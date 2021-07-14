Climate FAIL

Gizmodo: US Wheat Crop Devastated… Because Climate Change

2 hours ago
David Middleton
31 Comments

Guest “Gizmodo must be Latin for ‘dumb as a shoe'” by David Middleton

EARTHER
EXTREME WEATHER
The U.S. Wheat Crop Is in Trouble
Spring wheat could see some of its lowest wheat yields in decades due to widespread drought and heat.

Molly Taft
Yesterday 12:10PM

Wheat farmers across the country are facing lower yields as 98% of the country’s wheat crop is in areas experiencing drought.

In the Northern Plains, the Department of Agriculture said Monday that farmers were projected to harvest their smallest crop of spring wheat—crops planted in the spring and harvested in the autumn—in 33 years. 

[…]

The Pacific Northwest saw ground temperatures rise to 145 degrees Fahrenheit (63 degrees Celsius) during the heat wave worsened by climate change earlier this month, with the worst readings in the parts of Washington and Oregon where wheat is grown.

[…]

This summer’s wheat woes are a look into how crop yields may start to sputter more regularly, even as agriculture makes technological advancements. Ortiz-Bobea coauthored a study published in Nature Climate Change earlier this year that found that climate change has already made global farming productivity 21% lower than it could have been—the equivalent of making no improvements in productivity for seven years.

[…]

“This is going to become more frequent,” he said. “Climate change is already slowing down productivity at a global scale. It’s already happening but we don’t see it because this is a bad year compared to the previous one. We’re comparing today versus yesterday because we’re not thinking about what could have been.

Molly Taft

Writing about climate change, renewable energy, and Big Oil/Big Gas/Big Everything for Earther. Formerly of the Center for Public Integrity & Nexus Media News. I’m very tall & have a very short dog.

Gizmodo

US Wheat Production has actually been declining since 1981… Largely due to the fact that world wheat production has skyrocketed, reducing demand for US exports.

Wheat data in plots including 2021 are mid-year numbers.

US Wheat Production Peaked in 1981 (Peak Wheat)

Figure 1. US Wheat: Harvested acreage, yield and production (USDA).

US Wheat Exports Peaked in 1981 (Peak Exports)

Figure 2. US Wheat: Production, exports and year-ending stocks (USDA).

World Wheat Production Has Nearly Doubled Since 1981

Figure 3. World and US wheat production (USDA).

Wheat Appears to Like Warmer Wetaher

Figure 4. World wheat production likes global warming (USDA and Wood For Trees). Yes… I managed to misspell “weather” in the chart title… I’ll fix it tomorrow morning when I get back to the office.

Wheat Appears to Like Plant Food

Figure 5. Wheat + Plant Food = More Wheat (USDA & Wood For Trees)

If Not For Climate Change…

This summer’s wheat woes are a look into how crop yields may start to sputter more regularly, even as agriculture makes technological advancements. Ortiz-Bobea coauthored a study published in Nature Climate Change earlier this year that found that climate change has already made global farming productivity 21% lower than it could have been—the equivalent of making no improvements in productivity for seven years.

Gizmodo
Figure 6. “Climate change has already made global farming productivity 21% lower than it could have been…”Really? (Our World in Data)

Mr. Data Likes to Laugh at Gizmodo and Earther Articles

David Middleton

Writing about climate change, reliable energy, Gizmodo articles and geology for Watts Up With That? Currently part the Climate Wrecking Industry. I’m fairly short & we have 10 very short dogs... Although the Corgis think they are legless German Shepherds.

5 11 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
31 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Scissor
July 14, 2021 6:05 pm

Fig. 4 typo, Wheat Appears to Like Warmer Wetaher.

1
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Scissor
July 14, 2021 6:08 pm

D’Oh! I’ll have to edit the PowerPoint… I probably won’t get to this until tomorrow morning.

0
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  Scissor
July 14, 2021 6:38 pm

USDA July outlook cuts spring wheat forecast from June estimate, but still far from a crop failure:

https://www.ers.usda.gov/webdocs/outlooks/101641/whs-21g.pdf?v=928.2#:~:text=Wheat%20Tightens%20Supply%20Outlook%20for,in%20forecast%202021%2F22%20production.

Worse for durum than for other varieties.

0
Reply
Farmerphil
July 14, 2021 6:10 pm

Huge advance’s in modern wheat breeding science has been a major factor in increased yields.

1
Reply
Streetcred
July 14, 2021 6:12 pm

Molly Taft
Writing about climate change, renewable energy, and Big Oil/Big Gas/Big Everything for Earther. Formerly of the Center for Public Integrity & Nexus Media News. I’m very tall & have a very short IQ.”

There, fixed that.

5
Reply
Tom Halla
July 14, 2021 6:13 pm

I inherited my mother’s corgi, which was dominant enough to intimidate my Golden Retriever, which was more than a foot taller and 65 pounds heavier.

0
Reply
David Middleton
Author
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 14, 2021 6:22 pm

They literally are German Shepherds with extremely short legs… 😆

0
Reply
Tom Halla
Reply to  David Middleton
July 14, 2021 6:37 pm

Considering that Corgis were bred to herd cattle, that sort of personality is appropriate.

1
Reply
otsar
Reply to  Tom Halla
July 14, 2021 7:39 pm

Hoof biters?

0
Reply
Tom in Florida
July 14, 2021 6:17 pm

Oh great. Now Griff has ANOTHER thing to get paranoid over. Of course Griff will only read the headline as his worries will take over faster than his suspected climate change.

2
Reply
Johne Morton
July 14, 2021 6:18 pm

So global wheat production is actually up? Darn, I thought we would have to switch to Bison Ribeyes and stuff made from sugar. By the way, eastern Colorado, my home state, is in great shape right now. D0 on the drought monitor.

1
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  Johne Morton
July 14, 2021 6:59 pm

Unusual that the Rockies are keeping the dry air to the West. I’ve never seen the wild grasses so high and still green. In fact, I just went over the nearest ditch and the water was running high and fast. Usually it’s dry by the end of June.

1
Reply
OldRetiredGuy
July 14, 2021 6:20 pm

Just back from central Kansas, where my brothers, and the other area farmers, just finished a very good harvest. This in spite of excessive rain at times, and a late frost. The Dakotas were having some drought problems, though that may have recently changed. Drove up from far south Texas, and the biggest problem is too much rain. My recollections of wheat production don’t include much from the NW. Canada has massive spring wheat production near the US border – not sure what’s happening with rainfall up there.

Interesting comment from one of my Kansas farming brothers on absorption of CO2. He commented the US corn crop absorbed as much CO2 as the rain forest. All this gets rolled over into the soil every year. Interested to read others viewpoints on that.

0
Reply
noaaprogrammer
Reply to  OldRetiredGuy
July 14, 2021 7:38 pm

In wheat production, Washington State ranks third or fourth among U.S. states, (depending on which website you read). Kansas and North Dakota rank first and second respectively.

0
Reply
Robert of Texas
July 14, 2021 6:21 pm

They need to be comparing the yield per acre over identical areas if they want to try to see if there is a detrimental weather effect.

0
Reply
Pauleta
Reply to  Robert of Texas
July 14, 2021 6:32 pm

You expect “journos” have a brain? Logic thinking?

1
Reply
rah
July 14, 2021 6:42 pm

Must find a climate disaster. Anyone seen a climate disaster lately? Nobody? Well, I guess I will just have to make one up! Well here we go! The US isn’t producing as much wheat as it once did. There is my disaster! Never mind that global Cereal Grain production has been growing every year! The rubes that read this stuff and believe it don’t care about facts like that.

Last edited 1 hour ago by rah
0
Reply
alexei
Reply to  rah
July 14, 2021 7:07 pm

Piling on the agony, Yahoo just reproduced this new disaster to come from USA TODAY, reprinted from Nature Climate Change courtesy of guess who? NASA. Apparently, “the moon’s orbital wobble will cause flooding on every coast in the USA, no less.

https://www.yahoo.com/news/moons-wobble-2030s-cause-decade-231205266.html

0
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  rah
July 14, 2021 7:08 pm

It was raining cats and dogs in El Paso.

0
Reply
otsar
July 14, 2021 6:54 pm

Jimmy Carter can be thanked for destroying the US wheat export market with the wheat embargo to Russia in 1980. With that move the US became an unreliable source for wheat. He also destroyed some wheat farmers.

1
Reply
rah
Reply to  otsar
July 14, 2021 7:04 pm

Lots of the land that used to produce wheat now produces soybeans.

0
Reply
otsar
Reply to  rah
July 14, 2021 7:34 pm

Soy beans don,t do as well, or not at all where dry wheat farming in practiced. Dry farmed wheat needs 10-18,” soybeans 18-20″ of water. The biggest danger to farmers appears to be loose cannon politicians, more than anything to do with weather or climate.

0
Reply
Capn Mike
Reply to  otsar
July 14, 2021 7:26 pm

Yeah, but PEANUTS???

0
Reply
PCman999
Reply to  otsar
July 14, 2021 7:36 pm

Actually you can blame the Russians for invading Afghanistan for the embargo. So it’s the communists fault.

0
Reply
nicholas tesdorf
July 14, 2021 7:06 pm

The correlation of CO2 and World Wheat Crop productivity under the Heading “Wheat Appears to Like Plant Food” is absolutely stunning and perfect. It puts any attempts by Warmistas to correlate CO2 and World Temperature into a very unfavourable light. Get that CO2 out there.

0
Reply
H.R.
July 14, 2021 7:18 pm

I live in the Eastern Midwest and our farmers (I’m surrounded! I’m in the outer ‘burbs where there are more farms than neighborhoods. That will change eventually.) have brought in a good wheat crop.

Those doing corn this year are sitting pretty. It’s chest high or higher here in mid-July. The saying “knee high by the 4th” (July) has been well surpassed.

The beans (soy beans) are in the ground and looking really good.

I my neck of the woods, wheat, corn, and soy beans are in for very good yields this year. Records? We’ll just have to wait and see. Every year doesn’t have to be a record. The farmers just need a good yield. Wheat and corn are looking good for that. Beans? Wait and see.

0
Reply
gringojay
July 14, 2021 7:28 pm

Original Post (O.P.) is a flawed presentation. The crucial issue of USA wheat farmer’s yields relates to wheat grain yield per area planted – which can definitely be negatively impacted by either, or both, drought and unfavorable high temperature at key times of the crop.

O.P. ignores water & temperature’s well understood agronomic parameters by only highlighting and graphing total wheat yields, and not once elucidates that (total yield) is distinct from yield per unit area. This comment makes no issue, nor opines, of whether there is a climate change pattern or essentially weather variability involved in USA wheat farming water and temperature environment(s).

0
Reply
PCman999
July 14, 2021 7:38 pm

Excellent smackdown of the climate propaganda liars. They have no shame.

1
Reply
dk_
July 14, 2021 7:43 pm

Farmers in the U.S. have more to worry about nationwide from greentards and nuvo-trotskyites than from drought.

But Gizmodo is only wrong to hysterically blame it on climate change. USDA Farm Journal Ag-web reports low yield, too. https://www.agweb.com/news/crops/wheat/spring-wheat-crop-quality-tumbles-some-farmers-abandon-fields. Rather than being abnormal, this is offten what happens in a bad crop year for one crop, and well within normal historic variation. This is why farming is risky, especially to centrally planned agricultural economies, which is the alternative offered by greentards and trotskyites.

Many of those drought areas (map) in Central California and in the Northern plains states are served by great irrigation projects that have been shut down or hampered by eco-activism, lawfare, and priveleged idiots with more regard for nearly extinct (or sometimes fictional) species than for their fellow humans.

If you want a commercially paid biased review of software, computer hardware, or IT, then go to Gizmodo. On any other subject it is a source of only ignorant, biased opinion, unencumbered by facts or the thought process.

Minor update: USDA reports across the entire Midwest winter wheat harvest is a little behind, and will remain so due to heavy rain. Kansas is experiencing a bumper crop, so far.

Next week, Gizmodo can panic about too much rain — still within normal historical range.

Last edited 16 minutes ago by dk_
0
Reply
WXcycles
July 14, 2021 8:05 pm

Fig 6 is hilarious … terrified of a productive healthy world.

Got to wonder why Gizmodo is trying so hard to make-up lies to fan confirmation-biases?

Oh … the answer was in the question.

0
Reply
joe belford
July 14, 2021 8:05 pm

Figure 5 is bogus. Posting it is evidence you don’t know the difference between correlation and causation. Like the figure doesn’t show how much land was in production.

No wonder gizmodo has more traffic than this site.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

Bad science journalism Climate FAIL

Flawed Heatwave Report Leads to False Headlines in Major Media

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Global Warming 33 Year Birthday a Celebration of Failures

2 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

New York Has No Idea Whatsoever How To “Decarbonize” Its Electric Grid

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
Climate FAIL

Hawaii Five-Oy!

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

Climate FAIL

Gizmodo: US Wheat Crop Devastated… Because Climate Change

2 hours ago
David Middleton
Climate Hypocrisy

Claim: Chamber of Commerce Membership is Climate “Guilt by Association”

6 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Politics and climate change

Biden Administration Working To Undermine America

10 hours ago
Guest Blogger
Bad science journalism Climate FAIL

Flawed Heatwave Report Leads to False Headlines in Major Media

14 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: