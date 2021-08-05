Climate Politics Electric Vehicles

UK MPs Condemn Government’s 2030 Ban on New Fossil Fueled Car Sales and The Ill-Informed Push for Us All to Drive Electric

Guest post by Howard Cox

  • 13 MPs and Lord Lilley have endorsed a ground-breaking new report from the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK motorists and UK hauliers. It brings to the attention of decision makers that UK’s 37m drivers also want clean air to breathe. But at the same time to show that the current unilateral Government policies for road users, whilst on the surface seem laudable, are instead set to be damaging for the economy and the Nation’s role in ‘helping out’ with global climate change.
  • APPG Chair, Craig Mackinlay says: “The only thing that’s protecting the Government from electoral harm on this matter is the seeming Westminster consensus and lack of courage to stand up to the climate fanatics and say: enough!  Sooner or later the public will rebel against this madness. Better to have the rational debate now before we fully embark on a failing and expensive experiment.”
  • The Government should immediately remove the threat of the 2030 ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles. Instead, they should incentivise the move to clean fuels by motivating industry and entrepreneurs to develop technologies that will not impact adversely on the economy, drivers, or businesses. Allow the market to dictate what clean fuel technology is best and affordable for all drivers, not through a very costly, divisive ineffective Government mandate.

The APPG Report Highlights:

  • 7 Practical Recommendations to lower emissions without banning new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030.
  • A plethora of expert opinions on recent Government edicts and their effective ways to reduce emissions and avoid economic doomsday.
  • Several questions of the Government on behalf of UK’s 37m drivers as to the viability and cost of the Government’s unexpected target date to ban new fossil fuelled cars and vans in 2030.
  • A ‘cradle to grave’ review of Electric Vehicles compared to Petrol/Diesel driven Transport. Highlighting safety, production, electricity supply and practicality of EVs.
  • Whether the Government has truly recognised a fair and equitable replacement for £35bn of annual Fuel Duty and VAT.
  • The largest ever survey of road user opinion that back a series of recommendations from the APPG as to meeting the needs of reducing vehicle emissions without adopting the Government’s highly unpopular road user policies.  50,000 took part.
  • A better way to lower vehicle emissions than using ineffective ‘Pay to Pollute’ policies and cliff edge vehicle sales bans.

The Chair of the APPG, Craig Mackinlay MP said: “In producing probably one of the most authoritative reports on the subject ever written, we have listened to thousands of road users, from cyclists, bikers, motorists, through to our vital frontline and essential much undermined commercial vehicle drivers.”

“We have put together a range of recommendations to Government that are both constructive and economically viable to help reduce emissions without hurting 37m drivers or UK’s economy.”

 “It is imperative we bring the majority of the electorate along with us in the changes being demanded of them. Not using a ton of un-consulted millstones. It must be through consultation and consensus and a rational debate about the cost and alternatives. That will mean compromises on all sides of the green agenda. Above all, using common sense and practical, achievable solutions.”

“We have shown evidence in this measured report that the current Government Road user transport plans are at best unwise and worst of all, ill-advised. It is not too late for a change of overall policy. A change that will be supported by the majority of the electorate, businesses, and all road users for a long time to come.”

Sir John Redwood MP said: There is a lot of common sense in the APPG Fair Fuel Report. Greener transport needs to work for the people it wishes to attract as users. You cannot get to work or run the children to school on a government target. Government needs to explain how these changes are going to be better, popular and affordable.”

Julian Knight MP said “This policy was wrong headed from the start, dreamt up in the kitchen diners of Notting hill, with no understanding of real people’s daily lives. It’s clear that the switch to electric will cause more environmental damage than running clean diesel. What’s more who is to say electric won’t be superseded soon making this whole costly charade a waste of time and money.”

Andrew Lewer MBE, MP said: This is a serious and well-researched report that should force policy makers to face facts and to level with the British public about the costs – to them – of bans on petrol and diesel vehicles and the timescale intended for this.”

James Sunderland, MP said: “I welcome the recommendations of this report that highlights the need for a viable move to clean fuels that does not impact adversely on the economy, drivers or businesses. We must also ensure that all road users are involved in the development of road transport strategy and so I particularly support the idea of a Road User Consultative Group. I urge policy makers to consider very carefully the recommendations of this well-researched and informative piece of work by the Fair Fuel APPG.”

Other quotes from 12 MPs and a Lord including Steve Baker, Sir Greg Knight, Andrew Bridgen, Philip Davies, Bob Blackman, Karl McCartney, Graham Stringer, Sir John Hayes, and Lord Peter Lilley can be accessed at https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/4/ and https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/6/

Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK and Secretary to the APPG said: “The economic recovery would collapse if fossil fuelled car use is squeezed through these needless cliff edge bans. Motorists did not vote for the Green Party in the General Election. But that is what we have got. There also, seems to be a deliberate policy to divide road users under the cover of a well-financed ill-informed emotive green agenda.”

“Why hasn’t the Government produced a full post Covid recovery cost benefit analysis as to the impact of the 2030 ban and the unpopular push to drive electric, on the economy, UK’s drivers, specifically low-income motorists and small businesses? Most of all, they must dispassionately demonstrate their policy will achieve lower vehicle emissions and be more beneficial than the mammoth cost of implementing the ban itself. What are they scared of, if they believe this policy is so right? Dozens of backbench MPs, have told me they are very uneasy with current road transport polices and their inevitable negative affect on their constituents.”

The APPG Report has been produced by the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers, with considerable editorial and research input by Howard Cox, Secretary to the APPG and Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign.

The APPG Report can be downloaded at https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/

FairFuelUK is backed by the RHA & Logistics UK. Other contributors to this report include the Alliance of British Drivers, the Motorcycle Action Group, and the Global Warming Policy Foundation.  

Report Contributor Contacts include:

  • FairFuelUK Campaign – Howard Cox, Report Editor
  • Alliance of British Drivers – Paul Biggs
  • Motorcycle Action Group – Lembit Opik
  • GWPF – Harry Wilkinson

Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011.  As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users.

B Clarke
August 5, 2021 2:09 am

Oh no, some rational thinking .thats why the report never made it on the BBC

Greg
Reply to  B Clarke
August 5, 2021 2:23 am

It’s great to finally see some pushback on this global stupidity. Sadly, this is so entrenched that they whole heartedly accept the idea of “low carbon” and “cleaner fuels” ( meaning clean as in less “carbon” ).

B Clarke
Reply to  Greg
August 5, 2021 2:30 am

Entrenched is the right word , we could see the motor industry complaining that ” we have invested billions in research and development on ev” yet there are still many new ice being made and sold, = there will need to be a scapegoat, I can help i can think of many.

H B
Reply to  B Clarke
August 5, 2021 3:17 am

Sue the greenies

John V. Wright
Reply to  B Clarke
August 5, 2021 2:30 am

That is because the BBC is institutionally socialist.

B Clarke
Reply to  John V. Wright
August 5, 2021 2:33 am

I think your being to generous.

griff
Reply to  John V. Wright
August 5, 2021 3:28 am

It isn’t. Or why do so many people in Guardian comments say it is Tory biased? (and the opposite on sites like this)

M Courtney
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2021 3:42 am

BBC news has a strong pro-Conservative bias. But it also has a strong pro-econutty bias. The two are not mutually incompatible as Cameron and Johnson have shown. Sky News is the same.

Look at how the BBC reported on the huge wins in councils and mayoral elections for Labour earlier this year. Hardly mentioned because Hartlepool’s UKIP voters swung to new UKIP (Con) in a By Election.

And a few weeks later when the Tories lost a seat in a By Election because of a swing away from them… nothing. Forgotten in less than 24 hours.

The BBC is why the Tories lead in the polls – amongst the elderly who still watch the BBC.

Because in the USA, “Bugger Business” anti-industry politics is associated with a wing of the Democrat Party (not the unionised rust-belt obviously) then the Green is viewed as left-wing. Thus the BBC is seen as left-wing

But in the UK, where the Conservatives are so right-wing that they openly propose a “hostile environment” for immigrants and cut social security for tax relief on millionaires inheritance, the BBC is seen as right-wing.

That is why the US and UK sites differ.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  M Courtney
August 5, 2021 3:50 am

You mean “Johnson and Carrie”!

2hotel9
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2021 3:56 am

bbc is socialist, just like you lie spewing liar.

fretslider
Reply to  B Clarke
August 5, 2021 2:54 am

” never made it on the BBC”

Facts and truth don’t cut it in the narrative driven media age.

tonyb
Editor
August 5, 2021 2:22 am

Energy looks likely to be in short supply in future as we pay tribute to the weather gods and hope they will reward us with wind or solar power.

So what’s not to like about EV’s? Buy a couple , park them in your drive and sooner or later they will spontaneously combust and provide a blazing fire, suitable for roasting marshmallows and keeping your family and the rest of the neighbourhood warm for 2 or 3 days

B Clarke
Reply to  tonyb
August 5, 2021 2:38 am

You have to love the advertising campaign for EVs on the box , some self opinionated 40 something ( I’m wiser than you) dick driving around in a ev = join the smart set you know it makes sense.

griff
Reply to  tonyb
August 5, 2021 3:28 am

would you like to give me the stats on worldwide EV spontaneous fires over the last 5 years?

fretslider
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2021 3:44 am

Would you like to tell us who records this data, griff? The UK doesn’t.

Mike Lowe
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2021 3:52 am

One would be too many. And there’s been far more than one!

fretslider
August 5, 2021 2:36 am

“Caravanning can be as simple or as luxurious as you choose. My own experience is probably not dissimilar to that of many families across the country who also share this hobby.

It best suits those who enjoy the freedom of being able to take to the open road and end up in any number of interesting and beautiful places. “ – Margaret Beckett [Labour] MP

https://www.theguardian.com/travel/2007/may/26/saturday.camping

Word is that most if not all EVs cannot tow a caravan…

“We are all aware of the severe range restrictions of EVs. Although the stated range of a car may typically be around 200 miles, the practical range will probably be little more than 100, allowing for a sensible safety reserve. Estimates suggest, however, that towing a caravan reduces the range by half, maybe as little therefore as 50 miles.

What then are holidaymakers supposed to do if they want to travel, say, to Cornwall? A 300-mile trip would require six recharging stops, each probably involving at least two to three hours spent in queues. (Just think typical bank holiday traffic!).

In practice, the journey would probably take three or four days, with recharging taking place at overnight camp sites. By the time you got to Cornwall, it would be time to come home

You cannot automatically assume that your new EV will even be capable of towing. Indeed most EVs are not legally allowed to tow at all. One problem is the weight of the battery, which naturally restricts the weight the car can tow. There is also the problem of the strain put on certain components, such as the brakes and the electric powertrain.”

https://notalotofpeopleknowthat.wordpress.com/2021/06/17/evs-caravans/

Presumably people who holiday with a caravan will have to upgrade to a Shire horse?

B Clarke
Reply to  fretslider
August 5, 2021 2:46 am

Poor old JC will be put in a intolerable position ,as a self confessed caravan hater, yet the very thing he hates may save the very thing he loves the internal combustion engine

Archer
Reply to  fretslider
August 5, 2021 2:58 am

Word is that most if not all EVs cannot tow a caravan…

They can, just not particularly far. If you don’t mind caravanning at the other end of your street, they’re great for towing.

fretslider
Reply to  Archer
August 5, 2021 3:30 am

No they can’t

” Indeed most EVs are not legally allowed to tow at all. “

Really?

“Most electric cars are not type-approved for towing “

Can you tow with an electric or hybrid car? | Auto Express

Apparently, the Tesla X is approved – assuming you can afford one… (Tesla Model X on-the-road prices RRP from £90,980)

…and the paraphernalia that goes with it.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by fretslider
Ron Long
August 5, 2021 2:40 am

So put together the APPG recommendation for a balanced approach to fuel and emissions with the WATTS prior article about some additional CO2 in the atmosphere (some of it anthropogenic?) greening the earth, and the light is shined on the zero emissions crowd and their phony net zero schemes. That’s right the CAGW crowd wants to switch to EV’s without any consideration how to actually acquire and distribute the E part of the EV, and while doing so want to un-green (brown-up?) the earth! President Joe Biden (or whoever writes that stuff he struggles to read on the teleprompter) just declared the goal of half EV’s by 2030 for America, good luck with that. The CAGW crowd strays further from Reality on a daily basis.

GVasey
August 5, 2021 2:46 am

I just wrote professionally about the 1m tonne shortfall in Lithium by 2030 to support 30% EVs when 2.5m tons will be required for car batteries. Bear in mind 2018 production was 85,000 tons globally. The shortfall is unprecedented in commodities. All it can mean is massive price rises for battery metals and EVs made unaffordable to anyone but the wealthy. That is where this idiocy is taking us. NTW, this doesn’t include the battery metals needed for other uses like grid stability. The future is defo you will have nothing and be happy and this climate nonsense is a key part of that narrative.

Peter Wilson
August 5, 2021 2:55 am

A simple remedy for the present air pollution problems has been available to us for 50 years or more: build cars, lorries, ships and aircraft with LNG fuelled motors which emit only water vapour and CO2!
Blame the Green Brigade for the global air quality problems!

Right-Handed Shark
August 5, 2021 2:59 am

I have downloaded the report and sent a copy to my MP, if you are a UK resident please do the same. It’s about time this zero carbon nonsense was called out, and no-one in politics should be able to claim “I wasn’t informed.”

Rusty
August 5, 2021 2:59 am

The 2030/35 ICE ban will bump into reality and the dates will be put back just like the gas boiler ban date has been.

Any government/party which tries to enforce these bans will find themselves out of office at the earliest opportunity.

griff
August 5, 2021 3:27 am

But it isn’t just about emissions of noxious gas and particulates as this seems to suggest: it is also about cutting CO2.

And that is absolutely necessary: the UK is already seeing negative climate change effects in the form of exceptional/damaging heavy rain events/floods.

I wonder who they got submissions from, since there was no publicity asking the general public to contribute…

lee
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2021 3:51 am

“it is also about cutting CO2.And that is absolutely necessary: the UK is already seeing negative climate change effects in the form of exceptional/damaging heavy rain events/floods.”

Do you have a peer-reviewed link for that? 😉

Last edited 13 minutes ago by lee
Mike Lowe
Reply to  griff
August 5, 2021 3:58 am

Wrong as usual, griffy. There is absolutely no proof or even a believable hypothesis that CO2 has any effect on climate. What you greenie loons need to realise is that we need far MORE CO2 in the atmosphere, to move it away from its present dangerously low level.

Newminster
August 5, 2021 4:04 am

Hell’s teeth! Where did that suddenly pop up from?! Stringer and Lilley were about the only ones to oppose the Climate Change Act. Mostly any opposition has been brushed aside. Somebody has woken up at last!

