Intermittent Wind and Solar

The levelised cost of floating offshore wind

1 hour ago
Charles Rotter
12 Comments

From The GWPF

Date: 29/07/21 Andrew Montford, Global Warming Policy Forum

We present what may be the first estimate of the levelised cost of floating offshore wind.

Last year, I wrote a blog post setting out the financial situation of Hywind, the UK’s first commercial floating offshore windfarm, and indeed the first in the world. It was an ugly tale, with a hugely lossmaking operation kept in the black only by a vast transfer of subsidies. However, Hywind has recently published its second set of financial results since it became fully operational, and so we can now start to get a handle on its operational performance and underlying costs, and publish what I believe is the first estimate of the levelised cost of floating offshore wind.

Situated off Peterhead, in what appears to be something of a sweet spot for wind, it is unsurprising that Hywind’s performance is rather better than your typical offshore windfarm. Renewables advocates are keen to point out that its capacity factor (the electricity generated as a percentage of the theoretical maximum) has reached 57%. However, in 2020/2021, that fell back to just 51%, which is only a few points ahead of recent fixed offshore windfarms.

Meanwhile its costs are extraordinarily high. We already knew that its capital cost, at £8.9m/MW. was around three times the that of fixed offshore wind. But its opex costs are also much higher than might be expected. As a rule of thumb, fixed offshore wind opex starts at around £100,000/MW per year, and then rises from there as the turbines age. However, Hywind seems to have started out from a much higher base – its opex costs have averaged over £200,000/MW per year since it became operational.

With only marginally better operational performance than fixed offshore, and costs that are several times higher, there is no hope that Hywind’s overall levelised cost will be anything other than disastrously expensive. I estimate the LCOE figure as £224/MWh, a value that is unchanged since last year, suggesting that the value is reasonably robust. This is approximately double that of fixed offshore wind, and perhaps five to six times what we would expect for electricity from gas turbines. (As always when comparing wind and gas, we should note that the comparison is misleading, since wind should carry a considerable extra cost burden because of its intermittency, which is expensive to correct).

Read the full article here.

Also a follow up article: Clues to the levelised cost of tidal stream

Derg
July 31, 2021 6:37 am

We are littering our landscape with this stupid.

Carry on stormtroopers.

3
Reply
Greg
Reply to  Derg
July 31, 2021 7:15 am

landscape. Did you read the “offshore” part of the description? The word “float” maybe a clue and the blue stuff in the photo looks kinda wet. Maybe that’s all “extra” rainfall in UK this year.

0
Reply
commieBob
July 31, 2021 6:39 am

At what point do ‘they’ admit that their experiments aren’t working.

Some of the sjw greenies I know think all technology is like computers. For instance the smart phone in your pocket is a zillion times more powerful and a zillion times smaller and consumes a zillion times less energy that the most powerful computers of the 1950s. Why shouldn’t wind power be the same? Right?

Bill Gates is supposed to have said the following:

If General Motors had kept up with the technology like the computer industry has, we would all be driving $25.00 cars that got 1,000 miles to the gallon.

The retort to that is at least amusing.

In fact, most technology is more likely to follow Eroom’s Law than to follow Moore’s Law.

2
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  commieBob
July 31, 2021 7:02 am

From the retort:

10.You’d have to press the “Start” button to turn the engine off.

We just bought a new car, and that’s exactly what you have to do now.

1
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  Steve Case
July 31, 2021 7:22 am

Beat me to it, Chrysler has had them for over 10 years.

0
Reply
Joel O’Bryan
Reply to  commieBob
July 31, 2021 7:08 am

“At what point do ‘they’ admit that their experiments aren’t working?”

Never. The main rule of socialists is to never, ever admit they were wrong. They always blame shift when their efforts fail and claim not enough resources committed is why it failed.

2
Reply
Rhs
July 31, 2021 6:42 am

Too bad folks at electric4health.org won’t read or understand the cost of making everything electricity based.
They’re running a fear mongering campaign to convince folks around Denver that using Natural Gas in homes leads to a premature death because burning it makes the indoor air quality bad. Fricken nutters…

5
Reply
Derg
Reply to  Rhs
July 31, 2021 7:15 am

You tell them to go to electric heat and keep the natural gas for yourself. Stupid is stupid like the Simon.

1
Reply
Greg
July 31, 2021 7:13 am

Start be defining “opex” and LCOE ( levelised cost …O … E ? ) and how that is calculated.
Even if you spend you life emerged in this jargon, don’t expect we all do.

I actually gained nothing from this article except the fact you are against it. Give me a chance to agree with you.

-1
Reply
Rhs
Reply to  Greg
July 31, 2021 7:21 am

This article was reposted from another site, whine and complain to them you’d rather not do a Google search for common business terms you don’t understand.
OPEX – Operational Expenses
LCOE – Levelized Cost Of Energy, https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Levelized_cost_of_energy

0
Reply
Citizen Smith
July 31, 2021 7:16 am

Big Government is the only financier that can afford to be this stupid.

0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
July 31, 2021 7:20 am

Subtitled:

“How to Throw Money into the Ocean”

0
Reply
