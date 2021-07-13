nuclear power

Foreign Affairs: No Time for Nuclear Power to Save Us from Climate Change

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Journalistic research fail? Foreign Affairs claims wrongly that “No country has developed this [nuclear] technology to a point where it can and will be widely and successfully deployed.”. But two countries, France and Sweden, did just that in the 1970s.

Nuclear Energy Will Not Be the Solution to Climate Change

There Is Not Enough Time for Nuclear Innovation to Save the Planet

By Allison Macfarlane
July 8, 2021

The world is almost out of time with respect to decarbonizing the energy sector. Doing so, experts agree, is essential to forestalling some of the most alarming consequences of climate change, including rising sea levels, droughts, fires, extreme weather events, ocean acidification, and the like. These threats have helped generate fresh interest in the potential for nuclear power—and, more specifically, innovative nuclear reactor designs—to allow people to rely less on carbon-spewing electricity sources such as coal, natural gas, and oil. In recent years, advanced nuclear designs have been the focus of intensive interest and support from both private investors such as Bill Gates—who founded TerraPower, a nuclear reactor design company, in 2006—and national governments, including that of the United States.

Advocates hope that this renewed focus on nuclear energy will yield technological progress and lower costs. But when it comes to averting the imminent effects of climate change, even the cutting edge of nuclear technology will prove to be too little, too late. Put simply, given the economic trends in existing plants and those under construction, nuclear power cannot positively impact climate change in the next ten years or more. Given the long lead times to develop engineered, full-scale prototypes of new advanced designs and the time required to build a manufacturing base and a customer base to make nuclear power more economically competitive, it is unlikely that nuclear power will begin to significantly reduce our carbon energy footprint even in 20 years—in the United States and globally. No country has developed this technology to a point where it can and will be widely and successfully deployed.

Read more (Paywalled): https://www.foreignaffairs.com/articles/2021-07-08/nuclear-energy-will-not-be-solution-climate-change

To be fair the deployment logistics of building enough nuclear to hit net zero would be insanely expensive – as Willis calculated in US Green Impossibilities, the US would need to complete a brand new 1.2GW nuclear plant every week, between now and 2040 (975 weeks), to replace an estimated 1175GW of generating capacity with zero carbon nuclear. And we’re already 12 weeks behind schedule. At around $10 billion per plant, total cost would be around $10 trillion dollars.

But attempting to replicate this feat with wind or solar is ever more absurd. Given a renewable capacity factor of around 15%, a 5MW wind turbine produces an average of 0.75MW. So we need 1175GW / 0.75MW = 1.6 million wind turbines or solar plants.

To put it another way, the wind industry estimates wind turbines cost $1.3-2.2 million / MW nameplate capacity. So, lets be generous, 1.6 million wind turbines x 5MW x $1.3 million / MW = $10.4 trillion.

OK, so far the cost of wind power is comparable to the cost of building nuclear plants.

Ah but I forgot battery backup. If you assume a need for at least 5 days worth of backup power, to cover widespread wind droughts which occur every other year, you need 1175GW x 24 hours per day x 5 = 141,000GWh of battery capacity.

The Hornsdale Battery in South Australia holds 194MWh, and cost $161 million Aussie dollars. Lets say 161 * 0.75 = $121 million USD. Scale up to 141,000GWh, to cover a 5 day winter wind drought, and you need 141,000GWh / 194MWh x $121 million USD = $87,943,298,000,000 – eighty eight trillion US dollars.

Renewables look competitive with nuclear, until you factor in the cost of battery backup.

I mean you can play with the numbers, say assume you only need one day of battery backup instead of five, but then you would have to live with a seriously elevated risk that the electricity grid would fail when you really need it, like in the middle of a Texan ice storm. Even 5 days backup is risky, back in 2018 Britain suffered a wind drought which lasted at least 11 days. Or you could assume nuclear plants cost $20 billion per plant rather than $10 billion, but even doubling the cost of nuclear still looks good compared to the cost of renewables + backup. Or you could use absurd industry claimed capacity factors of 40-60% for wind turbines, but this doesn’t solve the problem of energy storage.

It is possible the cost of energy storage will plummet. There are technologies which might achieve this, like Vanadium flow batteries – but none of them are ready to deploy at scale, otherwise we would be already doing it, rather than building expensive Tesla batteries. A single large city scale Vanadium flow backup battery would consume a sizeable fraction of the current global annual supply of Vanadium. It would be crazy to gamble on the imminent development of an affordable, scalable energy storage technology which doesn’t exist yet, the search for which has eluded scientists for well over a century.

How did the French and Swedes manage a rapid switch to nuclear power in the 1970s? Simple answer, their 1970s plants didn’t cost USD 10-20 billion each. The governments of Sweden and France considered nuclear power to be a strategic priority, to protect their national economies against energy price shocks and political instability in producer nations, so they eliminated red tape and much of the planning process, and simply built the plants.

I’m not personally in favour of eliminating the planning process, I completely understand if nobody wants a hastily built nuclear reactor next door. I think there are much better uses for $10 trillion, like retiring some of the USA’s terrifying government debt. But it could be done, if say there was some kind of national or international crisis driving the decision to go nuclear, as the French and Swedes believed in the 1970s.

Draw your own conclusions, about why nobody today is rushing to embrace such an obvious option.

Waza
July 13, 2021 2:12 am

After years of negotiations Australia finally agreed to export uranium to India in 2015. First shipment was 2017.
I suspect that if this agreement didn’t take place India would progress their thorium program

Hans Erren
Reply to  Waza
July 13, 2021 3:53 am

Why are there no nuclear power plants in Australia?

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Hans Erren
July 13, 2021 4:11 am

Nobody is sure. Everyone I’ve spoken to is “sure, as long as it reduces my power bills”. Obviously with cheap coal and gas coming out of the wazoo it might simply not be economic to try to build one.

Nottoobrite
Reply to  Eric Worrall
July 13, 2021 5:02 am

WW1 WW2. WWW.
Problem solved

Troppo61
Reply to  Hans Erren
July 13, 2021 4:18 am

Irrational philosophical objections 🙁

nicholas tesdorf
July 13, 2021 2:19 am

In the absence of any proof yet that CP2 is causing anything other than a general benefit to the World, the price tag of $10 trillion US for Nuclear power conversion or $88 trillion US for Wind-power plus backup seems ruinously extravagant when the money could be well spent reducing poverty everywhere.

HotScot
July 13, 2021 2:20 am

Two options in the offing in the UK with Rolls Royce seemingly going to build 16 SMR’s beginning in 2030. Obviously not enough by a long shot before 2050, but it’s a start.

They might be beaten to the punch though, (I know, I know….always 20 years away) https://www.tokamakenergy.co.uk is promising to have their Fusion Reactor connected to the grid by 2030, or at lest several of them as they are essentially SMR’s as well and the plan is to have several at each site which can be switched on and off (?) to meet fluctuating demand. (So at least it’s only 9 years away now).

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  HotScot
July 13, 2021 4:16 am

Their spherical tokamak is a very interesting innovation, I hope it delivers.

DocWat
July 13, 2021 2:40 am

Anybody working on thorium plants? I have read they can also “burn” used plutonium rods. And there is lots and lots of thorium.

griff
Reply to  DocWat
July 13, 2021 4:28 am

Yes, the Chinese are pushing hard… their Chief scientist on the project estimates a possible prototype commercial plant by ‘early 2030s’

Peta of Newark
July 13, 2021 2:41 am

It is A Wonder of Our Modern Times how Headless Chickens do any thinking, let alone Magical Thinking.
<Puzzles> How do they make so much noise?

Ooooh, <thinks> Maybe they can, maybe they have Magical Invisible Heads.
made of gas
green gas.
Funny how its invisible but also green…
Why isn’t the noise they make (audibly) invisible?

Groan. Science ain’t what it used to be

Last edited 2 hours ago by Peta of Newark
Oldseadog
July 13, 2021 2:47 am

Nobody is rushing to embrace such an obvious option ‘cos deep down they all know there isn’t any climate emergency and they know there aren’t any alaming consequences of climate change so they are just holding face-saving meetings and putting in the time in the hope that by the time they retire it will be a problem for someone else to cope with.

Jimmy Walter
July 13, 2021 3:19 am

It is impossible to build enough plants by 2030 or 2050:

Alasdair gray
July 13, 2021 3:48 am

The wind solution is worse than you make out Eric . When working out how much nameplate turbinery you need you need to factor in also the generating capacity to charge your batteries or feed your hydrogen plant
I work out that with 40% capacity factor abd50% storage efficiency for every Gw of 24/7 power you need to install 4 Gw

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Alasdair gray
July 13, 2021 4:20 am

Absolutely, and it is already impossibly expensive.

griff
Reply to  Alasdair gray
July 13, 2021 4:27 am

If you look at UK wind, a lot of it is currently constrained… i.e. shut off from the grid due to overproduction for current use. That is the power which will go into batteries and hydrogen

Redge
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 4:54 am

So when the wind isn’t blowing we won’t have batteries being topped up and no hydrogen power as well as no electricity

And you think this is a good idea

Rusty
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 4:57 am

UK wind has been producing less than 1GW for the last 5 days. Even coal plants were producing more power.

J N
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 4:59 am

And will that power go to the mining of the elements for the batteries. And how about the the waste disposal of gigatones of materials for battery production will be also vanished by using that overproduction excess (acids for instance)? If you live in a real world and account for all the battery production cicle, you would not be talking about batteries. As far as I know, they do not appear by spontaneous generation… Even the copper needed for that objective, you are going to get it where? If the objectives for automobille electrification are to be taking serious, you will need as much copper untill 2040 as all the humanity consumed so far since the dawn of human societies. How are you going to solve that? You cannot have sunshine in your roof and rain in your garden. You know that nowadays a lot of materials are getting lots of constrains due to scarcity in the market. Now imagine that all the world is like griff and starts to produce massive batteries for power accumulation…

Rich Davis
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 5:03 am

Why isn’t it the power that GOES into batteries and hydrogen, griff, as opposed to WILL GO?

You know the answer, right? Impossibly expensive fantasy.

So, in which period would you prefer to live?
[__] Benign low CO2 1675-1750
[__] Dangerous CO2 1950-2025

Alasdair gray
July 13, 2021 3:50 am

Why are static batterues like SA not lead acid. The only advantage of Li is low weight .ok for cars but not necessary for static

commieBob
July 13, 2021 4:21 am

So, who is Allison MacFarlaine?

She was the chairman of the United States Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) from July 9, 2012, to December 31, 2014.

So, she’s not some young stupid journalist with no worldly experience. On the other hand, her PhD is in geology. If I had to guess, I would say that her focus was on handling nuclear waste at a time in history when it was expected that the nuclear industry would wind down to nothing.

If you were ideologically possessed and wanted to get rid of the nuclear industry and had access to the levers of power, how would you do it? You would make the regulations so onerous that nobody could ever again afford to build a nuclear power plant. So, in a sense she’s right.

In terms of Energy Return On Energy Invested (EROEI) …

There is a vast range in estimates for nuclear power from 5 to 75 and it is difficult to make sense of these numbers. Nuclear power either sits close to the cliff edge or is a high ERoEI low carbon saviour of humanity.

link

So, when folks talk about the viability of nuclear power, you have to account for their ideology when you assess the facts they present. I think that’s the problem with MacFarlaine. However you can’t ignore the fact that nuclear power has been deployed economically on a large scale, twice, using old technology.

As far as I can tell, Small Modular Reactors (SMR) are the future. If nothing else, they go a long way toward solving the regulatory problems that currently hamstring the industry because, once you have an acceptable design, you crank it out on an assembly line. You don’t have to re-do the regulatory compliance for each and every new reactor.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  commieBob
July 13, 2021 4:25 am

You’d have to use a Calutron for enrichment to get a ERoEI of 5, and even then it would be a struggle.

griff
Reply to  commieBob
July 13, 2021 4:26 am

Look at the UK: nobody can afford to build a new nuclear plant, despite govt plans showing a desire to build 17GW of new capacity.

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 5:07 am

The showstopper is not the cost of the physical plant Griff, France proved that in the 1970s.

griff
July 13, 2021 4:25 am

Well if you staked things on an EDF reactor, you’d certainly be waiting and waiting…

Their Flammanville and Finnish reactors are now well over ten years overdue finishing construction…

Or you can have a nice quick built Chinese nuke – without the safety features.

Redge
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 4:57 am

Or if the greens truly believed CO2 was an issue, they could stop making reputable constructors go through a gazillion hoops and let them get on with

Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  griff
July 13, 2021 5:08 am

Some of the French engineers responsible for making France majority nuclear powered in the 1970s are still alive, perhaps someone should ask them how to do it.

David Elstrom
July 13, 2021 4:31 am

We have plenty of time to develop a nuclear power program—12 years, then 12 more years, then 12 more after that—because the climate change scam apocalypse time scale never changes.

