Climate Economics

G20 Endorses Global Carbon Pricing

3 hours ago
Eric Worrall
22 Comments

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

G20 Guest Bankers also spoke of the need to “unlock” pension funds, so they can invest ordinary people’s savings into combatting the climate crisis.

G20 ministers endorse carbon pricing to help tackle climate change

ECB president Christine Lagarde calls for mechanism that reflects ‘true cost of carbon’

Leslie Hook in London and Kristen Talman in Venice

G20 finance ministers have collectively endorsed carbon pricing for the first time, describing the once contentious idea as one of “a wide set of tools” to tackle climate change.

The issue of taxing carbon dioxide emissions has long divided G20 members, with the US in particular historically opposed.

“Tackling climate change and biodiversity loss and promoting environmental protection remain urgent priorities,” G20 finance ministers said on Saturday after talks on a global tax deal and other issues in Venice. The solutions could include, “if appropriate, the use of carbon pricing mechanisms and incentives”, the group said, expressing support for a carbon price in a communique for the first time.

William Nordhaus, an American economist and Nobel laureate, gave the keynote address at the conference, calling for a “climate club” of countries willing to commit to a carbon price.

“A key ingredient in reducing emissions is high carbon prices,” he said, adding that a “climate club” would have to impose a penalty tariff on countries that did not have carbon pricing in place.

“When it comes to unlocking fiduciary assets, pension fund assets and asset owner capital, we need to rethink the role of these institutions. We need to rethink their model,” Fink said, referring to the World Bank and the IMF.

Read more: https://www.ft.com/content/9cd74b8f-4d6c-4cf8-a249-87c0acb1a828

The Biden representative US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen reportedly skirted around the issue of a carbon tax, though notably absent was a swift rejection of the idea.

The comment about “unlocking fiduciary assets” like pension investments is particularly disturbing. Usually you unlock something because you want access to the contents.

Back in the 1980s, governments around the world passed laws to encourage private pension savings, but they didn’t practice what they preached. Now the world is full of financially distressed debt ridden governments, greedily eyeing off those huge but currently inaccessible pots of private pension money.

The CCP were the first government to crack – in 2020 the Chinese Communists announced they were taking control of private sector investments. Despite China’s high private savings rate, China has some serious financial problems, like a desperate need to finance reconstruction after their 2020 flood catastrophe. They might have been able to absorb such a loss in normal times, but the flood disaster, coupled with the 2020 Covid shock, and the Chinese governments’ already stretched financial position due to their frantic military buildup, along with their slowly escalating demographic crisis, may be pushing China’s public finances to the brink of collapse. Bond defaults, including defaults on bonds issued by government enterprises, are at a record high.

The new laws to allow the CCP to access private savings could be an attempt to buy some time. My opinion is the Chinese Communists likely plan to use their new powers over how private money is invested, to quietly force private savings banks to commit their cash balances to government approved projects, to use the money they’ve seized from private banks to plug gaping holes in China’s public finances.

Given the Chinese Government so far appears to be getting away with whatever they are doing, how can financially distressed Western governments also join the pillaging, and get their hands on your savings?

The alleged climate crisis is the key to making this happen. We have already seen the attack plan – international banking bodies and governments are increasingly subjecting member banks and pension funds to climate resilience tests. Such climate tests in my opinion will likely be used force private funds to invest in dubious crony capitalist green energy projects, to offset the alleged climate risk of other investments in their portfolios.

22 Comments
Mike Jonas
Editor
July 11, 2021 10:11 pm

My pension fund invests – among other investments – in coal companies that are part of the effort to get reliable power into Africa. Barack Obama, the World Bank, and others who were supposed to do things like this not only didn’t do it, they actively blocked it. Now givernments want to steal our money so that I and others can’t put it into win-win situations like this, and then they want to pour it into bottomless government pits from which it can never re-emerge. This proposed robbing of pension funds is the absolute pits. Literally.

9
Reply
Firey
July 11, 2021 10:16 pm

Just another money grab under the guise of global warming/climate change/climate disruption.

7
Reply
Interested Observer
Reply to  Firey
July 11, 2021 11:04 pm

Governments are just like junkie-thieves: stealing to feed their habit and they always “need” more!

2
Reply
Joel O'Bryan
July 11, 2021 10:22 pm

Americans have Trillions of dollars locked away in favorable tax-treatment 401K’s and IRAs. This has not gone unnoticed by the Democrat-socialists who are hungry for it. Democrats in Congress though know that if they change the IRA and 401K tax laws so that they can come after them, like with predatory cap gains taxes, they’ll be thrown out of office en masse.
So their plan is to inflate the economy and steal those private retirement assets through devaluation of the US Dollar under near hyper inflation by simply cranking up the printing presses.

4
Reply
Izaak Walton
Reply to  Joel O'Bryan
July 11, 2021 11:48 pm

not sure that that plan would work. If they devaluate the US dollar then they reduce to nothing the value of the assets they are supposedly trying to steal.

1
Reply
Eric Worrall
Author
Reply to  Izaak Walton
July 11, 2021 11:55 pm

Izaac, assets which track inflation, like realestate and gold, are resistant to this kind of devaluation. But a lot of pension funds invest significantly in cash bonds. Investments like bonds and high interest savings accounts are vulnerable to inflation.

0
Reply
Bevan
July 11, 2021 10:26 pm

They just cannot wait to get their hands on our money.

The fact is that for the accepted average surface temperature of the Earth of 15.5 degrees Celsius, 99.8% of the photons absorbed by atmospheric CO2 will be in the 15 micron band. The warming effect of back-radiation of this is equivalent to the warming one would feel standing out in the ice and snow in Antarctica on the few occasions when the temperature falls to -80 degrees Celsius.
https://www.climateauditor.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Bevan
1
Reply
WXcycles
Reply to  Bevan
July 12, 2021 12:43 am

Spoken like a man who has no idea how much it costs to own and operate a private jet.

0
Reply
PeterD
July 11, 2021 11:12 pm

There is just too much money in Pension funds for politicians to leave alone. It is just sitting there, gradually growing, and Politicians want to spend it on pork barreling or buying votes, or just jetting around the world.

Its a problem with compulsory savings. Just whose money is it, and the answer is, its not yours, it’s there’s.

1
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  PeterD
July 12, 2021 12:31 am

Theirs. And no, it isn’t.

0
Reply
Eric Vieira
Reply to  Chaswarnertoo
July 12, 2021 1:07 am

It’s theirs through the Marxist chain: The money belongs to you, and you belong to the state = the money belongs to the state…
Practically every developed state has ever increasing debts due to the pension funds. The low interest rates means these funds can no longer finance the payments with the revenue from the capital. If the states manage to expropriate the owners, or the owners die early (for example if ADE becomes an issue with the Covid vaccines) then their problem is solved.

0
Reply
Redge
July 11, 2021 11:42 pm

mechanism that reflects ‘true cost of carbon’

Easy: $0 / ton, likely less

2
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Redge
July 12, 2021 12:32 am

Probably beneficial.

0
Reply
Redge
July 11, 2021 11:44 pm

The UK beat the world in raiding the pension funds decades ago

Tony Blairs’ government introduced the £5b raid on pension funds as a one-off tax. Every year we that still a similar raid on pension pots

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
Reply to  Redge
July 12, 2021 12:32 am

Tony B.liar. AKA TB.

0
Reply
John in Oz
Reply to  Redge
July 12, 2021 1:19 am

1972 – the Oz Labor Government took the pension funds of the armed services into consolidated revenue then screwed us again with a flaky new pension scheme.

Trusts us, we’re from the Government and are here to help you /sarc

0
Reply
Zig Zag Wanderer
July 12, 2021 12:09 am

This is just one reason why I have my investments privately managed and not in a group fund. I know it’s more risky, but it’s been increasing by 10% pa so far, whereas group fubds are typically around 6%,if that. They are plagued by ‘administration fees’, ie rich fat cats skimming the cream of your hard-earned pension. It’s a massive, government mandated rort. Luckily here in Oz you can manage your own superannuation fund, and even invest offshore.

0
Reply
Steve Case
July 12, 2021 12:20 am

Yes, global cooling, acid rain, the ozone hole, nuclear winter, global warming, climate change, the climate crisis, the existential crisis of our time etc. has always been about money and politics.

1
Reply
Patrick MJD
July 12, 2021 12:28 am

Raiding of peoples savings has been on the rise for a while. It’s not only to “fight climate” but to bail-in laws are there when the banks fail.

Take your money out now and buy gold.

0
Reply
Chaswarnertoo
July 12, 2021 12:30 am

You will own nothing, and be happy.

0
Reply
WXcycles
July 12, 2021 12:39 am

It’s OK, it’s scientific.

0
Reply
observa
July 12, 2021 12:58 am

They have BIG plans for your future and it will need plenty of Greening as well as a social fund for all the poor folks they create-
Europe’s climate masterplan aims to slash emissions within a decade (msn.com)

0
Reply
