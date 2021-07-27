Antarctic

New Study Finds East And West Antarctica Have Profoundly Cooled By -2.8°C And -1.68°C Since 1979

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

From the NoTricksZone

By Kenneth Richard on 26. July 2021

From 1979-2018 East Antarctica cooled -0.70°C/decade (-2.8°C), West Antarctica cooled -0.42°C/decade (-1.68°C), but the Antarctic Peninsula warmed 0.18°C/decade (0.72°C). Thus, as a whole, the Antarctic continent has cooled by about -1.5°C to -2°C during the same period CO2 rose from 337 to 410 ppm.

Zhu et al., 2021

“The temperature trend from ERA5 is consistent with that from observations, in which a cooling trend dominates East Antarctica and West Antarctica, while a warming trend exists in the Antarctic Peninsula except during austral summer.”
“The trends in ERA reanalyses and observations are all negative in East Antarctica in all annual and seasons, and the fastest cooling trend appears in MAM, and the cooling rate of this season is more than 1 °C per decade. In West Antarctica, the ERA5 trends are similar to observation trends, whereas there is a difference between ERA5 trends and ERA-Interim in SON, as reflected in a warming trend in ERA-Interim while a cooling trend is observed in ERA5. ERA5 exhibits a significant cooling trend in annual data, MAM, and JJA, and the trends from ERA-Interim always fail to pass the significance test.”
“It is also worth mentioning that the ERA5 shows a faster cooling rate than ERA-Interim and observations in West Antarctica. Over the Antarctic Peninsula, trends of annual and seasonal temperature means in ERA reanalyses and observations are not significant. ERA5 presents a warming trend with the exception of DJF, as is the case for ERA-Interim and station records.”
4.5 10 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Sparko
July 27, 2021 2:06 pm

Isn’t Antarctica where CO2 warming should be the easiest to detect ?

1
Reply
Alastair gray
Reply to  Sparko
July 27, 2021 2:21 pm

Michael mann can make all of Antarctica warm-by using dodgy gridding. Its a hockey stick thing called polar amplification

0
Reply
Hans Erren
Reply to  Sparko
July 27, 2021 2:30 pm

Temperature inversion creates a co2 emission spectrum, where more co2 acts as cooling

11DCF067-221C-4390-8FC1-13E7ED598E60.png
3
Reply
E. Schaffer
Reply to  Hans Erren
July 27, 2021 3:35 pm

You know when we have a similar inversion? In Arctic winter! And guess where and when the planet is warming most?

A little hint: Arctic winter!

0
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Sparko
July 27, 2021 2:59 pm

Actually it is so cold there that CO2 FREEZES (-78c)

-1
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Sparko
July 27, 2021 3:10 pm

In Antarectica CO2 cools.

0
Reply
Smart Rock
July 27, 2021 2:15 pm

Apparently there’s a “negative greenhouse effect” in the Antarctic.

https://www.nature.com/articles/s41612-018-0031-y

And here I was thinking that the science was settled (/sarc)

1
Reply
bdgwx
Reply to  Smart Rock
July 27, 2021 3:10 pm

This effect has been known for quite some time; at least since Schwarzchild formalized the radiative transfer equation in the early 20th century. Though it is said that Poisson derived nearly the exact same equation in 1835, but almost certainly could not have made the connection between GHGs and the lapse rate since the whole concept of a GHG and even radiation physics in general was primitive to say the least at the time Yeah, I known Fourier first proposed the greenhouse effect to explain the temperature of Earth prior to Poisson’s equation, but there just wasn’t enough known at the time to connect all of the dots this early. BTW…that is Karl Schwarzchild of black hole fame, Simeon Poisson of Poisson Distribution fame, and Joseph Fourier of Fourier Transform fame. Anyway…my point…the negative greenhouse effect has been known for a really long time. It’s nothing new.

Last edited 33 minutes ago by bdgwx
0
Reply
R Taylor
Reply to  bdgwx
July 27, 2021 3:37 pm

Except ice-core deuterium (temperature) shows no CO2 effect at all, unless you believe effect precedes cause. But while you’re on a roll, how about explaining why there is no hotspot in the tropical troposphere?

0
Reply
Sage
July 27, 2021 2:21 pm

Also, isn’t this the place that is supposedly loosing ice mass?
Maybe not? According to a 30 Oct 15 (updated: 6 Aug 17), study by NASA the Antarctic ice mass is increasing.

“A new NASA study says that an increase in Antarctic snow accumulation that began 10,000 years ago is currently adding enough ice to the continent to outweigh the increased losses from its thinning glaciers.
The research challenges the conclusions of other studies, including the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s (IPCC) 2013 report, which says that Antarctica is overall losing land ice.”

Has NASA joined the “denialist” ranks? Decidedly not. Later in the report it says:

“IF [emphasis added] the losses of the Antarctic Peninsula and parts of West Antarctica continue to increase at the same rate they’ve been increasing for the last two decades, the losses will catch up with the long-term gain in East Antarctica in 20 or 30 years.”

This mealy mouthed statement should prevent a fall from grace with the faithful adherents.

The point is, the “Settled Science” says the Antarctic ice mass is presently decreasing. The heretical NASA science says it is not.

Here is an interesting question. How can the AGCC models accurately predict sea level rise, when they assume that the Antarctic ice/snow mass is decreasing, and ignore the fact that for 10K years, and at least for another 20 years, it is increasing (and may never decrease)?

Here is the Link to the NASA article:
https://www.nasa.gov/feature/goddard/nasa-study-mass-gains-of-antarctic-ice-sheet-greater-than-losses

0
Reply
griff
July 27, 2021 2:26 pm

Well the arctic has definitely warmed… Alaska, Siberia, Svalbard, Lapland…

The arctic sea ice is still in bad shape/declining…

Greenland is still losing mass

-12
Reply
Ron Long
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 2:45 pm

griff, why don’t you go to Greenland and grow wine grapes? The Vikings did it, so I´m guessing you could.

5
Reply
ResourceGuy
Reply to  Ron Long
July 27, 2021 3:05 pm

It does not pay as well as trolling and does not have the benefits.

0
Reply
Shanghai Dan
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 2:46 pm

Greenland seems to be doing quite well, quite a bit above the 198-2010 mean level:

http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/

It’s adding mass…

0
Reply
icisil
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 2:59 pm

Greenland is still losing mass

What time frame are you referring to? No change before 1990. It looks like your time frame begins in 2002; less than 20 years.

https://www.climate.gov/news-features/featured-images/greenland-ice-loss-2020-was-below-record-above-average

Greenland’s surface mass balance has been anomalously high this summer; well above average and at times, unprecedented
comment image

http://polarportal.dk/en/greenland/surface-conditions/

Last edited 41 minutes ago by icisil
1
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 3:03 pm

Well Greenland Glaciers are melting and revealing Tree Stumps which must have existed in extended warmer conditions several millennia ago

Last edited 42 minutes ago by Bryan A
0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 3:12 pm

As usual, you are wrong:
comment image
60 years ago, Artic was warmer than today 😀

0
Reply
griff
July 27, 2021 2:29 pm

And the Antarctic penninsula has certainly been warming rapidly:

Warming in Antarctica | UCAR Center for Science Education

(The British Antarctic Survey has 50 years of data but their website is rubbish)

-9
Reply
Mark Kaiser
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 2:39 pm

From your article griff:

The Antarctic Peninsula, the part of Antarctica furthest from the South Pole, has been warming rapidly, five times faster than the global average. Between 1950 and 2000, the Antarctic Peninsula warmed 2.8°C (5.0°F). That’s more warming than anywhere else in the Southern Hemisphere. Since 2000, other changes such as a stronger jet stream and winds have caused a dip in temperatures, particularly during the summer.

I guess you missed that.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Mark Kaiser
July 27, 2021 3:15 pm

I guess you missed that.
﻿
and a lot of other stuff 😀

0
Reply
Shanghai Dan
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 2:47 pm

Did you not read the article? They said the peninsula was warming, but overall Antarctica is quickly cooling.

That would make the peninsula a weather anomaly, not the climate because, on the whole, Antarctica is quickly cooling.

2
Reply
Bryan A
Reply to  Shanghai Dan
July 27, 2021 3:06 pm

Griff’s remarks appear to be heating up vapidly

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 3:10 pm

Volcanoes are a cause of CO2. CO2 is not a cause of volcanoes.

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  griff
July 27, 2021 3:14 pm

Heard or read about vulcanoes there ?

0
Reply
Stephen W
July 27, 2021 2:29 pm

Anybody would think climate was a function of the Earth’s tilt.

1
Reply
ResourceGuy
July 27, 2021 2:34 pm

It’s a cold sink.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  ResourceGuy
July 27, 2021 3:11 pm

A cold sink is not as bad as a cold toilet seat.

0
Reply
bdgwx
July 27, 2021 2:44 pm

Does this mean No Tricks Zone accepts the ERA5 global warming trend of +0.19C/decade?

-1
Reply
John Phillips
Reply to  bdgwx
July 27, 2021 2:58 pm

You must be new around here.

1
Reply
Rud Istvan
July 27, 2021 2:57 pm

Saw this at NTZ, then checked out the very poor quality study. Did not comment there. KR at NTZ has an unfortunate habit of touting poor quality confirmation bias studies—in the NTZ case, anti CAGW. I made this observation there before; he only takes offense. IMO We should not give credence to any poor quality climate studies, period. No matter their conclusions.

There are too few stations on Antarctica for ERA reanalysis to be meaningful.
And the polar orbit sat stuff still gives inadequate coverage above -85 Latitude.

Is true observationally that the peninsula has been differentially warming and losing ice, attributed by most to changing ocean currents it is exposed to.

1
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Antarctic Glaciers

Pine Island Glacier’s ice shelf is ripping apart, speeding up key Antarctic glacier

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

Claim: Antarctica is headed for a climate tipping point by 2060, with catastrophic melting if carbon emissions aren’t cut quickly

2 months ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic Modeling Sea level

Debunked: New Computer Simulated Pine Island Glacier Doomsday Paper By Rosier et al Ignores Lots Of Science

3 months ago
Charles Rotter
Antarctic

MWP & LIA In The Ross Sea

4 months ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Antarctic

New Study Finds East And West Antarctica Have Profoundly Cooled By -2.8°C And -1.68°C Since 1979

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
natural gas

US LNG Exports Hit New Record High!

6 hours ago
David Middleton
hurricanes

Old-school data suggests hurricanes in the Atlantic are not more frequent than in the past

10 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Climate Myths Geology Lessons

Younger Dryas Myth-Busting: Flash-Frozen Mammoths Edition

14 hours ago
David Middleton
%d bloggers like this: