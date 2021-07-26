Michael E. Mann -screencap from video interview given to Rolling Stone magazine, with "L" hand gesture overlaid. Used under fair use exemption for "commentary or criticism to the public through parody or satire."
Monday Mirthiness: Mann thrice loses, but is going to court anyway! (weellll, maybe)

2 hours ago
Anthony Watts
22 Comments

From Mark Steyn’s opinion piece today at steynonline.com

You’re Once, Twice, Three Times a Loser…
Michael E Mann, Loser (Again) (and Again)

~Global warm-monger Michael E Mann’s defamation suit against me for maligning his hockey stick is now in its tenth year in the fetid septic tank of American “justice”. Way back in early 2013, when the healthy glow of late middle-age had not yet faded from my now wizened cheeks, I asked the (if memory serves) second trial judge if we could just get the hell on with it and go to trial. He turned me down, alas. But here we are, a mere eight-and-a-half years later, and my wish has very belatedly been granted. We will be going to trial, albeit with rather fewer defendants than once were.

If you’ve not been keeping track of the litigious Mann’s courtroom score card, here’s how it stands after last week’s ruling:

~Mann vs Professor Timothy Ball (British Columbia Supreme Court):
Case dismissed; Mann loses (and has been ordered to pay costs, which the bum and deadbeat has declined to do);

~Mann vs National Review (District of Columbia Superior Court):
Case dismissed; Mann loses;

~Mann vs Competitive Enterprise Institute (DC Sup Ct):
Case dismissed; Mann loses.

The links above are all to the full text of the court judgments, because Mann’s doting fans always respond with, “Oh, well, that’s just a news story, or a blog… It doesn’t mean it’s true.” When he lost to Tim Ball, he told these remarkably gullible Mann-bois that he hadn’t really lost, because the judge had tossed the suit before they got to trial, so it wasn’t like a real defeat on the merits.

Which is a bollocks argument – like saying, ah, well, in a narrow technical sense I “failed” on the written part of the driver’s test, so I never got into the car, so it’s not a real fail. He did the same when he lost to National Review, but a little more perfunctorily, I thought. And, unless I’ve missed it, he doesn’t seem to have bothered with his “losing the case is just an irrelevant technicality” with respect to CEI, so presumably even he grasps that at a certain point the arithmetic’s dispositive and you can’t keep insisting that that big pile of court rulings doesn’t mean anything.

For what it’s worth, I’m glad to be shorn of my co-defendants, if only because in an American courtroom, if you have multiple defendants all with their own legal teams, the defense table looks like a clown car, which I never feel helps you with the jury. So I’m happy it’s down to Rand Simberg and me. It is less heartening that this fourth trial judge does not seem to share the same grasp of the central question of the case as his predecessor (Trial Judge Number Three), who did a grand job of shrinking the suit to its essentials. Judge Irving’s ruling that, after a decade of tosspotting around, the case against me and Simberg shall now proceed to trial is not without its mordant aspects. For example, Mann’s evidence of the damage he has suffered:

Dr. Mann asserts that his reputation was harmed in the community and that he began to receive disapproving glances around town after the articles were published.

That may be because he’s big buddies with paedo-enabler Graham Spanier, currently banged up in the Big House for child endangerment. Ah, but you gotta laugh, haven’t you? Because otherwise you’d convene a grand international conference and expel America from the Common Law world for its grotesque perversion of the functioning system it inherited.

Obviously the odds aren’t good for an unlikeable foreigner in front of a DC jury, but that was true in 2012 so why worry about it all these years later?

Er, unless I’m even more unlikeable now than I was back then…

From Anthony, I’d like to make a few opinion points, based on my experience.

1. Since we have observed that with Mann, “the process is the punishment”, he will likely draw out any demands for discovery for the upcoming court date as long as possible. Plus he’ll likely outright reject calls for discovery due and claim some sort of obtuse intellectual property right defense as to why he shouldn’t have to disclose anything. After all, the Mann is “saving the planet” and self-appointed demigods such as him can’t be subject to such distractions when the entire human race is at stake.

2. When he’s finally got his back up against the wall with the judge for failing to provide discovery items, he’ll likely just withdraw the lawsuit. He knows he can’t win on the merits, and he can’t risk providing discovery materials; otherwise his entire ego-based house of climate cards would come crashing down.

3. This process will take at least two more years, but could go as long as another five given the DC court of Molasses.

4. When he does withdraw, Mann will use the same set of excuses he has historically used to avoid any debate or discussion. This will include denigration, name-calling, social media tantrums, and the ever popular “not worth his time because I have a planet to save” argument. See Jor-El complex.

John Phillips
July 26, 2021 9:17 am

For legal purposes Dr Mann is a ‘public figure’, which means the bar for defamation gets set higher, basically he would have had to prove CEI acted with actual malice. The summary judgement makes the point that CEI merely hosted the online discussion platform where Rand Simberg posted the article in question, describing the venue as:
 
“a blog designed for low-effort management on the part of CEI, where outside writers enjoy a platform for their opinions, with only cursory review by a relatively low-ranking CEI employee prior to publication.”
 
So Mann had little chance of proving actual malice by CEI. That this took nine years is astonishing.
 
Note though that requests for similar summary judgements by Simberg and Steyn have been denied and never forget also that these legal actions are nothing more than a sideshow, nothing to do with the reality of AGW or even the merits of the Hockey Stick.

Thomas
Reply to  John Phillips
July 26, 2021 9:59 am

Mann is in a real pickle. He can’t allow discovery because that could show his “scientific” fraud, but he can’t back down because Steyn would have an excellent malicious prosecution case. Mann made a huge mistake taking on the likes of Steyn.

Sunsettommy
Editor
July 26, 2021 9:20 am

During all this time he was “suffering” from his claim of being defamed, made a pile of money in the process with his books and speaking engagements.

Chaswarnertoo
July 26, 2021 9:21 am

The data creep.

Tom Halla
July 26, 2021 9:23 am

If I remember the details of the case, Steyn was sued for repeating the line that Mann was like the coach who belonged in the State pen rather than Penn State.

stewartpid
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 26, 2021 9:30 am

I think Dr Tim Ball was the one who said that.

John Tillman
Reply to  stewartpid
July 26, 2021 10:00 am

That’s right.

Sean
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 26, 2021 10:12 am

I think the issue was the exoneration given to Prof Mann was from the same internal review folks that had exonerated the PSU football program from the Sandusky scandal.

Bruce Cobb
July 26, 2021 9:30 am

Sing it!
Oh he’s once, twice,
Three times a shady
Global Warming/Climate Fraudypants…

Olen
July 26, 2021 9:31 am

Has a soldier in combat ever sued the Army because he shot himself in the foot? No. Yet Mann seems to relish in the idea.

Rah
July 26, 2021 9:33 am

And is there not a counter suit? Status?

John Tillman
Reply to  Rah
July 26, 2021 10:06 am

DC Superior Court granted Mann’s motion to dismiss Steyn’s countersuit in 2019:

http://climatecasechart.com/climate-change-litigation/wp-content/uploads/sites/16/case-documents/2019/20190829_docket-2012-CA-008263-B_order.pdf

Beta Blocker
July 26, 2021 9:35 am

On another topic, WordPress is now blocking me from posting any comments on Climate Etc., where I’ve been a forum participant for more than ten years.

All of my comments, even those whose text couldn’t possibly violate a screening algorithm, are being deleted before they even get to moderation.

IMHO, it’s only a matter of time before C-Etc is forced off of its current hosting platform.

Where could that blog go if WordPress restrictions prevent it from being a forum for honest discussion of contrasting opinions?

Kangarew66
July 26, 2021 9:43 am

It’s hard to decide which is worse – idiots like Mann who get away with lying through their teeth, or the “justice system” that takes ten years to do two hours worth of actual work.

Jeff F
July 26, 2021 9:43 am

“Way back in early 2013, when the healthy glow of late middle-age had not yet faded from my now wizened cheeks…”

Wow…this has all certainly become a saga; I’m in my 40’s, 50’s, 60’s now.

Persevere,
V/C
Jeff F

Clay Sanborn
July 26, 2021 9:51 am

In this new world where truth is lies, where up is down, where actual justice is now injustice, (I would say where white is black, but no – smiley face), it seems anything can happen.

Skeptic
July 26, 2021 10:07 am

I fear the timing is not with Steyn now. With the change in gov’t and the totally judicially and morally corrupt system combined with the ‘green new deal’ insanity the trial judge will have been instructed to side with Mann. Steyn will be lucky if he’s only deported,

Sparko
July 26, 2021 10:08 am

I do wonder what his legacy will be.

taz1999
July 26, 2021 10:16 am

Makes me wonder what the damage dollar amount would be for each disapproving glances?

Gordon A. Dressler
July 26, 2021 10:22 am

In American Sign Language (ASL), the “L” sign as made by the extend thumb and extended first finger (photoshopped, I believe, to be in front of Michael Mann in the above article’s lead-in photo), when applied to the forehead, is meant as ASL slang to indicate loser.

Moreover, such signs when touched to the tip of the nose, can be interpreted to be adding the emphasis of “distasteful, disgusting or ‘icky’ “.

You can take it from here . . .

Last edited 13 minutes ago by Gordon A. Dressler
Paul Johnson
July 26, 2021 10:25 am

Mann fancies himself the new Cassandra, but there’s nobody in the horse.

Last edited 11 minutes ago by Paul Johnson
Ron Long
July 26, 2021 10:32 am

I’m struggling to understand Mann pushing this nonsense forward. Already lost 3 times? I’m tempted to think he is a sadist who likes to be spanked (not that I know anything about that).

