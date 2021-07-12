China will benefit when Biden caves to climate activists: Marc Morano

From Fox News

Marc Morano: Biden is going to kneecap the US on climate agenda with China

discusses the left's push to ignore human rights abuses and whether Biden will cave

Well these activists, and by the way, make no mistake Biden is going to cave on this, right now the White House is posturing themselves as hawks they are not going to give in, but essentially the Earth is facing such a climate catastrophe that it doesn’t matter what China does. It doesn’t matter what China does in any human rights violations and any other policy all that matters is that we save the planet. So, in doing so, we are going to completely kneecap the United States by continuing to shut down our energy and then turning it over to China, which by the way is building the equivalent of one new coal plant a week as America shuts down our energy. This is bonkers but this is going to the American foreign policy pause the sunrise movement, union concerned scientists heavily involved. What’s going to end up happening is they will get some kind of verbal or written concession from China to do better and they will say well, we held strong, and then they are going to go through and kneecap the U.S. on this climate agenda with China.