Greenland Ice Core CO2 during the past 1,000 years

Guest Post by Renee Hannon

﻿

Introduction

This post compares CO 2 ice core measurements from Greenland to those from Antarctica over the last millennium. Paleoclimate studies typically use only Antarctic ice cores to evaluate past CO 2 fluctuations. This is because the entire Greenland CO 2 datasets were deemed unreliable due to chemical reactions with impurities in the ice and therefore have not been used in studies since the late 1990’s. This post will demonstrate that CO 2 data from Greenland ice cores have scientific value and respond to key paleoclimate events such as the Little Ice Age and Medieval Warm Period.

Antarctic Ice Core CO 2 Trends

Antarctic ice CO 2 data is readily available and has been studied extensively (Bauska, 2015, Ahn, 2012, Siegenthaler, 2005 and Rubino, 2019). Most of the focus of recent studies has been on high snow accumulation sites which tend to have higher resolution and less smoothing of the trapped gas age in ice bubbles due to the firn to ice transition. Gas age width and resolution ranges from 10 years in Law Dome ice cores to 65 years in Dronning Maud Land DML. Figure 1 shows CO 2 data from Antarctic high-resolution ice cores over the past millennium.

Ahn et al, 2012, compiled CO 2 records from the West Antarctic Ice Sheet (WAIS) and compared them to other key datasets such as Dronning Maud Land (DML), and Law Dome. Their study recognizes and discusses elevated CO 2 during the Medieval Warm Period (MWP) at 1000 AD, decrease of CO 2 around 1600 AD during the Little Ice Age (LIA) and the subsequent rapid increase beginning around 1850 AD.

Figure 1: Antarctic ice core CO2 data during the past 1000 years. Actual data points are plotted with 20-yr trend lines fitted to these data. Law Dome trend is the 20-year spline provided by Rubino, 2019. Siple and Adelie Land D47 57 is a 100-year trendline from Barnola, 1995. Gas width due to firn-ice transition and sample spacing resolution in years (yr) are noted in text box. Data references shown on plots.

More recently, Rubino 2019, presented revised ice core gas records for Law Dome. His robust study evaluates multiple gases such as CO 2 , CH 4 , N 2 O as well as carbon isotopes. He has a good discussion on the LIA where the ice record shows CO 2 decreasing as delta 13C increases which favors reduced soil or terrestrial respiration in response to cooling. Rubino also discusses the CO 2 decrease of 10 ppm in the Law Dome record around 1610 AD which is not present in any other records. This rapid decrease demonstrates the higher resolution of Law Dome which is the highest Antarctic snow accumulation site.

Figure 2 compares the Antarctic CO 2 trends. Surprisingly, there is quite a bit of difference ranging from 0-11 ppm. Ahn, 2012 noted that WAIS is generally 2-4 ppm higher than Law Dome CO 2 data. WAIS CO 2 is also systematically higher than DML CO 2 by up to 6 ppm, with an average of 4 ppm higher. This shift occurs with both CO 2 and its carbon isotopes but not with CH 4 , methane. The reason for the shift is not well understood.

Figure 2: Antarctic ice core CO 2 trends during the past 1000 years compiled from Figure 1. Data references in figure 1.

The high-resolution Law Dome data can identify CO 2 rises and dips of less than 30 years. WAIS is up to 10 ppm higher during the Law Dome dip at 1610 AD; due to lower resolution as noted by Rubino, 2019. Law Dome also shows modest CO 2 rises during the MWP, but not as high as WAIS. Interestingly, Law Dome is 2-4 ppm higher than DML pre-1600 AD except for a few dips.

DML CO 2 has the lowest snow accumulation and is the lowest resolution Antarctic dataset shown. The resolution is about 65 years with a more muted representation of atmospheric CO 2 history, explaining the systematic lower CO 2 readings. DML does show key CO 2 events such as a decrease during the LIA, subtle increase during the MWP, and a rapid increase beginning around 1850 AD. DML and Law Dome CO 2 trends converge during the LIA and recent rapid rise.

The Siple D47 D57 data shown as the dashed line in Figure 2 was not utilized in either Ahn or Rubino’s studies due to uncertainty in age dating and/or imprecise experimental methods. Clearly it is the odd dataset, particularly pre-1400 AD. There is an 11-ppm difference in CO 2 from Law Dome at 1200 AD. The oddities of the D47 D57 measurements are important to note because this is the Antarctic dataset used to compare and discredit Greenland CO 2 data (Barnola, 1995).

Greenland Ice Core CO 2 Trend

CO 2 measurements from Greenland ice cores are believed to be unreliable due to in situ production of CO 2 by carbonate-acid reactions and oxidation of organic compounds (Anklin 1995, Barnola 1995, and Tschumi 2000). This premise was put forward because Greenland CO 2 data differed from Antarctic CO 2 ice core data. CO 2 concentrations in Greenland ranged up to 20 ppm higher than Antarctic CO 2 although the records are in good agreement for about the last 300 years. Greenland CO 2 had more variability with standard deviations of 6-10 ppm compared to 2-3 ppm in Antarctic ice cores. Also, of note, Greenland CO 2 concentrations from ice cores (Summit, GISP2, GRIP, Dye3) agree well with each other and all show similar disagreements from Antarctic. See my previous post for a more thorough discussion of Greenland CO 2 data here.

Let’s take a closer look at Greenland ice core CO 2 data during the past 1000 years. Barnola, 1995, analyzed ice core samples from Greenland Summit at two different laboratories, Grenoble and University of Bern. Summit has high snow accumulation rates, and the smoothing is only about 15 years. Digital data is not available; however, tables of the data are included in their publication. Sample spacing is erratic and ranges from 5-80 years with an average of 30 years. Carbon isotope data from Greenland ice cores are not publicly available.

Barnola, 1995, states the agreement between the Greenland Summit CO 2 measurements from the two laboratories is very good with the mean difference being about 2 ppm. It is common to see 3 ppm discrepancies in CO 2 between different laboratories according to Rubino, 2019. Due to the good agreement, Greenland CO 2 samples at the same depth were averaged between laboratories. The data was then resampled and smoothed over 60 years. The results are plotted in Figure 3.

Figure 3: Graphs are Grenoble and University of Bern lab CO2 measurements from the Summit Eurocore in Greenland overlain on a low pass filter of 60 years, solid green line. Vertical error bars are 5 ppm deviation. Triangles represent the 2 data points outside error bars in bottom graph.

Greenland ice CO 2 decreases to 280 ppm during the LIA and shows a rapid CO 2 increase starting about 1850. Greenland CO 2 data shows two earlier increases: a better defined Medieval Warm Period and another distinct rise around 1550 AD. CO 2 data reaches nearly 300 ppm on individual data points during the MWP.

CO 2 Inter-Hemispheric Differences

One of the reasons Greenland CO 2 measurements in ice were questioned was due to a large inter-hemispheric difference (IHD) of 20 ppm when compared to Antarctic data. The modern inter-hemispheric gradient of atmospheric CO 2 concentrations after being de-seasonalized range from 1-6 ppm measured during the short window of the past 45 years.

The CO 2 trends between Greenland and Antarctic data are shown in the top graph in Figure 4. Law Dome is not plotted due to its higher resolution as WAIS and Siple D47 57 mostly bracket the range of Antarctic CO 2 data.

Greenland CO 2 was originally compared to Antarctic Siple D47 D57 and demonstrated differences up to 20 ppm, which is unreasonable according to Barnola, 1995. Indeed, the bottom graph in Figure 4 shows that the difference between Siple D47 57 and Greenland (gold line) is up to 20 ppm briefly around 1200 AD. For the most part, the IHD is less than 5 ppm from 1300 AD to the LIA, with an exception at 1550 AD. Greenland and Antarctic differences are practically zero during the LIA to present day. The IHD tends to become higher during the MWP and around 1550 AD. As previously mentioned, the Siple D47 D57 ice core is an odd outlier Antarctic CO 2 dataset.

Figure 4: Top graph shows Greenland and Antarctic ice core CO 2 trends over the past 1000 years. Bottom graph shows interhemispheric difference (IHD) between Greenland and Siple D47 57 in gold and the Greenland and WAIS difference in blue. The light gray shaded band is the acceptable modern IHD range. Error bars represent 2 standard deviations. Modern observatory Barrow (BRW) and South Pole (SPO) IHD data are shown by the gray line.

If the Greenland CO 2 trend is compared to Antarctic WAIS ice core, then the interhemispheric difference is always less than 10 ppm shown in blue in Figure 4. And it’s less than 5 ppm during 70% of the past 1000 years like the present atmospheric CO 2 differences (the heavy gray line). It should be emphasized that Antarctic datasets have up to 10 ppm difference between them alone. Thus, comparing Antarctic and Greenland datasets and discovering a difference of 5-10 ppm appears to be within the range of reasonable values considering their geographic distance.

The highest polar inter-hemispheric difference and the highest difference between the Antarctic CO 2 datasets both occur during the MWP. The D47 D57 shows the greatest divergence from the Antarctic datasets but it is not used in recent publications such as Rubino, 2019 or Ahn, 2012. Unfortunately, the Greenland CO 2 data was originally compared to this outlier Antarctic D47 D57 dataset and deemed unacceptable.

Interestingly, all Antarctic and Greenland CO 2 measurements tend to converge during the colder LIA period and overlie almost perfectly during the subsequent rapid increase.

Greenland Ice CO 2 Rises Mimic Methane

Greenland and Antarctic CO 2 trends plotted alongside methane from ice cores over the past millennium are shown in Figure 5. Methane from various ice cores overlie nicely. Methane shows a distinct separation between the polar regions with an IHD of 24 to 58 ppb (Rubino, 2019). This is lower than the current atmospheric methane difference of 100 ppb between the South Pole and Barrow observatories.

In general, methane shows similar trends over the past millennium as CO 2 . Methane decreases during the LIA with a subsequent rapid increase. There is a distinct rise in methane around 1550 AD that is not captured well by Antarctic ice CO 2 , especially the DML data. Interestingly, the Greenland CO 2 does show the 1550 AD increase. Greenland CO 2 also shows character during the MWP that mimics the methane trends, again not seen in the Antarctic CO 2 data.

Figure 5: Top graph are Greenland and Antarctic ice core CO 2 trends over the past 1000 years. References in Figure 1. Bottom graph shows methane data from Greenland (green/grays) and Antarctic (red) ice cores. GISP2 and WAIS methane from Mitchell, 2013 and 2011; NEEM methane is from Rhodes 2014.

Antarctic CO 2 shows more scatter than methane in the various ice cores over the past millennium. As discussed above, Antarctic WAIS is 2-4 ppm higher than Law Dome and 3-6 ppm higher than DML. Additionally, the lower resolution Antarctic DML is 2-4 ppm lower than Law Dome during the MWP and 1550 event. CO 2 from all datasets tend to converge during the LIA cold period and subsequent rapid rise.

Figure 6 illustrates some of these CO 2 differences for three key events: MWP, 1550, and LIA. All datasets recognize these events; however, the magnitude between the events varies. The left graph shows that Greenland and WAIS have higher average CO 2 concentrations during all events. Greenland and WAIS were normalized on the LIA which required a shift of 3 ppm shown on the right graph. Greenland shows the largest magnitude, or CO 2 amplitude variation, between the cooler LIA and MWP of over 11 ppm. As expected, DML shows the lowest difference of only 2 ppm between the LIA and MWP due to its lower resolution. Law Dome shows a slightly higher difference of 5 ppm compared to WAIS of 4 ppm.

Figure 6: Average CO 2 from Greenland and Antarctic trendlines for key events. Left graph is trendline averages and right graph is normalized on the LIA. Age ranges used for MWP from 1000-1200 AD, 1550 event from 1500-1660 AD, and LIA from 1700-1800 AD.

The reasons for the CO 2 scatter and different underlying trends are not well understood and chemical reactions within the core are frequently cited. The scatter in both Greenland and Antarctic tends to occur with elevated CO 2 during warmer times.

Another potential explanation is the modification of CO 2 during the firn to ice transition. Ahn, 2012, states that WAIS CO 2 probably experience additional smoothing processes not captured by firn air models. Their enhanced firn air model still underestimates WAIS CO 2 smoothing by 37 percent (19 years versus 30 years). Temporal resolution is certainly a factor in the systematically reduced CO 2 measurements in the DML ice core.

Scatter in CO 2 may be also be attributed to inter-core variability. Rubino notes that it is not uncommon to see inter-core variability of 3-4 ppm in Antarctic core data. Greenland’s present day atmospheric data shows higher standard deviations from 4-5 ppm with 15-20 ppm seasonal swings than Antarctic atmospheric data. It should not be a surprise that inter-core CO 2 variability is higher in Greenland ice cores than Antarctic cores.

Conclusions

Scientists have classified Greenland ice core CO 2 measurements as contaminated and mostly ignore these data. These data are a high-resolution polar endmember that can provide additional information to complement Antarctic CO 2 datasets. Higher CO 2 events are expressed better in Greenland than Antarctic cores. For example, Greenland CO 2 data captures CO 2 increases almost up to 300 ppm in individual data points during the MWP that correlate well with methane rises. Greenland CO 2 data show increases during 1550 AD like methane rises. Perhaps, Greenland data is suggesting that CO 2 increases during past warm periods are larger than documented by the muted Antarctic CO 2 data. Greenland CO 2 data is trying to tell scientists the Arctic side of the paleoclimate story. But many scientists have chosen not to listen.

“Errors using inadequate data are much less than those using no data at all” – By Charles Babbage, Inventor and Mathematician

Acknowledgements: Special thanks to Donald Ince and Andy May for reviewing and editing this article.

Download bibliography here.

