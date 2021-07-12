Climate Politics

China will benefit when Biden caves to climate activists: Marc Morano

4 hours ago
Charles Rotter
6 Comments

From Fox News

Marc Morano: Biden is going to kneecap the US on climate agenda with China

‘Green Fraud’ author discusses the left’s push to ignore human rights abuses and whether Biden will cave

MARC MORANO:

Well these activists, and by the way, make no mistake Biden is going to cave on this, right now the White House is posturing themselves as hawks they are not going to give in, but essentially the Earth is facing such a climate catastrophe that it doesn’t matter what China does. It doesn’t matter what China does in any human rights violations and any other policy all that matters is that we save the planet. So, in doing so, we are going to completely kneecap the United States by continuing to shut down our energy and then turning it over to China, which by the way is building the equivalent of one new coal plant a week as America shuts down our energy. This is bonkers but this is going to the American foreign policy pause the sunrise movement, union concerned scientists heavily involved. What’s going to end up happening is they will get some kind of verbal or written concession from China to do better and they will say well, we held strong, and then they are going to go through and kneecap the U.S. on this climate agenda with China.

https://www.foxnews.com/media/china-benefit-biden-caves-climate-activists
Earthling2
July 12, 2021 11:07 pm

Joe O’Biden, the illegitimate president, is not only corrupt and inept, but is surrounded with evil people. At least Jimmy Carter was honestly incompetent. This is going to turn out to be the worst administration in USA history as it is so willfully corrupt and evil to its core.

5
Reply
Vincent Causey
Reply to  Earthling2
July 12, 2021 11:37 pm

Jimmy Carter, basically was a decent human being. That is the essential difference.

3
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Vincent Causey
July 13, 2021 12:23 am

Biden is senile.

0
Reply
ms25
July 13, 2021 12:06 am

In reality the by far worst human rights abuses of the new century were these post 9/11 wars based on lies with nobody in politics, media and oligarchy held accountable.

Now these people cannot give up power, can no longer allow independent media (which still existed after the Iraq war informing about the WMD lies) and will likely continue to destroy freedoms at home, but due to aggressive meddling also abroad. The greatest risk for them appears to be a multipolar rule based world respecting the UN Charta, and hence we are in a new cold war.

1
Reply
Eric Vieira
July 13, 2021 12:20 am

China will benefit… and the Biden family will benefit (and has already benefitted).
The Chinese got him elected and now they have their man in the White House.

1
Reply
Craig from Oz
July 13, 2021 1:30 am

You get what you paid for, and China knows what they paid for.

0
Reply
