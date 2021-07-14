Claim: Chamber of Commerce Membership is Climate “Guilt by Association”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Verge, being a member of the US Chamber of Commerce automatically means you are guilty of supporting climate inaction.

New report suggests corporate climate change pledges aren’t that valuable

Companies that say they want to stop climate change aren’t doing enough

By Justine Calma @justcalma Jul 13, 2021, 3:15pm EDT

Many S&P 100 companies that claim to care about climate change are either ignoring or derailing policies that could provide solutions to the crisis, a new report finds. A whopping 92 percent of companies on the S&P 100 index in 2019 have pledged to cut down their own planet-heating emissions, but just 40 percent are actually pushing lawmakers to address the climate crisis, and 21 percent have advocated against science-based climate policy over the past five years.

So while companies might sell themselves to consumers as planet-friendly, they’re not necessarily having the same conversations with decision-makers who are most responsible for tackling the crisis. Netflix, for example, plans to slash its greenhouse gases dramatically by the end of next year, but the streaming giant has yet to publicly advocate for any specific science-based climate policies, according to Ceres.

…

Other companies are guilty of climate inaction by association, according to the report. About three-quarters of S&P 100 companies are members of the US Chamber of Commerce, which Ceres says “has long resisted the policies the nation needs to make its economy more sustainable.” Apple is the only company Ceres assessed that abandoned the chamber over its position on climate change.

…