Climate FAIL

Global Warming 33 Year Birthday a Celebration of Failures

3 hours ago
Guest Blogger
31 Comments

Guest essay by Larry Hamlin

Climate alarmists are celebrating the 33 years that have passed since the June 23, 1988 Democratic Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources hearing that opened the door on global warming climate alarmism with testimony from Committee Democratic Senators and supposed “experts” sharing their speculation of sensationalized doomsday perspectives allegedly caused by increasing global CO2 emissions.

detailed review of the testimony from that hearing after 33 years of recorded climate history reveals a litany of the hearings flawed and failed speculation, conjecture and predictions of climate outcomes establishing the fact that the hearing got everything wrong from start to finish and in fact represents a celebration of an extraordinary number of failed predictions.

At the time of the hearing some regions of the Midwest and Southeast were undergoing a severe drought which led many Democratic Senators and other “experts” to exploit this circumstance (as they always do with normal weather events including droughts in the U.S. West this year) and offer extensive speculative claims that the U.S. could expect additional droughts and heat waves in the future because of growing global CO2 emissions.

The 33 years that have passed since then have proven these Democratic Senators and “experts” to be wrong with EPA and NOAA data clearly establishing that the U.S. and global droughts have not increased over this period and neither have U.S. heat waves as shown by the data below as is the case for virtually every other climate area addressed at this hearing with the specific information following for each of these areas discussed in the material below.

Numerous Democratic Senators and “experts” claimed that the global temperature anomaly would climb by about 1.4 Degrees C by year 2021 from 1986 levels based on a NASA GISS climate model unless emissions were immediately reduced. UAH satellite measurements of global temperature which commenced in 1979 show that the global temperature anomaly has only increased since these hearings by 0.49 Degrees C by year 2021 nearly 3 times less than the flawed speculation at these hearings. The flawed NASA GISS climate model projections and UAH actual measured satellite data are shown below.

Additionally, global CO2 emissions have climbed significantly since 1988 driven by huge increases in CO2 emissions by the world’s developing nations that represent 65% of total global CO2 and yet the NASA GISS model claimed global temperature anomaly increase didn’t happen. This clearly suggests that natural climate variation is driving global climate not manmade CO2 emissions. 

Subsequent to the 1988 Senate hearing on global warming the UN IPCC has conducted a number of climate analysis reports and concluded that there are significant limitations to climate models being able to provide accurate future climate predictions with these limitations being unresolvable.

The UN IPCC Third Assessment Report (AR3) was issued in year 2001 more than a decade after the 1988 hearing. That report finally acknowledged that it is not possible to develop climate models that can accurately model global climate and provide future climate predictions.

Specifically, the report in Section 14.2.2.2 noted:

“In sum, a strategy must recognize what is possible. In climate research and modeling, we should recognize that we are dealing with a coupled non-linear chaotic system, and therefore that the long-term prediction of future climate states is not possible. The most we can expect to achieve is the prediction of the probability distribution of the system’s future possible states by generation of ensembles model solutions.”

Furthermore, the climate model scenarios used to evaluate future climate behavior are characterized as being uncertain (defined as “plausible” or “illustrative”) making their suggested outcomes simply speculation and conjecture and unsuited for massively intrusive and costly political actions.        

Numerous Democratic Senators and “experts” claimed that the rate of coastal sea level rise would increase to 2.5 inches per decade because of rising CO2 but NOAA tide gauge data through year 2020 (33 years after the Senate hearings) establishes that the global absolute rate of sea level rise is only about 0.7 inches per decade strikingly below the hearings exaggerated and proven to be flawed sea level rise claims. Additionally, NOAA tide gauge data at hundreds of coastal locations around the U.S. shows no change in the rate of coastal sea level at these locations as demonstrated by the longest U.S. tide gauge 164-year record at the Battery location in New York shown below. Again, the hearings exaggerated coastal sea level rise claims have been proven to be wrong. 

Many speculative claims were made during the Senate hearing that increasing CO2 emissions are driving more forest fires around the world but once again these flawed claims were shown to be wrong based upon NASA satellite measurements proving that global wildfires have a decreasing trend as shown below.

Speculation was offered at the Senate hearing concerning supposed negative impacts on global greening caused by increasing greenhouse gas emissions but NASA satellite observations reflect the opposite occurring as noted in the study below indicating that from a quarter to half of Earth’s vegetation has shown significant greening over the last 35 years due to rising levels of CO2. Additionally, the hearings claimed negative impacts of greenhouse gases on global forests are contradicted by a recent study by the University of Maryland that shows otherwise also noted below.

Numerous Democratic Senators and “experts” claimed that increasing CO2 emissions would result in devastating reductions in global food production. After 33 years of history the data shows world record high food production levels of grains, wheat, corn, rice, soybeans, etc. as noted below. The exaggerated doomsday claims by Democratic Senators and “experts” at the hearing were again proven to be wrong. 

The June 23, 1988 Senate hearing on global warming based on 33 years of history has proven the hearings exaggerate claims to be flawed, false and failed. The 33 year birthday celebration by climate alarmist of this sorry event is in fact a celebration of global warming failures.  

Anti-griff
June 30, 2021 6:09 am

June 23, 1988…….another date that lives in infamy. If “they” want CO2 to be a problem….”they” can make it a problem.

8
Reply
Steve Case
Reply to  Anti-griff
June 30, 2021 8:38 am

Thames TV ran a global warming documentary in 1981: “Warming Warning”
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=warming+warning+thames+tv
There are several clips at the link.

So Global Warming goes back 40 years in the Popular press, and no doubt for some time before that. It’s notable that Dr. Stephen Schneider is featured, just as he was a mere three years earlier in Leonard Nimoy’s 1978 documentary: “In Search of The Coming Ice Age”
https://www.youtube.com/results?search_query=leonard+nimoy+in+search+of+ice+age

Will it flip flop again? Only time will tell and it depends on the weather.

0
Reply
Dave
June 30, 2021 6:14 am

CAGW alarmists are like an NFL team going 0-16 and predicting they will win the Super Bowl the following year. It could happen, but I wouldn’t bet the ranch, or the economy, on it.

6
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Dave
June 30, 2021 6:37 am

CAGW alarmism is a major plank in the progressive left’s agenda. While the alarmists themselves may be 0-16 in terms of their predictions, the progressives overall have posted a nearly Harlem Globetrotter-like legislative / regulatory record against their hapless Washington Generals-like opposition.

4
Reply
Frank from NoVA
Reply to  Frank from NoVA
June 30, 2021 6:50 am

Just reflected back on the reference to “33” in the title of the post – 33 years, 33 degrees (-18 to +15) and something to do with a PA beer sold in green bottles…

Last edited 1 hour ago by Frank from NoVA
0
Reply
Carlo, Monte
June 30, 2021 6:15 am

The democrat senators lied?

I am shocked.

11
Reply
shrnfr
Reply to  Carlo, Monte
June 30, 2021 7:05 am

Speaking of which, the Biden administration claims the Miami condo collapse was caused by (you guessed it) climate change.

5
Reply
Carlo, Monte
Reply to  shrnfr
June 30, 2021 7:23 am

You beat me by 3 minutes to posting the same story.

0
Reply
Brad-DXT
June 30, 2021 6:33 am

I wait with bated breath for this revelation to be broadcast on the major media outlets.

6
Reply
Wade
June 30, 2021 6:41 am

I will start to believe global warming predictions when, and only when, these predictions improve to 1% and when, and only when, the ones making the predictions first choose to live the way they command us to live.

Why should I believe someone’s vision for the future when their past predictions have been 0-for-everything. If someone has always predicted wrong, why should I believe what they say about the future this time? “Because science” or “because consensus” does not answer that question.

6
Reply
Bruce Cobb
June 30, 2021 6:44 am

Despite their flawed “predictions” it is truly amazing how accurately they can hindcast. Just cherry pick your fave model, twiddle and tweak the knobs (or dials) just so, and presto bingo, it fits (mostly) with what happened. Of course, it helps to have your thumb on the scales of data.

6
Reply
joe belford
June 30, 2021 7:05 am

Hey Hamlin, if you have any friends in the states of Washington or Oregon, call them up and ask them what’s happening this week.

-14
Reply
Bruce Cobb
Reply to  joe belford
June 30, 2021 7:37 am

Can you say “weather”?
I knew you could.

10
Reply
Mr.
Reply to  joe belford
June 30, 2021 8:19 am

Prof Cliff Mass will be posting an analysis of this WEATHER EVENT on his blog in the next couple of days.
He ascribes a contribution of 1 -2 deg F from the last 50 years of global warming to the max temps observed in this event.

That is, 108F seen on Monday would still have been 106F without global warming.

Color me unalarmed by global warming.

1
Reply
meab
Reply to  Mr.
June 30, 2021 8:42 am

Cliff Mass usually gets things right but in this case he booted it. Most of the ~2 to 3 degrees F of land global warming seen in the last century has occurred in winter and overnight temperatures, not so much in daytime summer temps. In addition, some of that warming is natural because the warming prior to 1950 took place at low CO2 concentrations, and record temperatures are not corrected for the urban heat island effect. The contribution of AGW to this heat wave was almost certainly well less than one degree F.

0
Reply
Richard Page
Reply to  joe belford
June 30, 2021 8:21 am

And meanwhile, here in the UK, we’re experiencing a much cooler than normal summer – end of June and I’ve had to put a sweater on – it’s a little too chilly for just a t-shirt. An uneven distribution of hot weather at this time is all.

1
Reply
Drake
Reply to  joe belford
June 30, 2021 8:23 am

Yep, highs in the 70s today in Portland and Seattle.

It is amazing how that global warming come and goes. If high temperatures are predicted and come the media talks about it, when the prediction is wrong or the temperatures cool, not a word.

But this is only WEATHER.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  joe belford
June 30, 2021 8:25 am

Ask your friends in NM, CO and WY how they’re handling their unseasonably cold weather.

2
Reply
Carlo, Monte
June 30, 2021 7:08 am

Creepy Dementia Joe’s Sec. of Energy tries to blame the Florida condo tower collapse on “climate change” (Jennifer Granholm is a bona fide reptilian swamp creature):

https://nypost.com/2021/06/30/climate-change-could-have-played-role-in-florida-collapse-jennifer-granholm/

6
Reply
Rod Evans
June 30, 2021 7:33 am

If you were a medical doctor, and you got your diagnosis of patient outcome that wrong you would be struck off.
Mann O Mann, can this so called climate science get any more wrong?

4
Reply
D. J. Hawkins
Reply to  Rod Evans
June 30, 2021 7:51 am

“…can this so called climate science get any more wrong?”

You should not challenge the universe this way. It is only too happy to rise to the challenge.

1
Reply
philincalifornia
June 30, 2021 7:49 am

Yes indeed, they got it all wrong by wide margins, but I’m pretty sure that Hansen’s boiling oceans theory was involved then too. Not only as idiotic as all the above, but probably the most wrong calculation ever in the history of mankind.

….. but still, it scared stupid people. Well done A-holes.

5
Reply
dgp
June 30, 2021 7:58 am

The “ensemble of model solutions” has no greater predictive ability than any single model solution. The ensemble is just another model. The more models the merrier was always fatally flawed, but it was convenient for spreading funding around.

1
Reply
Graemethecat
Reply to  dgp
June 30, 2021 8:36 am

Averaging the output of garbage climate models doesn’t produce data, only more garbage.

0
Reply
Matthew Sykes
June 30, 2021 8:16 am

Look at Hansens graph, from 1990 to 2020 we were supposed to have had 1.4 C of warming, we have had .2 C. THats a massive factor out.

1
Reply
Jim Masterson
June 30, 2021 8:21 am

. . . show that the global temperature anomaly has only increased since these hearings by 0.49 Degrees C by year 2021 nearly 3 times less . . . .

Three times less? It’s a strange way to state about one-third as large. I guess “three times less” sounds bigger than “one-third as large.”

0
Reply
Andy Pattullo
June 30, 2021 8:26 am

Good news is hard to take…. for politicians, media and activists. Sane objective voters are another story – if only they were told the good news instead of the endless stream of lies.

0
Reply
Doug S
June 30, 2021 8:34 am

Gee, looking at the real world measurement data suggests that there is no “climate emergency”. I guess when your career depends on scaring people and getting grant money to pay your rent, you can rationalize just about any kind of lie.

0
Reply
Peta of Newark
June 30, 2021 8:38 am

You don’t wanna think about it do ya…
If just someone, ANYONE had stood up and said:
Excuse me Mr Hansen, you you please re-explain so-and-so about the gas effect

But no
The Good Men stayed silent and instead of 33 years of loveliness, we have 33 years (and counting) of doom, depression, meddlesome+interfering+bureaucratic good intentions, rampant hypocrisy, skyrocket rising costs & taxes and General All Round: FAIL
thank you so very much

Will there be a ‘next time‘…..

0
Reply
Bruce Cobb
June 30, 2021 8:45 am

Should we get them a barfday cake to go along with their barfday card?

0
Reply
