Climate change: New report will highlight ‘stark reality’ of warming

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
AUGUST 7, 2021

By Paul Homewood

AUGUST 7, 2021

By Paul Homewood

Once every five years, the IPCC publishes its latest Assessment Report into the state of the climate. And every five years, governments get together to write their own scary version:

image

UN researchers are set to publish their strongest statement yet on the science of climate change.

The report will likely detail significant changes to the world’s oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades.

Due out on Monday, the report has been compiled by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

It will be their first global assessment on the science of global heating since 2013.

It is expected the forthcoming Summary for Policymakers will be a key document for global leaders when they meet in November.

After two weeks of virtual negotiations between scientists and representatives of 195 governments, the IPCC will launch the first part of a three-pronged assessment of the causes, impacts and solutions to climate change.

It is the presence of these government officials that makes the IPCC different from other science bodies. After the report has been approved in agreement with governments, they effectively take ownership of it.

On Monday, a short, 40-page Summary for Policymakers will be released dealing with the physical science.

It may be brief, but the new report is expected to pack a punch.

“We’ve seen over a couple of months, and years actually, how climate change is unfolding; it’s really staring us in the face,” said Dr Heleen de Coninck, from Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, who is a coordinating lead author for the IPCC Working Group III.

“It’s really showing what the impacts will be, and this is just the start. So I think what this report will add is a big update of the state of the science, what temperature increase are we looking at – and what are the physical impacts of that?”

One key question in the new summary will be about the 1.5C temperature target. The climate summit held in the French capital, Paris, in 2015, committed nations to try to limit the rise in global temperature from pre-industrial times to no more than 1.5 degrees.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/science-environment-58102953

The fact that governments “negotiate” tells us every thing we need to know. Their Summary for Policymakers will not be an objective, independent scientific report, it will be a political statement.

This will be the sixth report, and every previous one has used progressively more scary language, in order to ramp up the propaganda. The gullible western media naturally laps it all up, despite the fact that none of their apocalyptic warnings have come true. Meanwhile, the rest of the world merely pays lip service to it, demands ever more blood money and carries on as normal.

McGrath, not for the first time, shows how poorly he understands the Paris Agreement, misleading readers by saying “The climate summit held in the French capital, Paris, in 2015, committed nations to try to limit the rise in global temperature from pre-industrial times to no more than 1.5 degrees.”

It did no such thing. While it aimed to keep temperature rise below 2C, and pursue efforts to limit it to 1.5C, the national pledges actually made in Paris meant that emissions would remorselessly increase, as of course they have done. The Agreement committed nobody to limit the rise.

We must wait for the report, but I have little doubt it will contain the usual threats about melting ice caps, sea levels, storms, floods, hurricanes, droughts, famines and wildfires. All of these will get much worse in years to come, it will say, despite the fact that there is no actual evidence to support this. When the full scientific report is eventually published, this will all be apparent.

Meanwhile global temperatures, following on from the record El Nino in 2015/16, are no higher now than they were two decades ago. Isn’t it strange that things like Germany’s floods this year have been based on global warming, when there has not been any for twenty years!

https://i1.wp.com/www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/2021/july2021/202107_Bar.png?w=1110&ssl=1

https://www.nsstc.uah.edu/climate/

Dave-E
August 8, 2021 6:05 am

It seems the purveyors of (global cooling…no, no, global warming…rats!) climate change have the same strategy as any other professional scammer: Never give up the con.

Tom Halla
August 8, 2021 6:06 am

As both the 2 degrees and the 1.5 degrees were pulled out of the bureaucrat’s nether regions, neither has any real significance.
We are, after all, coming out of the LIA, which was hardly a climatic optimum.

ghalfrunt
Reply to  Tom Halla
August 8, 2021 6:11 am

Tom Halla August 8, 2021 6:06 am
We are, after all, coming out of the LIA, which was hardly a climatic optimum.
—————————-
You have proof of this? how about sharing?

Can you predict how high this natural change will take the temperature? – it shows little sign of reaching a maximum.

John Shewchuk
Reply to  ghalfrunt
August 8, 2021 6:22 am

Not only are we still coming out of the LIA — humans believed they stopped the LIA from getting worse … https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lyXAPG4Xh5M

MarkW
Reply to  ghalfrunt
August 8, 2021 6:23 am

Climate cycles over millennia, and you are panicking because a trend has lasted a few decades. Sheesh, grow up and gain some perspective.

Tom Halla
Reply to  ghalfrunt
August 8, 2021 6:25 am

Pretty much all historic climate estimates not produced by Mann or his trained seals, ah funded coauthors, show the LIA ending about 1850 and starting about 1320. It is not a real dispute, which is why Mann was so blatant in pushing his “hockey stick” claim.

Mark Whitney
Reply to  ghalfrunt
August 8, 2021 6:56 am

Recommended reading:

lia.jpg
fretslider
Reply to  ghalfrunt
August 8, 2021 7:30 am

You think the LIA was an optimum?

Why would that be? Is it the disease, the hunger?

John Phillips
August 8, 2021 6:09 am

Meanwhile global temperatures, following on from the record El Nino in 2015/16, are no higher now than they were two decades ago.

John Phillips
Reply to  John Phillips
August 8, 2021 6:11 am

What on Earth is he talking about?

WUWT UAH.jpg
Chazza
Reply to  John Phillips
August 8, 2021 6:18 am

I don’t see the problem – the graph you post shows the average temp anomaly now to be no greater than it was twenty years ago, which is what the man said, no?
He didn’t say anything about trends, of course.

Bellman
Reply to  Chazza
August 8, 2021 7:16 am

Average over how many months?

Average temperature for the first 7 months of 2021 is +0.08°C, average for first 7 2001 was -0.04°C. Average over last 12 months is +0.18°C, average over 12 months to July 2021 was -0.09°C.
Even using the nonsense of individual months, July 2021 was +0.2, July 2001 was -0.05. Even the warmest month in 2001 was colder than this last month.

AGW is Not Science
Reply to  Chazza
August 8, 2021 7:26 am

And why should he? Pick your period, pick your “trend.” The “trend” doesn’t mean a damn thing.

Last edited 6 minutes ago by AGW is Not Science
John Shewchuk
Reply to  John Phillips
August 8, 2021 6:19 am

He’s talking about observed surface data — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Pvuhxv1Ywd4

IanE
Reply to  John Phillips
August 8, 2021 6:22 am

Look at the 2001 vs 2021 numbers both in McGrath’s bar chart and your graph here, rather than the longer term ‘fit’ on your graph from a very low starting value.

John Phillips
Reply to  IanE
August 8, 2021 6:44 am

The chart (of the lower troposphere btw) was posted by Paul Homewood, of NALOPKT. Here in England, the Central England Temperature (CET) anomaly was 1.4C in March this year. It was 1.4C again in June. Applying Homewood’s technique I now declare English summers have ceased happening. LOL.
 

Bellman
Reply to  IanE
August 8, 2021 7:06 am

Trend since 2001 is 0.149°C / decade, slightly faster than the trend since 1979.

Carlo, Monte
Reply to  John Phillips
August 8, 2021 7:13 am

Your graph is not “climate”.

Mortimer Zilch
August 8, 2021 6:20 am

just wait…the Sun has not been producing much UV radiation for a long time…but that’s about to change…the Sun is entering an active phase which will heat the upper atmosphere of Earth and then you will see global warming increasing. The damn “Global Dimming” project will exacerbate the problem.

JIm
August 8, 2021 6:21 am

Science and government has NEVER been a good mix. It has always led to absolute corruption.

Mr.
Reply to  JIm
August 8, 2021 7:13 am

President Eisenhower warned about this after his first-hand experience of “empowered” scientists with their own agendas.

fretslider
August 8, 2021 6:22 am

New report will highlight ‘stark reality’ of warming

Here’s the real true stark reality of warming. It is entirely made up.

In the UK this has been a cold dismal summer with a three to four day heatwave that got up to 29C It’s been wet, wet, wet and averaging 20C at best. So imagine my surprise when I learn that…

“But the weather forecasters insist that this summer has been more temperate than usual, apart from in the south east of the country. 

Met Office meteorologists said that because long periods of heat have been interspersed with high levels of rain and flooding in some cases has been so severe that people forget the good weather.   

Becky Mitchell, a Met Office meteorologist, said this summer has been ‘warmer and drier than average’. She told the Telegraph: ‘It’s not been wetter on average but we’ve seen a lot of reports on the news about the flooding. That’s why it may feel like a bad summer, with not much warmth or sunshine.’ “

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-9872957/Its-not-Britain-hit-downpours-today.html

20C at best is nowhere near warmer than average. As for the precipitation, drier? Not a chance. The grass is lush and verdant, not brown as you would expect in a ‘hotter drier’ summer.

I just can’t believe how they can lie so easily about what is bleedin’ obvious to anyone with eyes. And get away with it.

Last edited 1 hour ago by fretslider
Malcolm Chapman
August 8, 2021 6:45 am

The BBC says:

The report will likely detail significant changes to the world’s oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades.

We perhaps need a theological discussion of what the BBC means by ‘likely’; this may help us with understanding their understanding of the IPCC report likely, maybe perhaps could be I’ll bet

Bellman
August 8, 2021 7:04 am

Meanwhile global temperatures, following on from the record El Nino in 2015/16, are no higher now than they were two decades ago.

Followed by a graph showing 20 years ago most months were negative, whereas now they are mostly positive.

Andy Pattullo
August 8, 2021 7:08 am

The reality is in fact staring us in the face. It is written in all the climate trends that show no clear direction other than a slight and pleasant warming. It is written in the continual betterment of human and environmental wellbeing that comes with energy consumption, development, wealth and gradual urbanization which reduces the human footprint on nature. It is written in the continual failure of CAGW advocates to come to the table for scientific debate about their favoured beliefs. It is written in the huge conscription of human wealth that is now siphoned off by the liars and cheats who use CAGW religion to line their pockets while degrading the lives of those who pay. My guess is that these truths will not find any space in the upcoming report which is to be written by the very same scoundrels who sustain this scam.

Coach Springer
August 8, 2021 7:17 am

Fodder for more Amazon ads of self preening climate narrative using children. “Do something” the kids say. I say, order direct and skip Amazon’s electronic mall.

Last edited 14 minutes ago by Coach Springer
AGW is Not Science
August 8, 2021 7:22 am

UN researchers are set to publish their strongest statement yet on the science of their bullshit about “climate change.”

Fixed that for them.

The report will likely detail significant changes to the world’s oceans, ice caps and land in the coming decades.

Translation: The report will hype more speculative bullshit about the unknown future and attribute everything supposedly “bad” about it to the imaginary “crisis” of supposedly, but not actually, human-induced “climate change.”

It will be their first global assessment on the science of global heating since 2013.

Translation: It will be the first steaming pile of hype and bullshit the IPCC has excreted since 2013. The word “science” will again be misused to represent naked speculation that continues to diverge from reality.

It is expected the forthcoming Summary for Policymakers will be a key document for global leaders when they meet in November.

Translation: The usual politicized nonsense which bears little connection to the already cherry-picked scientific reports “accepted” by the IPCC, which was formed for the express purpose of blaming changes to the climate on humanity as a guise for creating an excuse for globalized socialism under the control of unelected bureaucrats like those in the UN (who of course expects to impose itself in the middle of all the wealth transfer schemes supposedly “needed” to “save us” from the imaginary “crisis”) will be what they bleat endlessly about in an attempt to browbeat western nations into “emission” reduction and payola schemes that wouldn’t fix the “climate” if the “crisis” was real.

