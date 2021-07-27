By Kenneth Richard on 26. July 2021
New Study Finds East And West Antarctica Have Profoundly Cooled By -2.8°C And -1.68°C Since 1979
Apparently there’s a “negative greenhouse effect” in the Antarctic.
https://www.nature.com/articles/s41612-018-0031-y
And here I was thinking that the science was settled (/sarc)
This effect has been known for quite some time; at least since Schwarzchild formalized the radiative transfer equation in the early 20th century. Though it is said that Poisson derived nearly the exact same equation in 1835, but almost certainly could not have made the connection between GHGs and the lapse rate since the whole concept of a GHG and even radiation physics in general was primitive to say the least at the time Yeah, I known Fourier first proposed the greenhouse effect to explain the temperature of Earth prior to Poisson’s equation, but there just wasn’t enough known at the time to connect all of the dots this early. BTW…that is Karl Schwarzchild of black hole fame, Simeon Poisson of Poisson Distribution fame, and Joseph Fourier of Fourier Transform fame. Anyway…my point…the negative greenhouse effect has been known for a really long time. It’s nothing new.
Also, isn’t this the place that is supposedly loosing ice mass?
Maybe not? According to a 30 Oct 15 (updated: 6 Aug 17), study by NASA the Antarctic ice mass is increasing.
“A new NASA study says that an increase in Antarctic snow accumulation that began 10,000 years ago is currently adding enough ice to the continent to outweigh the increased losses from its thinning glaciers.
The research challenges the conclusions of other studies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2013 report, which says that Antarctica is overall losing land ice.”
Has NASA joined the “denialist” ranks? Decidedly not. Later in the report it says:
“IF [emphasis added] the losses of the Antarctic Peninsula and parts of West Antarctica continue to increase at the same rate they’ve been increasing for the last two decades, the losses will catch up with the long-term gain in East Antarctica in 20 or 30 years.”
This mealy mouthed statement should prevent a fall from grace with the faithful adherents.
The point is, the “Settled Science” says the Antarctic ice mass is presently decreasing. The heretical NASA science says it is not.
Here is an interesting question. How can the AGCC models accurately predict sea level rise, when they assume that the Antarctic ice/snow mass is decreasing, and ignore the fact that for 10K years, and at least for another 20 years, it is increasing (and may never decrease)?
Here is the Link to the NASA article:
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses
Greenland seems to be doing quite well, quite a bit above the 198-2010 mean level:
http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/
It’s adding mass…
Greenland is still losing mass
What time frame are you referring to? No change before 1990. It looks like your time frame begins in 2002; less than 20 years.
https://www.climate.gov/news-features/featured-images/greenland-ice-loss-2020-was-below-record-above-average
Greenland’s surface mass balance has been anomalously high this summer; well above average and at times, unprecedented
And the Antarctic penninsula has certainly been warming rapidly:
Warming in Antarctica | UCAR Center for Science Education
(The British Antarctic Survey has 50 years of data but their website is rubbish)
From your article griff:
The Antarctic Peninsula, the part of Antarctica furthest from the South Pole, has been warming rapidly, five times faster than the global average. Between 1950 and 2000, the Antarctic Peninsula warmed 2.8°C (5.0°F). That’s more warming than anywhere else in the Southern Hemisphere. Since 2000, other changes such as a stronger jet stream and winds have caused a dip in temperatures, particularly during the summer.
I guess you missed that.
Saw this at NTZ, then checked out the very poor quality study. Did not comment there. KR at NTZ has an unfortunate habit of touting poor quality confirmation bias studies—in the NTZ case, anti CAGW. I made this observation there before; he only takes offense. IMO We should not give credence to any poor quality climate studies, period. No matter their conclusions.
There are too few stations on Antarctica for ERA reanalysis to be meaningful.
And the polar orbit sat stuff still gives inadequate coverage above -85 Latitude.
Is true observationally that the peninsula has been differentially warming and losing ice, attributed by most to changing ocean currents it is exposed to.