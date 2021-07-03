extreme weather heat wave

New Podcast: Global Warming and the Northwest Heatwave, Plus the Weekend Forecast

2 hours ago
Charles Rotter
2 Comments

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

New Podcast: Global Warming and the Northwest Heatwave, Plus the Weekend Forecast

The severe heatwave this week has been on everyone’s mind, for good reason.  It was one of the most severe weather events of the past century.  

A number of media outlets and activists have claimed that global warming, forced by greenhouse gas emissions, is the central cause of this event.

Such claims are in contradiction to the best science, modeling, and observations.  My podcast sets the record straight providing concrete evidence that natural variability was the key for this event.

And the podcast also includes the latest forecast, predicting dry conditions and temperatures in the lower 80s west of the Cascade crest, and around 100F for eastern Washington. Wildfires have started north and souther of Washingon and some smoke is moving in aloft (see satellite image this morning).

At this point the smoke should remain aloft, some surface air quality in most of Oregon and Washington remains good.

Listen to my podcast below or select your preferred streaming service

HT/Cam_S

2 Comments
observa
July 3, 2021 2:20 am

Yellowstone is doomed “But it is not the first time this has happened”-
Yellowstone’s most famous geyser could shut down, with huge ramifications (msn.com)
.

0
Reply
ALLAN MACRAE
July 3, 2021 3:35 am

“A number of media outlets and activists have claimed that global warming, forced by greenhouse gas emissions, is the central cause of this event.
Such claims are in contradiction to the best science, modeling, and observations. My podcast sets the record straight providing concrete evidence that natural variability was the key for this event.”

Wow Cliff, we agree!

0
Reply
