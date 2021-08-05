UK MPs Condemn Government’s 2030 Ban on New Fossil Fueled Car Sales and The Ill-Informed Push for Us All to Drive Electric

Guest post by Howard Cox

13 MPs and Lord Lilley have endorsed a ground-breaking new report from the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK motorists and UK hauliers. It brings to the attention of decision makers that UK’s 37m drivers also want clean air to breathe. But at the same time to show that the current unilateral Government policies for road users, whilst on the surface seem laudable, are instead set to be damaging for the economy and the Nation’s role in ‘helping out’ with global climate change.

APPG Chair, Craig Mackinlay says: “The only thing that’s protecting the Government from electoral harm on this matter is the seeming Westminster consensus and lack of courage to stand up to the climate fanatics and say: enough! Sooner or later the public will rebel against this madness. Better to have the rational debate now before we fully embark on a failing and expensive experiment.”

Sooner or later the public will rebel against this madness. Better to have the rational debate now before we fully embark on a failing and expensive experiment.” The Government should immediately remove the threat of the 2030 ban on the sales of new petrol and diesel vehicles. Instead, they should incentivise the move to clean fuels by motivating industry and entrepreneurs to develop technologies that will not impact adversely on the economy, drivers, or businesses. Allow the market to dictate what clean fuel technology is best and affordable for all drivers, not through a very costly, divisive ineffective Government mandate.

7 Practical Recommendations to lower emissions without banning new diesel and petrol vehicles by 2030.

A plethora of expert opinions on recent Government edicts and their effective ways to reduce emissions and avoid economic doomsday.

Several questions of the Government on behalf of UK’s 37m drivers as to the viability and cost of the Government’s unexpected target date to ban new fossil fuelled cars and vans in 2030.

A ‘cradle to grave’ review of Electric Vehicles compared to Petrol/Diesel driven Transport. Highlighting safety, production, electricity supply and practicality of EVs.

Whether the Government has truly recognised a fair and equitable replacement for £35bn of annual Fuel Duty and VAT.

The largest ever survey of road user opinion that back a series of recommendations from the APPG as to meeting the needs of reducing vehicle emissions without adopting the Government’s highly unpopular road user policies. 50,000 took part.

A better way to lower vehicle emissions than using ineffective ‘Pay to Pollute’ policies and cliff edge vehicle sales bans.

The Chair of the APPG, Craig Mackinlay MP said: “In producing probably one of the most authoritative reports on the subject ever written, we have listened to thousands of road users, from cyclists, bikers, motorists, through to our vital frontline and essential much undermined commercial vehicle drivers.”

“We have put together a range of recommendations to Government that are both constructive and economically viable to help reduce emissions without hurting 37m drivers or UK’s economy.”

“It is imperative we bring the majority of the electorate along with us in the changes being demanded of them. Not using a ton of un-consulted millstones. It must be through consultation and consensus and a rational debate about the cost and alternatives. That will mean compromises on all sides of the green agenda. Above all, using common sense and practical, achievable solutions.”

“We have shown evidence in this measured report that the current Government Road user transport plans are at best unwise and worst of all, ill-advised. It is not too late for a change of overall policy. A change that will be supported by the majority of the electorate, businesses, and all road users for a long time to come.”

Sir John Redwood MP said: “There is a lot of common sense in the APPG Fair Fuel Report. Greener transport needs to work for the people it wishes to attract as users. You cannot get to work or run the children to school on a government target. Government needs to explain how these changes are going to be better, popular and affordable.”

Julian Knight MP said “This policy was wrong headed from the start, dreamt up in the kitchen diners of Notting hill, with no understanding of real people’s daily lives. It’s clear that the switch to electric will cause more environmental damage than running clean diesel. What’s more who is to say electric won’t be superseded soon making this whole costly charade a waste of time and money.”

Andrew Lewer MBE, MP said: “This is a serious and well-researched report that should force policy makers to face facts and to level with the British public about the costs – to them – of bans on petrol and diesel vehicles and the timescale intended for this.”

James Sunderland, MP said: “I welcome the recommendations of this report that highlights the need for a viable move to clean fuels that does not impact adversely on the economy, drivers or businesses. We must also ensure that all road users are involved in the development of road transport strategy and so I particularly support the idea of a Road User Consultative Group. I urge policy makers to consider very carefully the recommendations of this well-researched and informative piece of work by the Fair Fuel APPG.”

Other quotes from 12 MPs and a Lord including Steve Baker, Sir Greg Knight, Andrew Bridgen, Philip Davies, Bob Blackman, Karl McCartney, Graham Stringer, Sir John Hayes, and Lord Peter Lilley can be accessed at https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/4/ and https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/6/

Howard Cox, Founder of FairFuelUK and Secretary to the APPG said: “The economic recovery would collapse if fossil fuelled car use is squeezed through these needless cliff edge bans. Motorists did not vote for the Green Party in the General Election. But that is what we have got. There also, seems to be a deliberate policy to divide road users under the cover of a well-financed ill-informed emotive green agenda.”

“Why hasn’t the Government produced a full post Covid recovery cost benefit analysis as to the impact of the 2030 ban and the unpopular push to drive electric, on the economy, UK’s drivers, specifically low-income motorists and small businesses? Most of all, they must dispassionately demonstrate their policy will achieve lower vehicle emissions and be more beneficial than the mammoth cost of implementing the ban itself. What are they scared of, if they believe this policy is so right? Dozens of backbench MPs, have told me they are very uneasy with current road transport polices and their inevitable negative affect on their constituents.”

The APPG Report has been produced by the APPG for Fair Fuel for Motorists and Hauliers, with considerable editorial and research input by Howard Cox, Secretary to the APPG and Founder of the FairFuelUK Campaign.

The APPG Report can be downloaded at https://fairfueluk.com/APPG-FFUK/

FairFuelUK is backed by the RHA & Logistics UK. Other contributors to this report include the Alliance of British Drivers, the Motorcycle Action Group, and the Global Warming Policy Foundation.

Report Contributor Contacts include:

FairFuelUK Campaign – Howard Cox, Report Editor

Alliance of British Drivers – Paul Biggs

Motorcycle Action Group – Lembit Opik

GWPF – Harry Wilkinson

Background: Since 2011 the APPG for Fair Fuel for UK Motorists and UK Hauliers has examined major issues that impact on UK drivers. Along with FairFuelUK, it has been a major influencer on keeping Fuel Duty frozen since 2011. As well as fuel taxation, other issues addressed by the APPG that impact on drivers, have included congestion charges, ULEZ/CAZs, parking costs, roads investment, unfair treatment for fossil fuelled vehicle owners, solutions to lower emissions, cleaner fuel incentives, alternative technology options and transparent pricing at the fuel pumps. With the expected decline in Fuel Duty revenue, the APPG will also formulate a long-term approach to the future of road taxation and a positive transport strategy for all road users.

4.5 8 votes Article Rating

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...