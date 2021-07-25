Agriculture

What is the National Food Strategy and how could it change the way England eats?

2 hours ago
Guest Blogger
11 Comments

Kelly Parsons, University of Hertfordshire and David Barling, University of Hertfordshire

Reforming England’s food system could save the country £126 billion, according to a recent government-commissioned report. The National Food Strategy, led by British businessman Henry Dimbleby, proposes a raft of measures to shake up how food is produced and the kinds of diets most people eat.

The need for action is laid out in stark terms. Poor diets contribute to around 64,000 deaths every year in England, and the government spends £18 billion a year treating obesity-related conditions. How we grow food accounts for a quarter of greenhouse gas emissions and is the leading cause of biodiversity destruction.

To meet these challenges, the report calls for “escaping the junk food cycle” to improve general health and reduce the strain on the NHS, reducing the gap in good diets between high- and low-income areas, using space more efficiently to grow food so that more land can return to nature, and creating a long-term shift in food culture.

The strategy is, in parts, highly ambitious, particularly in its framing of the challenge as a systemic issue, and in some of the more innovative measures it proposes.

These include the world’s first sugar and salt reformulation tax, aimed at forcing manufacturers to make the foods they sell healthier – by reformulating recipes to remove sugar and salt – and raising around £3 billion for the Treasury in the process. Companies would also have to report how healthy and sustainable their food sales are. Cannily, the strategy team persuaded some companies to come out in favour of the proposals, which suggests they’re serious about seeing their ideas implemented and attuned to the government’s nervousness around upsetting the food industry.

junk food, sweets and unhealthy eating

The Eatwell Guide, which shows what proportion of our diet should come from each food group, would be based not only on the healthiness of certain foods, but their environmental sustainability too. This reference diet would underpin government decisions, and help ensure food policies are consistent with what is good for people and the planet.

The strategy takes a commendably bold stance on the government’s approach to trade policy, making clear that not honouring a manifesto commitment to protect food standards could bankrupt Britain’s farming sector.

Missed opportunities

At the same time, the strategy is politically pragmatic, clearly crafted with an eye on what what is likely to be winnable within the current government. As such, some politically-contentious issues are sidestepped.

The strategy sets a goal of reducing meat consumption by 30% over ten years, but shies away from interventions to tackle this head on, with a meat tax discounted as “politically impossible”.

The report notably fails to address the poorly paid, precarious and often dangerous jobs of food workers, in agriculture and hospitality. The report details how the problems with food are systemic, but misses the chance to make the link between poor working conditions in the sector and food insecurity and health. The terrible irony of “critical workers” like farmers, fishers and catering staff that feed many of us is that they’re unable to afford to eat well themselves.

The scale of the challenge has led to calls for a new minister for hunger, a cabinet sub-committee on food, or an independent food body. The strategy opts instead for a Good Food Bill with statutory targets around diet-related health and reporting. It also favours expanding the remit of the Food Standards Agency (FSA) to encompass health and sustainability and calls for improved monitoring and measurement of the food system and the policies linked to it.

If enacted, these proposals could benefit food policymaking, but they’d leave the difficult question of how different government departments can coordinate on the issue untouched. Expanding an existing body may be politically expedient, but does the non-ministerial FSA have the clout and capacity to drive reform in the many other departments with a hand in food policy?

An ambitious and innovate strategy in parts, and wise for its political astuteness. Whether it has achieved the right balance will become clearer in the next phase, when the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs delivers its response. The recommendations will need to survive the political jungle and overcome obstacles both bureaucratic and ideological.

Should they make it through in one piece, these policies could tackle some of the biggest challenges related to food. But more importantly, the strategy could disrupt the politics and ideas about what people should want from their food system, and give licence to additional policy interventions in trade, meat and jobs.

Kelly Parsons, Food Systems Policy & Governance Research Fellow, University of Hertfordshire and David Barling, Professor of Food Policy and Security, Director of the Centre for Agriculture, Food and Environmental Management, University of Hertfordshire

This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.

11 Comments
Tom Halla
July 25, 2021 2:12 am

My guess is that vegans will attempt to declare that only their preferences are sustainable and healthy. Any attempt to dictate food policy will be overwhelmingly political.

Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 25, 2021 3:30 am

Plant live matters !

Reply
HotScot
July 25, 2021 2:19 am

Great

A new Minister for Hunger and yet another bloated government department stuffed with overpaid, corrupt officials.

We condemn ‘developing’ nations (no idea why we call them that as most of them haven’t developed much for the last 50 years despite all the cash the west throws at them) for having corrupt government officials hoovering up most of the cash before it reaches where it should reach, but I’m certain the west is no better.

Klem
July 25, 2021 2:23 am

The first step toward government dictating what we eat, and its only a matter of time before insects become the main course, because climate.

And so it begins.

B Clarke
July 25, 2021 2:25 am

As I’ve said before the Welsh government are one of the leading lights in railroading environmental legislation, heres one were they are being challenged through the courts

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-wales-politics-57929321

If the farmers don’t succeed a lot of farms will go out of business,the policy is designed without taking into consideration the Welsh government’s own reports on water quality.

For a few years we have seen propaganda through advertising, eat rich in protein bugs, a sudden increase in advertising of meat free foods , and buy boxed food to feed a family for a week= essentially rationing the amount of so called healthy food a family needs,sold via the reasoning of convenience and health.

Philip Mulholland
Reply to  B Clarke
July 25, 2021 3:31 am

A Welsh Government spokesman said: “We cannot comment on ongoing legal matters.”

Curious obfuscation. I always thought that “legal matters” was the fundamental bedrock of government.

lee
July 25, 2021 2:36 am

“by reformulating recipes to remove sugar and salt” – Check Low salt diets and diabetes.

Krishna Gans
Reply to  lee
July 25, 2021 2:54 am

I think and hope, they talk more about the hidden salt and sugar components in fast food.

fretslider
July 25, 2021 2:47 am

How to make poor people even poorer

The health fascists are in the ascendancy and you will do as you’re told… They know what is best…

Which lunatic came up with the idea of fruit and vegetables prescribed by a doctor?

Peta of Newark
July 25, 2021 3:24 am

This is Ehrlich’s prediction panning out.
It has actually been ongoing since well before Ehrlich realised

It was well advanced through the Middle and Dark Ages, when life expectancy fell off a cliff – from the Biblical “Three Score plus Ten” to whatever it was then, circa mid-forties?

Ohyou say, “it was because of disease, pestilence and overwork, optionally to include Crap Naturally Varying Weather”

Yes it was.

  • The ‘overwork’ was primarily agricultural – doing what if not Growing Sugar
  • Disease & pestilence ran riot because The People were malnourished – in turn because they ate sugar = Nutrient free mush. Bread and potatoes mostly. As now with Covid.
  • Life expectancy fell off a cliff because young women and their babies were dying in droves during childbirth – because the hapless babbas couldn’t get past all the blubber the girls had laid down around their thighs, backsides and short stumpy legs – in turn – because they ate sugar as developing young women ages 2 thro 12. And boys imagine that is how girls are supposed to look. OK, why force them into high-heeled shoes to try make them tall, slim & long-legged as Ma Nature intended them to be?
  • Innuit folks endure Crap Weather all the time yet are The Healthiest People on this Earth. Why?

No need for anymore, you’ve heard it all from me before.

Apart from this nugget from the Eatwell Guide:
Base meals on potatoes, bread, rice, pasta or other starchy carbohydrates

PS When I talk about ‘sugar’, I mean Glucose = what has got to be The Most Perfect Poison there could ever be.
Tasteless, Addictive, Slow-acting and it completely destroys minds as well as bodies.
As recommended and increasingly enforced by science and government

We Are In So Much Trouble Here

Doug Huffman
July 25, 2021 3:28 am

It is sustainably green to eat what cows eat rather than cows.

It is sustainably green to eat what bugs eat rather than bugs.

“Soylent Green is people!”

The film of that name is set in 2022. Tick tick tick Tik Tok

