over both land and ocean, which could fill gaps in existing datasets, remain un-digitized or inaccessible. These include measurements of temperature (air and sea surface), rainfall, surface pressure, wind strength and direction, sunshine amount and many other variables dating back into the 19th century. {1.5.1}”

This is how they hide the truth of the history.

Last edited 4 minutes ago by Jonas
0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

IPCC AR6

AR6 SOD Reviewers Needed – please light a candle

1 year ago
Guest Blogger

You Missed

IPCC AR6

Discussion thread: New IPCC AR6 report

31 mins ago
Anthony Watts
Global cooling

Cooling In The Pipeline? Low Solar Activity, Wild Fire Smoke, La Niña All Setting Up A Cooled 2022?

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate News Roundup

Weekly Climate and Energy News Roundup #465

7 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Wildfires

National Public Radio’s Misinformation on Wildfires and Climate: Part 1

11 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: