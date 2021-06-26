extreme weather heat wave

Update 2 on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
18 Comments

Reposted from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog

The Reason for the Extreme Warmth on Monday–And My Podcast on the Heat Wave is Out

 I think I understand why the temperatures in western Oregon and Washington will be so stunningly extreme on Sunday and Monday.

A unique combination of factors will come together to make the unthinkable possible.  Forget the “heat dome” explanations found in the Seattle Times and some media outlets, or those saying that the extreme heat can only be explained by global warming.

I will call the phenomenon a downslope heat surge on the western slopes of the Cascades.   

A relative of the extreme heat associated with Santa Ana winds in southern California, but with a twist.

An Unusual Collection of Ingredients

To get this amazing event, a series of ingredients had to occur at the same time and same place.  To put it another way, it is like throwing several dice and having all of them come up with sixes.

Ingredient One: An unusually strong area of high pressure aloft over our region (known as an upper-level ridge), associated with sinking air and unusually warm temperatures.  

At the surface, this feature is associated with high pressure to the east of the Cascade crest, which tends to produce weak offshore (easterly) flow.  Such easterly flow keeps the cooling influence of the Pacific Ocean away.

Why did we get this high amplitude ridge?   It is associated with a highly amplified wave pattern in the eastern Pacific, which may have been caused by a tropical system interacting with the jet stream (see below).  This is the result of natural variability ( I did a paper exploring this issue with climate models)

Upper level (500 hPa pressure, about 18,000 ft) for 5 AM this morning. Red indicates higher than normal pressures/heights, blue below normal.   Note the highly amplified wave pattern

Ingredient Two: An Approaching Trough of Low Pressure That Creates Strong Easterly/Downslope Flow over the Western Slopes of the Cascades

The key to this situation is that there will be high pressure inland and an approaching area of low pressure (called a trough) that will approach our coast.  Between these two features, a zone of very large pressure difference will be created, which will be associated with strong southeasterly flow.

To illustrate, there is the weather chart for around 5000 ft (850 hPa pressure) that shows the key features.  A narrow zone of strong southeasterly flow will be created that will descend the western slopes of the Cascades.

The air will start off warm, with origins from the desert southwest, but will warm further as it descends the Cascades into western Washington.  Why warm more?  Because the air will be compressed as it descends into western Washington.

The absolutely unbelievable temperatures at 5 PM Monday illustrate what will happen.

Surface temperatures will get above 112F over and near the western slopes of the Cascades.  Large portions of western Oregon and Washington away from the water will be above 104F.


All this is happening during a favorable time of the year (the sun is powerful and days are long).  

Check out my podcast for more of the story:

You can listen to my podcast below or use your favorite streaming service.


You can also use your favorite streaming service (see below)
 Listen on Apple Podcasts
 Listen on Spotify Podcasts
 Listen on Google Podcasts

4.2 5 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
18 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Insufficiently Sensitive
June 26, 2021 6:20 am

<i> Forget the “heat dome” explanations found in the Seattle Times and some media outlets, or those saying that the extreme heat can only be explained by global warming.</i>

Lovely to hear the whistle blown on the corrosively biased Seattle Times. Its concept of ‘Science’ is just about the equivalent of the Golden Calf of the Bible – something the local soreheads place blind faith in, but having very little to do with data or inductive reasoning or, God forbid, the scientific method.

0
Reply
nyolci
June 26, 2021 6:28 am

To get this amazing event, a series of ingredients had to occur at the same time and same place.

Like it or not, this is the actually predicted consequence of global warming. The likelihood of these “series of ingredients” to occur is getting higher and higher, elevating the likelihood of severe heat waves in turn. Of course it’s next to impossible to prove that this particular heat wave is the direct consequence of AGW but the increasing number and severity of heat waves surely are. For all the bullshiting about the “Monckey pause” and the natural variability cycle that is turning around producing a cooling, and the impeding end of the interglacial effective from this February, in reality you can expect these extreme heat waves as regular guests in your neighborhood.

-9
Reply
rbabcock
Reply to  nyolci
June 26, 2021 6:42 am

How about a link showing we are actually having increasingly severe heat waves? Facts?

3
Reply
nyolci
Reply to  rbabcock
June 26, 2021 6:58 am

How about a link showing we are actually having increasingly severe heat waves?

Hm, you caught me… 🙂 https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-heat-waves I interpret this for you, I guess you need some help. The number of heat waves per year tripled (3x) since the 60s, they are longer (in days) by 30%, and they are hotter by a third (degC). And more to come! https://science.sciencemag.org/content/305/5686/994
FYI I got these links after a two second search. Internet is magnificent. You should learn it.

Last edited 15 minutes ago by nyolci
-1
Reply
StandupPhilosopher
Reply to  nyolci
June 26, 2021 6:42 am

Luckily, everything has been predicted as a natural consequence of global warming.

3
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  StandupPhilosopher
June 26, 2021 6:48 am

It’s nice that global warming brought cool temperatures to the East side of the Rockies. I have to wait for it to warm up a little more before I take a bike ride.

1
Reply
John Tillman
Reply to  nyolci
June 26, 2021 7:01 am

The CA and US heat record remains 134 F, set in 1913. OR’s former record from 1898 has been disallowed and replaced with 117 F in 1939. Many state heat records are still from the 1930s.

Despite urban heat islands, the US is not suffering more frequent and severe heat waves than in the past.

1
Reply
nyolci
Reply to  John Tillman
June 26, 2021 7:09 am

The CA and US heat record remains 134 F

Yep. For a while. The likelihood that it remains is getting smaller and smaller every year. Furthermore, this record doesn’t disprove AGW however you try to twist it. It’s not against scientific predictions etc.

Despite urban heat islands, the US is not suffering more frequent and severe heat waves than in the past.

You’re wrong. Again. Numbers don’t lie. https://www.epa.gov/climate-indicators/climate-change-indicators-heat-waves Perhaps this is the effect of the rural heat ocean that surrounds those urban heat islands.

0
Reply
Shanghai Dan
Reply to  nyolci
June 26, 2021 7:04 am

Wow! Who knew the Santa Anas – which we deal with annually down here in California – is all from Global Warming!

Amazing!

0
Reply
nyolci
Reply to  Shanghai Dan
June 26, 2021 7:11 am

And it’s not all! You’ll get the Santa Anus soon! All from Global Warming!

0
Reply
Krishna Gans
Reply to  nyolci
June 26, 2021 7:11 am

The cold snaps and records the last 3 to 5 month are the proof for what, btw ?
Global cooling ? 😀
You ever heard from “weather” ?

0
Reply
rbabcock
June 26, 2021 6:40 am

Heating due to the compressibility of air coming down mountains is pretty amazing (to me anyway). Even here in central North Carolina we get the effects from air blowing perpendicular to the Appalachian mountains which are only 2000m high from the northwest warming our temperatures. It’s counterintuitive here to have air coming from the north that is warming, not cooling.

But the real impact is when you have deserts and oceans with their subsequent large high and low pressure systems interact with very tall mountains to create situations described in the article. It can go from freezing to abnormal heat back to freezing in hours just due to compressibility and the Chinook winds are one of the best examples.

From an article on LiveScience: “An extreme example of a Chinook wind was recorded in South Dakota in January 1943, according to Black Hills Weather. The recorded temperature at 7:30 a.m. was minus 4 F (minus 20 C) and when the Chinook winds began shortly after, the temperature increased 49 degrees F (7 degrees C) in just two minutes and by 9 a.m., when the Chinooks died down, residents were experiencing 54-degree (12 C) weather. When the winds died down, it took 27 minutes for the temperature to drop 58 degrees, back to where it was in the morning.”

4
Reply
Scissor
Reply to  rbabcock
June 26, 2021 6:54 am

We see these things on the Front Range of Colorado.

One anomaly that I often enjoy in the winter is temperature inversions. It can often be very cold at the foot of the mountains, e.g. Boulder, and this keeps people at home, but up in the mountains, a warm air layer makes for comfortable uncrowded skiing.

1
Reply
Rhs
Reply to  Scissor
June 26, 2021 7:13 am

Just last week there was a sudden heating event at Chatfield state park. The temperature rose nearly 20 degrees in 30 minutes. IIRC the reason was air being compressed because a large air mass was falling.
I think it stuck around for about an hour before dissipating.
Having grown up barely north of the Ken Carl Ranch, I’ve seen temps rise and fall at incredible rates.
Physics, got to love seeing it play out in person!

0
Reply
mkelly
June 26, 2021 6:56 am

Friction of the air flowing down the mountains probably adds some heat to the situation.

0
Reply
Greg
June 26, 2021 7:02 am

I will call the phenomenon a downslope heat surge

Oh, almost like the Foehn effect then. 😉

Actually that requires moist air coming of the ocean not dry air coming off a desert so the effect will be less . What is the altitude of the land to the east of the Cascades?

 Why warm more? Because the air will be compressed as it descends into western Washington.

But how about it cooling first, as it rises? Without the moisture to form a Foehn effect and extract the latent heat from water vapour there will be a much lesser heating effect, only contributed by the net difference in altitude between the inland desert and the coast.

Last edited 3 minutes ago by Greg
0
Reply
Steve Oregon
June 26, 2021 7:09 am

Science by an honest scientist? Thanks Cliff.

0
Reply
Philip Mulholland
June 26, 2021 7:11 am

“I will call the phenomenon a downslope heat surge on the western slopes of the Cascades.  “

Kudos to Cliff Mass for calling it correctly.
This is a Foehn Wind, the only remaining question is which type?
My money is on Isentropic draw-down.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz

Related Posts

extreme weather heat wave

Update on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

2 days ago
Charles Rotter
heat wave

The Greatest Heat Wave In (US) Northwest History?

3 days ago
Guest Blogger
heat wave Modeling

The burden of heat-related mortality attributable to poor modeling

3 weeks ago
Guest Blogger
extreme weather Sea ice

Landmark study casts doubt on controversial theory linking melting Arctic to severe winter weather

1 month ago
Charles Rotter

You Missed

extreme weather heat wave

Update 2 on Northwest US Heat Wave Predictions

1 hour ago
Guest Blogger
Climate Communications

Andrew Neil challenges Extinction Rebellion co-founder: ‘Why don’t you ever mention China?’

5 hours ago
Charles Rotter
Alarmism Climate Politics Opinion

Climate Scientist: “Politics Is Now The Battleground For Climate Change”

9 hours ago
Eric Worrall
Academic Freedom

The Idea of Academic Freedom, Explained by Stone and Forrest*

13 hours ago
Guest Blogger
%d bloggers like this: