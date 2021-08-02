Lower Troposphere Temperature

UAH Global Temperature Update for July, 2021: +0.20 deg. C

Reposted from Dr. Roy Spencer’s Blog

August 2nd, 2021 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.

The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for July, 2021 was +0.20 deg. C, up from the June, 2021 value of -0.01 deg. C.

REMINDER: We have changed the 30-year averaging period from which we compute anomalies to 1991-2020, from the old period 1981-2010. This change does not affect the temperature trends.

The linear warming trend since January, 1979 remains at +0.14 C/decade (+0.12 C/decade over the global-averaged oceans, and +0.18 C/decade over global-averaged land).

Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1991-2020) average for the last 19 months are:

YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 
2020 01  0.42  0.44  0.40  0.52  0.57 -0.22  0.41
2020 02  0.59  0.74  0.45  0.63  0.17 -0.27  0.20
2020 03  0.35  0.42  0.27  0.53  0.81 -0.95 -0.04
2020 04  0.26  0.26  0.25  0.35 -0.70  0.63  0.78
2020 05  0.42  0.43  0.41  0.53  0.07  0.84 -0.20
2020 06  0.30  0.29  0.30  0.31  0.26  0.54  0.97
2020 07  0.31  0.31  0.31  0.28  0.44  0.27  0.26
2020 08  0.30  0.34  0.26  0.45  0.35  0.30  0.24
2020 09  0.40  0.42  0.39  0.29  0.69  0.24  0.64
2020 10  0.38  0.53  0.22  0.24  0.86  0.95 -0.01
2020 11  0.40  0.52  0.27  0.17  1.45  1.09  1.28
2020 12  0.15  0.08  0.21 -0.07  0.29  0.44  0.13
2021 01  0.12  0.34 -0.09 -0.08  0.36  0.50 -0.52
2021 02  0.20  0.32  0.08 -0.14 -0.65  0.07 -0.27
2021 03 -0.01  0.13 -0.14 -0.29  0.59 -0.78 -0.79
2021 04 -0.05  0.05 -0.15 -0.28 -0.02  0.02  0.29
2021 05  0.08  0.14  0.03  0.06 -0.41 -0.04  0.02
2021 06 -0.01  0.31 -0.32 -0.14  1.44  0.63 -0.76
2021 07  0.20  0.33  0.07  0.13  0.58  0.43  0.80

The full UAH Global Temperature Report, along with the LT global gridpoint anomaly image for July, 2021 should be available within the next few days here.

The global and regional monthly anomalies for the various atmospheric layers we monitor should be available in the next few days at the following locations:

Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt

Joe Bastardi
August 2, 2021 6:07 pm

Right on top of CDAC on our site which was .34C but based on normals ending 2010. Even tweeted .2c as the estimated. UAH is the gold standard, but weatherbell.com site can give you a hint as to where it might go. We are going to get the averages changed. Dr Roy RULES

Screen Shot 2021-08-02 at 9.04.45 PM.png
4
Reply
Bellman
August 2, 2021 6:33 pm

Equal 5th warmest July in UAH data set, 0.18°C below the all time record July set in 1998.

Start of Monckton style pause moves from March 2015 to February 2015, making the pause 6 years and 6 months old, [sarc] 4 months shorter than last month [\sarc].

0
Reply
Bellman
Reply to  Bellman
August 2, 2021 6:36 pm

Top 10 warmest July Anomalies in UAH:

   Year Anomaly
1  1998    0.38
2  2020    0.31
3  2016    0.26
4  2019    0.25
5  2010    0.20
6  2021    0.20
7  2018    0.17
8  2017    0.16
9  2002    0.10
10 2005    0.09
0
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Bellman
August 2, 2021 6:53 pm

What if I love CO2?

0
Reply
Jeff Alberts
Reply to  Bellman
August 2, 2021 8:01 pm

Considering UAH started in a colder period, what’s the problem?

0
Reply
michael hart
Reply to  Bellman
August 2, 2021 6:43 pm

So, errr…, it’s worse than we thought? 🙂

2
Reply
MarkW
Reply to  Bellman
August 2, 2021 7:43 pm

It was also the 3rd warmest 1pm on July 5th on record.

0
Reply
shoehorn
August 2, 2021 6:44 pm

Like what stock market analysts call a *dead cat bounce*.

3
Reply
Forrest Gardener
August 2, 2021 7:30 pm

The magnitude of these fluctuations always surprises me. That’s a very spiky graph.

1
Reply
Laws of Nature
August 2, 2021 7:33 pm

Hmm, I never understood why this value can bounce to rapidly.
What is the uncertainty of this number?
Does this really mean that the global LT Temerature is 0.21°C higer than last month? That sounds unbelievable..

1
Reply
Jeff Alberts
August 2, 2021 7:51 pm

Why are we so concerned about all these tiny little ups and downs?

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
August 2, 2021 8:01 pm

Why not use 1981 – 2020 for the graph instead of the shorter 30-year averaging period of 1991-2020? There is nothing magic about 30 years. The longer the period the better.

0
Reply
